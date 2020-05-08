Insulet : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® Insulin Management System, today announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

The BofA Securities Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 3:40 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

To listen to live audio webcasts of the presentations, please visit http://investors.insulet.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available following the events.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes and other conditions easier through the use of its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.omnipod.com.

