Instone Real Estate Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

0
03/20/2019 | 03:30pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Instone Real Estate Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
20.03.2019 / 20:26
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Instone Real Estate Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019 German: http://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/German/3100/berichte.html English: http://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/3100/reports.html


20.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

790023  20.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
