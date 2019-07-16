Instructure : Announces Q3 2019 Investor Conference Participation

SALT LAKE CITY, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) today announced that Steve Kaminsky, CFO, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

6:45 a.m. Pacific Time / 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Boston, MA



KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

10:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Vail, CO



The webcasts of these events will be available on the investor relations section of Instructure's website at https://ir.instructure.com.

About Instructure

Instructure helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. More information at www.instructure.com .

