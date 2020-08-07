MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Australian Stock Exchange > Insurance Australia Group Limited IAG AU000000IAG3 INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED (IAG) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/06 5.07 AUD -1.36% 04:24a INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : 2020 annual report (3.88 MB) PU 04:24a INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : 2020 annual review and safer communities report PU 04:24a INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : 2020 corporate governance statement PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Insurance Australia : 2020 annual report (3.88 MB) 0 08/07/2020 | 04:24am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The numbers Annual Report 2020 Insurance Australia Group Limited ABN 60 090 739 923 ANNUAL REPORT 2020 Contents Directors' report 1 Remuneration report 24 Lead auditor's independence declaration 47 Consolidated financial statements contents 48 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 49 Consolidated balance sheet 51 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 52 Consolidated cash flow statement 53 Notes to the financial statements 54 Directors' declaration 102 Independent auditor's report 103 Shareholder information 108 Corporate directory 111 Five-year financial summary 112 About this report The 2020 annual report of Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG, or the Group) includes IAG's full statutory accounts, along with the Directors' and remuneration reports for the financial year ended 30 June 2020. This year's corporate governance report is available in the About Us area of our website (www.iag.com.au). The financial statements are structured to provide prominence to the disclosures that are considered most relevant to the user's understanding of the operations, results and financial position of the Group. IAG is a "dual listed issuer" that is listed on both the ASX and the NZX Debt Market. As such, IAG is subject to some, but not all of the NZX Main Board/Debt Market Listing Rules ("NZX Listing Rules"). In particular, the rules set out in Appendix 17 to the NZX Listing Rules do not apply to IAG. All figures are in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated. 2020 annual review and safer communities report This report should be read with the 2020 annual review and safer communities report, which provides a summary of IAG's operating performance, including the Chairman's, CEO's and Deputy CEO's reviews. Our annual review and safer communities report is also available from the home page of our website at www.iag.com.au. Detailed information about our safer communities approach and non- financial performance is available in the Safer Communities area of our website. If you would like to have a copy of the annual report or annual review mailed to you, contact IAG's Share Registry using the contact details on page 111. 2020 annual general meeting The 2020 annual general meeting (AGM) of Insurance Australia Group Limited will commence at 10.00am on Friday, 23 October 2020. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, our AGM this year will be held virtually for all shareholders through the online AGM platform at https://web.lumiagm.com. The Board of Directors will attend in person to the extent they are able to do so in a safe and permissible manner. The AGM will be webcast live on the internet at www.iag. com.au/shareholder-centre/annual-meetings and an archived version will be placed on the website after the event to enable the AGM to be viewed at a later time. Details of the meeting, including information about how to vote, will be contained in our notice of meeting, which will be available online at www.iag.com.au, from Thursday, 10 September 2020. DIRECTORS' REPORT The Directors present their report together with the consolidated financial report of Insurance Australia Group Limited and its subsidiaries for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 and the Auditor's Report. The following terminology is used throughout the financial report: Company or Parent - Insurance Australia Group Limited; and

IAG or Group - the consolidated entity consists of Insurance Australia Group Limited and its subsidiaries. DIRECTORS OF INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED The names and details of the Company's Directors in office at any time during or since the end of the financial year are set out below. Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated. CHAIRMAN ELIZABETH B BRYAN AM BA (Econ), MA (Econ) - Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director INSURANCE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE Elizabeth Bryan was appointed a Director of IAG on 5 December 2014, and became Chairman on 31 March 2016. She is the Chairman of the Nomination Committee, and attends all other Board committee meetings in an ex-officio capacity. Elizabeth is also the Chairman of Insurance Manufacturers of Australia Pty Limited. OTHER BUSINESS AND MARKET EXPERIENCE Elizabeth brings extensive leadership, strategic and financial expertise from a diverse range of industries to her role as Chairman. She has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, government policy and administration, and on the boards of companies and statutory organisations. Previous roles include Chairmanship of Caltex Australia Limited and UniSuper Limited. Directorships of other listed companies held in the past three years: Virgin Australia Group, since 2015. While Elizabeth remains technically a member of the Board of Virgin Australia Group and its Chairman, the powers and responsibilities of the Board were vested in the Administrator from 20 April 2020; and

IAG Finance (New Zealand) Limited (a part of the Group), since 2016. This company was delisted from the ASX on 17 December 2019. MANAGING DIRECTOR PETER G HARMER Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director INSURANCE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE Peter Harmer was appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IAG on 16 November 2015. He is a member of the Nomination Committee. Peter joined IAG in 2010 as Chief Executive Officer, CGU Insurance and has held a number of senior roles. Prior to his current role, he was Chief Executive of the IAG Labs division, responsible for driving digital and innovation across IAG and its brands, and creating incubator areas to explore innovative opportunities across the fintech landscape. Before this, Peter was Chief Executive of IAG's Australian Commercial Insurance division. Peter was previously Chief Executive Officer of Aon Limited UK and a member of Aon's Global Executive Board, and spent seven years as Chief Executive Officer of Aon's Australian, New Zealand and Pacific operations. He has over 40 years of experience in the insurance industry, including senior roles in underwriting, reinsurance broking and commercial insurance broking as Managing Director of John C. Lloyd Reinsurance Brokers, Chairman and Chief Executive of Aon Re and Chairman of the London Market Reform Group. Peter has completed the Harvard Advanced Management Program. On 8 April 2020, Peter advised the Board of his decision to retire from IAG by the end of calendar year 2020. Directorships of other listed companies held in the past three years: IAG Finance (New Zealand) Limited (a part of the Group), since 2015. This company was delisted from the ASX on 17 December 2019. 1 OTHER DIRECTORS SIMON C ALLEN BCom, BSc, CFInstD - Independent Non-Executive Director INSURANCE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE Simon Allen was appointed a Director of IAG on 12 November 2019 and is a member of the People and Remuneration Committee, Risk Committee and Nomination Committee. Simon has been a Non-Executive Director of IAG's wholly-owned subsidiary, IAG New Zealand Limited since September 2015 and was appointed its Chairman in November 2019. OTHER BUSINESS AND MARKET EXPERIENCE Simon has over 30 years of commercial experience in the New Zealand and Australian capital markets and was Chief Executive of investment bank BZW/ABN AMRO in New Zealand for 21 years. He is currently Chair of The New Zealand Refining Company Limited and a Trustee of the New Zealand Antarctic Heritage Trust. He was the inaugural Chair of NZX Limited and of the Financial Markets Authority and Crown Fibre Holdings Limited (renamed Crown Infrastructure Partners Limited). Directorships of other listed companies held in the past three years: The New Zealand Refining Company Limited, since 2015. DUNCAN M BOYLE BA (Hons), FCII, FAICD - Independent Non-Executive Director INSURANCE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE Duncan Boyle was appointed a Director of IAG on 23 December 2016. He is Chairman of the Risk Committee and a member of the Audit Committee, People and Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. Duncan is Chairman of TAL Dai-ichi Life and a former Non-Executive Director of QBE Insurance Group. Duncan's executive career included senior roles with a variety of financial and corporate institutions, including Royal and Sun Alliance Insurance. He also held various board roles with the Association of British Insurers, Insurance Council of Australia, Global Aviation Underwriting Managers, AAMI and APIA. OTHER BUSINESS AND MARKET EXPERIENCE Duncan is a former Non-Executive Director of Stockland Group and Clayton Utz. Directorships of other listed companies held in the past three years: None. SHEILA C MCGREGOR BA (Hons), LLB, AICD Diploma - Independent Non-Executive Director INSURANCE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE Sheila McGregor was appointed a Director of IAG on 13 March 2018. She is a member of the Audit Committee, Risk Committee and Nomination Committee. OTHER BUSINESS AND MARKET EXPERIENCE Sheila is a Partner at Gilbert + Tobin, advising on business-critical technology, data, privacy and digital issues. Previously, she was a Senior Partner at Herbert Smith Freehills (then Freehills). Sheila is a Non-Executive Director of Crestone Holdings Limited. She is also a Non-Executive Director of St Vincent's Health Australia, the Sydney Writers' Festival and Board Chair of an independent girls' school in Sydney. Directorships of other listed companies held in the past three years: None. 2 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 JONATHAN (JON) B NICHOLSON BA - Independent Non-Executive Director INSURANCE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE Jon Nicholson was appointed a Director of IAG on 1 September 2015. He is Chairman of the People and Remuneration Committee and a member of the Risk Committee and Nomination Committee. OTHER BUSINESS AND MARKET EXPERIENCE Jon is Non-Executive Chairman of Westpac Foundation, a trustee of Westpac Bicentennial Foundation and a Non-Executive Director of Cape York Partnerships and QuintessenceLabs. He previously spent eight years with Westpac Banking Corporation, first as Chief Strategy Officer and later as Enterprise Executive. He retired from Westpac in 2014. Jon's executive career included senior roles with a variety of financial and corporate institutions, including the Boston Consulting Group. He also held various roles with the Australian Government, including Senior Private Secretary to the Prime Minister of Australia (Bob Hawke) and senior positions in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. Directorships of other listed companies held in the past three years: None. HELEN M NUGENT AO BA (Hons), PhD, MBA, HonDBus, HonDUniv - Independent Non-Executive Director INSURANCE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE Helen Nugent was appointed a Director of IAG on 23 December 2016. She is a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Risk Committee. Previously, Helen was Chairman of Swiss Re (Australia) and Swiss Re (Life and Health) Australia, and a Non-Executive Director of Mercantile Mutual. OTHER BUSINESS AND MARKET EXPERIENCE In the financial services sector, Helen was the Chairman of Veda Group and Funds SA (along with Swiss Re), as well as a Non- Executive Director of Macquarie Group for fifteen years and the State Bank of New South Wales. She also served on Westpac Banking Corporation's executive team as Director of Strategy, and prior to that specialised in the financial services sector as a partner at McKinsey & Company. Her experience as a Non-Executive Director extends to the energy sector. Currently, she is Chairman of Ausgrid, and previously was a Director of Origin Energy. This built on work she undertook in the sector while at McKinsey. In the arts sector, Helen is the Chairman of the National Portrait Gallery, and previously was Chairman of the National Opera Review, the Major Performing Arts Inquiry, the Major Performing Arts Board of the Australia Council, as well as being Deputy Chairman of the Australia Council and Opera Australia. Helen has been Chancellor of Bond University and President of Cranbrook School, as well as having been a member of the Bradley Review into tertiary education. Helen is also currently Chairman of the National Disability Insurance Agency and a member of the Board of the Garvan Institute for Medical Research. Helen was appointed Non-Executive Director on TPG Telecom effective 14 July 2020. Helen's commitment to business and the community was recognised with her being made an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO), receiving a Centenary Medal, and being awarded Honorary Doctorates from the University of Queensland and Bond University. Directorships of other listed companies held in the past three years: TPG Telecom, since 14 July 2020. THOMAS (TOM) W POCKETT CA, BCom - Independent Non-Executive Director INSURANCE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE Tom Pockett was appointed a Director of IAG on 1 January 2015. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Risk Committee and Nomination Committee. OTHER BUSINESS AND MARKET EXPERIENCE Tom is Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Stockland Group, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Autosports Group Limited, and Deputy Chair and a Director of Sunnyfield Independence Association and a Director of O'Connell Street Associates. He previously spent over 11 years as Chief Financial Officer and over seven years as Finance Director with Woolworths Limited and retired from these roles in February 2014 and July 2014, respectively. Tom has also held senior finance roles at Commonwealth Bank, Lend Lease Corporation and Deloitte. Directorships of other listed companies held in the past three years: Autosports Group Limited, since 2016; and

Stockland Group, since 2014. 3 GEORGE SAVVIDES AM BEng (Hons), MBA, FAICD - Independent Non-Executive Director INSURANCE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE George Savvides was appointed a Director of IAG on 12 June 2019 and is a member of the People and Remuneration Committee, Risk Committee and Nomination Committee. He has extensive executive experience, serving as Chief Executive Officer of leading health insurer Medibank for 14 years (2002- 2016), and CEO of Sigma Company (now Sigma Healthcare) (1996-2001). OTHER BUSINESS AND MARKET EXPERIENCE George is a Non-Executive Director of New Zealand's Exchange (NZX) listed entity, Ryman Healthcare since 2013. He is a Non- Executive Chairman of Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listed biotech company Next Science (since 2018) and Chairman of the Special Broadcasting Service Corporation (SBS) (since July 2020). He is a former Non-Executive Chairman of Kings Transport and Non-Executive Chairman of Macquarie University Hospital, and served for 18 years on the Board of World Vision Australia, including six years as Chairman, retiring in 2018. Directorships of other listed companies held in the past three years: Ryman Healthcare, since 2013; and

Next Science, since 2018. MICHELLE TREDENICK BSc, FAICD, F Fin - Independent Non-Executive Director INSURANCE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE Michelle Tredenick was appointed a Director of IAG on 13 March 2018 and is a member of the People and Remuneration Committee, Risk Committee and Nomination Committee. Michelle has held a number of senior executive roles in major Australian companies, including National Australia Bank, MLC and Suncorp. She was Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Suncorp, MLC and National Australia Bank, as well as Head of Strategy for MLC and Head of Strategy and Marketing for Suncorp. She was also CEO of MLC's Corporate Superannuation business and Head of their New Zealand Insurance and Wealth Management businesses. OTHER BUSINESS AND MARKET EXPERIENCE Michelle is a Non-Executive Director of the Bank of Queensland (since 2011), where she chairs the Information Technology Committee. She was recently appointed as a Non-Executive Director of First Sentier Investors in June 2020. She is a Director of Cricket Australia (since 2015) and Urbis Pty Ltd (since 2016). Michelle is also a member of The Ethics Centre Board and a member of the Senate of The University of Queensland. She is a former Chair of the IAG & NRMA Superannuation Plan (2012-2018). She was awarded Banking and Finance CIO of the Year in 1998 and again in 2006. Directorships of other listed companies held in the past three years: Bank of Queensland Limited, since 2011. DIRECTOR WHO CEASED DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR Hugh Fletcher was a Director from 1 September 2007 to 25 October 2019. COMPANY SECRETARIES OF INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED PETER HORTON BA, LLB Peter Horton joined IAG as Group General Counsel and Company Secretary in December 2019. He was previously Executive Manager Legal, Governance and Risk at Transgrid. Peter's career has included roles as Group General Counsel and Company Secretary for QBE Insurance Group Limited, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of Woolworths Limited, General Manager Legal and Company Secretary of WMC Resources Limited and a Corporate Lawyer then Principal Solicitor at BHP Petroleum Pty Limited. He is also a Non-Executive Director of the not-for-profit company Business For Development. Peter was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award for service to corporate law and in-house legal by Global Leaders in Law in September 2018. He was the ACLA Australian Corporate Lawyer of the Year in 2002 and his teams were awarded the ACLA Australian Law Award for In-House Legal Department of the Year in 2004 and 2005 (WMC Resources Limited) and 2013 (Woolworths Limited). 4 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 JANE BOWD FGIA, FCIS, GAICD, GradDip, LLM, LLB, BA Jane Bowd joined IAG as the Group Company Secretary in June 2020, and leads IAG's Board Services Team. Jane was previously the Group Company Secretary & Corporate Counsel at Coca-Cola Amatil, and prior to that was the Head of Secretariat of the Global Wealth Division at ANZ Bank. She started her legal and governance career as a private practice lawyer in top tier law firm Clayton Utz, including in Corporate M&A. Jane holds a Graduate Diploma of Applied Corporate Governance, Master of Laws, Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice, Bachelor of Laws, Bachelor of Arts, and is a graduate of the Royal Military College, Duntroon. Jane brings deep knowledge and expertise in legal and governance matters from her financial services roles and private practice, and membership of the Governance Institute of Australia's Legislative Review Committee. Jane is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA), and is also a Committee Member on the FPA's Board Audit and Risk Management Committee, and Governance and Remuneration Committee. SEJIL MISTRY BProc, LLM, FGIA, FCIS Sejil joined IAG in September 2002 and has held the role of Company Secretary since September 2015. She holds Master of Laws from the University of New South Wales and bachelor's degree in law from the University of Natal, South Africa. She also holds a Graduate Diploma of Applied Corporate Governance from the Governance Institute of Australia and is a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia. Sejil has over 20 years' experience in the insurance industry and has deep risk and governance experience. MEETINGS OF DIRECTORS The number of meetings each Director was eligible to attend and actually attended during the financial year, including those attended in an ex-officio capacity, is summarised below: PEOPLE AND REMUNERATION AUDIT RISK BOARD SUB NOMINATION DIRECTOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS COMMITTEE COMMITTEE COMMITTEE COMMITTEE COMMITTEE Scheduled Unscheduled Total number of meetings held(1) 13 4 4 4 5 2 2 Eligible Eligible Eligible Eligible Eligible Eligible Eligible to to to to to to to attend Attended attend Attended attend Attended attend Attended attend Attended attend Attended attend Attended Elizabeth Bryan(1),(4) 13 13 4 4 - 4 - 4 4 5 2 2 2 2 Peter Harmer(4) 13 13 4 4 - 4 - 4 - 5 2 2 1 1 Simon Allen(2),(4) 9 9 3 3 3 3 - 3 4 4 - - 1 1 Duncan Boyle 13 13 4 4 4 4 4 4 5 5 - - 2 2 Sheila McGregor(1),(4) 13 13 4 4 - 4 4 4 4 5 - - 2 2 Jon Nicholson(4) 13 13 4 4 4 4 - 4 5 5 - - 2 2 Helen Nugent(4) 13 13 4 4 - 4 4 4 5 5 - - 2 2 Tom Pockett(4) 13 13 4 4 - 4 4 4 5 5 1 1 2 2 George Savvides(4) 13 13 4 4 4 4 - 3 5 5 - - 2 2 Michelle Tredenick(1),(4) 13 12 4 4 4 4 - 4 4 5 - - 2 2 Hugh Fletcher(3),(4) 4 4 - - 1 1 - 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Elizabeth Bryan, Sheila McGregor and Michelle Tredenick were appointed to the Risk Committee on 24 October 2019. Simon Allen was appointed to the Board, Nomination Committee and Risk Committee on 12 November 2019. He was appointed to the People and Remuneration Committee on 14 November 2019. Hugh Fletcher was a member of the Board, Risk Committee, People and Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee until 25 October 2019. Where not eligible to attend as a Committee member, the Director attended the meeting/s in an ex-officio capacity. 5 PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY The principal continuing activity of IAG is the underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services and investing activities. IAG reports its financial information under the following segments: DIVISION OVERVIEW PRODUCTS Australia This segment is a leading provider of general insurance products to both Short-tail insurance 77% of Group gross individuals and businesses in Australia. The Australia division benefits from  Motor vehicle its access to a variety of distribution channels and an array of well-  Home and contents written premium established brands, as summarised below.  Lifestyle and leisure, (GWP) The Australian division provides consumer insurance products through such as boat, veteran branches, call centres, the internet and representatives, under the following and classic car and brands: caravan  NRMA Insurance in New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory,  Business packages Queensland and Tasmania;  Farm and crop  SGIO in Western Australia;  Commercial property  SGIC in South Australia;  Construction and  RACV in Victoria, via a distribution agreement with RACV; engineering  Coles Insurance nationally, via a distribution agreement with Coles;  Commercial motor and  WFI nationally; and fleet motor  CGU Insurance nationally through affinity and financial institution Long-tail insurance partnerships and broker and agent channels.  Compulsory Third Party The division also includes travel insurance, life insurance and income (motor injury liability) protection products which are underwritten by third parties.  Workers' compensation Business insurance products are sold through a network of around 2,000  Professional indemnity Directors' and officers' intermediaries, such as brokers, agents and financial institutions and  directly through call centre and online channels, under the following brands:  Public and products  CGU Insurance; liability  WFI;  NRMA Insurance;  RACV;  SGIO; and  SGIC. New Zealand The New Zealand business is the leading general insurance provider in the Short-tail insurance 23% of Group GWP country in both the direct and broker/agent channels. Insurance products  Motor vehicle are provided directly to customers, primarily under the State and AMI  Home and contents brands, and indirectly through insurance brokers and agents, under the NZI and Lumley Insurance brands. General insurance products are also  Commercial property, motor and fleet motor distributed through agents and under third party brands by corporate  Construction and partners, which include large financial institutions. engineering  Niche insurance, such as pleasure craft, boat and caravan  Rural  Marine Long-tail insurance  Personal liability  Commercial liability Corporate and other Corporate and other comprises other activities, including corporate services, capital management activity, shareholders' funds investment activities, inward reinsurance from associates, investment in associates, and other businesses that offer products and services that are adjacent to IAG's insurance business. 6 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 RECONCILIATION BETWEEN THE STATUTORY RESULTS (IFRS) AND THE MANAGEMENT REPORTED (NON- IFRS) RESULTS The discussion of operating performance in the operating and financial review section of this report is presented on a management reported basis unless otherwise stated. Management reported results are non-IFRS financial information and are not directly comparable to the statutory results presented in other parts of this financial report. A reconciliation between the two is provided in this section and the guidance provided in Australian Securities and Investments Commission Regulatory Guide 230 'Disclosing non- IFRS financial information' ('RG 230') has been followed when presenting the management reported results. Non-IFRS financial information has not been audited by the external auditor, but has been sourced from the financial reports. IAG's statutory and management reported profit before income tax from continuing operations are the same. On 24 January 2020, and subsequently on 24 July 2020, IAG advised that its current year results would contain a provision for customer refunds. The provision comprises premium refunds, interest attributable to those refunds and the cost of administering the associated remediation program. This provision relates to multi-yearpricing-related issues identified by IAG where discounts were not always applied in full to premiums for all customers who may have been eligible. This provision is not expected to be a feature of the Group's future sustainable earnings profile. As a result, and to ensure consistency of the reporting of key insurance measures and metrics, this item has been shown below the insurance profit in the management reported view of the current year's results. This view is consistent with the approach adopted in IAG's Investor Report. Reconciliation between the statutory results (IFRS) and the management reported (non-IFRS) results is presented below: STATUTORY CUSTOMER MANAGEMENT RESULTS REFUND RESULTS (IFRS) PROVISION (NON-IFRS PER INVESTOR REPORT) $m $m $m Gross written premium 11,985 150 12,135 Movement in unearned premium liability 29 - 29 Gross earned premium 12,014 150 12,164 Outwards reinsurance premium expense (4,776) (25) (4,801) Net earned premium 7,238 125 7,363 Net claims expense (5,010) - (5,010) Commission expense (1,009) - (1,009) Underwriting expense (2,070) 140 (1,930) Reinsurance commission revenue 1,201 (19) 1,182 Net underwriting expense (1,878) 121 (1,757) Underwriting profit 350 246 596 Net investment income on assets backing insurance liabilities 145 - 145 Insurance profit 495 246 741 Net other operating income/(expenses) 40 (246) (206) Profit before income tax from continuing operations 535 - 535 Income tax expense (37) - (37) Profit after income tax from continuing operations 498 - 498 Non-controlling interests (59) - (59) Profit after income tax and non-controlling interests 439 - 439 Net loss after tax from discontinued operations (4) - (4) Profit attributable to IAG shareholders 435 - 435 The adjustments summarised above reflect the current year pre-tax earnings impact of the inclusion of the provision for customer refunds. The gross provision for customer refunds, interest attributable to those refunds and the cost of administering the associated remediation program is $290 million (refer to Note 5.3) and after recognition of a $44 million recovery from IAG's whole- of-account quota share arrangements, the current year net pre-tax earnings impact is $246 million. After tax and outside equity interests, the net cost of this provision to IAG is $141 million. This item has been excluded from cash earnings for dividend calculation purposes. OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW OPERATING RESULT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR The reported insurance margin of 10.1% was lower than the prior year (2019: 16.9%). This reflected the combined impact of an unfavourable net natural peril claims cost outcome for the year, a net prior period reserve strengthening, a negative credit spread effect and a modest reduction in the Group's underlying insurance margin. IAG's underlying insurance margin was 16.0% compared to 16.6% in the prior year. While IAG's underlying operating performance in the first half of the year was strong and broadly in line with expectations, the second half outcome was impacted by increased reinsurance costs as a result of the higher than anticipated natural peril losses, lower investment returns and deterioration in the performance of some Australian long-tail portfolios. 7 Overall GWP growth of 1.1% compared to the prior year was in line with IAG's guidance of 'low single digit' growth. GWP growth in the second half of the year was 0.8% and was reduced by an estimated adverse COVID-19 impact of approximately $80 million, constraining second half growth by over 100 bps. COVID-19 impacts The COVID-19 pandemic has had a range of effects on IAG's business and financial performance in the current year. As referenced above, GWP is estimated to have been reduced by approximately $80 million, primarily from lower new business opportunities in the months of March to May. New business volumes have shown a recovery since the end of May and are now tracking close to pre-COVID levels in both Australia and New Zealand. However, there is increased uncertainty surrounding potential impacts associated with the recent declaration of a State of Disaster in Victoria with effect from 2 August 2020. Business retention has held at high levels in all core portfolios. Given that premium is earned over time, the COVID-19-influenced reduction in GWP has had only a minor impact on IAG's insurance profit or net profit in the current year. In the second half of the year, IAG's underwriting profit has borne three largely offsetting COVID-19 effects (on a post-quota share basis): an estimated net benefit of approximately $150 million from reduced claim costs, comprising:

a significant benefit from lower motor claims frequency, particularly in the months of April and May. Towards the end of the current financial year a rebound in frequency was experienced as lockdown requirements generally eased, however there was a high degree of variability by state in Australia; and a partial offset from claims incurred in other COVID-19 affected business classes such as landlords' insurance and travel insurance;

a provision of approximately $100 million for potential COVID-19 claim cost impacts that are highly uncertain, sit within a wide range and have been estimated on a probability-weighted basis. This accords with accounting requirements and spans potential business interruption, landlords' and other insurance class impacts, including the estimated impact an economic downturn will have on the settlement of long-tail claims; and

COVID-19 claim cost impacts that are highly uncertain, sit within a wide range and have been estimated on a probability-weighted basis. This accords with accounting requirements and spans potential business interruption, landlords' and other insurance class impacts, including the estimated impact an economic downturn will have on the settlement of long-tail claims; and increased costs of approximately $50 million flowing from COVID-19-related measures or responses, covering:

COVID-19-related measures or responses, covering: additional operating expenses of approximately $30 million, mainly from moving employees to a 'working from home' basis; and the decision, accelerated by the impact COVID-19 has had on customer behaviours, to close the AMI branch network in New Zealand, at a cost in excess of $20 million.

The provision for potential COVID-19 claim cost impacts, which has been estimated on a probability-weighted basis, includes an allowance for possible business interruption claim exposure in Australia. For further information refer to Note 1.2. Separately, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered extreme investment market volatility from late February onwards. This contributed to an adverse mark-to-market credit spread effect in IAG's second half insurance profit of over $50 million and has driven a second half loss of over $230 million from shareholders' funds income, predominantly from equity and alternative asset classes. Asia In October 2019, IAG announced an agreed sale of its interest in SBI General Insurance Company Limited (SBI General) in India. This transaction was completed in March 2020 and resulted in a gain on sale of $326 million being reflected in profit after tax for the current year. IAG continues to explore options for its remaining Asian general insurance interests. Provision for customer refunds In the first half of the year IAG included a post-tax provision of $82 million for customer refunds, interest attributable to those refunds and the cost of administering the associated remediation program. This related to a specific multi-year pricing issue identified by IAG where discounts were not always applied in full to premiums for all customers who may have been eligible. This has been increased to $141 million post-tax for the full year, to update the initial provision, include further refund programs in respect of similar pricing issues and provide for additional related administration costs. The issues concerned were identified as part of a proactive review of pricing systems and processes, which is ongoing. Net profit after tax The Group's profit after tax for the year was $494 million (2019: $1,173 million). After adjusting for non-controlling interests in the Group result, net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company was $435 million (2019: $1,076 million) and was 60.0% lower than the prior year. This outcome included: an approximately 40% reduction in pre-tax insurance profit to $741 million, primarily owing to a collective adverse movement in prior period reserving, natural peril and credit spread impacts of nearly $500 million;

pre-tax insurance profit to $741 million, primarily owing to a collective adverse movement in prior period reserving, natural peril and credit spread impacts of nearly $500 million; an adverse $400 million pre-tax movement in investment income on shareholders' funds, flowing from the volatile investment market conditions experienced in the second half of the year; and

pre-tax movement in investment income on shareholders' funds, flowing from the volatile investment market conditions experienced in the second half of the year; and inclusion of the post-tax provision of $141 million for customer refunds; partially offset by

post-tax provision of $141 million for customer refunds; partially offset by a $326 million profit after tax on the sale of the interest in SBI General in India, compared to a $208 million profit on the sale of the Thailand operations recognised in the prior year. 8 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 Gross written premium Total GWP of $12,135 million (2019: $12,005 million) represented a 1.1% increase compared to the prior year. This encompassed: $9,367 million in Australia, representing growth of 0.4% with some improvement evident in the second half of the year, notwithstanding estimated modestly negative COVID-19 influences of approximately $60 million; and

COVID-19 influences of approximately $60 million; and $2,754 million in New Zealand, translating to reported growth of 3.5% led by commercial line volumes and commercial property and liability rates. COVID-19 is estimated to have had an adverse effect in the second half of the year of approximately $20 million. Overall GWP growth in the second half of the year was 0.8%, compared to 1.4% in the first half. Allowing for estimated adverse effects from COVID-19, as reflected in lower new business volumes, GWP growth in the second half would have exceeded 2%. In the current year, GWP growth also absorbed the adverse impact of business exits concluded in the last financial year, principally in the area of commercial underwriting agencies in Australia, and lower Compulsory Third Party (CTP) rates stemming from scheme change. Insurance margin IAG's current year reported insurance profit of $741 million (2019: $1,224 million) was 39.5% lower than the prior year. The reported insurance margin decreased to 10.1% (2019: 16.9%). Contributing to this outcome were: an unfavourable net natural peril experience which saw related net claims costs increase by $277 million relative to the prior year;

a net prior period reserve strengthening of $48 million, compared to net releases of $126 million in the prior year;

a negative credit spread impact of $46 million in the current year, compared to a minor negative effect of $6 million in the prior year; and

a modest decline in the Group's underlying margin, as described below. Underlying margin IAG defines its underlying margin as the reported insurance margin adjusted for: net natural peril claim costs less related allowance for the period;

reserve releases in excess of 1% of net earned premium (NEP); and

credit spread movements. From the 2021 financial year, IAG is including zero allowance for reserve releases in its underlying margin definition based on its view of future reserve movements. 2020 2019 INSURANCE MARGIN $m % $m % Management reported insurance margin* 741 10.1 1,224 16.9 Net natural peril claim costs in excess of allowance 263 3.6 19 0.3 Reserve releases below/(in excess of) 1% of NEP 122 1.7 (54) (0.7) Credit spread movements 46 0.6 6 0.1 Underlying insurance margin 1,172 16.0 1,195 16.6 Management reported insurance margin is the insurance profit as a percentage of NEP as disclosed in the Investor Report. Based on the statutory results, the equivalent statutory insurance margin for the current year is 6.8%. Similar to the management reported results, the underlying insurance margin is a non-IFRS measure that is designed to present, in the opinion of management, the results from ongoing operating activities in a way that best and most appropriately reflects the Group's underlying performance. IAG's underlying insurance margin was 16.0% (2019: 16.6%), including a softer second half outcome of 15.1%. The full year underlying margin movement included: approximately $50 million of additional regulatory and compliance costs, including increased investment in risk-related resources;

risk-related resources; a greater than 100 bps effect from lower interest rates impacting investment income;

a broadly neutral effect from COVID-19 influences in the second half of the year; partially offset by

COVID-19 influences in the second half of the year; partially offset by further net benefits from the group-wide optimisation program which met the targeted run rate reduction of $250 million per annum in the first half of the year. Key drivers of the lower underlying margin in the second half of the year in comparison to the first half of the year were: higher reinsurance costs flowing from increased cover and rates on the calendar 2020 catastrophe renewal, as well as the cost of replacement covers purchased following the peril activity early in calendar 2020;

lower investment returns from lower interest rates; and

a deterioration in the performance of some Australian commercial long-tail portfolios. Tax expense IAG reported a tax expense of $37 million (2019: $363 million), representing an effective tax rate of 6.9% (2019: 27.3%). The low headline rate reflects the profit on sale of SBI General representing over half of pre-tax earnings and not being subject to tax in Australia. Adjusting solely for this item produces an effective tax rate closer to 23.9%. Other contributory elements reconciling the effective tax rate to the prevailing Australian corporate rate of 30% are: differences in tax rates applicable to IAG's foreign operations, principally in New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia; and

franking credits generated from IAG's investment portfolio. 9 Investment income on shareholders' funds Net investment income on shareholders' funds was a loss of $181 million (2019: $227 million profit), reflecting the extreme market volatility accompanying the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The adverse performance was the result of: the impact of volatile equity markets on portfolios in the second half of the year;

negative mark-to-market impacts in alternative asset classes, comprising higher yielding credit strategies, global convertible bonds and hedge funds; and

mark-to-market impacts in alternative asset classes, comprising higher yielding credit strategies, global convertible bonds and hedge funds; and an $11 million write-down of IAG's 16.9% interest in Bohai in China. DIVISIONAL HIGHLIGHTS A. AUSTRALIA Australia accounted for 77% of Group GWP and recorded a lower reported insurance margin of 7.3% (2019: 14.9%) following substantive adverse peril and prior period release movements. Australia's underlying performance of 14.9% was slightly lower than the prior year (2019: 15.5%). I. Premiums Australia reported GWP of $9,367 million (2019: $9,331 million) in the current year, an increase of 0.4%. After a flat performance in the first half of the year, GWP growth in the second half of the year was 0.7%, reflecting diminished adverse effect from lower CTP premiums, reduced commercial volume loss and a small negative from COVID-19 effects. COVID-19 is estimated to have reduced GWP in the second half of the year by approximately $60 million, primarily through reduced new business volumes, especially in the period March to May 2020. The overall Australian GWP outcome includes: largely rate-driven growth of 2% in short tail motor, with some offset from volume;

rate-driven growth of 2% in short tail motor, with some offset from volume; home growth of over 5%, which was primarily rate-derived, with some volume growth in Victoria; and

rate-derived, with some volume growth in Victoria; and relatively flat like-for-like commercial lines GWP, after allowance for business exits in the prior financial year, with average rate increases of approximately 5.5% countered by lower volumes; partially offset by

like-for-like commercial lines GWP, after allowance for business exits in the prior financial year, with average rate increases of approximately 5.5% countered by lower volumes; partially offset by a 7.5% contraction in CTP, predominantly from scheme change-driven cumulative rate reductions. II. Insurance profit Australia reported an insurance profit of $420 million, compared to $842 million in the prior year. This equates to a lower reported insurance margin of 7.3% (2019: 14.9%). The reduction reflects the net effect of: a severe shift in prior period reserving, from a favourable impact that equated to 2.0% of NEP in the prior year to a net strengthening equivalent to 1.1% of NEP in the current year;

a greater than $200 million increase in net natural peril claims cost, compared to the prior year, with an associated reduction in margin of 360bps;

an adverse movement in credit spread impacts of $40 million; and

a modest net negative effect from other COVID-19 influences, embracing a moderately positive overall claims impact and higher operating expenses. III. Underlying margin Australia's underlying margin of 14.9% was slightly lower than the prior year (2019: 15.5%). This included a weaker second half outcome of 13.9%, which was over 200bps lower than the first half owing to the combination of: a small net negative on underwriting profit from COVID-19 effects;

COVID-19 effects; adverse performance in packaged portfolios mainly due to a small number of larger losses; and

lower interest rates driving reduced investment income and not fully compensated for in pricing actions. IV. Fee-based business Fee-based income in Australia comprises contributions from three main sources: IAG's role as an agent under the Victorian workers' compensation scheme, which is underwritten by the state government;

investment in new businesses focusing on advanced technologies, data asset capabilities, innovation and mobility initiatives; and

the car servicing aspect of the MotorServe acquisition, which was purchased during the second half of the year. Total net income from fee-based operations in the current year was a loss of $11 million, compared to a loss of $1 million in the prior year, including a second half loss of $17 million. This included: net costs associated with new business initiatives of approximately $19 million, including those arising from the Safer Journeys crash detection and response service;

an initial loss of approximately $3 million from MotorServe's car servicing activities; and

a positive contribution of $11 million (2019: $13 million) from the Victorian workers' compensation business. An improved

underlying performance was achieved after allowing for $5 million of prior period fee income (2019: $10 million), which is typically reported in the opening half of the financial year. The decrease in prior period income was as expected as IAG moves further into its five-year contract and opportunities to generate returns from tail incentive fees and scheme actuarial releases diminish. B. NEW ZEALAND New Zealand accounted for 23% of Group GWP and recorded a lower reported insurance margin of 20.2% (2019: 24.7%) following significantly higher net natural perils claim costs and higher large claims experience. New Zealand's underlying insurance margin of 18.6% was also lower than the prior year (2019: 19.5%). 10 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 I. Premiums New Zealand's current year GWP grew by 3.5% to $2,754 million, compared to prior year GWP of $2,660 million. This increase included a favourable foreign exchange translation effect, with local currency GWP increasing by 2.4%, to NZ$2,904 million (2019: NZ$2,836 million). This result was driven by the combination of: strong GWP growth from Business, driven by volume increases across all key commercial line portfolios and higher rates in commercial property and liability; and

Consumer GWP holding to prior year levels, with growth experienced in the commercial motor and AMI private motor portfolios through increased rates and volume. II. Insurance profit The New Zealand business reported an insurance profit of $330 million, compared to $390 million in the prior year. This equates to a reported insurance margin of 20.2% (2019: 24.7%). The reduction reflects the net effect of: significantly higher net natural peril claim costs, centred on the Canterbury hailstorm;

higher large claims experience; and

lower investment income on technical reserves, reflecting reduced interest rates; partially offset by

increased net earned premium, driven by solid GWP growth in the Business division; and

a modest net benefit from COVID-19 effects, with lower motor frequency benefits countered by increased operating costs, including those related to the AMI branch network closure. Prior period reserve releases of $18 million were slightly higher than those recognised in the prior year (2019: $14 million). The bulk of the releases occurred in the first half of the year and were predominantly sourced from professional indemnity exposures to residual post-Canterbury earthquake risks. III. Earthquake settlements Good progress continues to be made with the settlement of claims associated with the legacy Canterbury earthquake events. At 30 June 2020 over NZ$7.2 billion of claim settlements had been completed, with less than 900 claims remaining open out of the more than 90,000 received. During the second half of the year, IAG increased its gross reserved position on the three major earthquakes in financial year 2011 by NZ$100 million, with all of this covered by reinsurance. Considerable legacy reinsurance protection remains for the September 2010 and June 2011 events, and approximately NZ$480 million of adverse development cover is still available in relation to the February 2011 event. Outstanding Canterbury earthquake claims include those subject to dispute and litigation, as well as recently-receivedover-cap claims from the Earthquake Commission (EQC). It remains IAG's expectation that finalisation of all residual claims will take several years given associated complexity. C. CORPORATE AND OTHER A pre-tax profit of $43 million was reported in this segment, which compares to a profit of $99 million in the prior year. The movement primarily reflects the reduction in net investment income on shareholders' funds of $408 million partially offset by an increase of $333 million in other net operating result. The favourable movement in the other net operating result predominantly reflects the gain on sale of IAG's interest in SBI General in India of $309 million (excluding the favourable taxation effects, included in tax expense). I. Share of net profit/(loss) of associates The Group's share of associates was a profit of $57 million (2019: $42 million). This result includes AmGeneral Holdings Berhad (AmGeneral) in Malaysia and SBI General profit for the nine-month period up until the sale in March 2020. As IAG has significantly wound back its activities in the Asia region, related support and development costs have materially reduced. REVIEW OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A. FINANCIAL POSITION The total assets of the Group as at 30 June 2020 were $29,694 million compared to $29,286 million as at 30 June 2019. Movements within the overall net increase of $408 million include: a decrease in investments of $584 million associated with the payments of the 2019 final dividend and 2020 interim dividend totalling $693 million and redemption of the reset exchangeable securities (RES) of $550 million. This has been partially offset by the proceeds from the sale of IAG's interest in SBI General and operating earnings for the year;

a decrease in investment in joint ventures and associates of $193 million, reflecting the derecognition of the investment in SBI General following IAG's sale of its holding in the entity; offset by

a $531 million increase in right-of-use assets primarily associated with the initial application of the new lease accounting standard ( AASB 16 Leases );

right-of-use assets primarily associated with the initial application of the new lease accounting standard ( ); a $290 million increase in reinsurance and other recoveries on outstanding claims primarily associated with the increase in natural peril costs during the financial year and increase in recoveries on long-tail classes due to the downward movement in the yield curve;

long-tail classes due to the downward movement in the yield curve; a $249 million increase in trade and other receivables, predominantly relating to an increase in reinsurance recoveries on paid claims in respect of natural peril events during the year; and

a $122 million increase in deferred tax assets attributable to the increase in provisions and potential COVID-19 claim liabilities recognised during the year. 11 The total liabilities of the Group as at 30 June 2020 were $23,340 million compared to $22,576 million as at 30 June 2019. Movements within the overall net increase of $764 million include: a $655 million increase in lease liabilities associated with the initial application of the new lease accounting standard ( AASB 16 Leases );

); a $288 million increase in the outstanding claims liability representing the impact of higher reserves for natural perils, COVID- 19 allowances, strengthening across Australian long-tail reserves and yield curve impacts;

long-tail reserves and yield curve impacts; a $250 million increase in provisions predominantly reflecting amounts provided for customer refunds; offset by

a $554 million reduction in interest-bearing liabilities following the redemption of the RES during the year. IAG shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interests) decreased from $6,404 million as at 30 June 2019 to $6,077 million as at 30 June 2020, reflecting the combined impact of: current year net profit attributable to shareholders of $435 million;

payments totalling $693 million in respect of the 2019 final dividend and 2020 interim dividend; and

$33 million reduction in opening retained earnings on initial application of AASB 16 Leases . B. CASH FROM OPERATIONS The net cash inflows from operating activities for the year ended 30 June 2020 were $381 million compared to net cash inflows of $589 million for the prior year. The movement is mainly attributable to the net effect of: an increase in claim costs paid of $736 million offset by an increase in reinsurance and other recoveries received of $728 million largely attributable to the increase in natural peril events compared with the prior year;

a $151 million increase in outwards reinsurance premiums paid reflecting the timing of the instalments paid on the catastrophe cover compared with the prior year and the additional premiums paid for reinstatement and the buy-down cover on the Group catastrophe programme; and

buy-down cover on the Group catastrophe programme; and an increase in other operating payments of $217 million, predominantly driven by the timing of settlement to creditors. C. INVESTMENTS The Group's investments totalled $10,100 million as at 30 June 2020, excluding investments held in joint ventures and associates, with 57% represented by the technical reserves portfolio. The decrease in total investments since 30 June 2019 ($10,684 million) reflects the combined effect of: $693 million of dividends paid including the prior year's final dividend and the current year's interim dividend;

redemption of the $550 million RES in December 2019;

the impact of falling equity markets in the second half of the year, both domestically and overseas, and negative mark-to- market impacts in alternative asset classes; partially offset by

mark-to- market impacts in alternative asset classes; partially offset by net proceeds received following completion of the sale of IAG's operations in India ($579 million) and Indonesia ($14 million); and

operating earnings during the period. IAG's overall investment allocation is defensively positioned, with over 89% of total investments in fixed interest and cash as at 30 June 2020. Technical reserves, which back insurance liabilities, are wholly invested in fixed interest and cash. A more diversified approach is taken to shareholders' funds, comprising a mix of fixed interest and cash and growth assets (equities and alternatives). IAG's allocation to growth assets was 25% of shareholders' funds at 30 June 2020, compared to 42% of shareholders' funds at 30 June 2019. The reduction in the allocation to growth assets reflects the combined impact of: the net fall in domestic and offshore equity markets;

mark-to-market impacts in alternative asset classes;

impacts in alternative asset classes; some active reallocation of funds to fixed interest and cash; and

the investment of nearly $600 million of net proceeds from the sale of SBI General into conservative asset classes. D. INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES IAG's interest bearing liabilities stood at $1,526 million at 30 June 2020, compared to $2,080 million at 30 June 2019. The net movement in the period largely reflects IAG's redemption of the $550 million RES in December 2019. E. CAPITAL MIX IAG measures its capital mix on a net tangible equity basis, i.e. after deduction of goodwill and intangibles, giving it strong alignment with regulatory and rating agency models. IAG targets the following ranges: ordinary equity (net of goodwill and intangibles) 60-70%; and

60-70%; and debt and hybrids 30-40%. At 30 June 2020, debt and hybrids represented 32.2% (2019: 36.5%) of total tangible capitalisation, towards the lower end of IAG's targeted debt range. The decrease since the prior year largely reflects the impact of the RES redemption. Subject to market conditions, IAG may seek to issue a new Tier 2 subordinated instrument next year to provide additional liquidity. 12 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 F. CAPITAL POSITION Under the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority's (APRA) Prudential Standards, IAG's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital was $2,567 million (2019: $3,082 million) and regulatory capital of $4,098 million (2019: $4,981 million) at 30 June 2020. IAG has set the following related targeted benchmarks: a CET1 target range of 0.9 to 1.1 times the Prescribed Capital Amount (PCA), compared to a regulatory requirement of a minimum of 0.6 times; and

a total capital position equivalent to 1.6 to 1.8 times the PCA, compared to a regulatory requirement of a minimum of 1.0 times. At 30 June 2020, IAG had a CET1 multiple of 1.23 (2019: 1.31) and a PCA multiple of 1.97 (2019: 2.12). IAG has increased its targeted PCA multiple range from 1.4 to 1.6 times to 1.6 to 1.8 times. This reflects reduced reliance on inter- company loans from Australian insurance subsidiaries to IAG's non-operating holding company, as required by APRA following the licence consolidation completed in 2017. Further capital management details are set out in Note 3.1 within the financial statements. STRATEGY AND RISK MANAGEMENT A. STRATEGY MAKING CUSTOMERS FEEL SAFER ON THE ROAD, IN THEIR HOMES AND AT WORK IAG's purpose means that whether you are a customer, partner, employee, shareholder or part of the communities IAG serves, IAG exists to 'make your world a safer place'. IAG believes its purpose will enable it to meet the changing needs of its customers, become a more sustainable business over the long term and deliver stronger and more consistent returns for its shareholders. Over the last four years, IAG has focused on three key areas: Gaining a deeper and better understanding of its customers;

Delivering a simpler more streamlined operating platform; and

Developing an agile, adaptable workforce. With simplification continuing, IAG has increased its focus on customer engagement and longer-term growth. This includes: Delivering better insurance experiences to customers through enhanced capabilities in data, digital, analytics and artificial intelligence, brand and innovation;

Extending its strategic partnerships to offer products and services that are adjacent to its insurance business, enabling IAG to make its customers and the community feel safer on the road, in their homes and at work; and

Leveraging its assets - including data, customer reach and brands - to launch new businesses that complement these adjacent products and services. IAG's objective is to grow the number of customers in its network of brands. The progress IAG has made in the delivery of its strategy has positioned it to be well placed to respond to the disrupted and uncertain operating environment that will be shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, with strong momentum occurring across the initiatives that underpin its three key strategic priorities: I. Customer - World-leading customer experiences Create a delivery platform that transforms customer experiences;

Better connect customers and automate processes, enabling IAG to reach more customers in a timely manner;

Develop an innovation approach which provides the ability to think differently and deliver quickly;

Embed cognitive capabilities and artificial intelligence that anticipate customers' needs; and

Use data to power decision-making, allowing IAG to better understand its customers. II. Simplification - Simplified, modular and lower cost operating model Reduce organisational complexity by consolidating technology platforms, harmonising products, simplifying processes and systems, and executing the technology strategy;

Leverage operational partners to optimise the operating model and drive scale economies across the value chain; and

Improve allocation and maximise utilisation of the preferred repairer network to reduce average claim size. III. Agility - An agile organisation distinguished by innovation, speed and execution skills Create a disciplined approach to IAG's management and leadership, including building stronger role clarity and introducing agile ways of working;

Build a talent pipeline based on the skills required to deliver IAG's strategy and help IAG people transition to the future of work; and

Be recognised as a purpose-led organisation that shapes its internal and external environment. 13 B. BUSINESS RISK AND RISK MANAGEMENT IAG acknowledges that it has to take risk in an informed manner in pursuit of its strategic objectives and to meet customer, stakeholder, industry and regulatory expectations. IAG articulates the levels, boundaries and nature of risk it is willing to accept, actively manage or avoid in pursuit of the Group's strategic objectives. IAG uses an enterprise-wide approach to risk management and its Risk Management Framework (RMF) is a core part of the governance structure, which includes internal policies, key management processes and culture. The Group Risk Management Strategy (RMS) articulates the strategy to manage risks at IAG and describes the key elements of the RMF to implement this strategy. The RMS is reviewed annually, or more frequently as required, by the Risk Committee before being recommended for approval by the Board. IAG's Group Risk function provides regular reports to the Risk Committee on the operation of, and any changes to, IAG's Risk Management Framework, the status of material risks, risk and compliance incidents, risk trends and IAG's risk profile. IAG's Group Internal Audit function provides reports to the Audit Committee on significant audit findings and other audit related matters. Roles and responsibilities of the Board and its standing committees, the Audit Committee, the Risk Committee, the People and Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee, are set out in the Corporate Governance section of the IAG website. IAG is exposed to multiple risks relating to its businesses and pursuit of its strategic objectives. The risks noted below are not exhaustive, but outline the material risks faced by the Group as identified in the RMS: strategic risk - the risk that internal or external factors compromise our ability to execute our strategic objectives or our strategy;

customer risk - the risk of failing to meet customer expectations leading to lower customer satisfaction, retention rates or new business opportunities;

insurance risk - includes the risk of loss as a result of:

inadequate or inappropriate underwriting or product pricing; unforeseen, unknown or unintended liabilities that may eventuate; inadequate or inappropriate claims management including reserving; and insurance concentration risk (i.e. by locality, segment factor, or distribution);

reinsurance risk - includes the risk of:

lack of capacity in the reinsurance market; insufficient or inappropriate reinsurance coverage; inadequate underwriting and/or pricing of reinsurance exposures retained by IAG's reinsurance captives; inadequate or inappropriate reinsurance recovery management; reinsurance arrangements not legally binding; and reinsurance concentration;

market risk - the risk of adverse movements in market prices (equities, derivatives, interest rates, foreign exchange, etc) or inappropriate concentration within the investment funds;

credit risk - the risk arising from a counterparty's failure to meet its obligations in accordance with the agreed terms. This includes investment and derivative counterparties, reinsurers and premium debtors;

liquidity risk - arises where liabilities cannot be met as they fall due as a result of insufficient funds and/or illiquid asset portfolios;

capital risk - the risk that capital is insufficient or not of the best form (the mix of debt, equity and reinsurance is inappropriate) given the nature, strategies and objectives of the Group;

operational risk - the risk of loss resulting from the actions or behaviours of people, inadequate or failed processes or systems, or from external events;

regulatory and compliance risk - the risk of legal, regulatory or reputational impacts arising from failure to manage compliance obligations, or failure to anticipate and prepare for changes in the regulatory environment; and

culture and conduct risk - the risk that employee behaviours are contrary to our Purpose, our Spirit or our Code of Ethics and Conduct or do not otherwise meet reasonable community expectations. IAG actively considers the importance of risk management and believes this approach provides the greatest long-term likelihood of being able to meet the objectives of all stakeholders. Detail of IAG's overall risk management framework, which is outlined in the RMS, is set out in Note 3.1 within the financial statements and in the Corporate Governance Statement, which is available at www.iag.com.au/about-us/corporate-governance. C. ECONOMIC, ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL SUSTAINABILITY RISK Aligned to stakeholder expectations, this report provides a comprehensive overview of IAG's focus on economic, environmental and social sustainability risks that are identified and managed as part of its enterprise-wide risk management framework. Through risk profiling and ongoing trend analysis, information on these risks is collected and reported to the Group Leadership Team (GLT) and Board and used to update IAG's strategy at appropriate intervals. This is supported by IAG's annual materiality process and engagement with IAG's Safer Communities Steering Committee to identify and develop mitigation approaches to these risks. IAG's exposure to economic, environmental and social sustainability risks and opportunities is managed by relevant parts of the business and supported by IAG's Safer Communities team, a team of shared value and sustainability subject matter experts. Sustainability performance is formally reported to the Board annually, with ad hoc updates as required. 14 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 The Consumer Advisory Board and Ethics Committee include external stakeholders, such as consumer groups, and provide an important external input into the understanding and management of economic, environmental and social sustainability risk. The Safer Communities Steering Committee is an internal governance body that supports the Group Executive, People, Performance and Reputation to shape IAG's response to risks through its approach to shared value, sustainability and broader community activity. The Safer Communities Steering Committee fulfils the role of a sustainability committee for IAG. It meets at least quarterly, is chaired by the Group Executive, People, Performance and Reputation, and comprises senior leaders from across the business, including the Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. Each year a materiality assessment is undertaken to help guide IAG's shared value and sustainability approach and ensure its reporting addresses risks and opportunities with the greatest importance to IAG's stakeholders and business. An extensive assessment and stakeholder engagement process supports IAG in the finalisation of the material issues, which are signed off by the Group Executive, People, Performance and Reputation and included in the IAG Annual Review and Safer Communities Report. IAG has a safer communities business plan that guides decision-making and ensures value is being created for both the community and IAG. This IAG-wide business plan defines focus areas and outcomes that support IAG's commitment to help communities and people to be more resilient and increasingly feel they are ready for anything. IAG's sustainability performance is managed within this business plan and supported by a number of policies and position statements including IAG's Public Policy Position on Climate Change, Customer Equity Framework and the Social and Environmental Policy. IAG is a signatory to several voluntary principles-based frameworks which guide the integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into its business practices. These include the United Nations Environmental Program Finance Initiative's Principles for Sustainable Insurance and the Principles for Responsible Investment. IAG is a signatory to the Geneva Association's Climate Risk Statement and a founding member of the Australian Sustainable Finance Initiative, which is a cross- industry collaboration established to enable the financial services sector to contribute more systematically to the transition to a more resilient and sustainable economy, consistent with global goals such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and the Paris Agreement on climate change. Climate change has been identified as a key enterprise risk and work has been done on implementation and monitoring of business controls and their effectiveness overseen by the Climate Risks and Opportunities Steering Committee (see Climate Risk section for more details). Respect for human rights underpins IAG's purpose and its conduct as an ethical and responsible business. IAG's approach is informed by international human rights standards, including the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the International Bill of Human Rights and the International Labour Organization (ILO) Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work. IAG is addressing Human Rights and Modern Slavery legislative requirements across its business, including in its procurement, asset management and human resources business units. IAG's Procurement Policy and Supplier Code of Conduct, which was launched this year, addresses Human Rights and Modern Slavery, and supports practical management of these important issues across IAG's business. IAG's first Modern Slavery Statement will be published during the 2021 financial year, in line with relevant regulatory frameworks, and will show progress toward compliance with these recent legislative requirements. Details of IAG's material issues, how IAG manages related risks and opportunities and details of other shared value and sustainability activities can be found in the 2020 Annual Review and Safer Communities Report, which is available at www.iag.com.au/safer-communities/esg-commitments-and-performance. IAG's management of economic, environmental and social sustainability risk is outlined in detail in Principle 7.4 of the Corporate Governance Statement, which is available at www.iag.com.au/about-us/corporate-governance. D. CLIMATE RISK This climate-related disclosure is aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and addresses how IAG is managing climate risks and opportunities through governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets. It demonstrates: the work IAG has done to understand which climate risks could have a material impact on its business through both the physical and transitional risk pathways;

the need for strong governance;

risk management and strategic integration of climate considerations into its core operations; and

the partnerships, activities and programs it is involved in to mitigate climate risks and innovate opportunities. IAG's purpose is to make your world a safer place. To deliver this purpose, IAG works to mitigate risks the communities, businesses and individuals it insures are exposed to. IAG acknowledges its unique ability to help communities prepare for and manage climate impacts, while realising the business opportunities of a safer world. Consistent with the latest climate science, IAG's research, climate scenarios, claims and industry data indicate that climate change will increase the social and financial impacts to communities in Australia and New Zealand and is a key risk to its insurance business. 15 According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, the 2019 calendar year was the hottest and driest on record for Australia, which included one of the worst bushfire seasons on record, followed by severe hail and flood events. This extreme weather has contributed to a significant increase in the current financial year's net claim costs from natural perils, compared to the prior financial year. Such impacts emphasise a greater urgency for businesses, governments and communities to understand and mitigate the short, medium and long-term causes and impacts of climate change. For IAG, this requires continued integration of the management of climate-related risks and opportunities into strategic planning to ensure it can remain a sustainable business. IAG has made important contributions to climate change discussions and supported action for almost two decades. In November 2019, IAG released a joint scientific report with the United States National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), "Severe Weather in a Changing Climate", that condensed the latest global scientific knowledge on how weather events will change under future climate scenarios. This was a landmark report, with IAG sharing detailed information on physical risks, with intent to create a shared central source of information for the broader insurance industry and scientific community to build on. Governance IAG's Board Charter includes oversight of safer communities, sustainability and climate change, which now includes the activities outlined below: approve the IAG Social and Environmental Framework;

receive six-monthly reporting on safer communities and sustainability; and

six-monthly reporting on safer communities and sustainability; and consider and approve the external reporting on safer communities and sustainability strategies and initiatives (including climate change), within the Annual Report and the Annual Review. In accordance with the IAG Board Charter, the Board delegates overall management and profit performance of the Group to the Chief Executive Officer. The Group Executive, People, Performance and Reputation has accountability for IAG's Safer Communities function, including oversight of the Safer Communities Plan, climate change activities and the Climate Action Plan. Accountabilities for key objectives and programs outlined in the Climate Action Plan are owned by relevant GLT members. Progress against IAG's Climate Action Plan is reported to the GLT every six months, and the accountabilities held by relevant members of the Executive team are listed under the specific Climate Action Plan objectives. Further details on IAG's climate change governance are provided in the Climate-related disclosure 2020 which can be found in the Safer communities section of IAG's website (www.iag.com.au). Strategy Integration of climate change within IAG's corporate strategy IAG recognises climate change is a key consideration to ensure the sustainable growth of its business. In setting its strategy, IAG identified climate change as a key trend that directly influences the stability and growth of its businesses. Climate change continues to be a trend that the organisation monitors and discusses at GLT and Board sessions. IAG has developed a strong understanding of climate change trends via research on natural perils and climate modelling as well as through collaboration with other organisations. This knowledge informs understanding and management of the increasing risk of extreme weather events on the business in the short, medium and long term. IAG's plan to manage climate risks and opportunities IAG is committed to 'make your world a safer place' and its approach to creating safer communities is informed by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, issues material to IAG's business and IAG's unique resources, capabilities and assets. IAG's Safer Communities Plan includes a focus on disaster risk reduction and climate change - enabling communities in Australia and New Zealand to better prepare for, and respond to, natural perils and climate change. Key objectives to address disaster risk reduction and climate change are included and disclosed in its Climate Action Plan and Scorecard, which can be found in the Safer communities section of IAG's website (www.iag.com.au). The five areas of focus in its Climate Action Plan are: think big - to ensure IAG leads on climate change issues and builds relationships to achieve its ambitions;

prepare our people - to apply the depth of experience from the business, and build the capacity of IAG's people to enable embedding of climate change considerations into its culture;

reduce our emissions - to lead by example and commit to science-based emissions reduction for IAG's own operations;

science-based emissions reduction for IAG's own operations; invest responsibly - to ensure IAG's investment activities are aligned to our purpose; and

rethink risk - ensuring climate change considerations are integrated into the core of IAG's insurance business to allow innovation of products, systems and partnerships to enable customers, business and communities to adapt to a low-carbon future and changing climate. Leadership and collaboration for disaster risk reduction and climate change Mitigating the impacts of climate change to IAG's business, customers and communities requires a collaborative, multi-stakeholder approach. To address this, IAG demonstrates leadership in disaster risk reduction and climate change and works with, and influences other companies, organisations and governments to address climate-related issues. This includes contributing valuable knowledge, insights and capability towards understanding how climate risks and opportunities impact the sustainability of financial systems. 16 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 Alongside other global insurers, IAG is currently contributing to the United Nations Environmental Program Finance Initiative's Principles for Sustainable Insurance TCFD pilot to enable industry benchmarking and standardisation of disclosure, which will inform IAG's ongoing approach to strategic integration of climate risks into its core business, risk assessments, scenario analysis and climate modelling. IAG also contributes knowledge, insights and capability towards developing sector-wide approaches to the availability and affordability of insurance products and addressing sustainability issues which are affecting financial systems. IAG plays an active role as Co-Chair of the Australian Sustainable Finance Initiative (ASFI), which is working to set a roadmap for realigning the finance sector to support enhanced social, environmental and economic outcomes. IAG also plays a key role in New Zealand's Sustainable Finance Forum, an initiative of The Aotearoa Circle, which is a partnership of public and private sector leaders committed to sustainable prosperity and the conservation of natural resources across the country. As a founding member of the Australian Business Roundtable for Disaster Resilience and Safer Communities, IAG works collaboratively with governments to effect change in public policy, increase investment aimed at building safer and more resilient communities and working to improve the capacity of people and businesses to better withstand future natural disasters. IAG has also been invited by the governments in Australia and New Zealand to play a role in climate change management, including active engagement and contribution to the National Resilience Taskforce in Australia. In New Zealand, IAG is working through the Climate Leaders Coalition to ensure businesses are actively adapting and building resilience to climate impacts. As a key member of the Insurance Council of Australia, the representative body of the general insurance industry in Australia, IAG plays an active role in the Council's Climate Change Action Committee and Data and Knowledge Sub-Committee. IAG also works in collaboration with communities and partners to build community connection and resilience to climate change that also support business outcomes. This includes strategic partnerships working with the Australian and New Zealand Red Cross and the State Emergency Service in New South Wales to improve individual and community disaster preparedness. Consideration of climate change in underwriting Further to IAG's commitment to the cessation of insuring entities predominantly in the business of extracting fossil fuels and power generation using fossil fuels by 2023, IAG is assessing and considering other ESG aspects of its underwriting processes to drive behaviour change across its value chain. IAG's underwriting approach incorporates ESG considerations and extensions for its insurance products. These are included in the IAG Group Product Governance Framework which aligns the product development process with IAG's purpose to 'make your world a safer place'. Consideration of climate change in investments "Invest responsibly" is a focus area in IAG's Climate Action Plan. It commits IAG to: shift investments to companies that have a lower exposure to climate-related risks or a have a strategy to manage these risks;

climate-related risks or a have a strategy to manage these risks; actively support action on climate change and a net zero future; and

measure carbon intensity and include climate-related risks in the ESG risk management of investments. IAG, and many of the investment managers through which it invests, are signatories to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment that encourages signatories to advocate that companies and countries in which they are investing integrate ESG factors into their investment processes and practices. IAG utilises external ESG research and the capabilities of its investment managers to review its climate-related investment exposures, assess the carbon footprint and exposure to higher risk investments, and to inform portfolio management. Investment due diligence considers investment managers' capabilities to incorporate ESG issues where appropriate. An outline of IAG's approach and current performance is included in the metrics and targets section of this disclosure. IAG 2030 +2°C climate scenarios supporting strategy and decisions IAG has developed four plausible scenarios to better understand the most significant likely impacts of climate change and related physical, transition and litigation risks and opportunities for IAG's Australian business by 2030. These "2030 +2°C climate scenarios" utilised IAG's own climate physical modelling and were developed through a series of cross-functional workshops. These involved IAG leaders and external stakeholders and focused on determining the most significant political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors impacted by a +2°C temperature increase by 2030. Risk IAG regularly profiles and assesses risks to the successful execution of its enterprise strategy. Climate change is identified as a key risk in the 2020 Enterprise Risk Profile. IAG's integrated approach to climate risk management is evidenced by its Climate Action Plan 'rethink risk' focus area and the Climate Risks and Opportunities Program. 17 Managing climate risks and opportunities The Climate Risks and Opportunities Program is a key input into the Safer Communities Steering Committee, and fulfils key components of the Climate Action Plan to: better understand the short, medium and long-term risks and opportunities of climate change to IAG;

long-term risks and opportunities of climate change to IAG; integrate strategic risks and opportunities resulting from the Climate Risks and Opportunities Program into IAG's business; and

support investor and market confidence through meaningful climate-related financial disclosure. The Climate Risks and Opportunities Program was created to ensure the sustainability of IAG's business in the near and long term by identifying how to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. This leverages the understanding and research of the specific physical, transition and litigation risks IAG is exposed to, and how they will impact IAG's business. Further details on IAG's research into climate-related impacts and associated risks and opportunities are provided in the Climate- related disclosure 2020 which can be found in the Safer communities section of IAG's website (www.iag.com.au). Research on physical risks Since publishing "The Impact of Climate Change on Insurance against Catastrophes" in 2002, IAG emphasised the need to invest in climate science to understand, mitigate and adapt to the impact climate change will have on severe weather and IAG's business. IAG also works collaboratively on research and sharing intellectual property to drive behavioural change across the insurance industry and its value chain. This helps to gain a strategic advantage in accessing up-to-date knowledge and points of influence. On 1 November 2019, IAG released "Severe Weather in a Changing Climate", a scientific report co-authored with NCAR. The report includes the latest scientific knowledge on how climate change could impact future extreme weather events - like tropical cyclones, hailstorms, bushfires and rainfall - based on a range of warming global temperature scenarios, as well as insights on natural peril impacts from IAG's proprietary models. Of key concern is the increased likelihood of tropical cyclones impacting populated areas of Southeast Queensland and Northern New South Wales. Without commensurate risk reduction, this is identified as having a potential material long-term impact on the availability and affordability of (re)insurance. Such findings highlight the need for a collaborative approach to scale up resilience and mitigation planning by individuals, communities, businesses and governments to adapt to the changing physical impacts brought about by climate change, and adjacent impacts of underinsurance and financial inclusion. IAG is using this research to continue informing its strategy. The research also helps IAG lead engagement across the insurance and academic sectors to improve the quality of insights around climate modelling and inform the wider community of the severe weather challenges that are likely to be exacerbated by climate change. Examples of how IAG currently manages the impacts of physical risks to its business include: modelling the potential changes to severe weather and the impact on property risk such as the IAG physical risk scenarios and the "Severe Weather in a Changing Climate" report;

identifying risk reduction opportunities through changes to the built environment including land planning controls;

a comprehensive, and diverse, range of reinsurance protection (for more information on IAG's reinsurance program, please see the "Reinsurance" section of the 2020 IAG Investor Report);

investing in community connection and resilience partnerships that proactively prepare for climate-related risks to reduce the social and financial costs of disaster recovery; and

climate-related risks to reduce the social and financial costs of disaster recovery; and influencing land planning and building codes - especially in demonstrating leadership on coastal planning and erosion. Research on transition risks IAG commissioned EY and Climate Works Australia to undertake a climate transition impact analysis to understand implications for its business associated with societal transitioning to climate change. This assessment utilised three scenarios for IAG's Australian business and two scenarios for its New Zealand business that were consistent with projections for limiting long-term global warming, in alignment with the Paris Agreement, by 2030 and 2050. The analysis focused on transition impacts to: IAG premiums from underwriting commercial risks;

technologies associated with IAG's home and motor portfolio; and

regional supply chain implications from anticipated regulation of carbon. The findings have identified that, while there are some risks to smaller portfolios (such as agriculture) in the medium-term, the risk to supply chain costs through carbon pricing are relatively immaterial with the uplift in costs estimated to be in the range of 0.03- 0.05% by 2030 and 0.00-0.03% by 2050. Additionally, there are also growth opportunities to be considered across expanding sectors and technologies. Impact of climate risks and opportunities IAG's research on physical and transition climate risks has confirmed that the physical impacts of climate change present the most material short, medium and long-term risk to IAG's business. Transition impacts are less material with manageable medium-term risks and emerging opportunities to IAG's product, customer and investment portfolios. A preliminary analysis of the climate risks and opportunities that will impact key areas of IAG's business value chain, as well as activities IAG will take to address these impacts, is outlined below. 18 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 Reinsurance and capital Risks from increased severity and frequency of extreme weather events, without risk reduction initiatives, could impact the cost and availability of global reinsurance capacity.

In a local context, over the short term, changes to events such as hailstorms and bushfires will need to be reflected in technical pricing assumptions. In the medium term, cyclones are expected to extend southward to more populated parts of Australia, potentially adversely impacting assets and infrastructure that were not built to withstand such events.

Opportunities include further improvements in modelling and forecasting peril impacts to continue to inform the design of IAG's capital platform.

As a mitigant to these impacts, IAG will improve quality of insights from climate modelling through engagement across insurance and academic sectors to inform the wider community of evolving climate change risks. Product and service pricing Risks from increased natural peril costs impacting the long-term affordability of insurance, especially in high-risk areas.

long-term affordability of insurance, especially in high-risk areas. Opportunities exist for IAG to reduce risks by advocating for, and providing technical input on, improved building codes, land planning and risk mitigation for physical infrastructure. This can be achieved by scaling up collaboration with programs that offset and reduce future risks (such as the Queensland Government's Housing Resilience Program). This can also be supported by further innovation around insurance products that incentivise improved resilience to risks, and development of products such as low carbon home and mobility solutions.

To address these issues, IAG will continue to integrate its technical peril pricing engine into its wider pricing engine algorithm, while expanding research on key features of resilient and vulnerable properties to support more accurate pricing and target risk reduction opportunities. Customer segments and affordability Risks include the ongoing accessibility and affordability of insurance products which can be impacted if the insurance industry appropriately adjusts risk-based pricing to account for changes in the severity and frequency of natural perils. Inadequate land planning and building codes will further exacerbate affordability of insurance. In the medium term, IAG could face a shrinking market and reputational risk as assets with high exposure to physical risks become more expensive or unaffordable to insure.

risk-based pricing to account for changes in the severity and frequency of natural perils. Inadequate land planning and building codes will further exacerbate affordability of insurance. In the medium term, IAG could face a shrinking market and reputational risk as assets with high exposure to physical risks become more expensive or unaffordable to insure. Opportunities include greater alignment of land planning and building codes to future severe weather events, which can reduce climate risks for customers.

IAG will continue to engage customers to understand appropriate and relevant approaches to managing climate-related risk through existing insurance products and services, in alignment with appropriate customer segment strategies. This includes further work with stakeholders to enable climate resilient rebuilding to reduce risks for customers exposed to climate-related perils. Claims and insurance supply chain Risks of growing numbers of natural perils related claims was demonstrated by the bushfire, hail and storm events this financial year. This presents a short-term risk to operational claims handling capacity. In the medium term, supply and demand imbalances have the potential to impact claims inflation. Underlying supply chain costs could be impacted by limited availability of raw materials and potential carbon regulation but, as noted above, this is expected to be relatively immaterial.

short-term risk to operational claims handling capacity. In the medium term, supply and demand imbalances have the potential to impact claims inflation. Underlying supply chain costs could be impacted by limited availability of raw materials and potential carbon regulation but, as noted above, this is expected to be relatively immaterial. Opportunities from new products, materials and operating models (such as vertically integrating supply chains) may become more prevalent and encourage repair or replacement of insured assets to increase risk resilience and environmental sustainability.

To help to mitigate these risks, IAG is looking to use the transition risk analysis to assess how its motor repair model can improve supply chain security and is continuing to understand how a climate resilient rebuild claims model supports reductions in future claims frequency and severity. Investments Risks from climate change transitions will have a varied impact on investments, with some assets anticipated to yield decreasing returns, while others increase.

Opportunities for IAG include influencing and encouraging responsible investment by directing investments to projects aligned to its purpose and risk appetite.

To address these effects, IAG will look to continue considering the implications of potentially stranded assets, carbon-intensive industries and evolving opportunities in determining its investment strategy and portfolio allocations. 19 Metrics and Targets IAG has set targets on managing its climate risks that include reducing emissions from its own operations and reducing climate risk exposure through its underwriting and investment portfolios. METRIC TARGET PROGRESS Managing IAG's Using the 2018 financial year as its baseline, IAG In the current financial year IAG reduced Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions set science-based absolute emission reduction and 2 greenhouse gas emissions to 21,278 with science-based targets targets for its Group Scope 1 and 2 emissions to tonnes of CO2 equivalent, achieving its current Climate Action Plan: meet the Paris Agreement commitments to keep financial year science-based emission reduction climate change below 2°C. These absolute target. reduce our emissions targets for Scope 1 and 2 emissions include a While a reduction in emissions from operational 20% reduction by 2020, 43% reduction by 2025, 71% reduction by 2030 and a 95% reduction by energy and transport-related activities can be 2050. IAG is committed to "reduce its attributed to COVID-19 restrictions, IAG's emissions" as a key focus in IAG's Climate Action activities in consolidation of its property Plan and Scorecard. portfolio, transitioning key offices to activity- based working, implementation of energy efficiency activities and the increasing fuel efficiency of fleet vehicles continued to drive down Scope 1 and 2 emissions. In the next financial year IAG sees further opportunity to reduce its Scope 2 emissions in Australia through a phased approach to procure more electricity from renewable energy sources. IAG's underwriting portfolio IAG will cease underwriting entities mainly in the As at 30 June 2020, the current GWP written Climate Action Plan: business of extracting fossil fuels and power relating to all fossil fuel mining, and fossil fuel generation from fossil fuels by 2023. power generation, is less than $1 million which rethink risk IAG's key parameters for defining this exposure equates to less than 0.005% of the total GWP written by the Group in the current financial year. include:  fossil fuel extraction, including the mining of any hydrocarbon fuels, where extraction makes up over 30% of all the entity's activities; and  power generation using fossil fuels, where thermal coal makes up over 30% of the electricity generated. Excluding: small and medium enterprises with turnover less than $100 million, where the primary industry classification of the business is not related to any mining or power generation but may have greater than 30% of turnover through engagement in these industries; and

legacy portfolios in run-off for businesses that IAG has divested, including accident and health insurance, surety bonds and trade credit insurance where the liability for future claims against some of the policies will exist until expiry of the policy. 20 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 METRIC TARGET PROGRESS IAG's investment As per the IAG Climate Action Plan focus area of IAG's Capital Markets team measures the carbon portfolio(1) "invest responsibly", IAG is implementing the intensity of investments of its Australian and Climate Action Plan: invest following investment activities to shift international listed equities. Through a shift in investments to reduce exposure to climate- investments to companies that have a lower responsibly related risks and support climate action: exposure to climate-related risks or a strategy to  continue to implement climate-related risk manage these risks, IAG has achieved a management measures through portfolio reduction in the normalised carbon footprint of management as part of broader ESG risk its equity portfolio from 218.7 tonnes of CO2 management; emissions per million USD invested in 30 June  continue to invest in reputable green bonds; 2017 to 81.0 tonnes of CO2 emissions per  leverage investments to support climate- million USD invested as at 30 June 2020. resilient infrastructure and emission IAG's Capital Markets team also monitors IAG's reduction; and  measure ESG and carbon risk exposures in investment portfolio exposure to "higher risk companies" as identified using MSCI's Low the portfolio. Carbon Reduction criteria. This identifies companies with the largest contributions to climate change as:  largest owners of fossil fuel reserves (more than 1% of remaining global carbon budget);  those with the largest carbon footprint (carbon footprint greater than 0.33% of the annual world carbon emissions); and  those with the highest carbon intensity (carbon intensity that exceeds 3,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per million USD invested). IAG has reduced its exposure to higher risk companies through its approach to invest responsibly, with overall portfolio shift from 0.43% in 30 June 2017 to 0.01% in 30 June 2020. Although IAG's information providers, including without limitation, MSCI ESG Research LLC and its affiliates (the "ESG Parties"), obtain information from sources they consider reliable, none of the ESG Parties warrants or guarantees the originality, accuracy and/or completeness of any data herein. None of the ESG Parties makes any express or implied warranties of any kind, and the ESG Parties hereby expressly disclaim all warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose, with respect to any data herein. None of the ESG Parties shall have any liability for any errors or omissions in connection with any data herein. Further, without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall any of the ESG Parties have any liability for any direct, indirect, special, punitive, consequential or any other damages (including lost profits) even if notified of the possibility of such damages.

Certain information ©2020 MSCI ESG Research LLC. Reproduced by permission. More information on IAG's performance against its metrics and targets can be found in the full Climate-related disclosure 2020 which can be found in the Safer communities section of IAG's website (www.iag.com.au). CORPORATE GOVERNANCE IAG believes good governance is essential to delivering its purpose and strategy, including delivering world-leading customer experiences. At IAG, good governance is the culmination of a number of elements, including ethics, culture, leadership (including Board and senior management), and policies and procedures (including remuneration and risk management frameworks). Aiming for the highest standards across all elements of corporate governance enables IAG to focus more effectively on delivering superior customer outcomes and supporting communities. During the year, IAG strengthened its approach to governance and culture, responding to the changing regulatory environment. For the financial year ended 30 June 2020, IAG complied with the Australian Securities Exchange Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations (3rd edition). Details of this compliance are set out in IAG's 2020 Corporate Governance Statement and in Appendix 4G. This Corporate Governance Statement is current as at 7 August 2020 and has been approved by the Board. While IAG reported against the 3rd edition, many practices align with the 4th Edition of the Principles and Recommendations which come into force for financial years commencing on or after 1 January 2020. IAG expects to fully comply with the 4th edition by then. IAG's 2020 Corporate Governance Statement is available at www.iag.com.au/about-us/corporate-governance, along with the policies and procedures that guide all employees' behaviour. 21 OUTLOOK There is considerable uncertainty attached to IAG's financial outlook for the 2021 financial year, stemming from specific ongoing business impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and from broader economic repercussions. As a result, IAG has determined not to provide guidance for the 2021 financial year. This decision will be reviewed periodically. DIVIDENDS Details of dividends paid or determined to be paid by the Company and the dividend policy employed by the Group are set out in Note 4.4. Cash earnings are used for the purposes of targeted return on equity (ROE) and dividend payout policy and are defined as: net profit after tax attributable to shareholders of the Parent;

plus amortisation and impairment of acquired identifiable intangibles; and

excluding any unusual items (non-recurring in nature). 2020 2019 CASH EARNINGS $m $m Net profit after tax 435 1,076 Acquired intangible amortisation and impairment (post-tax) 30 57 Non-recurring items: 465 1,133 Corporate expenses − Gain on sale of SBI General (309) - − Customer refund provision 246 - − Other 2 4 Tax effect on corporate expenses(1) (94) (1) Gain on sale of Thailand - (208) Loss of diversification benefit on sale of Thailand - 3 Non-controlling interest in corporate expenses (31) - Cash earnings(2) 279 931 Interim dividend 231 277 Final dividend - 462 Dividend payable 231 739 Cash payout ratio(2) 82.8% 79.4% Includes Australian income tax effects in relation to the corporate expense items listed above, principally income tax benefits on the recognition of the customer refund provision and hedging costs incurred in respect of the SBI General disposal. Cash earnings and cash payout ratio represent non-IFRS financial information. IAG's dividend policy is to pay out 60-80% of cash earnings in any full financial year. Based on cash earnings of $279 million, the interim dividend of 10 cents per share paid on 25 March 2020 represents over 80% of full year cash earnings. As a result, the Board has determined not to pay a final dividend for the 2020 financial year. SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN STATE OF AFFAIRS During the financial year the following changes became effective: On 16 December 2019, IAG Finance (New Zealand) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company redeemed all outstanding reset exchangeable securities at their face value of $550 million.

wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company redeemed all outstanding reset exchangeable securities at their face value of $550 million. On 30 March 2020, IAG announced the completion of the disposal of its 26% interest in its joint venture with the State Bank of India, SBI General Insurance Company Limited, following completion of all the requisite regulatory processes and approvals.

On 8 April 2020, the Chairman announced that IAG Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Harmer, had advised the Board of his intention to retire by the end of 2020. A flexible nine-month period of transition has been agreed with Mr Harmer to ensure a smooth changeover. The Board has appointed IAG Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nicholas Hawkins as Deputy CEO with accountability for the management and performance of IAG's day-to-day operations during the transition period. Peter Harmer will remain responsible for the overall strategic direction and performance of the Group during the transition period and will directly lead the company's response to the COVID-19 emergency. Michelle McPherson, CFO Australia, has been appointed acting Group CFO. 22 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO REPORTING DATE Details of matters subsequent to the end of the financial year are set out below and in Note 7.2 within the financial statements. These include: On 24 July 2020, IAG provided an update on its preliminary results for the year ended 30 June 2020. This announcement confirmed that the Group was expecting gross written premium (GWP) growth of around 1%, consistent with the 'low single digit' guidance maintained throughout the 2020 financial year and an insurance margin of approximately 10% (on a management reported basis), with the shortfall against prior guidance of 12.5-14.5% largely driven by adverse natural perils, prior period reserving and credit spread factors. These financial statements are consistent with the preliminary financial results reported.

12.5-14.5% largely driven by adverse natural perils, prior period reserving and credit spread factors. These financial statements are consistent with the preliminary financial results reported. On 7 August 2020, the Board determined not to pay a final dividend. In a COVID-19 context, IAG notes the recent developments in Victoria, including the declaration of a State of Disaster with effect from 2 August 2020, where the related business effects remain highly uncertain. NON-AUDIT SERVICES During the financial year, KPMG performed certain other services for IAG in addition to its statutory duties. The Directors have considered the non-audit services provided during the financial year by KPMG and, in accordance with written advice provided by resolution of the Audit Committee, are satisfied that the provision of those non-audit services by IAG's auditor is compatible with, and did not compromise, the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 for the following reasons: all non-audit assignments were approved in accordance with the process set out in the IAG framework for engaging auditors for non-audit services; and

non-audit assignments were approved in accordance with the process set out in the IAG framework for engaging auditors for non-audit services; and the non-audit services provided did not undermine the general principles relating to auditor independence as set out in APES 110 Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants of the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and CPA Australia, as they did not involve reviewing or auditing the auditor's own work, acting in a management or decision-making capacity for the Company, acting as an advocate for the Company or jointly sharing risks and rewards. The level of fees for total non-audit services amounted to approximately $1,632,000 (refer to Note 8.3 for further details of costs incurred on individual non-audit assignments). LEAD AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION UNDER SECTION 307C OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 The lead auditor's independence declaration is set out on page 47 and forms part of the Directors' Report for the year ended 30 June 2020. INDEMNIFICATION AND INSURANCE OF DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS The Company's constitution contains an indemnity in favour of every person who is or has been: a Director of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company; or

a Secretary of the Company or of a subsidiary of the Company; or

a person making or participating in making decisions that affect the whole or a substantial part of the business of the Company or of a subsidiary of the Company; or

a person having the capacity to affect significantly the financial standing of the Company or of a subsidiary of the Company. The indemnity applies to liabilities incurred by the person in the relevant capacity (except a liability for legal costs). That indemnity also applies to legal costs incurred in defending or resisting certain legal proceedings. The indemnity does not apply where the Company is forbidden by statute or, if given, would be made void by statute. In addition, the Company has granted deeds of indemnity to certain current and former Directors and Secretaries and members of senior management of the Company and its subsidiaries and associated companies. Under these deeds, the Company: indemnifies, to the maximum extent permitted by law, the former or current Directors or Secretaries or members of senior management against liabilities incurred by the person in the relevant capacity. The indemnity does not apply where the liability is owed to the Company or any of its subsidiaries or associated companies, or (in general terms) where the liability arises out of a lack of good faith, wilful misconduct, gross negligence, reckless misbehaviour or fraud; and

is also required to maintain and pay the premiums on a contract of insurance covering the current or former Directors or members of senior management against liabilities incurred in respect of the relevant office except as precluded by law. The insurance must be maintained until the seventh anniversary after the date when the relevant person ceases to hold office. Disclosure of the insurance premiums and the nature of liabilities covered by such insurance is prohibited by the relevant contract of insurance. 23 REMUNERATION REPORT LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE PEOPLE AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Dear Shareholder, The 2020 financial year has seen unprecedented economic and environmental challenges across Australia and New Zealand: bushfires of exceptional ferocity, floods and major hailstorms, all followed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the year our employees have worked tirelessly to meet these challenges, to serve customers, protect colleagues and preserve shareholder returns. Despite these efforts however, shareholder returns for the 2020 financial year have declined materially. Our current financial year cash earnings result of $279 million is 70% lower than the prior financial year, primarily due to a combination of higher-than-anticipated natural perils (which had a negative impact on the current financial year cash earnings of around $195 million), and investment income losses as a result of COVID-19-related financial market volatility (contributing more than $315 million to our cash earnings shortfall). In addition, the remediation of longstanding risk matters has also had a financial impact. The 2020 financial year cash earnings result has meant that, in accordance with our 60-80% of cash earnings dividend policy, there will be no final 2020 financial year dividend for our shareholders. Remuneration outcomes reflect our business results and risk performance In response to these results, and considering the current economic circumstances and uncertainty, the Board has decided the following remuneration outcomes for Executives and employees: Fixed pay no increases to the 2021 financial year fixed pay for senior management including Executives.

no increase to the 2021 financial year fees for Directors.

a flat 1% increase for eligible employees below the level of Executive Manager. Short-term incentives (STI) no STI payments will be made for the 2020 financial year. Long-term incentives (LTI) The 2017/2018 LTI awards with the ROE performance measure reached the end of their three-year performance period on 30 June 2020. Having regard to the Group performance over the period, the Board has determined the award will vest at 82%. This outcome will be included in detail in next year's Remuneration Report. The 2016/2017 LTI awards which vested at 100% on 12 August 2019 are disclosed in detail in this Report.

three-year performance period on 30 June 2020. Having regard to the Group performance over the period, the Board has determined the award will vest at 82%. This outcome will be included in detail in next year's Remuneration Report. The 2016/2017 LTI awards which vested at 100% on 12 August 2019 are disclosed in detail in this Report. During the 2020 financial year, the four-year performance period for the relative total shareholder return (TSR) portion of the 2015/2016 LTI award concluded on 30 September 2019. IAG's TSR was ranked at the 75th percentile of its peer group resulting in full vesting of this award on 15 October 2019. The TSR component of the 2016/2017 LTI will reach the end of its performance period on 30 September 2020, and has not yet been finally considered by the Board. The vesting results for this tranche will be disclosed in next year's Remuneration Report. In addition, the Board made a number of downward risk-related adjustments to deferred awards of senior leaders in relation to risk failures identified and assessed during the year. Adjustments were made in respect of current and former Executives, to a total of approximately $2.7 million. Several adjustments below the Executive level were also made. In taking these decisions, the Board has been mindful that returns to shareholders for the 2020 financial year have been well below what has been achieved in recent years. At the same time, the Board wants to acknowledge the considerable endeavours of employees across the Group, and to thank them as they have sought to provide high quality, uninterrupted service to our customers through difficult times and events. Being guided by our purpose in the 2021 financial year and beyond COVID-19 continues to have a severe impact on many of our customers and on the community more widely. Many people are facing difficult circumstances. We will continue to be guided by our purpose as we support our customers and employees in these challenging times. Our purpose will also continue to guide the decisions we make, including those that relate to Executive pay. In determining Executive pay outcomes, we will still assess both financial and non-financial business performance. Our comprehensive risk assessment process will help ensure we deliver results in a sustainable way for all IAG stakeholders. We will continue to monitor the alignment of remuneration outcomes with business performance, the economic environment and the experiences of our stakeholders and we will exercise discretion where required. 24 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 While the timelines for some proposed regulatory changes have been extended due to the impact of COVID-19, IAG continues to proactively mature its remuneration governance practices. In doing this, we are seeking to ensure our practices continue to operate effectively and will readily adapt to the future regulatory context of both the Financial Accountability Regime (FAR) and APRA Prudential Standard CPS 511 Remuneration (CPS 511). As always, we look forward to receiving feedback on any aspect of this report and our remuneration arrangements, and we appreciate your ongoing support. Jon Nicholson Chairman, People and Remuneration Committee 25 CONTENTS PAGE A. Key management personnel covered in this report 26 B. Executive remuneration structure 27 C. Linking IAG's performance and reward 32 D. Executive remuneration governance 37 E. Non-Executive Director remuneration 38 Appendix 1. Statutory remuneration disclosure requirements 41 Appendix 2. Executive employment agreements 43 Appendix 3. Movement in equity plans within the financial year 44 Appendix 4. Related party interests 45 A. KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL COVERED IN THIS REPORT This report sets out the remuneration details for IAG's key management personnel (KMP). Following the announcement of Peter Harmer's intention to retire by the end of the 2020 calendar year, and the appointment of Nicholas Hawkins as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Executive reporting lines have changed. As a result, the Board has determined that Executive KMP (Executive Team) will now comprise the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (Group CEO), Deputy CEO and direct reports to those two roles who: manage a business unit; or

have accountability for the risk or financial control of the organisation; or

have accountability to deliver a strategic priority. The full list of KMP for the year ended 30 June 2020 is presented below. NAME POSITION TERM AS KMP(1) EXECUTIVES Peter Harmer Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer(2) Full year Julie Batch Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer(3) Full year Nicholas Hawkins Deputy Chief Executive Officer(4) Full year Michelle McPherson Acting Chief Financial Officer(5) From 8 April 2020 Mark Milliner Chief Executive Officer, Australia Full year Craig Olsen Chief Executive, New Zealand Full year Christine Stasi Group Executive, People, Performance and Reputation From 4 November 2019 David Watts Chief Risk Officer Full year EXECUTIVES WHO CEASED AS KMP No Executives ceased as KMP during the 2020 financial year. NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Elizabeth Bryan Chairman, Independent Non-Executive Director Full year Simon Allen Independent Non-Executive Director From 12 November 2019 Duncan Boyle Independent Non-Executive Director Full year Sheila McGregor Independent Non-Executive Director Full year Jon Nicholson Independent Non-Executive Director Full year Helen Nugent Independent Non-Executive Director Full year Tom Pockett Independent Non-Executive Director Full year George Savvides Independent Non-Executive Director Full year Michelle Tredenick Independent Non-Executive Director Full year NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WHO CEASED AS KMP Hugh Fletcher Independent Non-Executive Director Ceased 25 October 2019 If an individual did not serve as KMP for the full financial year, all remuneration is disclosed from the date the individual was appointed as KMP to the date they ceased as KMP. On 8 April 2020, IAG announced that Chief Executive Officer Peter Harmer had advised the Board of his intention to retire. A flexible nine-month period of transition has been agreed, and it is expected that Mr Harmer will cease employment with IAG by the end of the 2020 calendar year. Effective 24 February 2020, Julie Batch was appointed to the role of Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. Prior to this appointment Ms Batch was Chief Customer Officer. On 8 April 2020, Nicholas Hawkins was appointed to the role of Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Prior to this appointment Mr Hawkins was the Chief Financial Officer. On 8 April 2020, Michelle McPherson was appointed to the role of Acting Chief Financial Officer. Prior to this appointment Ms McPherson joined IAG as Chief Financial Officer, Australia on 6 April 2020. 26 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 B. EXECUTIVE REMUNERATION STRUCTURE I. Remuneration guiding principles There are six guiding principles that underpin IAG's approach to remuneration. The following chart illustrates these guiding principles. II. Summary of remuneration components The table below describes the structure and purpose of Executive remuneration components for the year ended 30 June 2020. TABLE 1 - REMUNERATION COMPONENTS COMPONENT STRUCTURE PURPOSE Fixed pay Fixed pay comprises base salary and superannuation, Remunerate Executives for performing their determined by reference to the experience and skills an ongoing work. individual brings to the role, internal relativities between Executives and market pay levels for similar external roles. Details relating to fixed pay are presented in Table 2. Short-term STI is provided on an annual basis, subject to the achievement of Reward annual performance across a range of incentives short-term goals and an assessment of risk management financial and non-financial measures to support (STI) effectiveness. Half of the STI is delivered in cash and half is the delivery of the IAG strategy. deferred for a period of up to two years, typically in the form of Deferral of STI encourages retention of senior Deferred Award Rights (DARs). management and reinforces the link between Details relating to the STI plan are presented in Table 3. shareholder value creation and Executive reward. Long-term LTI grants are determined annually by the Board. The grants are incentives in the form of Executive Performance Rights (EPRs) that have (LTI) performance hurdles over a four-year performance period, which align to IAG's strategic financial targets. Details relating to the LTI plan are presented in Table 4. Create a direct link between Executive reward and the return experienced by shareholders through two hurdles: cash ROE evidences IAG's return on total shareholders' equity. Cash earnings performance is a key component of the ROE calculation and directly influences the dividend paid to shareholders; and

relative TSR reflects the value created for shareholders through dividends and the movement in the share price, measured against the top 50 industrial companies in the S&P/ASX 100 Index. 27 Remuneration received by Executives is based on IAG's performance over a number of time periods, as illustrated in the following graph. The timeframe of potential payments to Executives is staggered progressively from one to four years to encourage decision- making which supports long-term, sustainable performance. III. Remuneration mix The following graph illustrates the mix of remuneration components provided to Executives (based on maximum potential earnings, as at 30 June 2020). Each remuneration component is described in more detail below. IV. Fixed pay TABLE 2 - FIXED PAY Overview Fixed pay is set with reference to the median of the external market for comparable roles, considering the size and complexity of the role, and the skills and experience of the individual. For Australian-based Executives, the external market consists of financial services companies in the S&P/ASX 50 Index and companies that are of similar size to IAG. Local market peer groups are considered for overseas-based Executives. Increases to fixed pay are generally only provided when pay is below market levels, or there has been a material change in the responsibilities of the Executive. During the 2020 financial year, Julie Batch's fixed pay increased from $735,000 to $825,000 (following her appointment as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer). No other Executives received increases to fixed pay during the year. 28 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 V. Short-term incentive The table below summarises key terms of the STI plan and deferred STI. TABLE 3 - STI AND DEFERRED STI STI Overview STI is the at-risk remuneration component designed to motivate and reward Executives for superior performance in the financial year. Compliance gateway To be eligible for an STI, Executives are required to satisfactorily complete compliance training courses which are designed to ensure participants know how to protect IAG's customers and operate in a fair and transparent manner compliant with appropriate regulations. Behavioural gateway To be eligible for an STI, Executives are required to demonstrate appropriate behaviours in the way they achieve performance outcomes. The Group CEO's behaviour is assessed by the Board. Executives' behaviours are assessed by the Group CEO, who recommends eligibility to the Board. STI opportunity For the 2020 performance year, the maximum value of STI that could be granted is set out in Table 6. Funding The Board considers the Group's cash earnings performance when determining overall STI funding for the year. In view of the 2020 financial year cash earnings, the Board determined not to make an STI allocation for the Group CEO and Executives. Performance measures Executive performance is measured against the Group Balanced Scorecard and individual goals using both financial and non-financial measures (for further details, refer to Table 5). Performance evaluation The PARC reviews the Group CEO's performance based on the Group Balanced Scorecard outcomes (as described in Table 5), and the effectiveness of risk management during the year, and then recommends an STI award for approval by the Board. The Group CEO reviews the performance of Executives based on the Group Balanced Scorecard outcomes and achievement against individual goals. The Group CEO then recommends an STI award for consideration by the PARC, which then recommends an STI award for approval by the Board. To ensure incentives provided to the Group CEO and Executives are appropriate, the Board assesses the risk management performance of IAG (including any prior year events that have come to light in the current year) prior to determining final incentive outcomes. For all individuals, the Board may apply discretion in determining the STI outcomes to ensure they appropriately reflect performance. Instrument Half the STI award is delivered in cash in September following the financial year end, and half the STI award is deferred for a period of up to two years based on continued service. The deferred component is typically paid in the form of DARs with no dividend entitlement until the rights vest and are exercised. DEFERRED STI Overview of DARs DARs are rights over the Company's ordinary shares. DARs are granted at no cost to the Executive and no dividend is paid for any unvested, or vested and unexercised DARs. In 2018, the Board made an exception to the dividend policy for holders of DARs that were due to vest after the record date for final dividends during 2018 and 2019. This exception was made following IAG's decision to bring forward the date that annual results are announced to the market. Due to this change, the record date for final dividends was also brought forward to avoid a delay in distributing profits to shareholders. Consequently, holders of DARs that vested in September 2018 and some DARs that vested in September 2019 were no longer entitled to receive the final dividend, as the vesting dates fell shortly after the new, earlier dividend record dates. In recognition of this adverse consequence, the Board determined to make a cash payment to employees holding DARs at the September 2018 and September 2019 vesting dates, equivalent in value to the dividends they would otherwise have received if the record date had not moved. The payments relating to the September 2019 vesting date are disclosed in this Remuneration Report. No further payments will be made in relation to this matter. Number of DARs issued The number of DARs issued is calculated based on the volume weighted average share price (VWAP) of the Company's ordinary shares over the 30 days up to and including 30 June before the grant date. 29 Exercise and vesting of Executives who participate in the STI plan become eligible to receive one ordinary share of the Company DARs per DAR by paying an exercise price of $1 per tranche of DARs exercised. Vesting of DARs is subject to an Executive's continued employment with IAG at the vesting date or meeting the conditions to retain unvested DARs upon cessation, as outlined in the 'Malus and forfeiture conditions' section below. Hedging of DARs Executives may not enter into transactions or arrangements which operate to limit the economic risk of unvested entitlements to IAG securities. Malus and forfeiture The Board retains the discretion to adjust downwards the unvested portion of any deferred STI awards, conditions including to zero (refer to Section D for more information on the adjustment framework). Deferred STI awards will generally be forfeited if the Executive resigns before the vesting date, except in special circumstances (including redundancy, retirement, death or total and permanent disability). When an Executive ceases employment in special circumstances, any unvested rights may be retained on cessation of employment subject to the existing terms and conditions of the award including the vesting date, subject to Board discretion. In cases where the Executive acts fraudulently or dishonestly or is in breach of his or her obligations to IAG, the unvested rights will lapse. VI. Long-term incentive The table below summarises key terms of the LTI plan. TABLE 4 - LTI Overview LTI grants are determined annually by the Board. The grants are in the form of EPRs that have performance hurdles aligned to IAG's strategic financial targets. Rights granted during the year will not vest and have no value to the Executive unless the performance hurdles are achieved. LTI opportunity For the 2020 performance year, the maximum value of LTI that could be granted to the Group CEO and each Executive is as below:  165% of fixed pay for the Group CEO;  140% of fixed pay for the Deputy CEO and the CEO, Australia;  80% of fixed pay for the CRO;  40% of fixed pay for the Acting CFO; and  125% of fixed pay for all other Executive Team members. Instrument If performance hurdles are achieved over the four-year performance period, rights can be settled with either the Company's ordinary shares or an equivalent cash payment. The Board may choose to exercise discretion to settle rights on vesting in cash in circumstances where it is restrictive to settle rights with shares, including in jurisdictions where legislative requirements prohibit share ownership in a foreign entity. Where rights are settled in cash, the value of the cash payment is determined based on the VWAP for the five trading days up to and including the vesting date. Allocation methodology The number of rights issued is calculated based on the VWAP over the 30 days up to and including 30 June before the grant date. Dividend entitlements No dividend is paid or payable for any unvested, or vested and unexercised, rights. Performance hurdles The cash ROE performance hurdle (50% weighting) and relative TSR performance hurdle (50% weighting) are measured over four years. 30 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 Performance hurdle - Description Cash ROE is measured relative to IAG's weighted average cost of capital (WACC). cash ROE For LTI awards granted prior to November 2018, there were six half-year periods measured. For LTI awards granted from November 2018 onwards, there are eight half- year periods. In 2019, a review of the cash ROE hurdle was completed, considering factors such as IAG's business strategy, market practice, changes to IAG's capital base and historic and projected ROE performance. Following this review, the vesting range was increased from 1.2-1.6 times WACC to 1.4-1.9 times WACC for the November 2019 LTI grant onwards. The Board can reduce the cash ROE vesting outcomes in order to ensure that reward outcomes appropriately reflect performance. For awards vesting from 30 June 2020 onwards, the Board will consider the impact of changes in the cost of capital over the performance period. In the event that there have been material changes in the cost of capital, the Board can consider the extent to which this may have influenced vesting outcomes to ensure that reward outcomes appropriately reflect performance. Definition ROE is calculated as cash earnings divided by the average total shareholders' equity. Cash earnings is defined as net profit after tax attributable to owners of the Company plus amortisation and impairment of acquired identifiable intangible assets and adjusted for unusual items after tax (non-recurring in nature). In determining vesting outcomes, the Board considers the overall quality of earnings over the performance period, including differences between the statutory profit and cash earnings, and movements in the cost of capital. Testing Cash ROE is calculated by dividing the cash earnings of IAG by the average total shareholders' equity for a given period. This cash ROE figure is then expressed as a multiple of IAG's WACC. The cash ROE vesting outcome is based on the average cash ROE across the performance period (the six or eight half-year periods) divided by the average WACC over the same timeframe. Vesting (for 0% vesting for cash ROE less than 1.4 times WACC grants 20% vesting for cash ROE at 1.4 times WACC November 2019 100% vesting for cash ROE at or above 1.9 times WACC onwards) Straight-line vesting between 1.4 times WACC and 1.9 times WACC Performance hurdle - Description Relative TSR is measured against the top 50 industrial companies within the S&P/ASX relative TSR 100 Index. Industrial companies are defined by Standard & Poor's as being all companies excluding those in the Energy sector (GICS Tier 1) and the Metals & Mining industry (GICS Tier 3). Companies which are no longer part of the index at the end of the performance period (e.g. due to acquisition or delisting) may be removed from the peer group. Definition TSR measures the return a shareholder would obtain from holding a company's share over a period, taking into account factors such as changes in the market value of shares and dividends paid over that period. The relative measure compares IAG's TSR against that of companies in the peer group. Testing Relative TSR performance for allocations made prior to November 2018 is measured between 30 September of the base year and 30 September of the test year. Relative TSR performance for allocations made from November 2018 onwards is measured between 30 June of the base year and 30 June of the test year. The opening and closing share price for the TSR calculation for IAG and peer group companies uses a three-month VWAP. Vesting (for 0% vesting for relative TSR less than the 50th percentile of the peer group grants 50% vesting for relative TSR at the 50th percentile of the peer group November 2019 100% vesting for relative TSR at or above the 75th percentile of the peer group onwards) Straight-line vesting between the 50th and 75th percentile of the peer group 31 Retesting There are no opportunities to retest these performance hurdles. Hedging of EPRs Executives may not enter into transactions or arrangements which operate to limit the economic risk of unvested entitlements to IAG securities. Malus and forfeiture The Board retains the discretion to adjust downwards the unvested portion of any LTI awards, including conditions to zero (refer to Section D for more information on the adjustment framework). Unvested rights will generally lapse if an Executive resigns before the performance hurdles are tested, except in special circumstances. When an Executive ceases employment in special circumstances, any unvested rights may be retained on cessation of employment up to the point they vest, subject to Board discretion. Special circumstances include: redundancy, retirement, death or total and permanent disability. Any rights retained under these circumstances will remain subject to the original performance conditions. In cases where the Executive acts fraudulently or dishonestly or is in breach of his or her obligations to IAG, the unvested rights will lapse. C. LINKING IAG'S PERFORMANCE AND REWARD I. Linking IAG's short-term performance and short-term reward IAG has three broad strategic priorities: 'customer', 'simplification' and 'agility'. The focus of each strategic priority is summarised on page 13 of the annual report. The tables below summarise IAG's Group Balanced Scorecard objectives and outcomes for the year ended 30 June 2020. The objectives were agreed with the Board at the beginning of the financial year and were designed to focus Executives on delivering superior performance outcomes against the strategic priorities. Each Executive's performance is assessed based on their contribution to the objectives outlined below, as well as their individual performance. TABLE 5 - GROUP BALANCED SCORECARD OBJECTIVES AND RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 OBJECTIVE AND RATIONALE MEASURE AND OUTCOME COMMENT WEIGHTING FINANCIAL MEASURES (55% OF SCORECARD) Profitability IAG uses underlying profit as the Not met The outcome was largely driven by (30%) key profitability measure, as it The Group's underlying profit was the decline in the underlying presents a holistic view of the insurance margin, particularly absolute earnings power of IAG's slightly below the expectations set during the second half of the core insurance-related business. It at the commencement of the financial year. This reflected the provides a view of the underlying financial year. combined impact of lower profitability of the underwriting, fee- investment returns, higher based and associate businesses reinsurance costs (associated with and is an important measure of the unusually high level of natural how IAG generates value for perils activity) and deterioration in shareholders. the performance of some Australian commercial long-tail portfolios. COVID-19 had a broadly neutral overall impact on this measure. Controllable IAG's continued focus on Not met During the first half of the financial operating expense optimisation of its operating model The Group's controllable operating year, the Group delivered against (15%) and related cost-out initiatives the controllable operating expense improves the efficiency with which cost base for the 2020 financial target under its optimisation IAG deploys its resources. year was slightly above target. program. However, the headline metric for the 2020 financial year was impacted by the incurrence of incremental costs associated with IAG's COVID-19 response including those related to the recently announced retail branch closures in New Zealand. 32 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 OBJECTIVE AND RATIONALE MEASURE AND OUTCOME COMMENT WEIGHTING Growth IAG continues to expand its product Not met The underlying GWP growth metric (10%) and service offerings to its IAG's underlying GWP growth from adjusts the equivalent reported markets, measured through gross measure for portfolio divestments written premium (GWP) growth, continuing operations was 1.8% and foreign currency effects. creating value for its shareholders, which did not meet the target of customers and partners. 3.0%. If this result was adjusted for the estimated adverse impact on new business volumes associated with the onset of COVID-19 it would increase to approximately 2.5%, which would still be below target. NON-FINANCIAL MEASURES (45% OF SCORECARD) Customer advocacy IAG's strategy is designed to 'put Met IAG continued to deliver customer (7.5%) the customer at the centre of IAG sets a Customer Net Promoter advocacy above the level of everything we do'. IAG considers competitors during the 2020 this essential to driving the ability Score (NPS) target relative to its financial year due to strong brands to grow profitably over the longer peers. IAG's NPS for the 2020 and continued embedment of its term. IAG is focused on designing financial year was +8 NPS points customer advocacy programs. compelling product and service above the competitive market offerings by developing a deeper average, which met the target. understanding of customers' needs and the changing environment, allowing delivery of world-leading customer experiences, including through digital channels. IAG uses Customer Net Promoter Scores to measure the impact of these initiatives for its customers. Customer growth numbers (personal) (7.5%) Customer growth numbers (commercial) (5%) Employee advocacy (7.5%) Together with customer advocacy Not met Although retention rate was IAG also measures customer IAG's personal customer growth maintained, IAG did not meet the growth as part of assessing the personal customer growth target, impact of IAG's ability to design was 0.4%, not meeting the target which was based on system compelling product and service of 1.8% to 2.2%. growth. offerings, for personal customers. Together with customer advocacy Not met While the commercial growth IAG also measures customer IAG's commercial customer growth target recognised IAG's need for growth as part of assessing the continued focus on improving the impact of IAG's ability to design was -3.3%, not meeting the target underwriting quality of the compelling product and service of between -2.2% to -1.7%. commercial book, the target was offerings, for commercial not met. customers. IAG seeks to motivate and engage Met IAG's employees recommend IAG its employees around its purpose IAG measures employee advocacy as a place to work because of to 'make your world a safer place'. supportive leadership, approach to Creating a strong organisational using an eNPS. The target was an workplace flexibility, employee culture helps IAG deliver strong eNPS score between +31 and +33, benefits, work life balance and a business results. IAG uses the and the result was +50. positive work environment. Employee Net Promoter Score The COVID-19 response resulted in (eNPS) to measure its effectiveness in fostering a strong an increase in eNPS as employees' organisational culture. advocacy for IAG as a place to work was supplemented by support for the way IAG purposely responded to the pandemic. 33 OBJECTIVE AND RATIONALE MEASURE AND OUTCOME COMMENT WEIGHTING Agility A constructive and agile culture (7.5%) enables IAG to provide great experiences for its employees and customers. IAG tracks three agility indicators to measure progress towards creating an agile organisation. These are leadership effectiveness, connectedness and decision-making effectiveness. Met IAG's performance improved from the 2019 financial year for all three agility indicators of leadership effectiveness, connectedness, and decision- making. Each exceeded the target range. IAG's agility indicator scores improved from the 2019 financial year. These indicators help IAG understand how our employees experience leadership and decision-making, and the degree of connection employees feel to the organisation. This improvement from 2019 reflects an ongoing leadership focus on culture as evidenced during IAG's response to COVID-19. Risk maturity Management of risk is integral to (10%) IAG delivering on its strategy, to meeting short-term objectives and achieving long-term sustainability. IAG conducts a formal assessment of risk management maturity and risk culture which is reviewed and approved by the Board and Risk Committee on a quarterly basis. Due to the importance of risk management to IAG, it is included as an explicit measure on the scorecard. Met IAG has continued to build on its risk maturity. IAG's risk maturity met the target for the current financial year. The Risk Maturity Model will be further strengthened in the 2021 financial year to incorporate additional risk classes including insurance and reinsurance risk. II. STI outcomes for the year ended 30 June 2020 The following table sets out the STI outcomes for Executives for the year ended 30 June 2020. TABLE 6 - ACTUAL STI OUTCOMES FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 CASH STI DEFERRED STI MAXIMUM STI OUTCOME OUTCOME OPPORTUNITY ACTUAL STI OUTCOME (50%) (50%) (% of fixed pay) (% of maximum)(1) (% of fixed pay) (% of fixed pay) (% of fixed pay) Peter Harmer 150 % - % - % - % - % Julie Batch 120 % - % - % - % - % Nicholas Hawkins 130 % - % - % - % - % Michelle McPherson 80 % - % - % - % - % Mark Milliner 130 % - % - % - % - % Craig Olsen 120 % - % - % - % - % Christine Stasi 120 % - % - % - % - % David Watts 80 % - % - % - % - % The proportion of STI foregone is derived by subtracting the actual percentage of maximum received from 100% and was 100% on average for the year ended 30 June 2020 (compared to 40% in 2019). The average STI for all Executives was 0% of the maximum STI opportunity. 34 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 Linking IAG's long-term performance and long-term reward Details of LTI vested during the year are set out below: Cash ROE - 100% vesting for the 2016/2017 LTI awards The Board has determined that, for the performance period from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2020, the average reported cash ROE of 1.51 times WACC will apply. This will equate to an 82% vesting outcome, which will be reflected in next year's Remuneration Report. For the performance period from 1 July 2016 to 30 June 2019, the average reported cash ROE was 1.91 times WACC. In determining the final vesting outcome for this award, the Board considered the overall quality of earnings, including the differences between the statutory profit and cash earnings. Following this review, the Board determined that the award would vest in full. The following graph illustrates IAG's cash ROE/WACC performance over the past three years. Relative TSR - 100% vesting On 30 September 2019, the relative TSR portion of the 2015/2016 LTI award was tested. IAG's TSR was ranked at the 75th percentile of the peer group, resulting in a 100% vesting outcome. The following graph illustrates IAG's relative TSR, on an annualised basis, against the top 50 industrial companies in the S&P/ASX 100 Index for the 2015/2016 LTI award: 35 The following table shows the returns IAG delivered to shareholders for the last five financial years for a range of measures. TABLE 7 - HISTORICAL ANALYSIS OF SHAREHOLDER RETURN YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2016 30 JUNE 2017 30 JUNE 2018 30 JUNE 2019 30 JUNE 2020 Closing share price ($) 5.45 6.78 8.53 8.26 5.77 Dividends per ordinary share (cents) 36.00(1) 33.00 34.00 37.50(3) 10.00 Basic earnings per share (cents) 25.79 39.03 39.06 46.26 18.87 Reported cash ROE (%) 13.0 15.2 15.6 14.4 4.5 Three-year average reported cash ROE to WACC 2.00(2) 1.76(2) 1.83(2),(4) 1.91(4),(5) 1.51(4),(5),(6) This includes the 10.00 cents (per ordinary share) 2016 special dividend. Outcomes reflect IAG's average cash ROE to WACC prior to the Board considering the impact of the software impairments announced to the market on 19 August 2016. The impact of the software impairments was to reduce average cash ROE to WACC by 0.09 times in the three years to 30 June 2016, 0.08 times in the three years to 30 June 2017 and 0.09 times in the three years to 30 June 2018. This includes the 5.50 cents (per ordinary share) 2019 special dividend paid as part of the capital management initiative announced in August 2018. Outcomes reflect IAG's average cash ROE to WACC prior to the Board considering the impact of the write-down of Asian asset carrying values reported in the 2018 financial year. The impact of the write-down of Asian asset carrying values would have been to reduce average cash ROE to WACC by 0.03 times in the three years to 30 June 2018, and by the same amount in the three years to 30 June 2019 and in the three years to 30 June 2020. Outcomes reflect IAG's average cash ROE to WACC prior to the Board considering the impact of the net gain on sale of the Thailand business in the 2019 financial year. The impact of the net gain on sale of the Thailand business would have been to increase average cash ROE to WACC by 0.13 times in the three years to 30 June 2019, and 0.14 times in the three years to 30 June 2020. Outcomes reflect IAG's average cash ROE to WACC prior to the Board considering the impact of the net gain on sale of the India business and the recognition of the customer refund provisions in the 2020 financial year. The impact of the net gain on sale of SBI General would have been to increase average cash ROE to WACC by 0.23 times in the three years to 30 June 2020, while the impact of the customer refund provisions would have been to reduce the average cash ROE to WACC by 0.10 times in the three years to 30 June 2020. IV. Actual remuneration received by Executives The following table details remuneration received by Executives during the financial year, which includes: fixed pay and other benefits paid during the financial year;

the value of cash STI awards earned in the financial year; and

the value of prior years' deferred STI and LTI awards that vested during the financial year. For remuneration details provided in accordance with the Accounting Standards, refer to Appendix 1. TABLE 8 - ACTUAL REMUNERATION RECEIVED IN 2020 AND 2019 OTHER BENEFITS TOTAL ACTUAL FINANCIAL AND LEAVE TERMINATION DEFERRED REMUNERATION YEAR FIXED PAY ACCRUALS BENEFITS CASH STI STI VESTED LTI VESTED RECEIVED $000 $000 $000 $000 $000 $000 $000 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) EXECUTIVES Peter Harmer 2020 1,900 26 - - 638 3,179 5,743 2019 1,858 136 - 709 655 2,049 5,407 Julie Batch 2020 767 1 - - 201 924 1,893 2019 728 3 - 269 200 462 1,662 Nicholas Hawkins 2020 1,200 6 - - 374 1,907 3,487 2019 1,200 33 - 480 399 1,480 3,592 Michelle McPherson(7) 2020 184 13 - - - - 197 Mark Milliner 2020 1,100 36 - - 297 1,730 3,163 2019 1,079 117 - 432 1,306 - 2,934 Craig Olsen(8) 2020 802 38 - - 232 957 2,029 2019 785 62 - 339 202 448 1,836 Christine Stasi(9) 2020 492 281 - - - - 773 David Watts 2020 875 16 - - 423 - 1,314 2019 704 32 - 176 - - 912 Fixed pay includes amounts paid in cash, superannuation contributions plus the portion of IAG's superannuation contribution that is paid as cash instead of being paid into superannuation. Fixed pay also includes salary sacrifice items such as cars and parking as determined in accordance with AASB 119 Employee Benefits . Julie Batch received a fixed pay increase following her appointment as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. Further details are provided in Table 13 in Appendix 1. Payment in lieu of notice, which incorporates statutory notice and severance entitlements. Cash STI earned within the year ended 30 June and to be paid in the following September (representing 50% of the award made for the financial year). Deferred STI vesting on 12 August 2019 and 1 September 2019 was valued using the five-day VWAP of $7.82 and $7.97 respectively (1 September 2018: $7.65). LTI vested was valued using the five-day VWAP at vesting date which was $7.82 for awards vested on 12 August 2019 and $7.72 for awards vested on 15 October 2019 (16 August 2018: $7.98 and 30 September 2018: $7.32). Michelle McPherson commenced as Acting Chief Financial Officer on 8 April 2020. Her remuneration is presented for the period for which she served as a KMP. Remuneration for Craig Olsen was determined in New Zealand dollars and reported in Australian dollars using the average exchange rate for the year ended 30 June 2020 which was 1 NZD = 0.94825 AUD. Christine Stasi commenced as Group Executive, People, Performance and Reputation on 4 November 2019. Her remuneration is presented for the period for which she served as a KMP. Ms Stasi received a cash payment in February 2020 as compensation for incentives foregone on leaving her previous employer. 36 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 V. Group CEO remuneration Below are further details on drivers of the actual remuneration received by the Group CEO that are outlined in Table 8. The components of remuneration mix are shown with commentary on how performance has translated into remuneration outcomes. D. EXECUTIVE REMUNERATION GOVERNANCE I. IAG's approach to remuneration governance IAG governs remuneration through the Board and the PARC as illustrated in the following graphic. 37 II. Use of remuneration consultants During the year, no remuneration consultants were engaged, and no recommendations, as defined by the Corporations Act 2001, were provided by remuneration consultants. III. Adjustment framework Variable pay reinforces behaviours aligned to IAG's purpose, encouraging both prudent risk-taking and risk mitigation that protects the long-term financial soundness and reputation of the Group. The Board retains overriding discretion to adjust variable pay (upwards, downwards and to zero) including: where a person or group of persons has been found to have engaged in misconduct or exposed IAG to risk beyond its risk appetite or controls;

where it is necessary to protect the Group's long-term financial soundness;

long-term financial soundness; to take into account the outcomes of business activities;

where it is required by law or APRA Prudential Standards; or

any other circumstances the Board determines are relevant. Each year, the PARC makes a recommendation to the Board on whether to adjust variable pay for Executives based on risk management performance. Adjustments may be applied to variable pay awards for current and/or prior years using one or both of the following mechanisms: in-year STI adjustment; and

STI adjustment; and adjustment of awarded but unvested variable pay (malus). The PARC's recommendations are informed by the identification and assessment of material financial and non-financial risks across the Group by the Risk Committee. The Risk Committee uses a range of inputs to support its assessment of risk management performance, including: a report by the Chief Risk Officer;

a report by the Executive General Manager, Group Internal Audit; and

the Group CEO's insights and recommendations. The Board determined to make a number of downward risk-related adjustments (malus adjustments) to deferred awards of senior leaders in relation to risk failures identified and assessed during the year. Malus adjustments were made to current and former Executives as well as some senior managers below Key Management Personnel. IV. Mandatory shareholding requirement for Executives Table 9 outlines the mandatory shareholding requirements for Executives. TABLE 9 - MANDATORY SHAREHOLDING REQUIREMENT ORDINARY SHARES TO ACCUMULATE PERIOD TO ACCUMULATE AND HOLD (from date of appointment) Group CEO 2 x base salary Four years Executives (other than the Chief Risk Officer) 1 x base salary Four years Chief Risk Officer 1 x base salary Five years The mandatory shareholding requirement for Executives is based on either the value of shares at acquisition or the market value at the testing date, whichever is higher. This allows Executives to build a long-term shareholding in IAG without being impacted by short-term share price volatility. Compliance with this requirement is assessed at the end of each financial year, using the 30-dayvolume-weighted average share price leading up to and including 30 June, the value of shares at acquisition, and the Executive's base salary from the start of the accumulation period. All Executives appointed prior to 30 June 2016 met the mandatory shareholding requirement at 30 June 2020. NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR REMUNERATION I. Remuneration policy

The principles that underpin IAG's approach to remuneration for Non-Executive Directors are that remuneration should:  be sufficiently competitive to attract and retain a high calibre of Non-Executive Director; and create alignment between the interests of Non-Executive Directors and shareholders through the mandatory shareholding requirement. II. Mandatory shareholding requirement for Non-Executive Directors Non-Executive Directors are required to accumulate and hold ordinary shares of the Company with a value equal to their annual Board fee. The Non-Executive Directors have three years from the date of their appointment to the Board to meet their required holding. The mandatory shareholding requirement for Non-Executive Directors is based on either the value of shares at acquisition or the market value at the testing date, whichever is higher. This allows Non-Executive Directors to build a long-term shareholding in IAG without being impacted by short-term share price volatility. Compliance with this requirement is assessed at the end of each financial year, using the 30-dayvolume-weighted average share price leading up to and including 30 June and the value of shares at acquisition. All Non-Executive Directors appointed prior to 30 June 2017 met the mandatory shareholding requirement at 30 June 2020. 38 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 III. Remuneration structure Non-Executive Director remuneration comprises: Board fees (paid as cash, superannuation and Non-Executive Director Award Rights);

Non-Executive Director Award Rights); Committee fees; and

subsidiary board fees. The aggregate limit of Board fees (as approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in October 2013) is $3,500,000 per annum. Directors can elect the portion of fees contributed into their nominated superannuation fund, provided minimum legislated contribution levels are met. a. CHANGES TO NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR REMUNERATION DURING THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 In the year ended 30 June 2020, there were no changes to Board and Committee fees for the Insurance Australia Group Limited Board. There have been no changes to Board or Committee fees since the year ended 30 June 2017. b. INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED BOARD FEES A summary of fees for service to the Insurance Australia Group Limited Board is set out below: TABLE 10 - BOARD AND COMMITTEE FEES (INCLUSIVE OF SUPERANNUATION) ROLE BOARD/COMMITTEE YEAR CHAIRMAN DIRECTOR/ MEMBER Board 2020 $577,116 $192,372 Audit Committee 2020 $50,000 $25,000 Risk Committee 2020 $50,000 $25,000 People and Remuneration Committee 2020 $50,000 $25,000 Nomination Committee 2020 N/A N/A c. SUBSIDIARY BOARD FEES The fees for service provided to subsidiary boards were unchanged from the previous year. A summary of fees is set out below: TABLE 11 - FEES FOR NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS' SERVICE ON SUBSIDIARY BOARDS (INCLUSIVE OF SUPERANNUATION) DIRECTOR SUBSIDIARY BOARD CAPACITY ANNUAL FEE Elizabeth Bryan Insurance Manufacturers of Australia Pty Limited Chairman $184,800 Hugh Fletcher(1) IAG New Zealand Limited Chairman $45,302 Simon Allen(1) IAG New Zealand Limited Chairman $87,531 These amounts were paid to Hugh Fletcher and Simon Allen in New Zealand dollars for the period for which they served in the role and reported in Australian dollars using the average exchange rate for the year ended 30 June 2020 which was 1 NZD = 0.94825 AUD. 39 d. NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AWARD RIGHTS PLAN (NARS PLAN) Non-Executive Directors may elect to receive some or all fees in rights over IAG shares. Structuring Non-Executive Director fees in this manner supports Non-Executive Directors build their shareholdings in IAG, which enhances the alignment of interests between Non-Executive Directors and shareholders as well as facilitating the achievement of mandatory shareholding requirements. TABLE 12 - NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AWARD RIGHTS PLAN (NARS PLAN) Participation Each Non-Executive Director may agree with IAG to have a proportion of their base Board fee provided as NARs. Participation in the NARs Plan is voluntary. Performance measures There are no performance conditions attached to the NARs Plan, which reflects good governance practices by ensuring that the structure of Non-Executive Director remuneration does not act to bias decision-making or compromise objectivity. A service condition is attached to the vesting of the NARs. The full annual allocation of unvested NARs is issued at the grant date, with tranches vesting each month to align the vesting of NARs with the payment of Non-Executive Director fees. As the grant date for NARs is part way through a financial year, a proportion of the NARs granted is immediately vested. Instrument Grants under the NARs Plan are in the form of rights over the Company's ordinary shares. Each NAR entitles the Non-Executive Director to acquire one ordinary share in IAG subject to satisfaction of a service condition. Allocation methodology The number of NARs offered is determined by dividing the amount of base fee nominated by the five- day VWAP up to and including the grant date, rounded to the nearest NAR. Voting rights Non-Executive Directors have no voting rights until the NARs are exercised and the Non-Executive Director holds shares in IAG. Exercise price As NARs are purchased by Non-Executive Directors via fee sacrifice arrangements at grant, Non- Executive Directors do not have to pay any amount to exercise NARs. Expiry date NARs expire on the date that is 15 years from the grant date, or any other date determined by the Board (Expiry Date). NARs that are not exercised before the Expiry Date will lapse. Hedging of NARs Non-Executive Directors may not enter into transactions or arrangements which operate to limit the economic risk of unvested entitlements to IAG securities. Forfeiture conditions In the event a Non-Executive Director ceases service with the Board, any vested NARs may be exercised for shares in IAG in the subsequent trading window. Any unvested NARs will lapse. Under certain circumstances (e.g. change of control), the Board also has sole and absolute discretion to deal with the NARs, including waiving any applicable vesting conditions and/or exercise conditions by giving notice or allowing a Non-Executive Director affected by the relevant event to transfer their NARs. 40 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 APPENDIX 1. STATUTORY REMUNERATION DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS I. Total remuneration for Executives Statutory remuneration details for Executives as required by Australian Accounting Standards are set out below: TABLE 13 - STATUTORY REMUNERATION DETAILS (EXECUTIVES) OTHER LONG- POST TERM EMPLOY- EMPLOY- TERM- AT-RISK SHORT-TERM EMPLOYMENT MENT MENT INATION TOTAL REMUN- BENEFITS BENEFITS BENEFITS BENEFITS SUB-TOTAL SHARE-BASED PAYMENT ERATION Leave Long As a % of accruals service Value of Base and other Superan- leave deferred Value of total salary Cash STI benefits nuation accruals STI LTI reward $000 $000 $000 $000 $000 $000 $000 $000 $000 $000 % (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) EXECUTIVES Peter Harmer 2020 1,875 - (2) 25 28 - 1,926 562 1,565 4,053 52 2019 1,833 709 109 25 27 - 2,703 512 1,562 4,777 58 Julie Batch(10) 2020 742 - (10) 25 11 - 768 192 500 1,460 47 2019 703 269 (8) 25 11 - 1,000 160 493 1,653 56 Nicholas Hawkins(11) 2020 1,175 - (12) 25 18 - 1,206 353 874 2,433 50 2019 1,175 480 97 25 (64) - 1,713 303 896 2,912 58 Michelle McPherson(12) 2020 176 - 244 8 1 - 429 - - 429 - Mark Milliner 2020 1,075 - 20 25 16 - 1,136 291 973 2,400 53 2019 1,054 432 101 25 16 - 1,628 329 910 2,867 58 Craig Olsen(13) 2020 802 - 38 - - - 840 234 528 1,602 48 2019 785 339 62 - - - 1,186 177 519 1,882 55 Christine Stasi(14) 2020 476 - 276 16 5 - 773 31 23 827 7 David Watts(15) 2020 850 - 3 25 13 - 891 455 178 1,524 42 2019 679 176 24 25 8 - 912 102 27 1,041 29 Base salary includes amounts paid in cash plus the portion of IAG's superannuation contribution that is paid as cash instead of being paid into superannuation, and salary sacrifice items such as cars and parking, as determined in accordance with AASB 119 Employee Benefits . Julie Batch received a fixed pay increase during the 2020 financial year. Cash STI earned within the year ended 30 June and to be paid in the following September (representing 50% of the award made for the financial year). This column includes annual and mid-service leave accruals, 30% tax rebate on car allowances for certain KMPs who have salary sacrifice arrangements on cars, the ex- gratia payment for DARs affected by the change in record date, and other short-term employment benefits as agreed and provided under specific conditions. Other benefits provided to Craig Olsen include salary continuance insurance. Superannuation represents the employer's contributions. Long service leave accruals as determined in accordance with AASB 119 . Payment in lieu of notice which incorporates statutory notice and severance entitlements. The deferred STI is granted as DARs and is valued using the Black-Scholes valuation model. An allocated portion of unvested DARs is included in the total remuneration disclosure above. The deferred STI for the year ended 30 June 2020 will be granted in the next financial year, so no value was included in the current financial year's total remuneration. This value represents the allocated portion of unvested EPRs (unvested LTI). To determine the value of EPRs, a Monte Carlo simulation (for the relative TSR performance hurdle) and Black-Scholes valuation (for the cash ROE performance hurdle) have been applied. The valuations takes into account the exercise price of the EPRs, life of the EPRs, price of ordinary shares of the Company as at the grant date, expected volatility of the Company's share price, expected dividends, risk free interest rate, performance of shares in the peer group of companies, early exercise and non-transferability and turnover which is assumed to be zero for an individual's remuneration calculation. At-risk remuneration is dependent on a combination of the financial performance of IAG, the Executives' performance against individual measures (financial and non- financial) and continuing employment. At-risk remuneration typically includes STI (cash and deferred remuneration) and LTI. Julie Batch was appointed to the role of Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer on 24 February 2020. Prior to this appointment she was Chief Customer Officer. Ms Batch's remuneration is shown for the full financial year. Nicholas Hawkins was appointed to the role of Deputy CEO on 8 April 2020. Prior to this appointment he was the Chief Financial Officer. Mr Hawkins' remuneration is shown for the full financial year. Michelle McPherson commenced as Acting Chief Financial Officer on 8 April 2020. Her remuneration is shown for the period for which she served as KMP. In August 2020 Michelle McPherson will receive a $509,176 cash payment and in November 2020 a $765,824 DARs allocation as compensation for incentives foregone from her previous employer. The portion that relates to service in the current year is shown above. Remuneration for Craig Olsen was determined in New Zealand dollars and reported in Australian dollars using the average exchange rate for the year ended 30 June 2020 which was 1 NZD = 0.94825 AUD. 41 Christine Stasi commenced as Group Executive, People, Performance and Reputation on 4 November 2019. Her remuneration is shown for the period for which she served as KMP. In February 2020 Christine Stasi received a $250,000 cash payment and in April 2020 received 51,000 DARs as compensation for incentives foregone from her previous employer. David Watts commenced as Chief Risk Officer from 11 September 2018 and his remuneration in the prior year is shown for the period for which he served as KMP. II. Total remuneration details for Non-Executive Directors Details of total remuneration for Non-Executive Directors are set out below: TABLE 14 - STATUTORY REMUNERATION DETAILS (NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS) OTHER LONG- TERM SHARE- SHORT-TERM EMPLOYMENT TERMINATION BASED EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS POST-EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS BENEFITS BENEFITS PAYMENT TOTAL IAG Board Other fees board and received Committee Retirement as cash fees Superannuation benefits $000 $000 $000 $000 $000 $000 $000 $000 NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Elizabeth Bryan 2020 440 169 21 - - - 125 755 2019 485 169 21 - - - 113 788 Simon Allen(1) 2020 112 117 13 - - - - 242 Duncan Boyle 2020 176 91 25 - - - - 292 2019 176 91 25 - - - - 292 Sheila McGregor 2020 88 39 20 - - - 83 230 2019 44 23 19 - - - 124 210 Jon Nicholson 2020 176 68 23 - - - - 267 2019 176 68 23 - - - - 267 Helen Nugent 2020 176 46 21 - - - - 243 2019 176 46 21 - - - - 243 Tom Pockett 2020 178 68 21 - - - - 267 2019 178 68 21 - - - - 267 George Savvides(2) 2020 176 46 22 - - - - 244 2019 10 1 1 - - - - 12 Michelle Tredenick 2020 88 39 20 - - - 83 230 2019 135 23 19 - - - 53 230 NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WHO CEASED AS KMP Hugh Fletcher(3) 2020 59 61 7 - - - - 127 2019 176 186 21 - - - - 383 Non-Executive Director appointed part way through the year ended 30 June 2020. Non-Executive Director appointed part way through the year ended 30 June 2019. Non-Executive Director ceased as KMP part way through the year ended 30 June 2020. 42 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 APPENDIX 2. EXECUTIVE EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENTS Details are provided below of contractual elements for the Group CEO and Executives. TABLE 15 - EXECUTIVE EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENTS Group CEO and Australian Executives Chief Executive, New Zealand Employing entity Insurance Australia Group Services Pty Limited IAG New Zealand Limited Term Unlimited term - may be terminated by written notice from either party or by IAG making a payment in lieu of notice. Annual remuneration review Requires an annual review of remuneration. Does not require IAG to increase fixed pay, pay STI or offer an LTI in any given year. Termination of employment The employment of an Executive may be terminated at any time with 12 months' notice or payment with notice or payment in in lieu of notice. Payment in lieu of notice will be calculated based on fixed pay. lieu of notice If an Executive terminates voluntarily, they are required to provide six months' notice. Subject to the relevant legislation in the various jurisdictions, termination provisions may include the payment of annual leave and/or long service leave for the Executives. Termination of employment The employment of an Executive may be terminated without notice and without payment in lieu of without notice and without notice in some circumstances. Generally, this would occur where the Executive: payment in lieu of notice  is charged with a criminal offence that could bring the organisation into disrepute;  is declared bankrupt;  breaches a provision of their employment agreement;  is guilty of serious and wilful misconduct; or  unreasonably fails to comply with any material and lawful direction given by the relevant company. Redundancy arrangements During the year, the Board reviewed redundancy arrangements for Executives in light of developments in the regulatory environment, market trends, and shareholder and community expectations. The Board determined to limit redundancy payments for Executives to 12 months' fixed pay. Grandfathering arrangements apply for Nicholas Hawkins and Julie Batch, who had their existing redundancy entitlements of 66 weeks and 54 weeks of fixed pay respectively preserved. The Chief Executive, New Zealand Craig Olsen is employed by a New Zealand entity and is not subject to the Australian redundancy policy. Under his employment agreement in the event of redundancy, Craig Olsen is entitled to a 12-month notice period, or payment in lieu of notice, subject to any adjustments that may be required to ensure compliance with the termination benefits provisions in the Corporations Act 2001. No KMP contracts were terminated during the reporting period. Peter Harmer advised the Board of his intention to retire at the end of the 2020 calendar year. On retirement, Mr Harmer will retain all of his unvested share rights and any deferred STI. Those rights and deferred STI will continue to vest per the standard Board-approved schedule and remain subject to any future risk adjustments. 43 APPENDIX 3. MOVEMENT IN EQUITY PLANS WITHIN THE FINANCIAL YEAR Changes in each Executive's holding of DARs and EPRs and each Non-Executive Director's holdings of NARs during the financial year are set out below. The DARs granted during the year ended 30 June 2020 reflect the deferred portion of the STI outcome for the year ended 30 June 2019. The EPRs granted during the year ended 30 June 2020 were in relation to the LTI plan. The NARs granted during the year ended 30 June 2020 represent the total number of rights a Non-Executive Director has agreed to receive as part of the payment of their base Board fees. TABLE 16 - MOVEMENT IN POTENTIAL VALUE OF DARS, EPRS AND NARS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 RIGHTS ON RIGHTS GRANTED RIGHTS EXERCISED RIGHTS LAPSED RIGHTS ON RIGHTS RIGHTS ISSUE AT ISSUE AT VESTED VESTED 1 JULY 30 JUNE DURING THE AND YEAR EXERCIS- ABLE AT 30 JUNE Number Number Value Number Value Number Value Number Number Number $000 $000 $000 (1) (2) (3) EXECUTIVES Peter DAR 118,693 90,300 675 (80,843) 581 - - 128,150 80,843 - Harmer EPR 1,399,071 399,100 2,044 (408,995) 2,942 - - 1,389,176 408,995 - Julie DAR 37,623 34,300 257 (25,473) 183 - - 46,450 25,473 - Batch EPR 435,072 117,000 599 (118,732) 854 - - 433,340 118,732 - Nicholas DAR 70,503 61,200 458 (47,403) 341 - - 84,300 47,403 - Hawkins EPR 808,102 213,900 1,096 (245,319) 1,764 - - 776,683 245,319 - Michelle DAR - - - - - - - - - - McPherson EPR - - - - - - - - - - Mark DAR 54,952 55,000 411 (37,602) 270 - - 72,350 37,602 - Milliner EPR 816,382 196,100 1,005 (221,309) 1,592 - - 791,173 221,309 - Craig DAR 44,296 43,200 323 (29,346) 211 - - 58,150 29,346 - Olsen(4) EPR 460,866 43,300 222 (123,026) 885 - - 381,140 123,026 - Christine DAR - 51,000 310 - - - - 51,000 - - Stasi(5) EPR - 119,400 462 - - - - 119,400 - - David DAR 108,300 22,400 168 (54,150) 389 - - 76,550 54,150 - Watts EPR 84,200 89,100 456 - - - - 173,300 - - NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Elizabeth NAR 6,678 15,951 125 (17,318) 125 - - 5,311 15,951 5,311 Bryan Sheila NAR 8,584 10,634 83 (15,680) 113 - - 3,538 10,634 3,538 McGregor Michelle NAR 3,116 10,634 83 (10,212) 73 - - 3,538 10,634 3,538 Tredenick Opening number of rights on issue represents the balance as at the date of appointment as KMP or 1 July 2019. The value of the DARs granted during the year is the fair value at grant date calculated using the Black-Scholes valuation model. The value of the DARs granted on 12 November 2019 and 17 April 2020 was $7.48 and $6.09 respectively. This amount is allocated to remuneration over years ending 30 June 2020 to 30 June 2022. The value of the cash ROE portion of the EPRs granted on 12 November 2019 and 17 April 2020 is the fair value at grant date, calculated using the Black-Scholes valuation model, which was $6.80 and $5.45 respectively. The cash ROE portion of the EPR grants is first exercisable after the performance period concludes on 30 June 2023. The value of the relative TSR portion of the EPRs granted on 12 November 2019 and 17 April 2020 is the fair value at grant date, calculated using the Monte Carlo simulation, which was $3.45 and $2.29 respectively. The relative TSR portion of the EPRs is first exercisable on 30 June 2023. The amount is allocated to remuneration over the years ending 30 June 2020 to 30 June 2023. The value of the NARs granted during the year is the fair value at grant date calculated using the Black-Scholes valuation model. The value of the annual NARs granted on 15 September 2019 was $7.85. This amount was allocated to remuneration over the year ended 30 June 2020. Rights vested and exercised during the financial year. The value of the rights exercised is based on the annual VWAP for the year ended 30 June 2020, which was $7.19. Craig Olsen was incorrectly not awarded a full allocation of EPRs in the current year. These EPRs will be awarded next year under the same terms and conditions as the 2020 financial year EPRs. Table 13 reflects the accounting value of the intended 2020 financial year allocation of 126,900 EPRs. Christine Stasi received 51,000 DARs in April 2020 as compensation for incentives forgone on leaving her previous employer. 44 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 I. LTI awards outstanding during the year ended 30 June 2020 Details of outstanding LTI awards made to Executives in the year ended 30 June 2020 are shown in the table below. TABLE 17 - LTI AWARDS OUTSTANDING DURING THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 PERFORMANCE TEST HURDLE AWARD GRANT DATE BASE DATE DATE ACHIEVEMENT LAST EXERCISE DATE 2019/2020 - TSR(1) 17/04/2020 01/07/2019 30/06/2023 N/A 17/04/2027 2019/2020 - ROE(1) 17/04/2020 01/07/2019 30/06/2023 N/A 17/04/2027 2019/2020 - TSR (1) 12/11/2019 01/07/2019 30/06/2023 N/A 12/11/2026 2019/2020 - ROE (1) 12/11/2019 01/07/2019 30/06/2023 N/A 12/11/2026 2018/2019 - TSR(1) 29/03/2019 01/07/2018 30/06/2022 N/A 29/03/2026 2018/2019 - ROE(1) 29/03/2019 01/07/2018 30/06/2022 N/A 29/03/2026 2018/2019 - TSR (1) 05/11/2018 01/07/2018 30/06/2022 N/A 05/11/2025 2018/2019 - ROE (1) 05/11/2018 01/07/2018 30/06/2022 N/A 05/11/2025 2017/2018 - TSR(1) 30/04/2018 30/09/2017 30/09/2021 N/A 30/04/2025 2017/2018 - ROE(1),(2) 30/04/2018 01/07/2017 30/06/2020 N/A 30/04/2025 2017/2018 - TSR (1) 03/11/2017 30/09/2017 30/09/2021 N/A 03/11/2024 2017/2018 - ROE (1),(2) 03/11/2017 01/07/2017 30/06/2020 N/A 03/11/2024 2016/2017 - TSR(1) 24/03/2017 30/09/2016 30/09/2020 N/A 24/03/2024 2016/2017 - ROE(1) 24/03/2017 01/07/2016 30/06/2019 100% 24/03/2024 2016/2017 - TSR (1) 02/11/2016 30/09/2016 30/09/2020 N/A 02/11/2023 2016/2017 - ROE (1) 02/11/2016 01/07/2016 30/06/2019 100% 02/11/2023 2015/2016 - TSR(1) 31/03/2016 30/09/2015 30/09/2019 100% 31/03/2023 2015/2016 - TSR (1) 02/11/2015 30/09/2015 30/09/2019 100% 02/11/2022 Terms and conditions for LTI plans from 2015/2016 to 2019/2020 relating to relative TSR and cash ROE are the same. The cash ROE portion of LTI plan 2017/2018 has been tested and is expected to vest at 82% of maximum. Vesting details will be included in the Remuneration Report for the year ending 30 June 2021. APPENDIX 4. RELATED PARTY INTERESTS In accordance with the Corporations Act Regulation 2M.3.03, the Remuneration Report includes disclosure of related parties' interests. I. Movements in total number of ordinary shares held The relevant interests of each KMP and their related parties in ordinary shares of the Company are disclosed in the table below. TABLE 18 - MOVEMENT IN TOTAL NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES HELD NET SHARES SHARES SHARES MOVEMENT OF RECEIVED ON RECEIVED ON RECEIVED ON SHARES DUE TOTAL SHARES SHARES HELD SHARES HELD EXERCISE OF EXERCISE OF EXERCISE OF TO OTHER HELD NOMINALLY AT AT 1 JULY DARS EPRS NARS CHANGES(1) AT 30 JUNE 30 JUNE(2) Number Number Number Number Number Number Number 2020 NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVES Elizabeth Bryan 75,458 - - 17,318 - 92,776 92,776 Simon Allen(3) - - - - - - - Duncan Boyle 31,894 - - - - 31,894 31,894 Sheila McGregor 7,786 - - 15,680 - 23,466 23,466 Jon Nicholson 33,761 - - - - 33,761 23,584 Helen Nugent 26,630 - - - - 26,630 26,630 Tom Pockett 32,057 - - - 176 32,233 - George Savvides - - - - 8,660 8,660 8,660 Michelle Tredenick 4,368 - - 10,212 - 14,580 - Peter Harmer 1,131,722 80,843 408,995 - (400,000) 1,221,560 - Julie Batch 93,174 25,473 118,732 - - 237,379 - Nicholas Hawkins 175,000 47,403 245,319 - (297,722) 170,000 - Michelle McPherson(3) 448 - - - - 448 448 Mark Milliner 108,072 37,602 221,309 - (209,204) 157,779 174 Craig Olsen 264,591 29,346 123,026 - (225,000) 191,963 14,445 Christine Stasi(3) - - - - - - - David Watts 28 54,150 - - (54,004) 174 174 45 NET SHARES SHARES SHARES MOVEMENT OF RECEIVED ON RECEIVED ON RECEIVED ON SHARES DUE TOTAL SHARES SHARES HELD SHARES HELD EXERCISE OF EXERCISE OF EXERCISE OF TO OTHER HELD NOMINALLY AT AT 1 JULY DARS EPRS NARS CHANGES(1) AT 30 JUNE 30 JUNE(2) Number Number Number Number Number Number Number NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WHO CEASED AS KMP(4) Hugh Fletcher 85,023 - - - 887 85,910 38,016 Net movement of shares relates to acquisition and disposal transactions by the KMP and their related parties during the year. Shares nominally held are included in the column headed total shares held at 30 June and include those held by the KMP's related parties, inclusive of domestic partner, dependants and entities controlled, jointly controlled or significantly influenced by the KMP. Opening number of shares held represents the balance as at the date of appointment. Information on shares held is disclosed up to the date of cessation. II. Movements in total number of capital notes held No KMP had any interest directly or nominally in capital notes during the financial year (2019: nil). Relevant interest of each Director and their related parties in listed securities of the Group in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 TABLE 19 - HOLDINGS OF SHARES AND CAPITAL NOTES AS AT 30 JUNE 2020 ORDINARY SHARES CAPITAL NOTES Held directly(1) Held indirectly(2) Held directly Held indirectly Elizabeth Bryan - 92,776 - - Simon Allen - - - - Duncan Boyle - 31,894 - - Sheila McGregor - 23,466 - - Jon Nicholson 10,177 23,584 - - Helen Nugent - 26,630 - - Tom Pockett 32,233 - - - George Savvides - 8,660 - - Michelle Tredenick 14,580 - - - Peter Harmer 1,221,560 - - - This represents the relevant interest of each Director in ordinary shares issued by the Company, as notified by the Directors to the ASX in accordance with section 205G of the Corporations Act 2001 until the date the financial report was signed. Trading in ordinary shares of the Company is covered by the restrictions which limit the ability of an IAG Director to trade in the securities of the Group where they are in a position to be aware, or are aware, of price sensitive information. These ordinary shares of the Company are held by the Director's related parties, inclusive of entities controlled, jointly controlled or significantly influenced by the Director, as notified by the Director to the ASX in accordance with section 205G of the Corporations Act 2001 . ROUNDING OF AMOUNTS Unless otherwise stated, amounts in the financial report and Directors' Report have been rounded to the nearest million dollars. The Company is of a kind referred to in the ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/191 dated 24 March 2016 issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. All rounding has been conducted in accordance with that instrument. This report meets the remuneration reporting requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and Accounting Standard AASB 124 Related Party Disclosures. The term remuneration used in this report has the same meaning as compensation as prescribed in AASB 124. Signed at Sydney this 7th day of August 2020 in accordance with a resolution of the Directors. Peter Harmer Director 46 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 LEAD AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION UNDER SECTION 307C OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 TO THE DIRECTORS OF INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, in relation to the audit of Insurance Australia Group Limited for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 there have been: no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements as set out in the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the audit; and

in relation to the audit; and no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the audit. KPMG Andrew Yates Partner Sydney 7 August 2020 47 KPMG, an Australian partnership and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity. Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONTENTS PAGE Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 49 Consolidated balance sheet 51 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 52 Consolidated cash flow statement 53 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1OVERVIEW 1.1 Introduction 54 1.2 About this report 55 1.3 Segment reporting 57 2INSURANCE DISCLOSURES 2.1 General insurance revenue 59 2.2 Claims and reinsurance and other recoveries on outstanding claims 60 2.3 Investments 64 2.4 Unearned premium liability 66 2.5 Deferred insurance expenses 67 2.6 Trade and other receivables 67 2.7 Trade and other payables 68 3RISK 3.1 Risk and capital management 68 4CAPITAL STRUCTURE 4.1 Interest-bearing liabilities 79 4.2 Equity 81 4.3 Earnings per share 82 4.4 Dividends 83 4.5 Derivatives 84 5OTHER BALANCE SHEET DISCLOSURES 5.1 Goodwill and intangible assets 85 5.2 Income tax 88 5.3 Provisions 90 5.4 Leases 91 6GROUP STRUCTURE 6.1 Disposals of businesses 93 6.2 Discontinued operations 93 6.3 Details of subsidiaries 95 6.4 Non-controlling interests 95 6.5 Investment in joint venture and associates 96 6.6 Parent entity disclosures 97 7UNRECOGNISED ITEMS 7.1 Contingencies 97 7.2 Events subsequent to reporting date 98 8ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES 8.1 Notes to the consolidated cash flow statement 98 8.2 Related party disclosures 99 8.3 Remuneration of auditors 99 8.4 Net tangible assets 99 8.5 Impact of new Australian Accounting Standards issued 100 48 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 NOTE 2020 2019 $m $m Gross earned premium 2.1 12,014 11,942 Outwards reinsurance premium expense (4,776) (4,704) Net earned premium (i) 7,238 7,238 Claims expense (9,711) (8,468) Reinsurance and other recoveries revenue 2.1 4,701 3,849 Net claims expense (ii) 2.2 (5,010) (4,619) Commission expense (1,009) (1,011) Underwriting expense (2,070) (1,833) Reinsurance commission revenue 2.1 1,201 1,128 Net underwriting expense (iii) (1,878) (1,716) Underwriting profit (i) + (ii) + (iii) 2.3 350 903 Investment income on assets backing insurance liabilities 162 339 Investment expenses on assets backing insurance liabilities (17) (18) Insurance profit 2.3 495 1,224 Investment (loss)/income on shareholders' funds (164) 247 Fee and other income 441 111 Share of net profit of associates 57 42 Finance costs (92) (94) Fee-based, corporate and other expenses (193) (193) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in unitholders' funds (9) (5) Profit before income tax from continuing operations 535 1,332 Income tax expense 5.2 (37) (363) Profit after income tax from continuing operations 498 969 (Loss)/profit after income tax from discontinued operations 6.2 (4) 204 Profit for the year 494 1,173 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(EXPENSE) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Net movement in foreign currency translation reserve, net of tax (21) 33 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax (12) (17) Other comprehensive (expense)/income from continuing operations, net of tax (33) 16 Other comprehensive income from discontinued operations, net of tax 6.2 2 20 Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 463 1,209 PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE TO Shareholders of the Parent - continuing operations 439 871 Shareholders of the Parent - discontinued operations 6.2 (4) 205 Non-controlling interests - continuing operations 59 98 Non-controlling interests - discontinued operations 6.2 - (1) Profit for the year 494 1,173 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE TO Shareholders of the Parent - continuing operations 406 887 Shareholders of the Parent - discontinued operations 6.2 (2) 225 Non-controlling interests - continuing operations 59 98 Non-controlling interests - discontinued operations 6.2 - (1) Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 463 1,209 49 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED) NOTE 2020 2019 cents cents EARNINGS PER SHARE - CONTINUING AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Basic earnings per ordinary share 4.3 18.87 46.26 Diluted earnings per ordinary share 4.3 18.49 44.58 EARNINGS PER SHARE - CONTINUING OPERATIONS Basic earnings per ordinary share 4.3 19.05 37.45 Diluted earnings per ordinary share 4.3 18.65 36.44 The above consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements. 50 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30 JUNE 2020 NOTE 2020 2019 $m $m ASSETS Cash held for operational purposes 8.1 405 538 Investments 2.3 10,100 10,684 Trade and other receivables 2.6 4,419 4,170 Current tax assets 212 107 Assets held for sale 6.2 33 61 Reinsurance and other recoveries on outstanding claims 2.2 6,069 5,779 Deferred insurance expenses 2.5 3,501 3,451 Deferred levies and charges 119 105 Deferred tax assets 5.2 575 453 Right-of-use assets 5.4 531 - Property and equipment 132 181 Other assets 113 115 Investment in joint venture and associates 6.5 351 544 Goodwill and intangible assets 5.1 3,134 3,098 Total assets 29,694 29,286 LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 2.7 2,800 2,680 Current tax liabilities 31 29 Liabilities held for sale 6.2 14 27 Unearned premium liability 2.4 6,276 6,334 Outstanding claims liability 2.2 10,584 10,296 Lease liabilities 5.4 655 - Non-controlling interests in unitholders' funds 330 245 Provisions 5.3 639 389 Other liabilities 485 496 Interest-bearing liabilities 4.1 1,526 2,080 Total liabilities 23,340 22,576 Net assets 6,354 6,710 EQUITY Share capital 4.2 6,617 6,617 Treasury shares held in trust (49) (48) Reserves 30 46 Retained earnings (521) (211) Parent interest 6,077 6,404 Non-controlling interests 277 306 Total equity 6,354 6,710 The above consolidated balance sheet should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements. 51 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 SHARE- TREASURY FOREIGN BASED SHARES CURRENCY REMUN- NON- SHARE HELD IN TRANSLATION ERATION RETAINED CONTROLLING TOTAL CAPITAL TRUST RESERVE RESERVE EARNINGS INTERESTS EQUITY $m $m $m $m $m $m $m 2020 Balance at the beginning of the financial year 6,617 (48) 20 26 (211) 306 6,710 Adjustment on initial application of AASB 16, net of tax (see Note 8.5) - - - - (33) - (33) Restated balance at the beginning of the financial year 6,617 (48) 20 26 (244) 306 6,677 Profit for the year - - - - 435 59 494 Other comprehensive income/(expense) - - (19) - (12) - (31) Total comprehensive income for the year - - (19) - 423 59 463 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners Share-based remuneration - (1) - 3 (8) - (6) Dividends determined and paid - - - - (693) (87) (780) Dividends received on treasury shares held in trust - - - - 1 - 1 Disposal of subsidiaries - - - - - (1) (1) Balance at the end of the financial year 6,617 (49) 1 29 (521) 277 6,354 2019 Balance at the beginning of the financial year 7,082 (27) (33) 29 (382) 272 6,941 Profit for the year - - - - 1,076 97 1,173 Other comprehensive income/(expense) - - 53 - (17) - 36 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 53 - 1,059 97 1,209 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners Off-market share buy-back, including transaction costs (465) - - - - - (465) Share-based remuneration - (21) - (3) (7) - (31) Dividends determined and paid - - - - (880) (72) (952) Investment in subsidiaries - - - - (1) 11 10 Disposal of subsidiaries - - - - - (2) (2) Balance at the end of the financial year 6,617 (48) 20 26 (211) 306 6,710 The above consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements. 52 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 NOTE 2020 2019 $m $m CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Premium received 12,181 11,973 Reinsurance and other recoveries received 4,170 3,442 Claims costs paid (9,406) (8,670) Outwards reinsurance premium expense paid (4,768) (4,617) Dividends, interest and trust distributions received 350 492 Finance costs paid (90) (88) Income taxes paid (234) (406) Other operating receipts 1,906 1,974 Other operating payments (3,728) (3,511) Net cash flows from operating activities 8.1 381 589 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net cash flows on disposal/(acquisition) of subsidiaries and associates 600 407 Net cash flows from sale/(purchase) of investments and plant and equipment 968 668 Net cash flows from investing activities 1,568 1,075 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Outlays for capital, including transaction costs - (465) Proceeds from borrowings, net of transaction costs - 447 Repayment of borrowings (551) (350) Principal element of lease payments (74) - Net cash flow from issue and redemption of trust units 81 1 Dividends paid to shareholders of the Parent (693) (880) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (87) (72) Dividends received on treasury shares 1 - Net cash flows from financing activities (1,323) (1,319) Net movement in cash held 626 345 Effects of exchange rate changes on balances of cash held in foreign currencies (2) 8 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial year 1,698 1,345 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial year 8.1 2,322 1,698 The above consolidated cash flow statement should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements. 53 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. OVERVIEW NOTE 1.1 INTRODUCTION The financial report is structured to provide prominence to the disclosures that are considered most relevant to the users' understanding of the operations, results and financial position of IAG. The financial report has been organised into the following sections: Overview - contains information that affects the financial report as a whole, as well as segment reporting disclosures. Insurance disclosures - financial statement disclosures considered most relevant to the core insurance activities. Risk - discusses IAG's exposure to various risks, explains how these affect IAG's financial position and performance and how IAG seeks to manage and mitigate these risks. Capital structure - provides information about the capital management practices of IAG and related shareholder returns. Other balance sheet disclosures - discusses other balance sheet items such as goodwill and intangible assets, as well as disclosures in relation to IAG's tax balances. Group structure - provides a summary of IAG's controlled entities and includes acquisition and divestment disclosure. Unrecognised items - disclosure of items not recognised in the financial statements at the balance date but which could potentially have a significant impact on IAG's financial position and performance going forward. Additional disclosures - other disclosures required to comply with Australian Accounting Standards. 54 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 NOTE 1.2 ABOUT THIS REPORT A. CORPORATE INFORMATION Insurance Australia Group Limited (Company or Parent), the ultimate parent entity in the Group, is a for-profit company, incorporated and domiciled in Australia and limited by shares publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Its registered office and principal place of business is Level 13, Tower Two, Darling Park, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia. This financial report covers the consolidated financial statements for the Company and its subsidiaries (IAG or Group) for the year ended 30 June 2020. A description of the nature of IAG's operations and its principal activities is included in the Directors' Report. B. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE This general purpose financial report was authorised by the Board of Directors for issue on 7 August 2020 and complies with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), the Corporations Act 2001, Australian Accounting Standards (AASBs) adopted by the Australian Accounting Standards Board (AASB), other authoritative pronouncements of the AASB and the ASX Listing Rules. The current IFRS standard for insurance contracts does not include a comprehensive set of recognition and measurement criteria. The IASB has issued a new standard (IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts - adopted as AASB 17 Insurance Contracts in an Australian context) that does include such criteria, with the current effective date of 1 January 2021. However since issuing the standard, the IASB has agreed to delay the effective date to 1 January 2023. This amendment, along with a number of others, has been included in the final amendments to the standard which were issued on 25 June 2020, with a final standard published on 10 July 2020. Until this standard takes effect, the financial reports of insurers in different countries that comply with IFRS may not be comparable in terms of the recognition and measurement of insurance contracts. C. BASIS OF PREPARATION The financial statements have been prepared on the basis of historical cost principles, as modified by certain exceptions noted in the financial report, with the principal exceptions being the measurement of all investments and derivatives at fair value and the measurement of the outstanding claims liability and related reinsurance and other recoveries at present value. All values are rounded to the nearest million dollars, unless otherwise stated, in accordance with ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/191. The balance sheet is prepared with the assets and liabilities presented broadly in order of liquidity. The assets and liabilities comprise both current amounts (expected to be recovered or settled within 12 months after the reporting date) and non-current amounts (expected to be recovered or settled more than 12 months after the reporting date). I. Basis of consolidation The consolidated financial statements incorporate the assets and liabilities of all entities controlled by the Company as at 30 June 2020. A list of significant controlled entities is set out in Note 6.3. IAG controls an investee if it has (i) power over the investee; (ii) exposure, or rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee; and (iii) the ability to use its power over the investee to affect the amount of those returns. Where an entity either began or ceased to be controlled during a financial year, the results are included from the date control commenced or up to the date control ceased. The financial information of all subsidiaries is prepared for consolidation for the same reporting year as the Parent. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, all inter- company balances and transactions, including income, expenses, and profits and losses resulting from intra-group transactions, have been eliminated. Where a subsidiary is less than wholly-owned, the equity interests held by external parties are presented separately as non- controlling interests on the consolidated balance sheet, except when presented as a liability where the subsidiary is a trust or similar entity. A change in ownership of a controlled entity that results in no gain or loss of control is accounted for as an equity transaction. II. Presentation and foreign currency The financial report is presented in Australian dollars, which is the functional currency of the Company. Foreign currency transactions are translated into Australian dollars using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies at reporting date are translated to Australian dollars using reporting date exchange rates. Resulting exchange differences are recognised in profit or loss. The assets and liabilities of foreign operations are translated to Australian dollars using reporting date exchange rates while equity items are translated using historical rates. The consolidated statement of comprehensive income and consolidated cash flow statement are translated using annual average rates for the reporting year. Exchange rate differences arising on translation are recorded directly in equity in the foreign currency translation reserve (FCTR). On the disposal of a foreign operation, the cumulative amount of exchange differences deferred in the FCTR relating to that foreign operation is recognised in profit or loss. III. Reclassification of comparatives Certain items have been reclassified from IAG's prior year financial report to conform to the current year's presentation basis. The reclassifications are: reclassification of other trusts in the investment composition (refer to Note 2.3 for further details); and

reclassification of employee benefits provision (refer to Note 5.3 for further details). 55 D. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ADOPTED The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of this financial report have been applied consistently by all entities in IAG and are the same as those applied for the previous reporting year, unless otherwise stated. The financial statements of entities operating outside Australia that maintain accounting records in accordance with overseas accounting principles are adjusted where necessary to comply with the significant accounting policies of IAG. The significant accounting policies adopted in the preparation of this financial report are set out within the relevant note. I. Changes in accounting policies There were new Australian Accounting Standards and Interpretations applicable for the current reporting year, with no material financial impact to IAG on adoption. Refer to Note 8.5 for further details. II. Critical accounting estimates and judgements In the process of applying the significant accounting policies, certain critical accounting estimates and assumptions are applied and judgements are made by management, the results of which affect the amounts recognised in the financial statements. The estimates and related assumptions are based on experience and other factors that are considered to be reasonable, and are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which they are revised, and future periods if relevant. Details of the material estimates and judgements are set out within the relevant note, as outlined below: AREAS OF CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS REFERENCE Claims and reinsurance and other recoveries on outstanding claims Note 2.2 Liability adequacy test Note 2.4 Intangible assets and goodwill impairment testing, initial measurement and useful life Note 5.1 Income tax and related assets and liabilities Note 5.2 Customer refund provision Note 5.3 Investment in joint venture and associates impairment testing Note 6.5 Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has increased the estimation uncertainty in the preparation of these financial statements. The Group has developed various accounting estimates in these financial statements based on forecasts of economic conditions which reflect expectations and assumptions as at 30 June 2020 about future events that the Directors believe are reasonable in the circumstances. There is a considerable degree of judgement involved in preparing these forecasts. The underlying assumptions are also subject to uncertainties which are often outside the control of the Group. Accordingly, actual economic conditions may be different from those forecast since anticipated events may not occur as expected, and the effect of those differences may significantly impact accounting estimates included in these financial statements. The significant accounting estimates particularly impacted by these associated uncertainties are predominantly related to the valuation of the outstanding claims liability, recoverable amount assessments of non-financial assets, fair value measurement of investments and expected credit losses for both non-insurance and insurance-related receivables. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of these accounting estimates is discussed further below. Readers should carefully consider these disclosures in light of the inherent uncertainty described above. Outstanding claims liability IAG's insurance portfolio has experienced several impacts as a result of COVID-19. There is a risk that the associated economic factors could be more severe than estimated and, as a result, the development of the claims over time could result in the ultimate cost of those claims being higher than the current outstanding claims liability established. The impact of COVID-19 on claims experience is expected to materially differ between classes of business and, for certain classes, potentially impact across more than one accident year. The motor portfolio has been impacted through favourable claim frequency as a result of mobility restrictions introduced in March 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19. In respect of other classes of business, where the effect of COVID-19 on insurance liabilities is quantifiable and reflected in the data, the impact has been appropriately captured within the outstanding claims liability. Where potential COVID-19 claim impacts remain highly uncertain, IAG has recognised an additional net outstanding claims provision of $106 million in relation to its Australian business. This provision has been estimated on a probability-weighted basis and spans potential business interruption, landlords' and other insurance class effects, including the estimated impact of an economic downturn on the future cost of settling long tail claims. The key consideration in respect of business interruption coverage is the legal challenge in relation to the interpretation of select contract wordings. Two issues have been identified by the Australian general insurance industry. The first relates to policy wordings that reference the Quarantine Act. The second relates to the application of prevention of access extensions in the context of a pandemic. These are industry-wide matters that are expected to be assessed through legal test cases over the coming months. Notwithstanding the view held by IAG and the general insurance industry, the litigation process can lead to unpredictable results. In establishing the COVID-19 specific element of the net outstanding claims liability, significant judgement has been exercised to derive an estimate of the probability-weighted view of potential future cash flows. Key areas of judgement relate to the exposure period, the estimation of potential economic loss, related key macroeconomic variables, reinsurance coverage and legal risk. Given the extent of the uncertainty being faced, the range of potential financial outcomes in relation to these matters is unusually wide. As a result, a substantial part of the provision reflects a risk margin. Refer to Note 2.2 for further details on the net outstanding claims liability. 56 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 In addition to the element reflected in the net outstanding claims provision, any COVID-19 underwriting exposure related to unexpired risk has been incorporated within the estimation of premium liabilities and, as a result, in the calculation of the Group's regulatory capital position. Refer to Note 2.4 for further details on adequacy of the unearned premium liability. The table below summarises the ways in which the various elements of the COVID-19 specific provisioning have been reflected within these financial statements. All values are calibrated to a 90% probability of adequacy (PoA) and are shown net of related reinsurance recoveries but before tax: 2020 DESCRIPTION REFERENCE $m Net outstanding claims liability 106 Probability-weighted view across impacted classes of business (as Note 2.2 described above). The majority of this provision relates to potential business interruption exposure, and includes the related risk margin. Net premium liabilities 159 Present value of probability-weighted future cash flows that attach Note 2.4 to the unearned premium liability. Not reflected in the balance Note 3.1 sheet but factored into both the liability adequacy test and Total insurance liabilities regulatory capital calculation at 30 June 2020. 265 Goodwill and intangible assets impairment The assumptions underpinning the value-in-use calculations used to evaluate the supportability of goodwill and intangible assets were adjusted to reflect reasonable estimates of the impact of COVID-19 and the increased risks associated with the estimated cash flows. Whilst there is no impairment in relation to any of the cash-generating units at 30 June 2020, there is a heightened level of uncertainty around key assumptions in the current environment. This has the potential to materially impact the value-in-use assessment moving forward and potentially the carrying value of the respective intangible assets and goodwill. Refer to Note 5.1 for further details on goodwill and intangible assets. Investment in joint venture and associates impairment The Group's associate investment in Malaysia, AmGeneral, has seen some impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including favourable motor claims frequency and lower overall growth levels in line with reduced economic activity. In performing the impairment test at 30 June 2020, the Group has revised its future forecast cash flow estimates accordingly. Whilst no impairment has been identified at the balance date, future changes in local economic conditions and the broader operating environment have the potential to materially impact key assumptions. Refer to Note 6.5 for further details on investment in joint venture and associates. Fair value measurement of investments IAG's investments are designated at fair value through profit and loss, and for the vast majority of the investments, the fair value is determined based on observable market data. This measurement basis has not changed as a result of COVID-19. Where readily available market data is not available to determine fair value, then a mark-to-model approach is adopted. Judgement is required in both the selection of the model and inputs used. The investments which are subject to valuation using unobservable inputs are disclosed in the Group's fair value hierarchy. Refer to Note 2.3 for further details on investments. Expected credit losses The impact of COVID-19 on the recoverability of receivables from (re)insurance and non-insurance contracts have been considered. While the methodologies and assumptions applied in the base expected credit loss (ECL) calculations remained unchanged from those applied in the prior financial year, the Group has incorporated estimates, assumptions and judgements specific to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated customer support packages provided. Whilst no material recoverability issues have been identified, there is a risk that the economic impacts of COVID-19 could be deeper or more prolonged than anticipated, which could result in higher credit losses than those modelled under the base case. Refer to Note 2.6 for further details on ECL. NOTE 1.3 SEGMENT REPORTING IAG has identified its operating segments based on the internal reports that are reviewed and used by the Chief Executive Officer (being the chief operating decision maker) in assessing performance and determining the allocation of resources. A. REPORTABLE SEGMENTS IAG has general insurance operations in Australia and New Zealand, with the reportable segments for the period ended 30 June 2020 comprising the following business divisions: I. Australia This segment provides general insurance products to individuals, families and businesses throughout Australia, primarily through the NRMA Insurance, SGIO, SGIC brands, the RACV brand in Victoria (via a distribution and underwriting relationship with RACV), the Coles Insurance brand (via a distribution agreement with Coles) and the CGU and WFI brands through intermediaries including brokers, authorised representatives and distribution partners. 57 II. New Zealand This segment provides general insurance products underwritten in New Zealand. Insurance products are sold directly to customers predominantly under the State and AMI brands, and through intermediaries (insurance brokers and authorised representatives) primarily using the NZI and Lumley Insurance brands. General insurance products are also distributed by corporate partners, such as large financial institutions, using third party brands. III. Corporate and other This segment comprises other activities, including corporate services, capital management activity, shareholders' funds investment activities, inward reinsurance from associates, investment in associates, and other businesses that offer products and services that are adjacent to IAG's insurance business. IAG's captive reinsurance operation (captive) is a corporate function that acts as the interface between the external providers of reinsurance capital and the operating business divisions. IAG does not manage, or view, the captive as a separate business. Consequently, the operating results of the captive are systematically allocated to the operating business segments. B. FINANCIAL INFORMATION NEW CORPORATE AUSTRALIA ZEALAND AND OTHER TOTAL $m $m $m $m 2020 I. Financial performance Total external revenue(1) 14,565 3,616 395 18,576 Underwriting profit/(loss) 48 311 (9) 350 Net investment income on assets backing insurance liabilities 126 19 - 145 Insurance profit/(loss) 174 330 (9) 495 Net investment loss on shareholders' funds - - (181) (181) Share of net profit of associates (1) - 58 57 Finance costs - - (92) (92) Other net operating result (11) - 267 256 Total segment result from continuing operations 162 330 43 535 Income tax expense (37) Profit for the year from continuing operations 498 II. Other segment information Capital expenditure(2) - - 149 149 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment expense 137 58 2 197 2019 I. Financial performance Total external revenue(1) 13,919 3,421 318 17,658 Underwriting profit/(loss) 560 354 (11) 903 Net investment income on assets backing insurance liabilities 282 36 3 321 Insurance profit/(loss) 842 390 (8) 1,224 Net investment income on shareholders' funds - - 227 227 Share of net profit of associates 2 - 40 42 Finance costs - - (94) (94) Other net operating result (1) - (66) (67) Total segment result from continuing operations 843 390 99 1,332 Income tax expense (363) Profit for the year from continuing operations 969 II. Other segment information Capital expenditure(2) - - 123 123 Depreciation and amortisation expense 116 54 - 170 Total external revenue comprises gross earned premium, reinsurance and other recoveries, reinsurance commission revenue, investment income on assets backing insurance liabilities, investment income on shareholders' funds, fee and other income and share of net profit/(loss) of associates. Capital expenditure includes acquisitions of property and equipment, intangibles and other non-current segment assets. 58 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 2. INSURANCE DISCLOSURES SECTION INTRODUCTION This section provides an overview of IAG's general insurance operations, which are the main driver of IAG's overall performance and financial position. IAG collects premium and recognises revenue for the insurance policies it underwrites. From this, IAG pays amounts to customers on settlement of insurance claims, with the claims expense representing the largest cost to IAG, as well as operating costs, which include the costs associated with obtaining and recording insurance contracts. To mitigate IAG's overall risk and optimise its return profile, IAG passes some of its underwriting exposure to third parties (primarily reinsurance companies). The premiums paid to reinsurers are an expense to IAG, whereas recoveries under the reinsurance contracts are recognised as revenue. These recoveries can either be in relation to operating costs (reinsurance commission) or underwriting risk (reinsurance recoveries). Investment activities are an integral part of the insurance business. The funds received from the collection of premium are invested as a key source of return for IAG under a sound investment philosophy. IAG starts investing insurance premiums as soon as they are collected and continues to generate returns until claims or other expenses are paid out. The underwriting result measures the profit (or loss) generated from underwriting activities in a given period. The insurance result, which is a key performance metric, adds the net investment return to the underwriting result to derive the overall pre-tax profit (or loss) from insurance operations. NOTE 2.1 GENERAL INSURANCE REVENUE 2020 2019 $m $m A. COMPOSITION Gross written premium 11,985 12,005 Movement in unearned premium liability 29 (63) Gross earned premium 12,014 11,942 Reinsurance and other recoveries revenue 4,701 3,849 Reinsurance commission revenue 1,201 1,128 Total general insurance revenue 17,916 16,919 B. RECOGNITION AND MEASUREMENT I. Premium revenue Premiums written are earned through the profit or loss in line with the incidence of the pattern of risk. The majority of premium is earned according to the passage of time (e.g. for a one-year policy, 1/365th of premium written will be earned each day). II. Reinsurance and other recoveries The recognition and measurement criteria for reinsurance and other recoveries revenue is referred to in Note 2.2. III. Reinsurance commission revenue Reinsurance commission revenue includes reimbursements by reinsurers to cover a share of IAG's operating costs and, where applicable, fee income which reinsurers pay for accessing IAG's franchise. These income items are recognised broadly in line with the reference premium over the term of the reinsurance agreements. Where applicable, the reinsurance commission revenue also includes income which is based on the expected profitability of the covered business ceded to the reinsurer. The final value of the variable commission revenue recognised is subject to the achievement of a specified underlying profitability hurdle rate over time. This variable revenue is recognised over the term of the reinsurance contract on a straight-line, or other systematic basis, in accordance with the terms of the contract, and is reassessed at each reporting date. 59 NOTE 2.2 CLAIMS AND REINSURANCE AND OTHER RECOVERIES ON OUTSTANDING CLAIMS A. NET CLAIMS EXPENSE 2020 2019 CURRENT PRIOR CURRENT PRIOR YEAR YEARS TOTAL YEAR YEARS TOTAL $m $m $m $m $m $m Gross claims - undiscounted 9,790 (252) 9,538 8,826 (779) 8,047 Discount (22) 195 173 (52) 473 421 Gross claims - discounted 9,768 (57) 9,711 8,774 (306) 8,468 Reinsurance and other recoveries - undiscounted (4,563) (24) (4,587) (3,864) 325 (3,539) Discount 11 (125) (114) 28 (338) (310) Reinsurance and other recoveries - discounted (4,552) (149) (4,701) (3,836) (13) (3,849) Net claims expense 5,216 (206) 5,010 4,938 (319) 4,619 B. NET OUTSTANDING CLAIMS LIABILITY I. Composition of net outstanding claims liability 2020 2019 $m $m Gross central estimate - discounted 8,052 7,870 Reinsurance and other recoveries - discounted (4,637) (4,426) Net central estimate - discounted 3,415 3,444 Claims handling costs - discounted 363 355 Risk margin 737 718 Net outstanding claims liability - discounted 4,515 4,517 The gross outstanding claims liability includes $5,707 million (2019: $5,532 million) which is expected to be settled more than 12 months from the reporting date. The carrying value of reinsurance and other recoveries includes $3,476 million (2019: $3,227 million) which is expected to be settled more than 12 months from the reporting date. II. Reconciliation of movements in net discounted outstanding claims liability 2020 2019 $m $m Net outstanding claims liability at the beginning of the financial year 4,517 4,988 Movement in the prior year central estimate 16 (116) Current year claims incurred, net of reinsurance and other recoveries 4,912 4,611 Claims paid, net of reinsurance and other recoveries received (5,010) (5,111) Movement in discounting 72 143 Movement in risk margin 21 (20) Net foreign currency movements (13) 22 Net outstanding claims liability at the end of the financial year 4,515 4,517 Reinsurance and other recoveries on outstanding claims liability 6,069 5,779 Gross outstanding claims liability at the end of the financial year 10,584 10,296 III. Maturity analysis Refer to Note 3.1 for details of the maturity profile of the estimated net discounted outstanding claims liability based on the remaining term to payment at the reporting date. IV. Development table Claims will often take a number of years to be settled from the date the original loss occurred. The following table shows the development of the net undiscounted ultimate claims estimate for the ten most recent accident years and a reconciliation to the net discounted outstanding claims liability. This table provides the user with an overview of how IAG's estimates of total claim amounts payable in relation to a given year have evolved over time. If the estimate of ultimate claims in relation to a given accident year declines over time, this suggests claims have developed more favourably than was anticipated at the time the original reserving assumptions were set. 60 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 Where an entity or business that includes an outstanding claims liability has been acquired, the claims for the acquired businesses are included in the claims development table from and including the year of acquisition. The outstanding claims liability includes international operations. For ease of comparison within the claims development table, all payments not denominated in Australian dollars have been converted to Australian dollars using the applicable exchange rates at the reporting dates. Therefore, the claims development table disclosed each reporting year cannot be reconciled directly to the equivalent tables presented in previous years' financial statements. In the 2018 financial year, IAG announced the sale of its consolidated businesses in Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia with the sale of its Thailand operations completing in the prior financial year and its Indonesian operations in the current financial year. The development table below includes claims related to the Thailand and Indonesian operations up to the 2018 and 2019 accident year, respectively, but not beyond. Claims related to Vietnam are included up to the 2020 accident year and any outstanding claims relating to this business have been treated as paid in the table below within item (1). ACCIDENT YEAR 2010 and prior 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Total $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m NET ULTIMATE CLAIM PAYMENTS Development At end of accident year 5,065 5,278 5,217 5,653 6,348 5,010 5,317 4,536 3,968 4,239 One year later 5,177 5,351 5,142 5,658 6,270 4,963 5,263 4,449 4,031 Two years later 5,217 5,291 5,061 5,571 6,206 4,904 5,227 4,439 Three years later 5,248 5,201 4,981 5,430 6,089 4,842 5,234 Four years later 5,450 5,149 4,901 5,361 6,086 4,848 Five years later 5,518 5,089 4,882 5,343 6,074 Six years later 5,531 5,078 4,884 5,315 Seven years later 5,625 5,092 4,866 Eight years later 5,626 5,091 Nine years later 5,608 Current estimate of net ultimate claim payments 5,608 5,091 4,866 5,315 6,074 4,848 5,234 4,439 4,031 4,239 Cumulative payments made to date(1) 5,542 5,031 4,804 5,221 5,935 4,648 4,961 4,054 3,546 2,737 Net undiscounted outstanding claims liability 178 66 60 62 94 139 200 273 385 485 1,502 3,444 Discount to present value (2) (1) (1) (1) (1) (2) (2) (3) (3) (5) (8) (29) Net discounted outstanding claims liability 176 65 59 61 93 137 198 270 382 480 1,494 3,415 Reconciliation Claims handling costs 363 Risk margin 737 Net outstanding claims liability 4,515 C. RECOGNITION AND MEASUREMENT I. Outstanding claims liability and claims expense Claims expense represents the sum of claim payments and the movement in the closing outstanding claims liability from one financial period to the next. Current year claims relate to loss events that occurred during the current financial year. Prior year claims represent the movement on the estimates held for claims that occurred in all previous financial periods. The outstanding claims liability is determined based on three building blocks: a central estimate of the future cash flows;

discounting for the effect of the time value of money; and

adding a risk margin for uncertainty. 61 a. CENTRAL ESTIMATE OF THE FUTURE CASH FLOWS The outstanding claims liability is measured as the central estimate of the expected future payments relating to claims incurred prior to the reporting date including direct and indirect claims handling costs. The liability is measured based on the advice and/or valuations performed by, or under the direction of, the Appointed Actuary, and is intended to contain no deliberate or conscious bias toward over or under-estimation. Given the uncertainty in establishing the liability, it is likely that the final outcome will differ from the original liability established. Changes in claim estimates are recognised in profit or loss in the reporting year in which the estimates are changed. b. DISCOUNTING Projected future claim payments, both gross and net of reinsurance and other recoveries and associated claims handling costs, are discounted to a present value using risk free discount rates (derived from market yields on government securities) to reflect the time value of money. c. RISK MARGIN Given the uncertainty inherent in estimating future claim payments, it is considered appropriate to add a risk margin to the central estimate of expected future claim payments. The risk margin represents the amount by which the liability recognised in the financial statements is greater than the actuarial central estimate. IAG currently applies a 90% probability of adequacy to the outstanding claims liability. In effect this means there is approximately a 1-in-10 chance all future claim payments will exceed the overall reserve held. Uncertainties surrounding the liability estimation process include those relating to the available data, actuarial models and assumptions, the statistical uncertainty associated with a general insurance claims run-off process, and risks external to IAG, for example the impact of potential future legislative reform. Uncertainty from these sources is examined for each class of business and expressed as a volatility measure relative to the net central estimate. The volatility measure for each class is derived after consideration of statistical modelling and benchmarking to industry analyses. Certain product classes may be subject to the emergence of new types of latent claims, and such uncertainties are considered when setting the volatility and hence the risk margin appropriate for those classes. Long-tail classes of business generally have the highest volatilities for outstanding claims as the longer average time for claims to be reported and settled allows more time for sources of uncertainty to emerge. Short-tail classes generally have lower levels of volatility for outstanding claims. IAG benefits from holding a portfolio diversified into many classes of business across different regions. The risk margin required to provide a given probability of adequacy for two or more classes of business or for two or more geographic locations combined is likely to be less than the sum of risk margins for the individual classes. This reflects the benefit of diversification. The level of diversification assumed between classes takes into account industry analysis, historical experience and the judgement of experienced and qualified actuaries. The current risk margin and resultant overall probability of adequacy for the outstanding claims, which has been determined after assessing the inherent uncertainty in the central estimate, diversification and risks in the prevailing environment, is set out below: 2020 2019 % % The percentage risk margin applied to the net outstanding claims liability 20 19 The probability of adequacy of the risk margin 90 90 A key driver of the increased percentage in the risk margin was the inclusion of COVID-19 specific effects. II. Reinsurance and other recoveries on outstanding claims Reinsurance and other recoveries on outstanding claims are recognised as income with the corresponding asset being recognised on the balance sheet. Reinsurance and other recoveries on outstanding claims are measured at the present value (discounted using appropriate risk free discount rates) of the expected future receipts due as a result of the reinsurance protection that IAG has in place. The reporting date balance also includes the net goods and services tax (GST) receivable on outstanding claims. 62 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS I. Outstanding claims liability

The estimation of the outstanding claims liability involves a number of key assumptions and is the most critical accounting estimate. The process involves using IAG's specific data, relevant industry data and general economic data. Each class of business is usually examined separately, and the process involves consideration of a large number of factors, including the risks to which the business is exposed at a point in time, claim frequencies and average claim sizes, historical trends in the incidence and development of claims reported and finalised, as well as legal, social and economic factors that may affect each class of business. In establishing the COVID-19 specific element of the net outstanding claims liability, significant management judgement has been applied to derive a reasonable estimate of the probability-weighted view of potential future cash flows. Key areas of judgement relate to the exposure period, the estimation of potential economic loss, related key macroeconomic variables (including unemployment), reinsurance coverage and legal risk. Given the extent of the uncertainty we are facing, the range of potential financial outcomes in relation to these matters is unusually wide. All related uncertainties have been factored into our probability- weighting when estimating the provision. For further details on the impact from COVID-19 refer to Note 1.2. The following ranges of key actuarial assumptions were used in the measurement of outstanding claims and recoveries, where appropriate, within the operating segments at the reporting date. ASSUMPTION AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND 2020 Discounted average term to settlement 1.97 years 0.92 years Inflation rate 0.0-4.3% 0.9% Superimposed inflation rate 0.0-5.0% 0.0% Discount rate 0.2-3.5% 0.0-1.4% Claims handling costs ratio 4.3% 5.0% 2019 Discounted average term to settlement 2.06 years 1.03 years Inflation rate 0.0-4.3% 2.2% Superimposed inflation rate 0.0-5.0% 0.0% Discount rate 0.9-3.5% 1.5-2.2% Claims handling costs ratio 4.4% 4.9% a. DISCOUNTED AVERAGE TERM TO SETTLEMENT The discounted average term to settlement provides a summary indication of the expected future cash flow pattern for claims (inflated and discounted). It is calculated by class of business and is generally based on historical settlement patterns. A decrease in the discounted average term to settlement would reflect claims being paid sooner than anticipated and so would increase the claims expense. Note that this sensitivity test only extends or shortens the term of the payments assumed in the valuation, without changing the total nominal amount of the payments. b. INFLATION RATE AND SUPERIMPOSED INFLATION Payments of claims outstanding at the reporting date are to be made in the future and so need to take account of expected increases in the underlying cost of final claim settlements due to inflationary pressures. Economic inflation assumptions are set by reference to current economic indicators. Superimposed inflation tends to occur due to wider societal trends such as the cost of court settlements increasing at a faster rate than the economic inflation rate. c. DISCOUNT RATE An increase or decrease in the assumed discount rate will have a corresponding decrease or increase (respectively) on the claims expense recognised in the profit or loss. d. CLAIMS HANDLING COSTS RATIO This reflects the cost to administer future claims. The ratio is generally calculated with reference to the historical experience of claims handling costs as a percentage of past payments, together with budgeted future costs. II. Reinsurance and other recoveries on outstanding claims The measurement of reinsurance and other recoveries on outstanding claims is an inherently uncertain process involving estimates. The amounts are generally calculated using actuarial assumptions and methods similar to those used for the outstanding claims liability, with appropriate consideration of the credit risk of the counterparty. Accordingly, the valuation of outstanding reinsurance recoveries is subject to largely similar risks and uncertainties as the valuation of the related outstanding claims liability. Significant individual losses, for example those relating to catastrophe events, are analysed on a case-by-case basis. 63 E. SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS The impact on the divisional net outstanding claims liabilities (net of reinsurance recoveries) before income tax to changes in key actuarial assumptions is summarised below. Each change has been calculated in isolation of the other changes, and without regard to other balance sheet changes that may occur simultaneously. The movements are stated in absolute terms where the base assumption is a percentage or average term. MOVEMENT IN ASSUMPTION AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND $m $m 2020 Discounted average term to settlement +10% (4) - -10% 4 - Inflation rate +1% 75 4 -1% (72) (4) Discount rate +1% (75) (4) -1% 80 5 Claims handling costs ratio +1% 92 7 -1% (92) (7) 2019 Discounted average term to settlement +10% (9) (1) -10% 9 1 Inflation rate +1% 79 4 -1% (76) (4) Discount rate +1% (79) (4) -1% 84 4 Claims handling costs ratio +1% 88 6 -1% (88) (6) NOTE 2.3 INVESTMENTS 2020 2019 $m $m A. INVESTMENT INCOME Dividend revenue 29 49 Interest revenue 200 301 Trust revenue 56 50 Realised net losses (102) (35) Unrealised net (losses)/gains (185) 221 Total investment (loss)/income (2) 586 Represented by Investment income on assets backing insurance liabilities 162 339 Investment (loss)/income on shareholders' funds (164) 247 (2) 586 B. INVESTMENT COMPOSITION I. Interest-bearing investments Cash and short-term money 1,893 1,121 Government and semi-government bonds 566 664 Corporate bonds and notes 5,427 5,554 Subordinated securities 682 1,086 Other 376 279 8,944 8,704 II. Growth investments* Equity investments 1,068 1,970 III. Other investments Derivatives 88 10 Total investments 10,100 10,684 Growth investments include exposure to listed and unlisted equities, global convertible bonds, higher-yielding credit strategies and hedge funds. 64 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 For further details on the impact from COVID-19 refer to Note 1.2. C. RECOGNITION AND MEASUREMENT Investment revenue is brought to account on an accruals basis. Revenue on investments in equity securities and property trusts is deemed to accrue on the date the dividends/distributions are declared, which for listed equity securities is deemed to be the ex- dividend date. Investments comprise assets held to back insurance liabilities (policyholder funds that represent assets available for future settlement of outstanding claims) and assets that represent shareholders' funds. The investment funds themselves are predominantly generated from the collection of insurance premiums. The allocation of investments between policyholder funds and shareholders' funds is regularly monitored and the portfolio rebalanced accordingly. To determine the allocation, IAG's investment funds under management are compared to the technical provisions of IAG, which include insurance liabilities. The policyholder funds are allocated to back the technical provisions, with the excess representing shareholders' funds. All investments are designated at fair value through profit or loss. Investments are recorded and subsequently remeasured to fair value at each reporting date. Changes in the fair value are recognised as realised or unrealised investment gains or losses in profit or loss. IAG recognises transfers into and transfers out of fair value hierarchy levels (described below) as at the end of the reporting year. Purchases and sales of investments are recognised on a trade date basis, being the date on which a commitment is made to purchase or sell the asset. Transaction costs for purchases of investments are expensed as incurred. Investments are derecognised when the rights to receive future cash flows from the assets have expired, or have been transferred, and substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership have transferred. The inputs used to determine the fair value for securities recognised under each level of the fair value hierarchy is set out below. I. Level 1 quoted prices The fair value is determined by reference to quoted prices (mid-market) in active markets for identical assets and liabilities. For IAG, this category includes government securities and listed equities. II. Level 2 other observable inputs The fair value is determined by reference to quoted prices in active markets for similar assets or liabilities or by reference to other significant inputs that are not quoted prices but are based on observable market data, for example interest rate yield curves observable at commonly quoted intervals. For IAG, this category primarily includes corporate and other fixed interest securities where the market is considered to be lacking sufficient depth to be considered active. There have been no significant transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during the current and prior financial periods. III. Level 3 unobservable inputs The fair value is determined using valuation techniques in which a number of the significant inputs are not based on observable market data. Level 3 investments are primarily invested in interest-bearing instruments and unlisted equity held via unlisted trusts. The fair value of these unlisted trusts is based on the net asset value as advised by the external investment manager of these funds who has responsibility for the valuation of the underlying securities. The investment manager may use various valuation techniques in the determination of fair value based on a range of internal, external and third party inputs where available. This category also includes IAG's unlisted equity interest in Bohai Property Insurance Company Limited (Bohai). The fair value of Bohai is supported by comparable industry transaction multiples observed in the local market. During the current financial year, in addition to changes in fair value, movements in level 3 investments included: purchases of $172 million (2019: $369 million) and sales of $63 million (2019: $133 million) in interest-bearing instruments;

interest-bearing instruments; purchases of $139 million (2019: $94 million) in unlisted equity with $23 million sales in the current financial year (2019: nil); and

there have been no significant transfers between Level 2 and Level 3 during the current and prior financial periods. The table below separates the total investment balance by hierarchy category: LEVEL 1 LEVEL 2 LEVEL 3 TOTAL $m $m $m $m 2020 Interest-bearing investments 3,001 5,567 376 8,944 Growth investments 361 274 433 1,068 Other investments - 88 - 88 3,362 5,929 809 10,100 2019 Interest-bearing investments 2,256 6,169 279 8,704 Growth investments 1,051 505 414 1,970 Other investments - 10 - 10 3,307 6,684 693 10,684 65 NOTE 2.4 UNEARNED PREMIUM LIABILITY 2020 2019 $m $m A. RECONCILIATION OF MOVEMENTS Unearned premium liability at the beginning of the financial year 6,334 6,217 Deferral of premiums written during the financial year 6,236 6,147 Earning of premiums written in previous financial years (6,265) (6,084) Net foreign exchange movements (29) 54 Unearned premium liability at the end of the financial year 6,276 6,334 The carrying value of unearned premium liability includes $45 million (2019: $69 million) which is expected to be earned more than 12 months from reporting date. B. RECOGNITION AND MEASUREMENT Unearned premium is the portion of premium income that has yet to be recognised in the profit or loss (i.e. unexpired portion for risks underwritten) and is calculated based on the term of the risk and in accordance with the expected pattern of the incidence of risk underwritten, using an appropriate pro-rata method. C. ADEQUACY OF UNEARNED PREMIUM LIABILITY I. Liability adequacy test (LAT) The LAT assesses the adequacy of the carrying amount of the net unearned premium liability to settle future claims. To determine if any deficiency exists, estimates of future claim costs (premium liabilities net of reinsurance) are compared to the unearned premium liability (net of reinsurance and related deferred acquisition costs). If the future claim costs exceed the net premium liabilities, then a deficiency exists. Any deficiency is recognised immediately in profit or loss, with the corresponding impact on the balance sheet recognised first through the write-down of deferred acquisition costs for the relevant portfolio of contracts and then through the establishment of a provision (unexpired risk liability). The LAT is required to be conducted at the level of a portfolio of contracts that are subject to broadly similar risks and that are managed together as a single portfolio. IAG defines 'broadly similar risks' at a level where policies are affected by one or more common risk factors, including natural peril events, general weather conditions, economic conditions, inflationary movements, legal and regulatory changes as well as legislative reforms, reinsurance cost changes and variation in other input costs. IAG defines 'managed together' at a segment level as the respective divisional CEOs collectively manage the entire portfolio within their control. The LAT is currently performed at the segment level for Australia and New Zealand. The LAT at reporting date resulted in a surplus (2019: surplus), with the table below providing details of the net premium liabilities (net of reinsurance and adjusted for appropriate risk margin) used in the LAT: 2020 2019 $m $m Net central estimate of present value of expected cash flows on future claims 2,875 2,783 Risk margin of the present value of expected future cash flows 70 67 2,945 2,850 Risk margin percentage 2.4% 2.4% Probability of adequacy 60.0% 60.0% A key driver of the year-on-year increase in the premium liabilities net of reinsurance was the inclusion of COVID-19 specific effects. II. Significant accounting estimates and judgements The LAT is conducted using the central estimate of the premium liabilities, applying a methodology consistent for reporting to APRA, which requires an estimation of the present value of future net cash flows (relating to future claims arising from the rights and obligations under current general insurance contracts) and adjusted for an appropriate risk margin for uncertainty in the central estimate for each portfolio of contracts. The test is based on prospective information and so is heavily dependent on assumptions and judgements. The risk margin used in the LAT for individual portfolios is calculated by using a probability of adequacy (POA) methodology including diversification benefit, which is consistent with that used for the determination of the risk margin for the outstanding claims liability, based on assessments of the levels of risk in each portfolio. The 60% POA represented by the LAT differs from the 90% POA represented by the outstanding claims liability as the former is in effect an impairment test used only to test the sufficiency of net unearned premium liabilities, whereas the latter is a measurement accounting policy used in determining the carrying value of the outstanding claims liability. The process used to determine the risk margin, including the way in which diversification of risks has been allowed for, is explained in Note 2.2. 66 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 NOTE 2.5 DEFERRED INSURANCE EXPENSES DEFERRED ACQUISITION DEFERRED OUTWARDS TOTAL DEFERRED COSTS(1) REINSURANCE EXPENSE(2) INSURANCE EXPENSES 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 $m $m $m $m $m $m A. RECONCILIATION OF MOVEMENTS At the beginning of the financial year 928 949 2,523 2,494 3,451 3,443 Costs deferred 1,928 1,832 4,803 4,704 6,731 6,536 Amortisation charged to profit (1,884) (1,862) (4,776) (4,704) (6,660) (6,566) Net foreign exchange movements (5) 9 (16) 29 (21) 38 Deferred costs at the end of the 967 928 2,534 2,523 3,501 3,451 financial year The carrying value of deferred acquisition costs includes $4 million (2019: $9 million) which is expected to be amortised more than 12 months from reporting date. The carrying value of deferred outwards reinsurance expense includes $24 million (2019: $43 million) which is expected to be amortised more than 12 months from reporting date. B. RECOGNITION AND MEASUREMENT I. Acquisition costs Acquisition costs are incurred in obtaining and recording general insurance contracts, which include advertising expenses, commission or brokerage paid to agents or brokers, premium collection costs, risk assessment costs and other administrative costs. These costs are initially capitalised and then expensed in line with the earning pattern of the related premium. Deferred acquisition costs at the reporting date represent the acquisition costs relating to unearned premium. II. Outwards reinsurance expense Premium ceded to reinsurers is recognised as an expense in accordance with the pattern of reinsurance service received. The outwards reinsurance premium relating to unearned premium is treated as a prepayment at the reporting date. NOTE 2.6 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES 2020 2019 $m $m A. COMPOSITION I. Premium receivable Gross premium receivable 3,763 3,784 Provision for impairment (44) (37) Net premium receivable 3,719 3,747 II. Trade and other receivables(1) Reinsurance recoveries on paid claims 275 82 Loan to associate(2) 100 102 Investment-related receivables 96 135 Trade and other debtors 229 104 Trade and other receivables 700 423 4,419 4,170 Other than the loan to associates, receivables are non-interest bearing and are normally settled between 30 days and 12 months. The balance has not been discounted as the time value of money effect is not material. The net carrying amount of receivables is a reasonable approximation of the fair value of the assets due to the short- term nature of the assets. This loan is denominated in Malaysian ringgit and has a fixed term of 15 years from 21 September 2012. A cumulative preference dividend of 1% is payable annually. The loan relates to IAG's increased investment in AmGeneral to acquire Kurnia during the financial year ended 30 June 2013. For further details on the impact from COVID-19 refer to Note 1.2. B. RECOGNITION AND MEASUREMENT Trade and other receivables are measured at amortised cost reflecting the net recoverable amounts inclusive of GST. The amounts are discounted where the time value of money effect is material. On initial recognition of trade and other receivables an assessment of lifetime expected credit losses is performed based on historical credit loss experience adjusted for forward-looking factors specific to the debtors and the economic environment. Amounts are then provided for where required with the impairment charge recognised in profit or loss. These lifetime expected credit losses are then assessed on an ongoing basis. Balances are written off when IAG has stopped pursuing the recovery. If the amount to be written off is greater than the amount provided for, the difference will first be treated as an increase in the provision that is applied against the gross carrying amount. Any subsequent recoveries are credited to profit or loss. The receivables that were written off during the reporting period were insignificant, and therefore there has been no change to the provision for expected credit losses associated with trade and other receivables. Receivables from insurance and reinsurance contracts are not required to be assessed for expected credit losses under AASB 9, however amounts are provided for where appropriate. Refer to Note 3.1 for further details. 67 NOTE 2.7 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES 2020 2019 $m $m A. COMPOSITION I. Reinsurance premium payable(1) 1,110 1,213 II. Trade creditors(2) Commissions payable 243 269 Stamp duty payable 135 132 GST payable on premium receivable 185 182 Other 360 398 923 981 III. Other payables(2) Other creditors and accruals 676 437 Investment creditors 89 45 Interest payable on interest-bearing liabilities 2 4 767 486 2,800 2,680 IAG has a right of offset and settles on a net basis under the 20% quota share agreement with National Indemnity Company, a Berkshire Hathaway (BH) company, and under the combined 12.5% quota share agreements with Munich Re, Swiss Re and Hannover Re. This balance includes reinsurance premium payable to BH of $1,191 million (2019: $1,202 million) and the combined 12.5% quota share agreement counterparties of $757 million (2019: $756 million), which have been offset with receivables due from BH of $775 million (2019: $694 million) and the combined 12.5% quota share agreement counterparties of $420 million (2019: $375 million), respectively. The relevant cash flows pertaining to the contracts have been presented on a gross basis within the cash flow statement. Trade and other payables are unsecured, non-interest bearing and are normally settled within 30 days to 12 months. Amounts have not been discounted because the time value of money effect is not material. The carrying amount of payables is a reasonable approximation of the fair value of the liabilities because of the short- term nature of the liabilities. B. RECOGNITION AND MEASUREMENT Trade and other payables are stated at the fair value of the consideration to be paid in the future for goods and services received, inclusive of GST. The amounts are discounted where the time value of money effect is material. 3. RISK SECTION INTRODUCTION This section provides an overview of IAG's approach to risk and capital management. IAG is exposed to multiple risks relating to the conduct of its business. IAG does not seek to avoid all risks, but rather to assess them in a systematic, structured and timely manner against IAG's Risk Appetite Statement, delegations, authorities and limits, and seeks to manage them appropriately in alignment with IAG's strategy. Risk management arrangements are designed to reflect the scope, scale and complexity of IAG's activities, and where appropriate, capital is held to support these activities. IAG uses an enterprise-wide approach to risk that includes the following risk categories: Strategic

Customer

Insurance

Reinsurance

Market

Credit

Liquidity

Capital

Operational

Regulatory and compliance

Culture and conduct The risk categories, their definition and structured arrangements for their management are included in IAG's Risk Management Strategy (RMS). Risks rarely exist, nor should be considered, in isolation. The interconnectivity of IAG's material risks is understood and managed. Key risks and their potential impact, likelihood, interconnectedness and velocity are considered in IAG's Enterprise Risk Profile (ERP). NOTE 3.1 RISK AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT A. RISK MANAGEMENT OVERVIEW The Board has responsibility for setting the risk appetite within which it expects management to operate and approves IAG's Risk Appetite Statement and Risk Management Strategy. The Risk Committee assists the Board to discharge its risk management and compliance responsibilities, oversight of risk management, oversight of the implementation and operation of the Group's risk management and governance frameworks and provides advice to the Executives and Board. The Risk Committee also monitors the effectiveness of the Risk Management function. The Group Chief Risk Officer (CRO) oversees risk management practices across IAG. The Group CRO is supported by the Group Risk Function and by other subject matter experts including the Chief Actuary, Chief Underwriting Officer and EGM Capital Markets. The Group CRO provides regular reports to the Risk Committee on the operation of the Risk Management Framework (RMF), the status of material risks, risk and compliance incidents and risk framework changes. 68 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 The RMF is in place to assist the Board and senior executive management in managing risk. The RMF is the totality of systems, structures, policies, processes and people within IAG that identify, measure, evaluate, monitor, report and control or mitigate all internal and external sources of material risk. The RMF supports management by: providing a consistent, structured approach to identifying and managing risk across the Group;

having appropriate policies, procedures and controls in place to effectively manage risks;

providing meaningful reporting to the Board to make informed business decisions;

ensuring adequate oversight of the risk profile; and

facilitating a strong risk culture. IAG's documented RMS describes the group-wide RMF and how it is implemented, including risk appetite (i.e. the levels, boundaries and nature of risk the organisation is willing to accept), the risk categories used, the major risk management processes, and the roles and responsibilities for managing risk. The RMS is a Board-approved document which directly supports the Group's strategic intent, purpose, values and business sustainability activities. IAG uses Group policies and other supporting documents to help ensure the risk management requirements are clear across IAG. The RMS must be adhered to, along with the legal, regulatory and prudential requirements in all countries in which the organisation has operations. Other key documents within IAG's RMF include: Reinsurance Management Strategy (ReMS), which describes the systems, structures, and processes which collectively ensure IAG's reinsurance arrangements and operations are prudently managed;

Group Risk Appetite Statement (RAS), which articulates the levels, boundaries and nature of risk the Board is willing to accept in pursuit of IAG's strategic objectives; and

Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) Summary Statement, which summarises IAG's risk assessment processes for capital management and describes the strategy for maintaining adequate capital over time. The definitions of the risk categories and related mitigation strategies are set out in the subsequent sections. Other key documents within IAG, include: Group Crisis Management Plan which minimises business impact and loss in the event of a significant incident by providing a clear and organised response strategy supported by pre-defined response procedures; and

pre-defined response procedures; and a Recovery Plan, which provides guidance on how IAG might be restored to a sound financial condition following severe financial stress. COVID-19 The financial and social impacts of COVID-19 continue to emerge and will further develop over the coming year. Their extent and duration are difficult to forecast and remain dependent on many factors. These include the extent to which the virus persists, the efficacy of government and central bank responses (both locally and globally) and the impact prolonged uncertainty has on consumer and business sentiment. The immediate impacts on IAG have been from market volatility creating lower investment returns, and influencing capital management activities, increases in insurance liabilities across impacted classes of business, the acute effect on the financial position of some of our customers and the adaptation in working practises amongst our employees, business partners and suppliers. As the impacts of the virus and associated responses evolve, so too will the associated risks and IAG is committed to appropriately managing those risks at all levels. Some of the key specific risks and IAG's response to them are as follows: Capital and market risk - At 30 June 2020, IAG had a CET1 multiple of 1.23 (2019: 1.31) and a PCA multiple of 1.97 (2019: 2.12). COVID-19 has given rise to increased levels of market volatility and credit risk (both in the investment portfolio and with our customers and suppliers) that has required a more active capital monitoring approach. Initiatives to achieve this include more frequent assessments of capital adequacy to account for larger, and more rapid, investment market movements and further capital stress testing against COVID-19 related risks. Capital levels will continue to be very closely monitored.

COVID-19 has given rise to increased levels of market volatility and credit risk (both in the investment portfolio and with our customers and suppliers) that has required a more active capital monitoring approach. Initiatives to achieve this include more frequent assessments of capital adequacy to account for larger, and more rapid, investment market movements and further capital stress testing against COVID-19 related risks. Capital levels will continue to be very closely monitored. Regulatory risk - Regulators have been closely engaged on IAG's response to COVID-19.Sector-wide regulatory engagement has also increased, particularly around operational resilience, capital management and dividend policy, and customer impacts. IAG is engaging with its regulators regularly and will continue its aligned and proactive approach to supporting customers, business resilience and continuity measures.

COVID-19.Sector-wide regulatory engagement has also increased, particularly around operational resilience, capital management and dividend policy, and customer impacts. IAG is engaging with its regulators regularly and will continue its aligned and proactive approach to supporting customers, business resilience and continuity measures. Customer risk - IAG understands the difficulties many of our customers are facing during this time and the risks this presents to our business. Consequently, a range of support measures have been made available to our personal and small business customers who are experiencing genuine need, including:

access to premium reductions; deferred premiums for small business customers; repayment frequency adjustments; reduced excess amounts; and waiving of certain fees and a relaxed cancellation policy.

These support measures are temporary in nature, but will be reassessed as needed. Additional customer contact centre resources have also been made available to manage the increased number of customers requiring assistance. Insurance risk - Refer to the disclosures provided in Note 1.2.

Operational risk - The rapid migration of the vast majority of IAG employees from an office-based work environment to working from home has heightened some risks. These include technology and cyber-related risk as well as fraud and employee health and wellbeing. While a level of heightened risk in these areas is inevitable in these times, the attendant risks are well understood and policies are in place to manage and mitigate them. 69 B. STRATEGIC RISK Strategic risk is defined as the risk that internal or external factors compromise our ability to execute our strategic objectives or our strategy. Strategic risk is managed by the Group Leadership Team with Board oversight. Key elements that support the management of strategic risk include a rigorous approach to identifying and evaluating key strategic risks and having this process integrated with the Group's strategic planning program, with Management and Board reporting forming part of our ongoing monitoring mechanisms. IAG implements active portfolio management of its insurance operations. This involves robust and regular review of the portfolios that leads to informed decisions on the allocation of assets in the most efficient and value-accretive way in order to achieve IAG's strategic objectives. Consideration of both current and future value is critical in the process. Portfolio management can involve the acquisition or divestment of other entities, for which IAG has implemented a merger and acquisitions framework to help ensure the associated risks are appropriately managed. Strategic risk mitigation is further enhanced by the accountabilities of the Strategy and Innovation function. This function ensures IAG is accessing data-driven customer insights and reacting to such through the innovation of products and services. C. CUSTOMER RISK Customer risk is defined as the risk of failing to meet customer expectations leading to lower customer satisfaction, retention rates and new business opportunities. IAG is committed to delivering positive customer experiences and value through the provision of products and services suited to our customers' needs. IAG manages customer risk by applying a customer lens to all processes and maintaining our customers at the heart of everything we do. Dedicated forums such as the Consumer Advisory Board and the Group Customer Conduct Council are designed to capture, analyse and use customer feedback to enhance our products, services and propositions. D. INSURANCE RISK Insurance risk is the risk of loss as a result of: inadequate or inappropriate underwriting or product pricing;

unforeseen, unknown or unintended liabilities that may eventuate;

inadequate or inappropriate claims management including reserving; and

insurance concentration risk (i.e. by locality, segment factor, or distribution). A fundamental part of IAG's overall risk management approach is the effective governance and management of the risks that affect the amount, timing and certainty of cash flows arising from insurance contracts. The level of insurance risk accepted by IAG is formally documented in its Business Division Licences, which are issued to each operating division. The Business Division Licence is prepared by the Group Chief Underwriting Officer in consultation with the customer-facing divisions and is approved by the Group CEO. The Business Division Licences are reviewed annually or more frequently if required. In addition to Business Division Licences, insurance risk is also managed through the implementation of the Insurance Risk Framework and supporting Insurance Risk Principles. I. Acceptance and pricing of risk IAG focusses on the sustainability of its underwriting risk profile, rather than a premium volume or market share oriented approach. IAG believes this approach provides the greatest long-term likelihood of being able to meet the objectives of all stakeholders, including policyholders, regulators and shareholders. Underwriting and pricing expertise, coupled with data and analytics capability, allow IAG to underwrite policies in the context of its risk appetite. The underwriting by IAG of large numbers of less than fully correlated individual risks, predominantly short-tail business, across a range of classes of insurance business in different regions reduces the variability in overall claims experience over time. A risk still remains that the actual amount of claims paid is different to the amount estimated at the time an insurance product was designed and priced. IAG's claims management and provisioning, reinsurance and capital management further mitigate the impact of this risk. As referenced above, business divisions are required to underwrite within set criteria as outlined in the Business Division Licence. Maximum limits are set for the acceptance of risk both on an individual insurance contract basis and for classes of business and specific risk groupings. Management information systems are maintained to provide up-to-date, reliable data on the risks to which the business is exposed at any point in time. Statistical models that combine historical and projected data (pricing, claims and market conditions) are used to calculate premiums and monitor claim patterns for each class of business. II. Claims management and provisioning Once an incident has occurred, initial claim estimates are managed by claims officers with the requisite degree of experience and competence with the assistance, where appropriate, of a loss adjustor or other party with specialist knowledge of specific incidents. These case estimates are used to form part of the basis of the claim provisions. It is IAG's intention to respond to and settle all valid claims quickly whenever possible and to pay claims fairly, based on policyholders' full entitlements. Claim provisions are established using actuarial valuation models, including a risk margin to cover inherent uncertainty in the ultimate cost of claims, to ensure adequate capital is allocated to settle claims that have occurred. Refer to Note 2.2 for further details. 70 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 III. Concentrations of insurance risk Each year IAG sets its tolerance for concentration risk through the use of various models to estimate its maximum exposure to potential natural disasters and other catastrophes. IAG mitigates its exposure to concentrations of insurance risk by holding a portfolio diversified into many classes of business across different regions and by the utilisation of reinsurance, taking into account the cost of reinsurance and capital efficiency. The reinsurance cover limits IAG's financial exposure to a single event with a given probability, and also protects capital. The catastrophe reinsurance cover purchased affects the Insurance Concentration Risk Charge (ICRC) in the APRA capital calculation. Concentration risk is particularly relevant in the case of catastrophes, usually natural disasters including earthquakes, bushfires, hailstorms, tropical storms and high winds, which generally result in a concentration of policyholders being impacted by the same event. This aggregation of multiple claims arising from a single event creates the most material insurance loss potential in the Group. IAG is also exposed to certain large man-made catastrophic events such as industrial accidents and building fires. Catastrophe losses are an inherent risk of the general insurance industry that contribute to potentially material year-to-year fluctuations in the results of operations and financial position. The nature and level of catastrophes in any period cannot be predicted accurately but can be estimated through the utilisation of predictive models. IAG actively monitors its aggregate exposure to catastrophe losses in all regions and limits exposure in regions that are subject to high levels of natural perils. Specific processes for monitoring identified key concentrations are set out below: RISK SOURCE OF CONCENTRATION RISK MANAGEMENT MEASURES An accumulation of risks arising from a Insured property concentrations Accumulation risk modelling and natural peril/catastrophe reinsurance protection A large property loss Fire or accident affecting one building or a group of adjacent buildings Maximum per risk acceptance limits, property risk grading and reinsurance protection Multiple liability retentions being Response by a multitude of policies to the Purchase of reinsurance clash protection involved in the same event one event The table below provide an analysis of gross written premium from continuing operations by both region and product, which demonstrates the diversity of IAG's operations and its relatively limited exposure to additional risks associated with long-tail classes of business (where there is increased uncertainty of the ultimate cost of claims due to the additional period of time to settlement): GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM ANALYSIS 2020 2019 % % a. REGION Australia 77 78 New Zealand 23 22 100 100 b. PRODUCT Motor 33 32 Home 29 29 Short-tail commercial 22 22 Compulsory Third Party (motor liability) 6 7 Liability 6 6 Workers' compensation 3 3 Other short-tail 1 1 100 100 REINSURANCE RISK Reinsurance risk is the risk of:

 lack of capacity in the reinsurance market;

 insufficient or inappropriate reinsurance coverage;

 inadequate underwriting and/or pricing of reinsurance exposures retained by IAG's reinsurance captives;  inadequate or inappropriate reinsurance recovery management;

 reinsurance arrangements not being legally binding; and  reinsurance concentration. IAG's reinsurance program is an important part of its overall approach to risk and capital management. It is used to limit exposure to large single claims as well as an accumulation of claims that arise from the same or similar events in order to stabilise earnings and protect capital resources. The Reinsurance Management Strategy outlines IAG's reinsurance principles, including the requirement that reinsurance retention for catastrophe must not exceed 4% of gross earned premium. 71 In practice IAG purchases catastrophe reinsurance protection to at least the greater of: APRA's prescribed minimum approach of 1-in-200 year return period loss calculated on a whole-of-portfolio, all perils basis in Australia;

1-in-200 year return period loss calculated on a whole-of-portfolio, all perils basis in Australia; a 1-in-250 year return period for earthquake loss calculated on a whole-of-portfolio, earthquake only basis in Australia; and

1-in-250 year return period for earthquake loss calculated on a whole-of-portfolio, earthquake only basis in Australia; and a 1-in-1000 year return period for earthquake loss calculated on a whole-of-portfolio, earthquake only basis in New Zealand. Catastrophe model output is not the sole determinant of the amount of reinsurance purchased. Other factors such as loss experience, anticipated portfolio changes and the market pricing of reinsurance are also considered. Dynamic financial analysis modelling is used to determine the optimal level at which reinsurance should be purchased for capital efficiency, compared with the cost and benefits of covers available in the reinsurance market. The amount of reinsurance purchased is determined by reference to the modelled Probable Maximum Loss (PML). Natural perils are inherently uncertain, which presents model risk. As a result, the loss from an actual event could exceed the modelled PML. To facilitate the reinsurance process, manage counterparty exposure and create economies of scale, IAG has established a centralised reinsurance model across its operations. This is via captive reinsurance entities in Singapore and Labuan, Malaysia and a reinsurance department (or virtual captive) in Australia, collectively referred to as IAG Reinsurance. IAG Reinsurance acts as the interface between the external providers of reinsurance capital and the operating business divisions. The use of reinsurance introduces credit risk. The management of credit risk includes the monitoring of reinsurers' credit ratings and controlling total exposures to limit counterparty default risk which is further explained in the financial risk section. IAG adopts a sound underwriting approach to the reinsurance program through the expertise provided by IAG Reinsurance. Retained exposures sit within the Board risk appetite and appropriate capital is maintained. I. Current reinsurance program The external reinsurance program consists of a combination of the following reinsurance arrangements: 32.5% whole-of-account quota share arrangements;

whole-of-account quota share arrangements; a Group catastrophe reinsurance protection that runs to a calendar year and operates on an excess of loss basis, with IAG retaining the first $250 million ($169 million post-quota share) of each loss. It covers all territories in which IAG operates. The limit of catastrophe cover purchased effective 1 January 2020 was $9.75 billion placed to 67.5% (i.e. net of the whole-of- account quota share). Should a loss event occur that is greater than $10 billion, IAG could potentially incur a net loss greater than the retention stated above. IAG holds capital to mitigate the impact of this possibility;

post-quota share) of each loss. It covers all territories in which IAG operates. The limit of catastrophe cover purchased effective 1 January 2020 was $9.75 billion placed to 67.5% (i.e. net of the whole-of- account quota share). Should a loss event occur that is greater than $10 billion, IAG could potentially incur a net loss greater than the retention stated above. IAG holds capital to mitigate the impact of this possibility; aggregate sideways covers that protect against a frequency of attritional event losses in Australia, New Zealand and Asia, and operates below the Group catastrophe cover;

excess of loss reinsurances which provide 'per risk' protection for retained exposures of the commercial property and engineering businesses in Australia, New Zealand and Asia;

excess of loss reinsurance for all casualty portfolios including Compulsory Third Party (CTP), public liability, professional indemnity directors and officers, workers' compensation and home owners warranty products;

quota share reinsurance protection for cyber;

excess of loss reinsurance for all marine portfolios;

excess of loss reinsurance cover (stop loss) for retained natural peril losses;

quota share and stop loss reinsurance for crop;

adverse development cover (ADC) and quota share protection for the CTP portfolio;

ADC for the February 2011 Canterbury earthquake event; and

ADC for policies issued prior to 31 December 2015 covering IAG's exposure to claims arising from legacy general liability and/or workers' compensation/employer's liability policies, primarily related to asbestos. F. MARKET, CREDIT, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RISK Key aspects of the processes established by IAG to monitor and mitigate these risks include: reporting to the Board Risk and Audit Committees with Non-Executive Directors as members;

Non-Executive Directors as members; the Group Leadership Team Risk Committee comprising of all Group Executives;

the Asset and Liability Committee (ALCo) comprising key Executives with relevant oversight responsibilities;

value-at-risk analysis and position limits which are regularly monitored;

analysis and position limits which are regularly monitored; monthly stress testing which is undertaken to estimate the impact of adverse market movements;

maintenance of an approved Group Credit Risk Policy, Group Liquidity Policy, Group Foreign Exchange Policy and Group Investment Policy;

Board-approved Strategic Asset Allocation setting out the overall structure of the investment strategy - asset classes, ranges on asset class exposures and broad limits on active management such as duration limits;

Strategic Asset Allocation setting out the overall structure of the investment strategy - asset classes, ranges on asset class exposures and broad limits on active management such as duration limits; capital management activities - for further details refer to the capital management section (IV) of this note; and

implementation of a Derivatives Risk Management Statement that considers the controls in the use of derivatives and sets out the permissible use of derivatives in relation to investment strategies. I. Market risk Market risk is defined as the risk of adverse movements in market prices (equities, derivatives, interest rates, foreign exchange, etc) or inappropriate concentration within the investment funds. a. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RISK IAG operates internationally and is exposed to foreign exchange risk from various activities conducted in the normal course of business. Foreign exchange exposure is managed by the IAG Capital Markets function. 72 IAG ANNUAL REPORT 2020 The key foreign exchange risk exposures arise from the fluctuation in spot exchange rates between the items denominated in currency other than the Group's functional currency (Australian dollar), which causes the amount of the items to vary. Mitigation strategies are set out below: EXPOSURE RISK MANAGEMENT MEASURES Net investment in foreign operations that have a functional currency other than the Designated hedging instruments - forward Australian dollar (translation of financial position recognised directly in equity and foreign exchange contracts (derivatives). translation of financial performance recognised in profit or loss). Interest-bearing liabilities denominated in currencies other than the Australian dollar. Some designated as hedging instruments where the currency matches the functional currency of investments in foreign operations. Insurance liabilities denominated in currencies other than the Australian dollar (directly recognised in profit or loss). Some assets backing technical reserves are held in the same currency as the related insurance liabilities, mitigating any net foreign exchange exposure. Investments denominated in currencies other than the Australian dollar (directly recognised in profit or loss). Designated economic hedging instruments - forward foreign exchange contracts (derivatives). When all relevant criteria are met, the designated hedging instruments noted above will effectively reduce the impact of foreign exchange gains and losses recorded in the foreign currency translation reserve during the period. The Group adopts a policy of targeting between 50% and 100% of the foreign exchange risk exposures associated with net investments in foreign operations (excluding intangible assets for consolidated entities) through designated hedging instruments. For the foreign exchange risk on its investment portfolio, the Group adopts a policy to target a 100% economic hedge. The table below provides information regarding the impact on the measurement of net investments in foreign operations held at reporting date of an instantaneous 10% depreciation of the Australian dollar compared with selected currencies on equity, net of related derivatives. An appreciation of the Australian dollar would broadly have the opposite impact. IMPACT OF 10% DEPRECIATION OF AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 2020 2019 $m $m Impact Impact directly to directly to equity equity Net investments in foreign operations and related hedge arrangements New Zealand dollar 83 56 Malaysian ringgit 4 13 Other currencies where considered significant - 8 87 77 The sensitivity analysis demonstrates the effect of a change in one key assumption while other assumptions remain unchanged (isolated exchange rate movements). b. PRICE RISK IAG has exposure to equity price risk through its investments in equities (both directly and through certain trusts), debt/equity hybrids, hedge funds and the use of derivative contracts. The impact on the measurement of the investments held at reporting date of a change in broad equity markets by +10% or -10% on profit before tax, net of related derivatives, is shown in the table below: IMPACT OF CHANGE IN EQUITY VALUE 2020 2019 $m $m Impact to Impact to profit profit Investments - equity, debt/equity hybrids and trust securities and related equity derivatives +10% 41 90 -10% (40) (88) Investments in equities, debt/equity hybrids, trust securities and related equity derivatives are all measured at fair value through profit or loss. There is no direct impact of a change in market prices on equity. 73 c. INTEREST RATE RISK Fixed interest rate assets and liabilities are exposed to changes in market value derived from mark-to-market revaluations. Financial assets and liabilities with floating interest rates create cash flow variability. IAG's interest rate risk arises primarily from fluctuations in the valuation of investments in fixed interest-bearing securities recognised at fair value and from the underwriting of general insurance contracts, which creates exposure to the risk that interest rate movements materially impact the fair value of the insurance liabilities (the insurance liabilities are discounted with reference to the government yields). Movements in interest rates should have minimal impact on the insurance profit or loss due to IAG's policy of investing in assets backing insurance liabilities principally in fixed interest securities that are closely matched to the duration of the insurance liabilities (period to settlement). Therefore, movements in the fair value measurement of the assets broadly offset the impact of movements in the insurance liabilities from changes in interest rates. The impact on the measurement of investments in fixed interest-bearing securities held at reporting date of a change in interest rates by +1% or -1% on profit before tax, net of related derivatives, is shown in the following table. The sensitivity analysis provided demonstrates the effect of a change in interest rates only, whilst other assumptions remain unchanged. As investments in fixed interest-bearing securities are measured at fair value through profit or loss, there is no direct impact from an interest rate change on equity. IMPACT OF CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES 2020 2019 $m $m Impact to Impact to profit profit Investments - interest-bearing securities and related interest rate derivatives +1%