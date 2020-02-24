Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Insulet Corporation    PODD

INSULET CORPORATION

(PODD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Insulet : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 08:39am EST

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® Insulin Management System, today announced that management will present at four upcoming investor conferences (all times below are in Eastern Time):

  • The SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
  • The Cowen & Co. 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
  • The Raymond James & Associates’ 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
  • The Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2020 in Miami, FL on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 3:20 p.m.

To listen to live audio webcasts of the presentations, please visit http://investors.insulet.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available following the events.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes and other conditions easier through the use of its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.omnipod.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INSULET CORPORATION
08:39aINSULET : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/20INSULET CORPORATION : annual earnings release
02/19INSULET : Dexcom and Insulet Announce Commercial Agreement to Integrate the Dexc..
BU
02/19ABBOTT : and Insulet Partner to Integrate Next-Generation Glucose Sensing and Au..
PR
02/13INSULET : Issues Medical Device Correction Regarding its Omnipod DASH™ Ins..
BU
01/06INSULET : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Feb..
BU
2019INSULET : to Present at 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2019INSULET : First Patients in Europe Start Using Insulet's New Omnipod DASH™..
BU
2019INSULET : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
2019INSULET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 727 M
EBIT 2019 49,3 M
Net income 2019 13,4 M
Debt 2019 538 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 982x
P/E ratio 2020 288x
EV / Sales2019 18,8x
EV / Sales2020 15,5x
Capitalization 13 125 M
Chart INSULET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Insulet Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSULET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 185,67  $
Last Close Price 212,31  $
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target -12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shacey Petrovic President, Chief Executive Director & Director
Timothy J. Scannell Independent Chairman
Charles Alpuche Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Wayde Dwight McMillan Chief Financial Officer
Aiman Abdel-Malek Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSULET CORPORATION24.01%13 125
ABBOTT LABORATORIES0.68%154 212
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.15%151 884
STRYKER CORPORATION6.84%84 017
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-5.38%69 786
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.10.82%47 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group