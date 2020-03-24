InsuraGuest Launches Agent/Broker Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. (TSX.V: ISGI) (the “Company”), under its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary InsuraGuest Insurance Agency, LLC (the “Agency”), has successfully launched its Agency/Broker Program, which will focus on agencies and brokers that write general liability polices specifically for hotels and vacation rental properties.



Agency/Broker can sign up directly with InsuraGuest on the front page of the Company’s website, www.InsuraGuest.com.



InsuraGuest insurance coverage, which is purchased by a property, automatically delivers Hospitality Liability coverages through the property’s management system via the Company’s proprietary insurtech (insurance + technology) platform. These coverages address claims from guests and their room occupants during their stay at a hotel or vacation rental property; coverages insert a layer of protection on a primary basis should a guest experience an accident or theft.



InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages become the property’s first line of defense, which may lower the property’s claim ratio and risk profile. By lowering the property’s claim ratio or risk profile, InsuraGuest may stabilize or lower the property’s current general liability premiums.



“We have already signed up a major broker in Salt Lake City, Utah, and, due to demand, we are expanding our marketing efforts to include agents/brokers who currently write hospitality business policies. We will work with those agents/brokers to insert our hospitality liability coverages into their clients’ properties, which will add a layer of protection for the hotels,” states Charles J. Cayias, InsuraGuest’s president. “In addition to the added coverages, our goal is to help reduce the hotels’ current premiums and loss ratios by becoming their first line of defense.”



InsuraGuest’s insurtech platform is currently capable of integrating with approximately 71 different hotel and vacation rental property management systems, giving it access to millions of rooms worldwide.

InsuraGuest Insurance Agency will administer the InsuraGuest product for hotels and vacation rentals under the license UT 763676.

InsuraGuest’s Hospitality Liability coverages are underwritten through an insurance company that is rated “A” (Superior) by A.M. Best Insurance Company.

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.



InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. (TSX.V: ISGI) is a world-leading SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company that utilizes its proprietary insurtech (insurance + technology) flagship software, InsuraGuest, to deliver custom Hospitality Liability coverages through its wholly owned subsidiary, InsuraGuest Risk Purchasing Group, LLC. Through the combination of InsuraGuest’s integrated software and custom coverages, guests benefit from the property having InsuraGuest if there are losses during their stay.

InsuraGuest coverages are purchased by the hotels and vacation rental properties, which can address claims from guests and their room occupants during their stay.

The InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages insert a layer of protection on a primary basis should a guest or their room occupants experience an accident and/or theft during their stay at a hotel or vacation rental property.

For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.InsuraGuest.com/ .

