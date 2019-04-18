Log in
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG

(INS)
Instone Real Estate : Maintains its Top Spot among German Residential Developers

04/18/2019


DGAP-Media / 18.04.2019 / 10:59

Instone Maintains its Top Spot among German Residential Developers

- "Property Developer Survey 2019" by bulwiengesa analyses property development projects in Germany's "Big Seven" cities.

- Instone ranks third among residential developers

- The Company maintains it position in fourth place across asset classes with a property development total of around 580,000 square metres


Essen, 18 April 2019: Instone Real Estate scored third place among the German residential developers in bulwiengesa's "Property Developer Survey 2019." At the same time, Instone placed fourth across asset classes, matching its prior-year ranking. With a property development total of around 580,000 square metres nationwide, the company managed to substantially expand its activities year on year (478,890 square metres). In Frankfurt am Main, Instone continued to expand its lead position as most active residential developer.

Kruno Crepulja, CEO of Instone Real Estate, commented: "We are proud of having managed to maintain our lead position among German property developers. The score means stimulation and motivation at once for us, because demand for residential accommodation in Germany's cities remains as high as ever. With a drastic expansion of our property development pipeline in German metro regions and with the acquisition of nine projects in 2018, we laid the foundation for continued and sustainable growth."

By the end of 2018, the project portfolio of the listed company included 45 development schemes with an expected aggregate sales volume of c. 4.8 billion euros. Out of a total of more than 11,000 residential units in the portfolio, around 1,800 flats are government sponsored and rent-controlled. Current construction projects include, inter alia, the "Quartier Luisenpark" in Berlin with around 550 residential units, 239 of which are mainly subsidised rental flats, plus a crèche. In Frankfurt, more than 2,000 flats for all population cohorts are under development in a new quarter on the former Siemens area in collaboration with Nassauische Heimstätte, a state-owned housing company. The necessary infrastructure to be created for the quarter includes a school and several crèches.

The survey that bulwiengesa publishes annually examines the volume of all completed development projects, properties under construction and properties in planning in Germany's seven Class A cities, these being Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt am Main, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf.

 

About Instone Real Estate (IRE)

Instone Real Estate is one of Germany's leading residential developers and is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company develops attractive residential and multi-family buildings as well as publicly subsidized housing, designs modern urban quarters and refurbishes listed buildings for residential use. Buyers are mainly owner-occupiers, private investors and institutional investors. In 28 years, Instone Real Estate has successfully developed more than one million square metres. More than 310 employees work at eight locations nationwide. As of 31 December 2018, Instone Real Estate's project portfolio comprised 45 development projects with an expected total sales volume of roughly EUR 4.8 billion and more than 11,000 units.

 

Contact

Press Contact
Instone Real Estate
c/o RUECKERCONSULT GmbH
Michael Lippitsch
Wallstraße 16
10179 Berlin
Tel.: +49 (0)30 2844987-47
Fax: +49 (0)30 2844987-99
Email: instone@rueckerconsult.de



End of Media Release

Issuer: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Key word(s): Real estate

18.04.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 201 453 550
E-mail: ir@instone.de
Internet: www.instone.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80
WKN: A2NBX8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 801679

 
End of News DGAP Media

801679  18.04.2019 

© EQS 2019
