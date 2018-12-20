Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Instone Real Estate Group AG    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG (INS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/20 11:55:09 am
16.814 EUR   +2.20%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Instone Real Estate Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 11:15am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.12.2018 / 11:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Kruno
Last name(s): Crepulja

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Instone Real Estate Group AG

b) LEI
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.492 EUR 5425.87 EUR
16.50 EUR 1287.00 EUR
16.628 EUR 24942.00 EUR
16.67 EUR 15003.00 EUR
17.30 EUR 297438.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.2048385 EUR 344096.77 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


20.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Baumstraße 25
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

47797  20.12.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP
11:15aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transaction..
EQ
12/19INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Successful Sale of the Rental Apartment Share of the 'Schu..
EQ
12/18INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
12/17INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Instone Acquires Plot for Neighbourhood Developme..
EQ
12/14INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
12/13INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Instone signs purchase agreement for major projec..
EQ
12/12INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
12/10INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
12/06INSTONE REAL ESTATE : is growing in Leipzig - new location and successful projec..
EQ
11/27INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Instone Real Estate continues its positive busine..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 348 M
EBIT 2018 47,2 M
Net income 2018 18,5 M
Debt 2018 275 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 36,97
P/E ratio 2019 13,25
EV / Sales 2018 2,54x
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
Capitalization 609 M
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,5 €
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Brendgen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Schmitt Chief Financial Officer
Jochen Scharpe Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG0.00%694
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%40 322
VONOVIA1.11%24 713
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 511
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN14.29%16 954
VINGROUP JSC--.--%13 998
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.