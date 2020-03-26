

Instone Real Estate strengthens communications and investor relations with Burkhard Sawazki



Essen, 26 March 2020: Burkhard Sawazki will join Instone Real Estate Group AG as part of the company's continued growth strategy and to strengthen its communication and investor relations activities. Sawazki will take responsibility for a newly created position as divisional head of Communications and Business Development, overseeing both departments. Sawazki joins Instone from LEG Immobilien AG and will start his new position for the SDAX-listed residential developer in April 2020.

In his current position as head of Investor Relations & Strategic Business Analysis, Burkhard Sawazki (47) has successfully established the investor relations functions at LEG Immobilien AG and contributed to the company's strategic positioning. For his work at LEG, Sawazki has received numerous awards, including among others the "German Investor Relations Award" (category MDAX) and "Best IR professional for real estate in Europe" according to the highly regarded Extel survey rankings. Prior to LEG, Burkhard Sawazki held various positions at international banks, focusing on real estate. He holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from the University of Cologne.

Instone CEO Kruno Crepulja: "Communications and investor relations are important functions for Instone. We are delighted to see Burkhard Sawazki join the team and take responsibility in his role as divisional head of Communications and Business Development."

Instone CFO Foruhar Madjlessi: "Burkhard Sawazki brings a wealth of highly relevant experience to Instone. His industry expertise and network will benefit Instone as we continue to grow our business and expand our communication and investor relations activities."

About Instone Real Estate (IRE)

Instone Real Estate is one of Germany's leading residential developers and is listed in the SDAX. The company develops attractive multi-family and residential buildings as well as publicly subsidised housing, designs modern urban quarters and refurbishes listed buildings for residential use. Buyers are mainly owner-occupiers, private investors with an intention to let, and institutional investors. In 29 years, Instone Real Estate has successfully developed more than one million square metres. In total, 375 employees work at nine locations nationwide. As of 31 December 2019, the company's project portfolio comprised 55 development projects with an expected total sales volume of roughly EUR 5.8 billion and 13,715 units.

