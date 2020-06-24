Log in
Insulet : Installs Solar Panels at Its Global Headquarters and U.S. Manufacturing Facility to Help Reduce Its Carbon Footprint

06/24/2020

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced its corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility in Acton, MA, will be powered by solar-based, renewable energy beginning this week.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005209/en/

Aerial view of Insulet Global Headquarters (left) and U.S. Manufacturing Facility (right) in Acton, MA, with solar panels installed on the roof. (Photo: Business Wire)

Insulet covered its 58,000 square-foot manufacturing facility with approximately 2,800 solar panels, each measuring 5.5 feet long by 3.3 feet wide. During optimal climate conditions, the solar energy generated will have enough capacity to fully support Insulet’s corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility. The Company began the installation in January and received approval to turn on the solar panel system from the Town of Acton earlier this week.

“We understand our responsibility to help protect the environment and this is another important step toward reducing our carbon footprint,” said Chuck Alpuche, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. We are continuously looking to establish and enhance our environmentally and socially responsible best practices as we improve our sustainability measures and focus on our long-term goals.”

Insulet’s solar installation has an energy capacity of 900 kilowatts, enough to power 30 average-sized U.S. homes daily. The Company’s U.S. manufacturing facility began producing sellable product in May 2019 and, among many other strategic benefits, added supplier capabilities closest to its largest customer base and further reduced its carbon footprint.

Insulet’s 2020 Sustainability Report summarizes the Company’s commitment to fostering a sustainable business to support the long-term wellbeing of its customers, employees, and communities. These actions align with the Company’s goal of being a good corporate citizen and making a positive, lasting impact on society.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes and other conditions easier through the use of its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.omnipod.com.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Insulet's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Insulet. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Insulet will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in February 2020 in the section entitled "Risk Factors," and in its other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Insulet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

© 2020 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
