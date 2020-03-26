Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Instone Real Estate Group AG    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG

(INS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Instone Real Estate : strengthens communications and investor relations with Burkhard Sawazki

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 03:05am EDT


DGAP-Media / 26.03.2020 / 08:00

Instone Real Estate strengthens communications and investor relations with Burkhard Sawazki


Essen, 26 March 2020: Burkhard Sawazki will join Instone Real Estate Group AG as part of the company's continued growth strategy and to strengthen its communication and investor relations activities. Sawazki will take responsibility for a newly created position as divisional head of Communications and Business Development, overseeing both departments. Sawazki joins Instone from LEG Immobilien AG and will start his new position for the SDAX-listed residential developer in April 2020.

In his current position as head of Investor Relations & Strategic Business Analysis, Burkhard Sawazki (47) has successfully established the investor relations functions at LEG Immobilien AG and contributed to the company's strategic positioning. For his work at LEG, Sawazki has received numerous awards, including among others the "German Investor Relations Award" (category MDAX) and "Best IR professional for real estate in Europe" according to the highly regarded Extel survey rankings. Prior to LEG, Burkhard Sawazki held various positions at international banks, focusing on real estate. He holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from the University of Cologne.

Instone CEO Kruno Crepulja: "Communications and investor relations are important functions for Instone. We are delighted to see Burkhard Sawazki join the team and take responsibility in his role as divisional head of Communications and Business Development."

Instone CFO Foruhar Madjlessi: "Burkhard Sawazki brings a wealth of highly relevant experience to Instone. His industry expertise and network will benefit Instone as we continue to grow our business and expand our communication and investor relations activities."

 

About Instone Real Estate (IRE)

Instone Real Estate is one of Germany's leading residential developers and is listed in the SDAX. The company develops attractive multi-family and residential buildings as well as publicly subsidised housing, designs modern urban quarters and refurbishes listed buildings for residential use. Buyers are mainly owner-occupiers, private investors with an intention to let, and institutional investors. In 29 years, Instone Real Estate has successfully developed more than one million square metres. In total, 375 employees work at nine locations nationwide. As of 31 December 2019, the company's project portfolio comprised 55 development projects with an expected total sales volume of roughly EUR 5.8 billion and 13,715 units.

Press Contact
Instone Real Estate
c/o RUECKERCONSULT GmbH
Michael Lippitsch
Wallstraße 16
10179 Berlin
Tel.: +49 (0)30 2844987-47
Fax: +49 (0)30 2844987-99
E-Mail: instone@rueckerconsult.de



End of Media Release

Issuer: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Key word(s): Real estate

26.03.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 201 453 550
E-mail: ir@instone.de
Internet: www.instone.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80
WKN: A2NBX8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1007273

 
End of News DGAP Media

1007273  26.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1007273&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP
03:05aINSTONE REAL ESTATE : strengthens communications and investor relations with Bur..
EQ
03/25INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transaction..
EQ
03/24INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
03/19INSTONE REAL ESTATE : continues positive business development in 2019
EQ
03/18INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
03/16INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fi..
EQ
03/16INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
03/13INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
03/11INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
03/09INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 637 M
EBIT 2020 105 M
Net income 2020 53,9 M
Debt 2020 441 M
Yield 2020 2,58%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 4,23x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
EV / Sales2021 0,90x
Capitalization 560 M
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 31,43  €
Last Close Price 15,14  €
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 108%
Spread / Lowest Target 78,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Gräf Chief Operating Officer
Foruhar Madjlessi Chief Financial Officer
Jochen Scharpe Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hegel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG-31.34%607
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-0.72%39 220
VONOVIA SE-7.83%25 981
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.55%18 032
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP1.78%17 552
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-6.92%12 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group