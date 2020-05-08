Insulet : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Log in
05/08/2020

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® Insulin Management System, today announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • The BofA Securities Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 3:40 p.m. (Eastern Time).
  • The UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

To listen to live audio webcasts of the presentations, please visit http://investors.insulet.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available following the events.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes and other conditions easier through the use of its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.omnipod.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 848 M
EBIT 2020 63,9 M
Net income 2020 31,4 M
Debt 2020 689 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 436x
P/E ratio 2021 162x
EV / Sales2020 16,8x
EV / Sales2021 14,1x
Capitalization 13 567 M
Chart INSULET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Insulet Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSULET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 200,06  $
Last Close Price 215,15  $
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target -7,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shacey Petrovic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Scannell Independent Chairman
Charles Alpuche Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Wayde Dwight McMillan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Trang Ly Vice President & Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSULET CORPORATION25.67%13 567
ABBOTT LABORATORIES8.21%166 254
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.79%132 596
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-5.78%72 642
STRYKER CORPORATION-8.45%72 144
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.5.76%45 001
