Insurance Australia : FY20 Management presentation
08/07/2020
Financial results
Full year ended 30 June 2020
Peter Harmer
Nick Hawkins
Managing Director and
Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Chief Executive Officer
Michelle McPherson
Acting Chief Financial Officer
7 August 2020
This release has been authorised by the IAG Board
FY20 highlights
GWP growth in line with guidance, softer 2H20 underlying margin
Challenging 2H20 environment
Low single-digit GWP growth
Modest negative COVID-19 effect
Softer 2H20 underlying margin of 15.1%
Largely offsetting COVID-19 impacts on underwriting profit
Commercial long tail deterioration
Increased reinsurance costs
Ongoing pressure from lower interest rates
Personal lines and New Zealand commercial lines performing well
Some Australian commercial portfolios underperforming
Reported margin of 10.1% below revised guidance
Long tail reserve strengthening
Higher attritional perils in final quarter
Negative credit spread impact
FY20 financial results
7 August 2020
Progress on Asian divestments
Sale of interest in SBI General in India realising $326m post-tax profit
Options for remaining assets continue to be weighed up
Provision for customer refunds
Increased to $141m post-tax for full year
Significant investment market impacts
Loss on shareholders' funds from 2H20 market volatility, with ~$100m improvement from position indicated as at end of April
Capital position
CET1 comfortably above benchmark
No 2H20 dividend declared
1H20 payment slightly above full year
60-80% payout policy
FY20 GWP growth
3.5%
$1,190
1.1%
m
0.4%
Group
Australia
New Zealand
Insurance margin
20.1%
16.2%
16.9%
16.9%
15.1%
13.7%
13.5%
6.6%
1H19
2H19
1H20
2H20
Reported margin
Underlying margin
2
COVID-19
Comprehensive operating response
FY20 financial results
7 August 2020
Customers
Deferred premium payments for home, motor and small business customers experiencing financial hardship
Offered options such as policy changes, premium reductions, waived cancellation fees and waived/reduced excess fees
Travel insurance refunds
Free and confidential phone counselling service
Accelerated employee training to help employees identify and assist customers experiencing vulnerability and financial hardship
Customer Care Team established in New Zealand
Employees
>98% of staff working from home
Up to 400 additional people employed locally in customer facing roles
Provided one-off allowance to assist with expense of setting up a home workspace, and monthly allowance towards utility usage
Extended employee flu vaccination program to employees' families
Partners
Reduced payment times for suppliers
Working with supply chain partners to ensure customer support through claims process
Introduced initiatives to support broker partners, including free counselling services, professional development and digital marketing campaign support
Community
$4m community investment in organisations to address domestic violence and mental health
In Australia, supported the Australian Red Cross'
COVID CONNECT program - employees volunteering their time to call vulnerable people
In New Zealand, IAG volunteers joined the Red Cross to pack parcels containing a range of essential items
3
Financial summary
Resilient underlying business performance
FY20 financial results
7 August 2020
FY19
FY20
Change
GWP ($m)
12,005
12,135
1.1%
Insurance profit* ($m)
1,224
741
39.5%
Underlying insurance margin (%)
16.6
16.0
60bps
Reported insurance margin (%)
16.9
10.1
680bps
Fee-based business ($m)
(9)
(23)
nm
Shareholders' funds income ($m)
227
(181)
nm
Net profit after tax ($m)
1,076
435
59.6%
Diluted cash EPS (cps)
38.83
12.12
68.8%
Dividend (cps)
32.0
10.0
68.8%
Cash ROE (%)
14.4
4.5
990bps
CET1 multiple
1.31
1.23
8bps
*The FY20 reported insurance profit in this document is presented on a management reported (non-IFRS) basis which is not directly comparable to the equivalent
4
statutory (IFRS) figure in IAG's FY20 Financial Report (Appendix 4E). A reconciliation between the two is provided on page 15 of the Investor Report and on page 7 of the Financial Report to comply with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's Regulatory Guide 230. IAG's FY20 net profit after tax is the same in this document and in the Financial Report.
Australia
Improving GWP trend, softer underlying profitability from long tail classes and investment returns
GWP growth of 0.4%
Improving 2H20 trend (+0.7%) despite ~$60m COVID-19 impact from lower new business volumes
FY20 absorbed business exit and lower CTP pricing effects
Rate-drivengrowth in short-tail personal lines of 3.2%
Rate increases largely in line with claims inflation
Further volume growth in Victoria
Commercial GWP 2.9% lower
Average rate increase of ~5.5%, lower volumes
Lower rate of reduction in 2H20 (-1.4%)
FY20 financial results
7 August 2020
Lower underlying margin of 14.9% (FY19: 15.5%)
Small net negative impact on underwriting profit from COVID-19 effects
Significant motor frequency benefit
Partial offset from claims in other classes
Provision for potential COVID-19 claim impacts
Increased operating costs
Poorer performance in commercial long tail portfolios
Significantly lower running yield on technical reserves
Reported margin decline from mix of adverse peril, reserving and credit spread effects
Australia - insurance margin
19.1%
16.2%
16.1%
14.8%
12.1%
13.9%
10.7%
2.5%
1H19
2H19
1H20
2H20
Reported margin
Underlying margin
5
New Zealand
Strong performance maintained
NZ$ GWP growth of 2.4%
Strong Business growth >5%
Higher volume in all key commercial classes
Higher rates in property and liability
Relatively flat Consumer
GWP
Modest underlying growth excluding EQC changes
Ongoing rate and volume growth through AMI brand
Modest COVID-19 impact of ~$20m from lower new business volumes (reduced 2H20 GWP by ~1.5%)
Reported GWP growth of 3.5% - slightly favourable FX effect
FY20 financial results
7 August 2020
Strong underlying margin of 18.6% (FY19: 19.5%)
Small net positive impact on underwriting profit from COVID-19 impacts
Increased net natural peril claim cost following 1H20 Canterbury hailstorm
New Zealand - GWP growth / underlying margin
20.0%
18.9%
18.9%
18.3%
6.6%
7.4%
6.3%
5.5%
4.9%
4.2%
1.0% 0.8%
1H19
2H19
1H20
2H20
A$ GWP growth
NZ$ GWP growth
Underlying margin
6
GWP growth
2H20 growth impacted by COVID-19 effect on new business volumes
FY20 GWP growth of 1.1%
• ~$80m COVID-19 adverse impact on 2H20 - lower new
GWP growth
business volumes
Absorption of lower CTP pricing and business exit effects
Recent pricing patterns
Rate increases to broadly match underlying claims inflation in short tail personal lines
Reduced level of rate growth in New Zealand commercial lines, reflecting profitability of book
Continued average rate increases in Australian commercial lines of around 5.5%, varying considerably by segment
3.1%
>1% COVID-19
1.4%
impact
0.8%
1.1%
FY19
1H20
2H20
FY20
Putting price increases through to:
Counter cost and investment income pressures
Address underperforming portfolios
FY20 financial results
7 August 2020
7
Underwriting profit
2H20 COVID-19 impacts
Largely offsetting COVID-19 impacts
Positive (~$150m)
Negative (~$150m)
Claims
Claims
• Lower motor claim frequency, particularly in April and May
• ~$100m provision for potential COVID-19 claim cost impacts
• Partial offset from claims in other COVID-19 affected classes (e.g. landlords'
• Highly uncertain and estimated on a probability-weighted basis
insurance and travel insurance)
• Spans business interruption, landlords' and other insurance classes
Expenses
• ~$30m additional expenses - mainly from moving employees to a 'working from
home' basis
• Closure of AMI branch network in New Zealand (~$20m) - acceleration of
customer behaviour trends
FY20 financial results
7 August 2020
8
Prior period reserving
Negligible net movement expected in FY21
Second half net reserve strengthening of $53m
Driven by strengthening of Australian commercial long tail classes
Liability (over $40m), predominantly in silicosis and molestation
Deterioration in professional risks (nearly $20m) owing to claim frequency, average claim size and large claim emergence
Increased workers' compensation reserves (over $15m) - increased duration of weekly benefit claimants, legislative changes and emergence of large claims
~$25m releases from CTP in line with expectations
Negligible prior period reserve movement expected in FY21
Minor CTP and long tail commercial impacts
Uncertainty attached to long tail reserve development in current economic and operating environment
Future underlying margin definition to include zero reserve release assumption
FY20 financial results
7 August 2020
Prior period reserve movements
$5m
Negligible
-$53m-$48m
1H20
2H20
FY20
FY21
9
Natural perils
Significant peril activity mitigated by reinsurance
Natural perils vs allowance
Severe peril activity in FY20
Full year outcome $263m above allowance
Significant contributions from:
Sequence of bushfire events (September 2019 - January 2020)
Major January hailstorm
February east coast low
High level of attritional events
Outcome assisted by significant reinsurance recoveries
Over $700m from range of catastrophe covers
FY21 perils allowance of $658m
Gross allowance (100%) increased ~2.5% to $975m
Net (post-quota share) allowance of $658m, up from $641m
Allows for strong reinsurance protection available in 1H21 • 2020 aggregate cover active
$904m
$127m
$67m
$101m
$169m
$171m
$641m
$658m
$437m
FY20 financial results
7 August 2020
Net perils
Allowance / Stop-loss cover
Allowance / Stop-loss cover
FY20
FY21
Other events
Bushfires
Hailstorm
East coast low
10
Reinsurance
Strengthened protection
Transition to financial year basis for aggregate cover
Additional aggregate cover purchased for 12 months to 30 June 2021
Avoids renewal at time of peak period catastrophe activity
FY21 stop-loss protection
$67m xs $742m, post-quota share
$84m above FY21 allowance
Strong reinsurance position entering FY21
MER of $41m, post-quota share
$290m of gross cover available under 2020 aggregate
Increased 2H20 reinsurance costs
2020 catastrophe renewal - increased cover at slightly higher rates
Replacement covers:
Temporary filling of $111m gap from catastrophe bond in 2020 aggregate
Second event drop-down replaced
FY20 financial results
7 August 2020
Gross catastrophe cover as at 1 July 2020
$m
10,000
Main Catastrophe Program
500
250
200
Drop-down Cover
$111m
FY21 Aggregate Cover
$289m
($350m xs $400m)
Calendar 2020 Aggregate Cover
25
($290m xs $0m)
0
Event
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
11
Investments
Reduced growth assets weighting of ~25% in shareholders' funds
Technical reserves
$5.8bn in fixed interest and cash
Significant impact from lower running yield in FY20
Matched duration of ~2 years
Shareholders' funds
$4.3bn invested in mix of fixed interest and growth asset categories
Reduced growth assets weighting of ~25%
Mark-to-marketvaluation impact
Some active reallocation to fixed interest
SBI General proceeds placed in fixed interest and cash
Near-termweighting of ~30%
FY20 financial results
7 August 2020
Fixed
interest &
cash ~$3.2bn
Shareholders' funds portfolio - 30 June 2020
Hedge funds
Higher yielding
~$140m
Alternatives
credit
Ventures
~$370m
~$33m
~$740m
Bohai
$33m
Private equity
~$10m
Australian
Global convertible
bonds
equities
~$150m
~$160m
International
equities
~$200m
12
Capital
CET1 capital position comfortably above benchmark
FY20 financial results
7 August 2020
13
Dividend
Consistent dividend policy applied
FY20 dividend
Full year dividend of 10 cents per share (FY19: 32cps)
Interim dividend of 10 cents paid in March
No final dividend
82.8% of cash earnings
Negative cash earnings in 2H20
Adherence to long-term payout policy
60-80%of cash earnings
Cash earnings comprises:
Net profit after tax attributable to IAG shareholders
Plus amortisation and impairment of acquired identifiable intangibles
Excluding any unusual items
Future franking capacity
Limited franking level expected over short term
Reflects expected temporary absence of Australian taxable earnings in FY20
FY20 financial results
7 August 2020
FY20
CASH EARNINGS
A$m
Net profit after tax
435
Acquired intangible amortisation and impairment
30
Unusual items:
- Gain on sale of interest in SBI General
(309)
- Customer refund provision
246
- Other corporate expenses
2
- Tax effect on net corporate expense
(94)
- Non-controlling interest in net corporate expense
(31)
Cash earnings
279
Dividend paid (10 cents per share)
231
Cash payout ratio
82.8%
14
Appendix - Group results
1H19
2H19
1H20
2H20
GROUP RESULTS
A$m
A$m
A$m
A$m
Gross written premium
5,881
6,124
5,962
6,173
Gross earned premium
5,984
5,958
6,105
6,059
Reinsurance expense
(2,373)
(2,331)
(2,396)
(2,405)
Net earned premium
3,611
3,627
3,709
3,654
Net claims expense
(2,358)
(2,261)
(2,433)
(2,577)
Commission expense
(324)
(351)
(337)
(336)
Underwriting expense
(535)
(506)
(519)
(565)
Underwriting profit
394
509
420
176
Investment income on technical reserves
102
219
81
64
Insurance profit
496
728
501
240
Net corporate expense
5
(9)
(152)
213
Interest
(48)
(46)
(54)
(38)
Profit/(loss) from fee-based business
5
(14)
(2)
(21)
Share of profit from associates
19
26
29
30
Investment income on shareholders' funds
(7)
234
50
(231)
Profit before income tax and amortisation
470
919
372
193
Income tax expense
(123)
(240)
(90)
53
Profit after income tax (before amortisation)
347
679
282
246
Non-controlling interests
(25)
(73)
20
(79)
Profit after income tax and non-controlling interests (before amortisation)
322
606
302
167
Amortisation and impairment
(29)
(28)
(15)
(15)
Profit attributable to IAG shareholders from continuing operations
293
578
287
152
Net profit/(loss) after tax from discontinued operations
207
(2)
(4)
-
Profit attributable to IAG shareholders
500
576
283
152
FY19
FY20
A$m
A$m
12,005
12,135
11,942
12,164
(4,704)
(4,801)
7,238
7,363
(4,619)
(5,010)
(673)
(1,041) (1,084)
903596
321145
1,224741
61
(92)
(23)
59
(181)
1,389565
(37)
1,026528
(59)
928469
(30)
871439
205(4)
1,076435
FY20 financial results
7 August 2020
16
Appendix - Group ratios and key metrics
Insurance Ratios - Continuing Business
1H19
2H19
1H20
2H20
Loss ratio
65.3%
62.3%
65.6%
70.5%
Immunised loss ratio
64.6%
59.5%
65.6%
68.6%
Expense ratio
23.8%
23.7%
23.1%
24.7%
Commission ratio
9.0%
9.7%
9.1%
9.2%
Administration ratio
14.8%
14.0%
14.0%
15.5%
Combined ratio
89.1%
86.0%
88.7%
95.2%
Immunised combined ratio
88.4%
83.2%
88.7%
93.3%
Reported insurance margin
13.7%
20.1%
13.5%
6.6%
Underlying insurance margin
16.2%
16.9%
16.9%
15.1%
FY19 FY20
63.8% 68.0%
62.0% 67.1%
23.7% 23.8%
9.3% 9.1%
14.4% 14.7%
87.5% 91.8%
85.7% 90.9%
16.9% 10.1%
16.6% 16.0%
Key Financial Metrics (Total Operations)
1H19
2H19
1H20
2H20
Cash earnings ($m)
319
612
380
(101)
Reported ROE (average equity) (% pa)
15.4%
18.4%
9.0%
5.0%
FY19 FY20
931279
16.7% 7.0%
Cash ROE (average equity) (% pa)
9.8%
19.6%
12.1%
(3.3%)
14.4%
4.5%
Basic EPS (cents)
21.31
24.99
12.28
6.60
46.26
18.87
Diluted EPS (cents)
20.48
24.16
12.16
6.38
44.58
18.49
Cash EPS (cents)
13.60
26.56
16.49
(4.37)
40.04
12.12
Diluted cash EPS (cents)
13.40
25.63
15.98
(4.37)
38.83
12.12
DPS (cents)
12.00
20.00
10.00
-
32.00
10.00
Probability of adequacy
90%
90%
90%
90%
90%
90%
CET1 multiple
1.18
1.31
1.15
1.23
1.31
1.23
PCA multiple
2.00
2.12
1.80
1.97
2.12
1.97
FY20 financial results
7 August 2020
17
Appendix - Australia
1H19
2H19
1H20
2H20
AUSTRALIA RESULTS
A$m
A$m
A$m
A$m
Gross written premium
4,606
4,725
4,608
4,759
Gross earned premium
4,698
4,625
4,739
4,677
Reinsurance expense
(1,864)
(1,807)
(1,859)
(1,835)
Net earned premium
2,834
2,818
2,880
2,842
Net claims expense
(1,943)
(1,821)
(1,940)
(2,141)
Commission expense
(239)
(251)
(245)
(242)
Underwriting expense
(437)
(401)
(420)
(440)
Underwriting profit
215
345
275
19
Investment income on technical reserves
89
193
74
52
FY19 FY20
A$m A$m
9,331 9,367
9,323 9,416
(3,671) (3,694)
5,652 5,722
(3,764) (4,081)
(487)
(860)
560 294
282 126
GWP ($M) / UNDERLYING INSURANCE MARGIN (%)
14.8%
16.2%
16.1%
9,331
9,367
13.9%
15.5%
14.9%
4,606
4,725
4,608
4,759
Insurance profit
304
538
349
71
Profit/(loss) from fee-based business
9
(10)
6
(17)
Share of profit/(loss) from associates
1
1
-
(1)
Total divisional result
314
529
355
53
Insurance Ratios
1H19
2H19
1H20
2H20
Loss ratio
68.6%
64.6%
67.4%
75.3%
Immunised loss ratio
67.8%
61.0%
67.3%
72.9%
Expense ratio
23.8%
23.1%
23.1%
24.0%
Commission ratio
8.4%
8.9%
8.5%
8.5%
Administration ratio
15.4%
14.2%
14.6%
15.5%
Combined ratio
92.4%
87.7%
90.5%
99.3%
Immunised combined ratio
91.6%
84.1%
90.4%
96.9%
Reported insurance margin
10.7%
19.1%
12.1%
2.5%
Underlying insurance margin
14.8%
16.2%
16.1%
13.9%
FY20 financial results
842 420
(11)
(1)
408
FY19 FY20
66.6% 71.3%
64.4% 70.1%
23.5% 23.5%
8.7% 8.5%
14.8% 15.0%
90.1% 94.8%
87.9% 93.6%
14.9% 7.3%
15.5% 14.9%
1H19
2H19
1H20
2H20
GWP FY19
GWP FY20
FY20 GWP BY SEGMENT
30%
70%
Personal
FY19 FY20
Underlying insurance margin
FY20 GWP BY TAIL
18%
82%
Short Tail
7 August 2020
Commercial
Long Tail
18
Appendix - New Zealand
GWP ($M) / UNDERLYING INSURANCE MARGIN (%)
2,660 2,754
1H19
2H19
1H20
2H20
FY19
FY20
NEW ZEALAND RESULTS
A$m
A$m
A$m
A$m
A$m
A$m
Gross written premium
1,268
1,392
1,348
1,406
2,660
2,754
Gross earned premium
1,277
1,327
1,357
1,376
2,604
2,733
Reinsurance expense
(503)
(520)
(533)
(565)
(1,023)
(1,098)
Net earned premium
774
807
824
811
1,581
1,635
Net claims expense
(411)
(435)
(485)
(434)
(846)
(919)
Commission expense
(81)
(98)
(90)
(92)
(179)
(182)
Underwriting expense
(98)
(104)
(99)
(124)
(202)
(223)
Underwriting profit
184
170
150
161
354
311
Investment income on technical reserves
9
27
6
13
36
19
Insurance profit
193
197
156
174
390
330
Insurance Ratios
1H19
2H19
1H20
2H20
FY19
FY20
Loss ratio
53.1%
53.9%
58.9%
53.5%
53.5%
56.2%
Immunised loss ratio
52.7%
53.5%
59.0%
53.0%
53.1%
56.0%
Expense ratio
23.2%
25.0%
22.9%
26.6%
24.1%
24.7%
Commission ratio
10.5%
12.1%
10.9%
11.3%
11.3%
11.1%
Administration ratio
12.7%
12.9%
12.0%
15.3%
12.8%
13.6%
Combined ratio
76.3%
78.9%
81.8%
80.1%
77.6%
80.9%
Immunised combined ratio
75.9%
78.5%
81.9%
79.6%
77.2%
80.7%
Reported insurance margin
24.9%
24.4%
18.9%
21.5%
24.7%
20.2%
Underlying insurance margin
20.0%
18.9%
18.9%
18.3%
19.5%
18.6%
20.0%
18.9%
18.9%
18.3%
19.5%
18.6%
1,268
1,392
1,348
1,406
1H19 2H19 1H20 2H20FY19 FY20
GWP FY19
GWP FY20
Underlying insurance margin
FY20 GWP BY CLASS
FY20 GWP BY CHANNEL
15%
44%
44%
56%
41%
FY20 financial results
Consumer
Broker/Agent
Business
Direct
7 August 2020
Affinity
19
Important information
This presentation contains general information current as at 7 August 2020 and is not a recommendation or advice in relation to Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) or any product or service offered by IAG's subsidiaries. It presents financial information on both a statutory basis (prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards which comply with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)) and non-IFRS basis. This presentation is not an invitation, solicitation, recommendation or offer to buy, issue or sell securities or other financial products in any jurisdiction.
The presentation should not be relied upon as advice as it does not take into account the financial situation, investment objectives or particular needs of any person. The presentation contains information in summary form and should be read in conjunction with IAG's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements filed with the Australian Securities Exchange (available at www.iag.com.au), and investors should consult their own professional advisers.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or reliability of any statements (including forward-looking statements or forecasts), estimates or opinions, or the accuracy or reliability of the assumptions on which they are based.
Any forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Neither IAG, nor any other person, gives any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this presentation will actually occur and IAG assumes no obligation to update such information. In addition, past performance is no guarantee or indication of future performance.
To the maximum extent permitted by law, IAG, its subsidiaries and their respective directors, officers, employees, agents and advisers disclaim all liability and responsibility for any direct or indirect loss, costs or damage which may be suffered by any recipient through use of or reliance on anything contained in, implied by or omitted from this presentation.
Local currencies have been used where possible. Prevailing exchange rates have been used to convert local currency amounts into Australian dollars, where appropriate.
