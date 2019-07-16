Log in
Instructure : Announces Q3 2019 Investor Conference Participation

0
07/16/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) today announced that Steve Kaminsky, CFO, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Tuesday, August 6, 2019
6:45 a.m. Pacific Time / 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time
Boston, MA

KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
10:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Vail, CO

The webcasts of these events will be available on the investor relations section of Instructure's website at https://ir.instructure.com.

About Instructure

Instructure helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. More information at www.instructure.com.

Contacts:
Natalia Kanevsky
VP, Investor Relations
Instructure
(866) 574-3127
investors@instructure.com

Cory Edwards
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(801) 386-1960
cory@instructure.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instructure-announces-q3-2019-investor-conference-participation-300885946.html

SOURCE Instructure


© PRNewswire 2019
