Insulet : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® Insulin Management System, today announced that management will present at four upcoming investor conferences (all times below are in Eastern Time):

The SVB Leerink 9 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. The Cowen & Co. 40 th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. The Raymond James & Associates’ 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

The Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2020 in Miami, FL on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 3:20 p.m.

To listen to live audio webcasts of the presentations, please visit http://investors.insulet.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available following the events.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes and other conditions easier through the use of its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.omnipod.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005548/en/