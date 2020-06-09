DGAP-News: Instone Real Estate Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Instone Real Estate Group AG: First virtual Annual General Meeting of Instone Real Estate Group AG successfully held



09.06.2020 / 19:04

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





First virtual Annual General Meeting of Instone Real Estate Group AG successfully held

- Proposed resolutions from the Management Board and Supervisory Board adopted by a large majority



Essen, 9 June 2020: The 2020 Annual General Meeting of SDAX-listed residential developer Instone Real Estate Group AG was held today, Tuesday, 9 June 2020, for the first time as a virtual shareholders' meeting. Instone thus took advantage of the legal opportunity for holding annual general meetings in virtual space, without physical presence, in order to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board were adopted by a large majority of the Annual General Meeting. These included the discharge of the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the 2019 financial year (each with an approval rate of more than 96 percent), the appointment of Düsseldorf-based Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as auditor of the annual financial statements for the 2020 financial year, and the approval of the conclusion of an intra-group domination and profit transfer agreement with Instone Real Estate Property GmbH.

Kruno Crepulja, CEO of Instone Real Estate: "I would like to thank all of the shareholders for their confidence, which was expressed in their broad approval of the proposed resolutions."

The voting results of the Annual General Meeting on 9 June 2020 are available on the company's website at

https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/6000/annual-general-meeting.html

About Instone Real Estate (IRE)

Instone Real Estate is one of Germany's leading residential developers and is listed in the SDAX. The company develops attractive multi-family and residential buildings as well as publicly subsidised housing, designs modern urban quarters and refurbishes listed buildings for residential use. Buyers are mainly owner-occupiers, private investors with an intention to let, and institutional investors. In 29 years, Instone Real Estate has successfully developed more than one million square metres. In total, 380 employees work at nine locations nationwide. As of 31 March 2020, the company's project portfolio comprised 53 development projects with an expected total sales volume of roughly EUR 5.75 billion and 12,952 units.



Investor Relations

Instone Real Estate

Burkhard Sawazki

Grugaplatz 2-4

45131 Essen

Tel.: +49 (0)201 45355-137

E-Mail: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de





Press contact

Instone Real Estate

c/o RUECKERCONSULT GmbH

Michael Lippitsch

Wallstraße 16

10179 Berlin

Tel.: +49 (0)30 2844987-47

E-Mail: instone@rueckerconsult.de