INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG

(INS)
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Instone suspends financial year 2020 earnings guidance, medium-term outlook confirmed, preliminary Q1 results as planned

05/07/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Instone Real Estate Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast
07-May-2020 / 18:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Instone suspends financial year 2020 earnings guidance, medium-term outlook confirmed, preliminary Q1 results as planned

Instone Real Estate Group AG's ("Instone") Management Board suspends its forecast for financial year 2020 due to the significant uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. While construction activity at Instone is progressing as planned, Instone is currently observing a slow down in customer sales contracts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the preliminary (unaudited) figures for Q1 2020, Instone has started into the 2020 financial year in line with its projections. Accordingly, adjusted group revenues* of EUR 99.7m and adjusted group EBIT* of EUR 18.0m are both exceeding previous year's level (Q1-2019: Adjusted group revenues EUR 84.2m, adjusted group EBIT EUR 15.7m). The adjusted gross profit margin for the past quarter amounts to 29.8%.

Regarding the financial years 2021 and 2022, Instone management confirms its previously communicated mid-term adjusted revenue targets (2021: EUR 900m to EUR 1 bn.; 2022: > EUR 1 bn.).

For 2021, Instone also expects an adjusted net income* at group level of at least EUR 90.0m.

The quarterly statement for Q1 2020 will be published as scheduled on May 28, 2020.

* The definitions of the alternative performance measures mentioned in the notification can be found in the glossary on the company's website under http://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/3400/glossary.html

Contact

Instone Real Estate Group AG
Investor Relations
Burkhard Sawazki
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
T: +49 (0)201 45355-137
E-Mail: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de

07-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 201 453 550
E-mail: ir@instone.de
Internet: www.instone.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80
WKN: A2NBX8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1038961

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1038961  07-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1038961&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 582 M
EBIT 2020 95,7 M
Net income 2020 44,9 M
Debt 2020 433 M
Yield 2020 2,78%
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
P/E ratio 2021 5,45x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
EV / Sales2021 1,12x
Capitalization 683 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,25  €
Last Close Price 18,46  €
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Gräf Chief Operating Officer
Foruhar Madjlessi Chief Financial Officer
Jochen Scharpe Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hegel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG-16.28%738
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.23%41 084
VONOVIA SE-1.75%27 623
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.86%24 817
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.36%18 321
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.84%13 980
