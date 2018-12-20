Instone Real Estate Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.12.2018 / 11:12

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Kruno Last name(s): Crepulja

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG

b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 16.492 EUR 5425.87 EUR 16.50 EUR 1287.00 EUR 16.628 EUR 24942.00 EUR 16.67 EUR 15003.00 EUR 17.30 EUR 297438.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 17.2048385 EUR 344096.77 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

