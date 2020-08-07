Log in
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/06
5.07 AUD   -1.36%
04:24aINSURANCE AUSTRALIA : 2020 annual report (3.88 MB)
PU
04:24aINSURANCE AUSTRALIA : 2020 annual review and safer communities report
PU
04:24aINSURANCE AUSTRALIA : 2020 corporate governance statement
PU
Insurance Australia : FY20 Management presentation

08/07/2020

Financial results

Full year ended 30 June 2020

Peter Harmer

Nick Hawkins

Managing Director and

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Michelle McPherson

Acting Chief Financial Officer

7 August 2020

This release has been authorised by the IAG Board

FY20 highlights

GWP growth in line with guidance, softer 2H20 underlying margin

Challenging 2H20 environment

  • Low single-digit GWP growth
    • Modest negative COVID-19 effect
  • Softer 2H20 underlying margin of 15.1%
    • Largely offsetting COVID-19 impacts on underwriting profit
    • Commercial long tail deterioration
    • Increased reinsurance costs
    • Ongoing pressure from lower interest rates
  • Personal lines and New Zealand commercial lines performing well
  • Some Australian commercial portfolios underperforming

Reported margin of 10.1% below revised guidance

  • Long tail reserve strengthening
  • Higher attritional perils in final quarter
  • Negative credit spread impact

FY20 financial results

7 August 2020

Progress on Asian divestments

  • Sale of interest in SBI General in India realising $326m post-tax profit
  • Options for remaining assets continue to be weighed up

Provision for customer refunds

  • Increased to $141m post-tax for full year

Significant investment market impacts

  • Loss on shareholders' funds from 2H20 market volatility, with ~$100m improvement from position indicated as at end of April

Capital position

  • CET1 comfortably above benchmark
  • No 2H20 dividend declared
    • 1H20 payment slightly above full year
      60-80% payout policy

FY20 GWP growth

3.5%

$1,190

1.1%

m

0.4%

Group

Australia

New Zealand

Insurance margin

20.1%

16.2%

16.9%

16.9%

15.1%

13.7%

13.5%

6.6%

1H19

2H19

1H20

2H20

Reported margin

Underlying margin

2

COVID-19

Comprehensive operating response

FY20 financial results

7 August 2020

Customers

  • Deferred premium payments for home, motor and small business customers experiencing financial hardship
  • Offered options such as policy changes, premium reductions, waived cancellation fees and waived/reduced excess fees
  • Travel insurance refunds
  • Free and confidential phone counselling service
  • Accelerated employee training to help employees identify and assist customers experiencing vulnerability and financial hardship
  • Customer Care Team established in New Zealand

Employees

  • >98% of staff working from home
  • Up to 400 additional people employed locally in customer facing roles
  • Provided one-off allowance to assist with expense of setting up a home workspace, and monthly allowance towards utility usage
  • Extended employee flu vaccination program to employees' families

Partners

  • Reduced payment times for suppliers
  • Working with supply chain partners to ensure customer support through claims process
  • Introduced initiatives to support broker partners, including free counselling services, professional development and digital marketing campaign support

Community

  • $4m community investment in organisations to address domestic violence and mental health
  • In Australia, supported the Australian Red Cross'
    COVID CONNECT program - employees volunteering their time to call vulnerable people
  • In New Zealand, IAG volunteers joined the Red Cross to pack parcels containing a range of essential items

3

Financial summary

Resilient underlying business performance

FY20 financial results

7 August 2020

FY19

FY20

Change

GWP ($m)

12,005

12,135

1.1%

Insurance profit* ($m)

1,224

741

39.5%

Underlying insurance margin (%)

16.6

16.0

60bps

Reported insurance margin (%)

16.9

10.1

680bps

Fee-based business ($m)

(9)

(23)

nm

Shareholders' funds income ($m)

227

(181)

nm

Net profit after tax ($m)

1,076

435

59.6%

Diluted cash EPS (cps)

38.83

12.12

68.8%

Dividend (cps)

32.0

10.0

68.8%

Cash ROE (%)

14.4

4.5

990bps

CET1 multiple

1.31

1.23

8bps

*The FY20 reported insurance profit in this document is presented on a management reported (non-IFRS) basis which is not directly comparable to the equivalent

4

statutory (IFRS) figure in IAG's FY20 Financial Report (Appendix 4E). A reconciliation between the two is provided on page 15 of the Investor Report and on page 7 of the Financial Report to comply with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's Regulatory Guide 230. IAG's FY20 net profit after tax is the same in this document and in the Financial Report.

Australia

Improving GWP trend, softer underlying profitability from long tail classes and investment returns

GWP growth of 0.4%

  • Improving 2H20 trend (+0.7%) despite ~$60m COVID-19 impact from lower new business volumes
  • FY20 absorbed business exit and lower CTP pricing effects
  • Rate-drivengrowth in short-tail personal lines of 3.2%
    • Rate increases largely in line with claims inflation
    • Further volume growth in Victoria
  • Commercial GWP 2.9% lower
    • Average rate increase of ~5.5%, lower volumes
    • Lower rate of reduction in 2H20 (-1.4%)

FY20 financial results

7 August 2020

Lower underlying margin of 14.9% (FY19: 15.5%)

  • Small net negative impact on underwriting profit from COVID-19 effects
    • Significant motor frequency benefit
    • Partial offset from claims in other classes
    • Provision for potential COVID-19 claim impacts
    • Increased operating costs
  • Poorer performance in commercial long tail portfolios
  • Significantly lower running yield on technical reserves
  • Reported margin decline from mix of adverse peril, reserving and credit spread effects

Australia - insurance margin

19.1%

16.2%

16.1%

14.8%

12.1%

13.9%

10.7%

2.5%

1H19

2H19

1H20

2H20

Reported margin

Underlying margin

5

New Zealand

Strong performance maintained

NZ$ GWP growth of 2.4%

  • Strong Business growth >5%
    • Higher volume in all key commercial classes
    • Higher rates in property and liability
  • Relatively flat Consumer
    GWP
    • Modest underlying growth excluding EQC changes
    • Ongoing rate and volume growth through AMI brand
  • Modest COVID-19 impact of ~$20m from lower new business volumes (reduced 2H20 GWP by ~1.5%)
  • Reported GWP growth of 3.5% - slightly favourable FX effect

FY20 financial results

7 August 2020

Strong underlying margin of 18.6% (FY19: 19.5%)

  • Small net positive impact on underwriting profit from COVID-19 impacts
    • Lower motor frequency due to lockdown
    • Increased costs including closure of AMI branches
  • Slightly lower 2H20 underlying margin - increased reinsurance expense
  • Lower reported margin of 20.2% (FY19: 24.7%)
    • Increased net natural peril claim cost following 1H20 Canterbury hailstorm

New Zealand - GWP growth / underlying margin

20.0%

18.9%

18.9%

18.3%

6.6%

7.4%

6.3%

5.5%

4.9%

4.2%

1.0% 0.8%

1H19

2H19

1H20

2H20

A$ GWP growth

NZ$ GWP growth

Underlying margin

6

GWP growth

2H20 growth impacted by COVID-19 effect on new business volumes

FY20 GWP growth of 1.1%

• ~$80m COVID-19 adverse impact on 2H20 - lower new

GWP growth

business volumes

  • Absorption of lower CTP pricing and business exit effects

Recent pricing patterns

  • Rate increases to broadly match underlying claims inflation in short tail personal lines
  • Reduced level of rate growth in New Zealand commercial lines, reflecting profitability of book
  • Continued average rate increases in Australian commercial lines of around 5.5%, varying considerably by segment

3.1%

>1% COVID-19

1.4%

impact

0.8%

1.1%

FY19

1H20

2H20

FY20

  • Putting price increases through to:
    • Counter cost and investment income pressures
    • Address underperforming portfolios

FY20 financial results

7 August 2020

7

Underwriting profit

2H20 COVID-19 impacts

Largely offsetting COVID-19 impacts

Positive (~$150m)

Negative (~$150m)

Claims

Claims

• Lower motor claim frequency, particularly in April and May

• ~$100m provision for potential COVID-19 claim cost impacts

• Partial offset from claims in other COVID-19 affected classes (e.g. landlords'

• Highly uncertain and estimated on a probability-weighted basis

insurance and travel insurance)

• Spans business interruption, landlords' and other insurance classes

Expenses

• ~$30m additional expenses - mainly from moving employees to a 'working from

home' basis

• Closure of AMI branch network in New Zealand (~$20m) - acceleration of

customer behaviour trends

FY20 financial results

7 August 2020

8

Prior period reserving

Negligible net movement expected in FY21

Second half net reserve strengthening of $53m

  • Driven by strengthening of Australian commercial long tail classes
    • Liability (over $40m), predominantly in silicosis and molestation
    • Deterioration in professional risks (nearly $20m) owing to claim frequency, average claim size and large claim emergence
    • Increased workers' compensation reserves (over $15m) - increased duration of weekly benefit claimants, legislative changes and emergence of large claims
  • ~$25m releases from CTP in line with expectations

Negligible prior period reserve movement expected in FY21

  • Minor CTP and long tail commercial impacts
  • Uncertainty attached to long tail reserve development in current economic and operating environment

Future underlying margin definition to include zero reserve release assumption

FY20 financial results

7 August 2020

Prior period reserve movements

$5m

Negligible

-$53m-$48m

1H20

2H20

FY20

FY21

9

Natural perils

Significant peril activity mitigated by reinsurance

Natural perils vs allowance

Severe peril activity in FY20

  • Full year outcome $263m above allowance
  • Significant contributions from:
    • Sequence of bushfire events (September 2019 - January 2020)
    • Major January hailstorm
    • February east coast low
  • High level of attritional events
  • Outcome assisted by significant reinsurance recoveries
    • Over $700m from range of catastrophe covers

FY21 perils allowance of $658m

  • Gross allowance (100%) increased ~2.5% to $975m
  • Net (post-quota share) allowance of $658m, up from $641m
  • Allows for strong reinsurance protection available in 1H21
    2020 aggregate cover active

$904m

$127m

$67m

$101m

$169m

$171m

$641m

$658m

$437m

FY20 financial results

7 August 2020

Net perils

Allowance / Stop-loss cover

Allowance / Stop-loss cover

FY20

FY21

Other events

Bushfires

Hailstorm

East coast low

10

Reinsurance

Strengthened protection

Transition to financial year basis for aggregate cover

  • Additional aggregate cover purchased for 12 months to 30 June 2021
  • Avoids renewal at time of peak period catastrophe activity

FY21 stop-loss protection

  • $67m xs $742m, post-quota share
  • $84m above FY21 allowance

Strong reinsurance position entering FY21

  • MER of $41m, post-quota share
  • $290m of gross cover available under 2020 aggregate

Increased 2H20 reinsurance costs

  • 2020 catastrophe renewal - increased cover at slightly higher rates
  • Replacement covers:
    • Temporary filling of $111m gap from catastrophe bond in 2020 aggregate
    • Second event drop-down replaced

FY20 financial results

7 August 2020

Gross catastrophe cover as at 1 July 2020

$m

10,000

Main Catastrophe Program

500

250

200

Drop-down Cover

$111m

FY21 Aggregate Cover

$289m

($350m xs $400m)

Calendar 2020 Aggregate Cover

25

($290m xs $0m)

0

Event

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

11

Investments

Reduced growth assets weighting of ~25% in shareholders' funds

Technical reserves

  • $5.8bn in fixed interest and cash
  • Significant impact from lower running yield in FY20
  • Matched duration of ~2 years

Shareholders' funds

  • $4.3bn invested in mix of fixed interest and growth asset categories
  • Reduced growth assets weighting of ~25%
    • Mark-to-marketvaluation impact
    • Some active reallocation to fixed interest
    • SBI General proceeds placed in fixed interest and cash
  • Near-termweighting of ~30%

FY20 financial results

7 August 2020

Fixed

interest &

cash ~$3.2bn

Shareholders' funds portfolio - 30 June 2020

Hedge funds

Higher yielding

~$140m

Alternatives

credit

Ventures

~$370m

~$33m

~$740m

Bohai

$33m

Private equity

~$10m

Australian

Global convertible

bonds

equities

~$150m

~$160m

International

equities

~$200m

12

Capital

CET1 capital position comfortably above benchmark

FY20 financial results

7 August 2020

13

Dividend

Consistent dividend policy applied

FY20 dividend

  • Full year dividend of 10 cents per share (FY19: 32cps)
    • Interim dividend of 10 cents paid in March
    • No final dividend
  • 82.8% of cash earnings
  • Negative cash earnings in 2H20

Adherence to long-term payout policy

  • 60-80%of cash earnings
  • Cash earnings comprises:
    • Net profit after tax attributable to IAG shareholders
    • Plus amortisation and impairment of acquired identifiable intangibles
    • Excluding any unusual items

Future franking capacity

  • Limited franking level expected over short term
  • Reflects expected temporary absence of Australian taxable earnings in FY20

FY20 financial results

7 August 2020

FY20

CASH EARNINGS

A$m

Net profit after tax

435

Acquired intangible amortisation and impairment

30

Unusual items:

- Gain on sale of interest in SBI General

(309)

- Customer refund provision

246

- Other corporate expenses

2

- Tax effect on net corporate expense

(94)

- Non-controlling interest in net corporate expense

(31)

Cash earnings

279

Dividend paid (10 cents per share)

231

Cash payout ratio

82.8%

14

Appendix - Group results

1H19

2H19

1H20

2H20

GROUP RESULTS

A$m

A$m

A$m

A$m

Gross written premium

5,881

6,124

5,962

6,173

Gross earned premium

5,984

5,958

6,105

6,059

Reinsurance expense

(2,373)

(2,331)

(2,396)

(2,405)

Net earned premium

3,611

3,627

3,709

3,654

Net claims expense

(2,358)

(2,261)

(2,433)

(2,577)

Commission expense

(324)

(351)

(337)

(336)

Underwriting expense

(535)

(506)

(519)

(565)

Underwriting profit

394

509

420

176

Investment income on technical reserves

102

219

81

64

Insurance profit

496

728

501

240

Net corporate expense

5

(9)

(152)

213

Interest

(48)

(46)

(54)

(38)

Profit/(loss) from fee-based business

5

(14)

(2)

(21)

Share of profit from associates

19

26

29

30

Investment income on shareholders' funds

(7)

234

50

(231)

Profit before income tax and amortisation

470

919

372

193

Income tax expense

(123)

(240)

(90)

53

Profit after income tax (before amortisation)

347

679

282

246

Non-controlling interests

(25)

(73)

20

(79)

Profit after income tax and non-controlling interests (before amortisation)

322

606

302

167

Amortisation and impairment

(29)

(28)

(15)

(15)

Profit attributable to IAG shareholders from continuing operations

293

578

287

152

Net profit/(loss) after tax from discontinued operations

207

(2)

(4)

-

Profit attributable to IAG shareholders

500

576

283

152

FY19

FY20

A$m

A$m

12,005

12,135

11,942

12,164

(4,704)

(4,801)

7,238

7,363

(4,619)

(5,010)

  1. (673)

(1,041) (1,084)

903596

321145

1,224741

  1. 61
  1. (92)
  1. (23)
  1. 59
  1. (181)

1,389565

  1. (37)

1,026528

  1. (59)

928469

  1. (30)

871439

205(4)

1,076435

FY20 financial results

7 August 2020

16

Appendix - Group ratios and key metrics

Insurance Ratios - Continuing Business

1H19

2H19

1H20

2H20

Loss ratio

65.3%

62.3%

65.6%

70.5%

Immunised loss ratio

64.6%

59.5%

65.6%

68.6%

Expense ratio

23.8%

23.7%

23.1%

24.7%

Commission ratio

9.0%

9.7%

9.1%

9.2%

Administration ratio

14.8%

14.0%

14.0%

15.5%

Combined ratio

89.1%

86.0%

88.7%

95.2%

Immunised combined ratio

88.4%

83.2%

88.7%

93.3%

Reported insurance margin

13.7%

20.1%

13.5%

6.6%

Underlying insurance margin

16.2%

16.9%

16.9%

15.1%

FY19 FY20

63.8% 68.0%

62.0% 67.1%

23.7% 23.8%

9.3% 9.1%

14.4% 14.7%

87.5% 91.8%

85.7% 90.9%

16.9% 10.1%

16.6% 16.0%

Key Financial Metrics (Total Operations)

1H19

2H19

1H20

2H20

Cash earnings ($m)

319

612

380

(101)

Reported ROE (average equity) (% pa)

15.4%

18.4%

9.0%

5.0%

FY19 FY20

931279

16.7% 7.0%

Cash ROE (average equity) (% pa)

9.8%

19.6%

12.1%

(3.3%)

14.4%

4.5%

Basic EPS (cents)

21.31

24.99

12.28

6.60

46.26

18.87

Diluted EPS (cents)

20.48

24.16

12.16

6.38

44.58

18.49

Cash EPS (cents)

13.60

26.56

16.49

(4.37)

40.04

12.12

Diluted cash EPS (cents)

13.40

25.63

15.98

(4.37)

38.83

12.12

DPS (cents)

12.00

20.00

10.00

-

32.00

10.00

Probability of adequacy

90%

90%

90%

90%

90%

90%

CET1 multiple

1.18

1.31

1.15

1.23

1.31

1.23

PCA multiple

2.00

2.12

1.80

1.97

2.12

1.97

FY20 financial results

7 August 2020

17

Appendix - Australia

1H19

2H19

1H20

2H20

AUSTRALIA RESULTS

A$m

A$m

A$m

A$m

Gross written premium

4,606

4,725

4,608

4,759

Gross earned premium

4,698

4,625

4,739

4,677

Reinsurance expense

(1,864)

(1,807)

(1,859)

(1,835)

Net earned premium

2,834

2,818

2,880

2,842

Net claims expense

(1,943)

(1,821)

(1,940)

(2,141)

Commission expense

(239)

(251)

(245)

(242)

Underwriting expense

(437)

(401)

(420)

(440)

Underwriting profit

215

345

275

19

Investment income on technical reserves

89

193

74

52

FY19 FY20

A$m A$m

9,331 9,367

9,323 9,416

(3,671) (3,694)

5,652 5,722

(3,764) (4,081)

  1. (487)
  1. (860)

560 294

282 126

GWP ($M) / UNDERLYING INSURANCE MARGIN (%)

14.8%

16.2%

16.1%

9,331

9,367

13.9%

15.5%

14.9%

4,606

4,725

4,608

4,759

Insurance profit

304

538

349

71

Profit/(loss) from fee-based business

9

(10)

6

(17)

Share of profit/(loss) from associates

1

1

-

(1)

Total divisional result

314

529

355

53

Insurance Ratios

1H19

2H19

1H20

2H20

Loss ratio

68.6%

64.6%

67.4%

75.3%

Immunised loss ratio

67.8%

61.0%

67.3%

72.9%

Expense ratio

23.8%

23.1%

23.1%

24.0%

Commission ratio

8.4%

8.9%

8.5%

8.5%

Administration ratio

15.4%

14.2%

14.6%

15.5%

Combined ratio

92.4%

87.7%

90.5%

99.3%

Immunised combined ratio

91.6%

84.1%

90.4%

96.9%

Reported insurance margin

10.7%

19.1%

12.1%

2.5%

Underlying insurance margin

14.8%

16.2%

16.1%

13.9%

FY20 financial results

842 420

  1. (11)
  1. (1)
  1. 408

FY19 FY20

66.6% 71.3%

64.4% 70.1%

23.5% 23.5%

8.7% 8.5%

14.8% 15.0%

90.1% 94.8%

87.9% 93.6%

14.9% 7.3%

15.5% 14.9%

1H19

2H19

1H20

2H20

GWP FY19

GWP FY20

FY20 GWP BY SEGMENT

30%

70%

Personal

FY19 FY20

Underlying insurance margin

FY20 GWP BY TAIL

18%

82%

Short Tail

7 August 2020

Commercial

Long Tail

18

Appendix - New Zealand

GWP ($M) / UNDERLYING INSURANCE MARGIN (%)

2,660 2,754

1H19

2H19

1H20

2H20

FY19

FY20

NEW ZEALAND RESULTS

A$m

A$m

A$m

A$m

A$m

A$m

Gross written premium

1,268

1,392

1,348

1,406

2,660

2,754

Gross earned premium

1,277

1,327

1,357

1,376

2,604

2,733

Reinsurance expense

(503)

(520)

(533)

(565)

(1,023)

(1,098)

Net earned premium

774

807

824

811

1,581

1,635

Net claims expense

(411)

(435)

(485)

(434)

(846)

(919)

Commission expense

(81)

(98)

(90)

(92)

(179)

(182)

Underwriting expense

(98)

(104)

(99)

(124)

(202)

(223)

Underwriting profit

184

170

150

161

354

311

Investment income on technical reserves

9

27

6

13

36

19

Insurance profit

193

197

156

174

390

330

Insurance Ratios

1H19

2H19

1H20

2H20

FY19

FY20

Loss ratio

53.1%

53.9%

58.9%

53.5%

53.5%

56.2%

Immunised loss ratio

52.7%

53.5%

59.0%

53.0%

53.1%

56.0%

Expense ratio

23.2%

25.0%

22.9%

26.6%

24.1%

24.7%

Commission ratio

10.5%

12.1%

10.9%

11.3%

11.3%

11.1%

Administration ratio

12.7%

12.9%

12.0%

15.3%

12.8%

13.6%

Combined ratio

76.3%

78.9%

81.8%

80.1%

77.6%

80.9%

Immunised combined ratio

75.9%

78.5%

81.9%

79.6%

77.2%

80.7%

Reported insurance margin

24.9%

24.4%

18.9%

21.5%

24.7%

20.2%

Underlying insurance margin

20.0%

18.9%

18.9%

18.3%

19.5%

18.6%

20.0%

18.9%

18.9%

18.3%

19.5%

18.6%

1,268

1,392

1,348

1,406

1H19 2H19 1H20 2H20FY19 FY20

GWP FY19

GWP FY20

Underlying insurance margin

FY20 GWP BY CLASS

FY20 GWP BY CHANNEL

15%

44%

44%

56%

41%

FY20 financial results

Consumer

Broker/Agent

Business

Direct

7 August 2020

Affinity

19

Important information

This presentation contains general information current as at 7 August 2020 and is not a recommendation or advice in relation to Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) or any product or service offered by IAG's subsidiaries. It presents financial information on both a statutory basis (prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards which comply with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)) and non-IFRS basis. This presentation is not an invitation, solicitation, recommendation or offer to buy, issue or sell securities or other financial products in any jurisdiction.

The presentation should not be relied upon as advice as it does not take into account the financial situation, investment objectives or particular needs of any person. The presentation contains information in summary form and should be read in conjunction with IAG's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements filed with the Australian Securities Exchange (available at www.iag.com.au), and investors should consult their own professional advisers.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or reliability of any statements (including forward-looking statements or forecasts), estimates or opinions, or the accuracy or reliability of the assumptions on which they are based.

Any forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Neither IAG, nor any other person, gives any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this presentation will actually occur and IAG assumes no obligation to update such information. In addition, past performance is no guarantee or indication of future performance.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, IAG, its subsidiaries and their respective directors, officers, employees, agents and advisers disclaim all liability and responsibility for any direct or indirect loss, costs or damage which may be suffered by any recipient through use of or reliance on anything contained in, implied by or omitted from this presentation.

Local currencies have been used where possible. Prevailing exchange rates have been used to convert local currency amounts into Australian dollars, where appropriate.

FY20 financial results

7 August 2020

20

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 08:08:20 UTC
