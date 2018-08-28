Log in
INSTRUCTURE INC (INST)
08/28 10:20:39 pm
39.1250 USD   -0.32%
10:06pINSTRUCTURE : To Present At The D.A. Davidson Vertical Tech Day
PR
07/30INSTRUCTURE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30INSTRUCTURE : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
Instructure : To Present At The D.A. Davidson Vertical Tech Day

08/28/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST), a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company in education, learning and employee development, today announced that David Bedell, VP of Finance and IR, will present at the D.A. Davidson Vertical Tech Day in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. The fireside chat will begin at 12:45 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast of this event will be available on the investor relations section of Instructure's website at https://ir.instructure.com.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas, Gauge, Arc and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 4,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K-12, and Bridge for the corporate market, at www.Instructure.com.

Contacts:
Keaton Godfrey
Director, Investor Relations
Instructure
(866) 574-3127
kgodfrey@instructure.com

Becky Frost
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Instructure
(801) 869-5017
becky@instructure.com

© PRNewswire 2018
