Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Instructure, Inc.    INST

INSTRUCTURE, INC.

(INST)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/02 04:00:17 pm
38.48 USD   -0.26%
04:16pINSTRUCTURE : to Host Analyst Day on December 3, 2019
PR
07/29INSTRUCTURE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/16INSTRUCTURE : Announces Q3 2019 Investor Conference Participation
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Instructure : to Host Analyst Day on December 3, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure (NYSE: INST) will host its 2019 Analyst Day on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at its corporate headquarters in Salt Lake City.  Members of the management team will describe the company's new strategy and operating model, key decisions about future financial goals, and the plan for focused capital allocation.

Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. MT and presentations will conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. MT. For those in attendance, the event will continue until 1:30 p.m. MT with product demos and a tour of the company's headquarters.

In-person attendance is by invitation only. The event will be webcast and accessible in the Investor Relations section of the company's website: ir.instructure.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available and accessible following the event.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. More information at www.instructure.com.

CONTACTS: 
Natalia Kanevsky
Vice President, Investor Relations
Instructure
(866) 574-3127
nkanevsky@instructure.com

Cory Edwards
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(801) 386-1960
cory@instructure.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instructure-to-host-analyst-day-on-december-3-2019-300930055.html

SOURCE Instructure


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSTRUCTURE, INC.
04:16pINSTRUCTURE : to Host Analyst Day on December 3, 2019
PR
07/31INSTRUCTURE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
07/29INSTRUCTURE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29INSTRUCTURE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
07/16INSTRUCTURE : Announces Q3 2019 Investor Conference Participation
PR
07/09INSTRUCTURE : App Development with Swift Curriculum now available in Canvas Comm..
AQ
07/08INSTRUCTURE : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
PR
06/03INSTRUCTURE : How to get today's employees to stay and engage? Develop their car..
PR
05/30INSTRUCTURE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/21INSTRUCTURE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group