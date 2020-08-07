Insurance Australia : FY20 Management presentation 0 08/07/2020 | 04:09am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Financial results Full year ended 30 June 2020 Peter Harmer Nick Hawkins Managing Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Chief Executive Officer Michelle McPherson Acting Chief Financial Officer 7 August 2020 This release has been authorised by the IAG Board FY20 highlights GWP growth in line with guidance, softer 2H20 underlying margin Challenging 2H20 environment Low single-digit GWP growth

single-digit GWP growth Modest negative COVID-19 effect

Softer 2H20 underlying margin of 15.1%

Largely offsetting COVID-19 impacts on underwriting profit Commercial long tail deterioration Increased reinsurance costs Ongoing pressure from lower interest rates

Personal lines and New Zealand commercial lines performing well

Some Australian commercial portfolios underperforming Reported margin of 10.1% below revised guidance Long tail reserve strengthening

Higher attritional perils in final quarter

Negative credit spread impact FY20 financial results 7 August 2020 Progress on Asian divestments Sale of interest in SBI General in India realising $326m post-tax profit

post-tax profit Options for remaining assets continue to be weighed up Provision for customer refunds Increased to $141m post-tax for full year Significant investment market impacts Loss on shareholders' funds from 2H20 market volatility, with ~$100m improvement from position indicated as at end of April Capital position CET1 comfortably above benchmark

No 2H20 dividend declared

1H20 payment slightly above full year

60-80% payout policy

FY20 GWP growth 3.5% $1,190 1.1% m 0.4% Group Australia New Zealand Insurance margin 20.1% 16.2% 16.9% 16.9% 15.1% 13.7% 13.5% 6.6% 1H19 2H19 1H20 2H20 Reported margin Underlying margin 2 COVID-19 Comprehensive operating response FY20 financial results 7 August 2020 Customers Deferred premium payments for home, motor and small business customers experiencing financial hardship

Offered options such as policy changes, premium reductions, waived cancellation fees and waived/reduced excess fees

Travel insurance refunds

Free and confidential phone counselling service

Accelerated employee training to help employees identify and assist customers experiencing vulnerability and financial hardship

Customer Care Team established in New Zealand Employees >98% of staff working from home

Up to 400 additional people employed locally in customer facing roles

Provided one-off allowance to assist with expense of setting up a home workspace, and monthly allowance towards utility usage

one-off allowance to assist with expense of setting up a home workspace, and monthly allowance towards utility usage Extended employee flu vaccination program to employees' families Partners Reduced payment times for suppliers

Working with supply chain partners to ensure customer support through claims process

Introduced initiatives to support broker partners, including free counselling services, professional development and digital marketing campaign support Community $4m community investment in organisations to address domestic violence and mental health

In Australia, supported the Australian Red Cross'

COVID CONNECT program - employees volunteering their time to call vulnerable people

COVID CONNECT program - employees volunteering their time to call vulnerable people In New Zealand, IAG volunteers joined the Red Cross to pack parcels containing a range of essential items 3 Financial summary Resilient underlying business performance FY20 financial results 7 August 2020 FY19 FY20 Change GWP ($m) 12,005 12,135 1.1% Insurance profit* ($m) 1,224 741 39.5% Underlying insurance margin (%) 16.6 16.0 60bps Reported insurance margin (%) 16.9 10.1 680bps Fee-based business ($m) (9) (23) nm Shareholders' funds income ($m) 227 (181) nm Net profit after tax ($m) 1,076 435 59.6% Diluted cash EPS (cps) 38.83 12.12 68.8% Dividend (cps) 32.0 10.0 68.8% Cash ROE (%) 14.4 4.5 990bps CET1 multiple 1.31 1.23 8bps *The FY20 reported insurance profit in this document is presented on a management reported (non-IFRS) basis which is not directly comparable to the equivalent 4 statutory (IFRS) figure in IAG's FY20 Financial Report (Appendix 4E). A reconciliation between the two is provided on page 15 of the Investor Report and on page 7 of the Financial Report to comply with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's Regulatory Guide 230. IAG's FY20 net profit after tax is the same in this document and in the Financial Report. Australia Improving GWP trend, softer underlying profitability from long tail classes and investment returns GWP growth of 0.4% Improving 2H20 trend (+0.7%) despite ~$60m COVID-19 impact from lower new business volumes

COVID-19 impact from lower new business volumes FY20 absorbed business exit and lower CTP pricing effects

Rate-driven growth in short-tail personal lines of 3.2%

growth in short-tail personal lines of 3.2% Rate increases largely in line with claims inflation Further volume growth in Victoria

Commercial GWP 2.9% lower

Average rate increase of ~5.5%, lower volumes Lower rate of reduction in 2H20 (-1.4%)

FY20 financial results 7 August 2020 Lower underlying margin of 14.9% (FY19: 15.5%) Small net negative impact on underwriting profit from COVID-19 effects

COVID-19 effects Significant motor frequency benefit Partial offset from claims in other classes Provision for potential COVID-19 claim impacts Increased operating costs

Poorer performance in commercial long tail portfolios

Significantly lower running yield on technical reserves

Reported margin decline from mix of adverse peril, reserving and credit spread effects Australia - insurance margin 19.1% 16.2% 16.1% 14.8% 12.1% 13.9% 10.7% 2.5% 1H19 2H19 1H20 2H20 Reported margin Underlying margin 5 New Zealand Strong performance maintained NZ$ GWP growth of 2.4% Strong Business growth >5%

Higher volume in all key commercial classes Higher rates in property and liability

Relatively flat Consumer

GWP

GWP Modest underlying growth excluding EQC changes Ongoing rate and volume growth through AMI brand

Modest COVID-19 impact of ~$20m from lower new business volumes (reduced 2H20 GWP by ~1.5%)

COVID-19 impact of ~$20m from lower new business volumes (reduced 2H20 GWP by ~1.5%) Reported GWP growth of 3.5% - slightly favourable FX effect FY20 financial results 7 August 2020 Strong underlying margin of 18.6% (FY19: 19.5%) Small net positive impact on underwriting profit from COVID-19 impacts

COVID-19 impacts Lower motor frequency due to lockdown Increased costs including closure of AMI branches

Slightly lower 2H20 underlying margin - increased reinsurance expense

Lower reported margin of 20.2% (FY19: 24.7%)

Increased net natural peril claim cost following 1H20 Canterbury hailstorm

New Zealand - GWP growth / underlying margin 20.0% 18.9% 18.9% 18.3% 6.6% 7.4% 6.3% 5.5% 4.9% 4.2% 1.0% 0.8% 1H19 2H19 1H20 2H20 A$ GWP growth NZ$ GWP growth Underlying margin 6 GWP growth 2H20 growth impacted by COVID-19 effect on new business volumes FY20 GWP growth of 1.1% • ~$80m COVID-19 adverse impact on 2H20 - lower new GWP growth business volumes Absorption of lower CTP pricing and business exit effects Recent pricing patterns Rate increases to broadly match underlying claims inflation in short tail personal lines

Reduced level of rate growth in New Zealand commercial lines, reflecting profitability of book

Continued average rate increases in Australian commercial lines of around 5.5%, varying considerably by segment 3.1% >1% COVID-19 1.4% impact 0.8% 1.1% FY19 1H20 2H20 FY20 Putting price increases through to:

Counter cost and investment income pressures Address underperforming portfolios

FY20 financial results 7 August 2020 7 Underwriting profit 2H20 COVID-19 impacts Largely offsetting COVID-19 impacts Positive (~$150m) Negative (~$150m) Claims Claims • Lower motor claim frequency, particularly in April and May • ~$100m provision for potential COVID-19 claim cost impacts • Partial offset from claims in other COVID-19 affected classes (e.g. landlords' • Highly uncertain and estimated on a probability-weighted basis insurance and travel insurance) • Spans business interruption, landlords' and other insurance classes Expenses • ~$30m additional expenses - mainly from moving employees to a 'working from home' basis • Closure of AMI branch network in New Zealand (~$20m) - acceleration of customer behaviour trends FY20 financial results 7 August 2020 8 Prior period reserving Negligible net movement expected in FY21 Second half net reserve strengthening of $53m Driven by strengthening of Australian commercial long tail classes

Liability (over $40m), predominantly in silicosis and molestation Deterioration in professional risks (nearly $20m) owing to claim frequency, average claim size and large claim emergence Increased workers' compensation reserves (over $15m) - increased duration of weekly benefit claimants, legislative changes and emergence of large claims

~$25m releases from CTP in line with expectations Negligible prior period reserve movement expected in FY21 Minor CTP and long tail commercial impacts

Uncertainty attached to long tail reserve development in current economic and operating environment Future underlying margin definition to include zero reserve release assumption FY20 financial results 7 August 2020 Prior period reserve movements $5m Negligible -$53m-$48m 1H20 2H20 FY20 FY21 9 Natural perils Significant peril activity mitigated by reinsurance Natural perils vs allowance Severe peril activity in FY20 Full year outcome $263m above allowance

Significant contributions from:

Sequence of bushfire events (September 2019 - January 2020) Major January hailstorm February east coast low

High level of attritional events

Outcome assisted by significant reinsurance recoveries

Over $700m from range of catastrophe covers

FY21 perils allowance of $658m Gross allowance (100%) increased ~2.5% to $975m

Net (post-quota share) allowance of $658m, up from $641m

(post-quota share) allowance of $658m, up from $641m Allows for strong reinsurance protection available in 1H21

• 2020 aggregate cover active $904m $127m $67m $101m $169m $171m $641m $658m $437m FY20 financial results 7 August 2020 Net perils Allowance / Stop-loss cover Allowance / Stop-loss cover FY20 FY21 Other events Bushfires Hailstorm East coast low 10 Reinsurance Strengthened protection Transition to financial year basis for aggregate cover Additional aggregate cover purchased for 12 months to 30 June 2021

Avoids renewal at time of peak period catastrophe activity FY21 stop-loss protection $67m xs $742m, post-quota share

post-quota share $84m above FY21 allowance Strong reinsurance position entering FY21 MER of $41m, post-quota share

post-quota share $290m of gross cover available under 2020 aggregate Increased 2H20 reinsurance costs 2020 catastrophe renewal - increased cover at slightly higher rates

Replacement covers:

Temporary filling of $111m gap from catastrophe bond in 2020 aggregate Second event drop-down replaced

FY20 financial results 7 August 2020 Gross catastrophe cover as at 1 July 2020 $m 10,000 Main Catastrophe Program 500 250 200 Drop-down Cover $111m FY21 Aggregate Cover $289m ($350m xs $400m) Calendar 2020 Aggregate Cover 25 ($290m xs $0m) 0 Event 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 11 Investments Reduced growth assets weighting of ~25% in shareholders' funds Technical reserves $5.8bn in fixed interest and cash

Significant impact from lower running yield in FY20

Matched duration of ~2 years Shareholders' funds $4.3bn invested in mix of fixed interest and growth asset categories

Reduced growth assets weighting of ~25%

Mark-to-market valuation impact Some active reallocation to fixed interest SBI General proceeds placed in fixed interest and cash

Near-term weighting of ~30% FY20 financial results 7 August 2020 Fixed interest & cash ~$3.2bn Shareholders' funds portfolio - 30 June 2020 Hedge funds Higher yielding ~$140m Alternatives credit Ventures ~$370m ~$33m ~$740m Bohai $33m Private equity ~$10m Australian Global convertible bonds equities ~$150m ~$160m International equities ~$200m 12 Capital CET1 capital position comfortably above benchmark FY20 financial results 7 August 2020 13 Dividend Consistent dividend policy applied FY20 dividend Full year dividend of 10 cents per share (FY19: 32cps)

Interim dividend of 10 cents paid in March No final dividend

82.8% of cash earnings

Negative cash earnings in 2H20 Adherence to long-term payout policy 60-80% of cash earnings

of cash earnings Cash earnings comprises:

Net profit after tax attributable to IAG shareholders Plus amortisation and impairment of acquired identifiable intangibles Excluding any unusual items

Future franking capacity Limited franking level expected over short term

Reflects expected temporary absence of Australian taxable earnings in FY20 FY20 financial results 7 August 2020 FY20 CASH EARNINGS A$m Net profit after tax 435 Acquired intangible amortisation and impairment 30 Unusual items: - Gain on sale of interest in SBI General (309) - Customer refund provision 246 - Other corporate expenses 2 - Tax effect on net corporate expense (94) - Non-controlling interest in net corporate expense (31) Cash earnings 279 Dividend paid (10 cents per share) 231 Cash payout ratio 82.8% 14 Appendix - Group results 1H19 2H19 1H20 2H20 GROUP RESULTS A$m A$m A$m A$m Gross written premium 5,881 6,124 5,962 6,173 Gross earned premium 5,984 5,958 6,105 6,059 Reinsurance expense (2,373) (2,331) (2,396) (2,405) Net earned premium 3,611 3,627 3,709 3,654 Net claims expense (2,358) (2,261) (2,433) (2,577) Commission expense (324) (351) (337) (336) Underwriting expense (535) (506) (519) (565) Underwriting profit 394 509 420 176 Investment income on technical reserves 102 219 81 64 Insurance profit 496 728 501 240 Net corporate expense 5 (9) (152) 213 Interest (48) (46) (54) (38) Profit/(loss) from fee-based business 5 (14) (2) (21) Share of profit from associates 19 26 29 30 Investment income on shareholders' funds (7) 234 50 (231) Profit before income tax and amortisation 470 919 372 193 Income tax expense (123) (240) (90) 53 Profit after income tax (before amortisation) 347 679 282 246 Non-controlling interests (25) (73) 20 (79) Profit after income tax and non-controlling interests (before amortisation) 322 606 302 167 Amortisation and impairment (29) (28) (15) (15) Profit attributable to IAG shareholders from continuing operations 293 578 287 152 Net profit/(loss) after tax from discontinued operations 207 (2) (4) - Profit attributable to IAG shareholders 500 576 283 152 FY19 FY20 A$m A$m 12,005 12,135 11,942 12,164 (4,704) (4,801) 7,238 7,363 (4,619) (5,010) (673) (1,041) (1,084) 903596 321145 1,224741 61 (92) (23) 59 (181) 1,389565 (37) 1,026528 (59) 928469 (30) 871439 205(4) 1,076435 FY20 financial results 7 August 2020 16 Appendix - Group ratios and key metrics Insurance Ratios - Continuing Business 1H19 2H19 1H20 2H20 Loss ratio 65.3% 62.3% 65.6% 70.5% Immunised loss ratio 64.6% 59.5% 65.6% 68.6% Expense ratio 23.8% 23.7% 23.1% 24.7% Commission ratio 9.0% 9.7% 9.1% 9.2% Administration ratio 14.8% 14.0% 14.0% 15.5% Combined ratio 89.1% 86.0% 88.7% 95.2% Immunised combined ratio 88.4% 83.2% 88.7% 93.3% Reported insurance margin 13.7% 20.1% 13.5% 6.6% Underlying insurance margin 16.2% 16.9% 16.9% 15.1% FY19 FY20 63.8% 68.0% 62.0% 67.1% 23.7% 23.8% 9.3% 9.1% 14.4% 14.7% 87.5% 91.8% 85.7% 90.9% 16.9% 10.1% 16.6% 16.0% Key Financial Metrics (Total Operations) 1H19 2H19 1H20 2H20 Cash earnings ($m) 319 612 380 (101) Reported ROE (average equity) (% pa) 15.4% 18.4% 9.0% 5.0% FY19 FY20 931279 16.7% 7.0% Cash ROE (average equity) (% pa) 9.8% 19.6% 12.1% (3.3%) 14.4% 4.5% Basic EPS (cents) 21.31 24.99 12.28 6.60 46.26 18.87 Diluted EPS (cents) 20.48 24.16 12.16 6.38 44.58 18.49 Cash EPS (cents) 13.60 26.56 16.49 (4.37) 40.04 12.12 Diluted cash EPS (cents) 13.40 25.63 15.98 (4.37) 38.83 12.12 DPS (cents) 12.00 20.00 10.00 - 32.00 10.00 Probability of adequacy 90% 90% 90% 90% 90% 90% CET1 multiple 1.18 1.31 1.15 1.23 1.31 1.23 PCA multiple 2.00 2.12 1.80 1.97 2.12 1.97 FY20 financial results 7 August 2020 17 Appendix - Australia 1H19 2H19 1H20 2H20 AUSTRALIA RESULTS A$m A$m A$m A$m Gross written premium 4,606 4,725 4,608 4,759 Gross earned premium 4,698 4,625 4,739 4,677 Reinsurance expense (1,864) (1,807) (1,859) (1,835) Net earned premium 2,834 2,818 2,880 2,842 Net claims expense (1,943) (1,821) (1,940) (2,141) Commission expense (239) (251) (245) (242) Underwriting expense (437) (401) (420) (440) Underwriting profit 215 345 275 19 Investment income on technical reserves 89 193 74 52 FY19 FY20 A$m A$m 9,331 9,367 9,323 9,416 (3,671) (3,694) 5,652 5,722 (3,764) (4,081) (487) (860) 560 294 282 126 GWP ($M) / UNDERLYING INSURANCE MARGIN (%) 14.8% 16.2% 16.1% 9,331 9,367 13.9% 15.5% 14.9% 4,606 4,725 4,608 4,759 Insurance profit 304 538 349 71 Profit/(loss) from fee-based business 9 (10) 6 (17) Share of profit/(loss) from associates 1 1 - (1) Total divisional result 314 529 355 53 Insurance Ratios 1H19 2H19 1H20 2H20 Loss ratio 68.6% 64.6% 67.4% 75.3% Immunised loss ratio 67.8% 61.0% 67.3% 72.9% Expense ratio 23.8% 23.1% 23.1% 24.0% Commission ratio 8.4% 8.9% 8.5% 8.5% Administration ratio 15.4% 14.2% 14.6% 15.5% Combined ratio 92.4% 87.7% 90.5% 99.3% Immunised combined ratio 91.6% 84.1% 90.4% 96.9% Reported insurance margin 10.7% 19.1% 12.1% 2.5% Underlying insurance margin 14.8% 16.2% 16.1% 13.9% FY20 financial results 842 420 (11) (1) 408 FY19 FY20 66.6% 71.3% 64.4% 70.1% 23.5% 23.5% 8.7% 8.5% 14.8% 15.0% 90.1% 94.8% 87.9% 93.6% 14.9% 7.3% 15.5% 14.9% 1H19 2H19 1H20 2H20 GWP FY19 GWP FY20 FY20 GWP BY SEGMENT 30% 70% Personal FY19 FY20 Underlying insurance margin FY20 GWP BY TAIL 18% 82% Short Tail 7 August 2020 Commercial Long Tail 18 Appendix - New Zealand GWP ($M) / UNDERLYING INSURANCE MARGIN (%) 2,660 2,754 1H19 2H19 1H20 2H20 FY19 FY20 NEW ZEALAND RESULTS A$m A$m A$m A$m A$m A$m Gross written premium 1,268 1,392 1,348 1,406 2,660 2,754 Gross earned premium 1,277 1,327 1,357 1,376 2,604 2,733 Reinsurance expense (503) (520) (533) (565) (1,023) (1,098) Net earned premium 774 807 824 811 1,581 1,635 Net claims expense (411) (435) (485) (434) (846) (919) Commission expense (81) (98) (90) (92) (179) (182) Underwriting expense (98) (104) (99) (124) (202) (223) Underwriting profit 184 170 150 161 354 311 Investment income on technical reserves 9 27 6 13 36 19 Insurance profit 193 197 156 174 390 330 Insurance Ratios 1H19 2H19 1H20 2H20 FY19 FY20 Loss ratio 53.1% 53.9% 58.9% 53.5% 53.5% 56.2% Immunised loss ratio 52.7% 53.5% 59.0% 53.0% 53.1% 56.0% Expense ratio 23.2% 25.0% 22.9% 26.6% 24.1% 24.7% Commission ratio 10.5% 12.1% 10.9% 11.3% 11.3% 11.1% Administration ratio 12.7% 12.9% 12.0% 15.3% 12.8% 13.6% Combined ratio 76.3% 78.9% 81.8% 80.1% 77.6% 80.9% Immunised combined ratio 75.9% 78.5% 81.9% 79.6% 77.2% 80.7% Reported insurance margin 24.9% 24.4% 18.9% 21.5% 24.7% 20.2% Underlying insurance margin 20.0% 18.9% 18.9% 18.3% 19.5% 18.6% 20.0% 18.9% 18.9% 18.3% 19.5% 18.6% 1,268 1,392 1,348 1,406 1H19 2H19 1H20 2H20FY19 FY20 GWP FY19 GWP FY20 Underlying insurance margin FY20 GWP BY CLASS FY20 GWP BY CHANNEL 15% 44% 44% 56% 41% FY20 financial results Consumer Broker/Agent Business Direct 7 August 2020 Affinity 19 Important information This presentation contains general information current as at 7 August 2020 and is not a recommendation or advice in relation to Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) or any product or service offered by IAG's subsidiaries. It presents financial information on both a statutory basis (prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards which comply with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)) and non-IFRS basis. This presentation is not an invitation, solicitation, recommendation or offer to buy, issue or sell securities or other financial products in any jurisdiction. The presentation should not be relied upon as advice as it does not take into account the financial situation, investment objectives or particular needs of any person. The presentation contains information in summary form and should be read in conjunction with IAG's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements filed with the Australian Securities Exchange (available at www.iag.com.au), and investors should consult their own professional advisers. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or reliability of any statements (including forward-looking statements or forecasts), estimates or opinions, or the accuracy or reliability of the assumptions on which they are based. Any forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Neither IAG, nor any other person, gives any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this presentation will actually occur and IAG assumes no obligation to update such information. In addition, past performance is no guarantee or indication of future performance. To the maximum extent permitted by law, IAG, its subsidiaries and their respective directors, officers, employees, agents and advisers disclaim all liability and responsibility for any direct or indirect loss, costs or damage which may be suffered by any recipient through use of or reliance on anything contained in, implied by or omitted from this presentation. Local currencies have been used where possible. Prevailing exchange rates have been used to convert local currency amounts into Australian dollars, where appropriate. FY20 financial results 7 August 2020 20 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 08:08:20 UTC 0 Latest news on INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP 04:24a INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : 2020 annual report (3.88 MB) PU 04:24a INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : 2020 annual review and safer communities report PU 04:24a INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : 2020 corporate governance statement PU 04:14a INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : Appendix 4E and annual report PU 04:09a INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : FY20 Management presentation PU 02:08a IAG Confident on Business Interruption Test Case Success DJ 02:00a MONEY FOR (ALMOST) NOTHING FOR TOP F : Mike Dolan RE 08/06 Australia shares fall as resurgent virus spurs fears of unemployment RE 08/06 INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : IAG Logs 60% Drop in Annual Profit -- Update DJ 08/06 INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : IAG announces FY20 results PU