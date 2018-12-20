Instone Real Estate Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Kruno
|Last name(s):
|Crepulja
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Instone Real Estate Group AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NBX80
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|16.492 EUR
|5425.87 EUR
|16.50 EUR
|1287.00 EUR
|16.628 EUR
|24942.00 EUR
|16.67 EUR
|15003.00 EUR
|17.30 EUR
|297438.90 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|17.2048385 EUR
|344096.77 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
20.12.2018
