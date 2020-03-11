Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Instone Real Estate Group AG    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG

(INS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.03.2020 / 17:52
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Street: Grugaplatz 2-4
Postal code: 45131
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200DINUIRPDZQHX03

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
06 March 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.11 % 4.08 % 7.19 % 36,988,336
Previous notification 3.54 % 3.77 % 7.31 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NBX80 0 1,151,159 0.00 % 3.11 %
Total 1,151,159 3.11 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 1,505,666 4.07 %
    Total 1,505,666 4.07 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
CFD 06.02.2030 Cash 2,861 0.01 %
      Total 2,861 0.01 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % 7.03 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
10 March 2020


11.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

995011  11.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=995011&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP
12:55pINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
03/09INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
03/06INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
03/03INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
03/02INSTONE REAL ESTATE : sells about 250 apartments in the „Schoenhof Quarter..
EQ
02/28INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
02/20INSTONE REAL ESTATE : publishes preliminary figures for the financial year 2019
EQ
02/19INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Preliminary Results 2019
EQ
02/10INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
02/10SEETOR CITY CAMPUS NUREMBERG : Instone Real Estate to realise privately-financed..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 753 M
EBIT 2019 128 M
Net income 2019 85,2 M
Debt 2019 445 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,31x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,64x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 793 M
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 32,18  €
Last Close Price 21,45  €
Spread / Highest target 91,1%
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Gräf Chief Operating Officer
Foruhar Madjlessi Chief Financial Officer
Jochen Scharpe Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hegel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG-2.72%899
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.65%49 237
VONOVIA SE-2.33%28 790
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP1.96%28 351
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.11%20 474
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-6.29%13 648
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group