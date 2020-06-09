Log in
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG

(INS)
Instone Real Estate Group AG: First virtual Annual General Meeting of Instone Real Estate Group AG successfully held

06/09/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

DGAP-News: Instone Real Estate Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Instone Real Estate Group AG: First virtual Annual General Meeting of Instone Real Estate Group AG successfully held

09.06.2020 / 19:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First virtual Annual General Meeting of Instone Real Estate Group AG successfully held

- Proposed resolutions from the Management Board and Supervisory Board adopted by a large majority


Essen, 9 June 2020: The 2020 Annual General Meeting of SDAX-listed residential developer Instone Real Estate Group AG was held today, Tuesday, 9 June 2020, for the first time as a virtual shareholders' meeting. Instone thus took advantage of the legal opportunity for holding annual general meetings in virtual space, without physical presence, in order to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board were adopted by a large majority of the Annual General Meeting. These included the discharge of the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the 2019 financial year (each with an approval rate of more than 96 percent), the appointment of Düsseldorf-based Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as auditor of the annual financial statements for the 2020 financial year, and the approval of the conclusion of an intra-group domination and profit transfer agreement with Instone Real Estate Property GmbH.

Kruno Crepulja, CEO of Instone Real Estate: "I would like to thank all of the shareholders for their confidence, which was expressed in their broad approval of the proposed resolutions."

The voting results of the Annual General Meeting on 9 June 2020 are available on the company's website at
https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/6000/annual-general-meeting.html

 

 

About Instone Real Estate (IRE)

Instone Real Estate is one of Germany's leading residential developers and is listed in the SDAX. The company develops attractive multi-family and residential buildings as well as publicly subsidised housing, designs modern urban quarters and refurbishes listed buildings for residential use. Buyers are mainly owner-occupiers, private investors with an intention to let, and institutional investors. In 29 years, Instone Real Estate has successfully developed more than one million square metres. In total, 380 employees work at nine locations nationwide. As of 31 March 2020, the company's project portfolio comprised 53 development projects with an expected total sales volume of roughly EUR 5.75 billion and 12,952 units.


Investor Relations
Instone Real Estate
Burkhard Sawazki
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Tel.: +49 (0)201 45355-137
E-Mail: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de


Press contact
Instone Real Estate
c/o RUECKERCONSULT GmbH
Michael Lippitsch
Wallstraße 16
10179 Berlin
Tel.: +49 (0)30 2844987-47
E-Mail: instone@rueckerconsult.de


09.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 201 453 550
E-mail: ir@instone.de
Internet: www.instone.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80
WKN: A2NBX8
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1066593

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1066593  09.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1066593&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
