Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Instone Real Estate Group AG    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG (INS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 12:15am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.01.2019 / 06:08
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Street: Baumstraße 25
Postal code: 45128
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200DINUIRPDZQHX03

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Goldman Sachs International

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Jan 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.81 % 1.32 % 6.14 % 36988336
Previous notification 0.73 % 5.42 % 6.15 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NBX80 1779348 % 4.81 %
Total 1779348 4.81 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Securities Lending Open 490001 1.32 %
    Total 490001 1.32 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International 4.49 % % 5.82 %
 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Jan 2019


28.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Baumstraße 25
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

769567  28.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=769567&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP
12:15aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
01/24INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
01/21INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Instone Secures Three Further Property Developmen..
EQ
01/17INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Construction Starts as Planned for 'Marie' Project in Fran..
EQ
01/08INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Correction of a release from 28.12.2018 according..
EQ
01/08INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Sales Launched for Instone's 'Theaterfabrik' Proj..
EQ
01/01INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
2018INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
2018INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
2018INSTONE REAL ESTATE : and Bayerische Versorgungskammer Deepen their Successful C..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 348 M
EBIT 2018 47,2 M
Net income 2018 18,5 M
Debt 2018 275 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 42,13
P/E ratio 2019 15,10
EV / Sales 2018 2,79x
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capitalization 694 M
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 30,1 €
Spread / Average Target 61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Brendgen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Foruhar Madjlessi Chief Financial Officer
Jochen Scharpe Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG12.95%791
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 653
VONOVIA9.65%25 892
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 891
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN8.25%17 631
VINGROUP JSC--.--%14 122
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.