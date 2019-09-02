|
Instone Real Estate Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/02/2019 | 11:50am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.09.2019 / 17:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Stefan
|Last name(s):
|Brendgen
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Instone Real Estate Group AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NBX80
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|17.600024 EUR
|44000.06 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|17.600024 EUR
|44000.06 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Instone Real Estate Group AG
|
|Grugaplatz 2-4
|
|45131 Essen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.instone.de
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
