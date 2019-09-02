Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Instone Real Estate Group AG    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG

(INS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Instone Real Estate Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 11:50am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.09.2019 / 17:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Brendgen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Instone Real Estate Group AG

b) LEI
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.600024 EUR 44000.06 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.600024 EUR 44000.06 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


02.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53607  02.09.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP
11:50aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transaction..
EQ
10:35aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
08/30INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transaction..
EQ
08/30INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
08/28INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transaction..
EQ
08/28INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
08/27INSTONE REAL ESTATE : admitted to the SDAX
EQ
08/27INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : first half of 2019 with significant increase in p..
EQ
08/26INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fi..
EQ
08/26INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 598 M
EBIT 2019 101 M
Net income 2019 63,3 M
Debt 2019 380 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 8,46x
EV / Sales2019 1,78x
EV / Sales2020 1,52x
Capitalization 686 M
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 31,00  €
Last Close Price 17,58  €
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 76,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Brendgen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Foruhar Madjlessi Chief Financial Officer
Jochen Scharpe Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG11.69%754
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%40 522
VONOVIA SE14.42%27 018
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 338
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 630
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-19.35%12 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group