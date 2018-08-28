Instructure : To Present At The D.A. Davidson Vertical Tech Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST), a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company in education, learning and employee development, today announced that David Bedell, VP of Finance and IR, will present at the D.A. Davidson Vertical Tech Day in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. The fireside chat will begin at 12:45 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast of this event will be available on the investor relations section of Instructure's website at https://ir.instructure.com.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas, Gauge, Arc and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 4,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K-12, and Bridge for the corporate market, at www.Instructure.com.

