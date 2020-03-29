Insurance Australia : IAG Guidance Unchanged Despite Investment Income Loss

Log in
03/29/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Insurance Australia Group Ltd. said widening credit spreads had hurt a portion of its investment income, but it would be able to recover the loss and was making no changes to its annual guidance.

IAG reported that since the start of January it had experienced the unrealized loss of around 100 million Australian dollars (US$61.52 million) on its technical reserves investment income. Most of the loss was incurred in March.

"With the extreme volatility presently surrounding such mark-to-market measures, IAG has not reflected this timing effect in its reported margin guidance," it said. "Given the high credit quality of the securities held, IAG anticipates this unrealized loss will be recovered as the securities mature."

IAG said it retains a strong capital position, which was backed up by the sale of its 26% interest in SBI General in India.

"As a result, IAG will book a net profit on sale of approximately A$310 million in the second half of FY 2020," the company said. "The completed sale of the interest in SBI General has increased IAG's regulatory capital position by nearly A$450 million."

The insurer said that its FY 2020 guidance remained unchanged, noting that its margin guidance assumes there was no "material movement" in foreign exchange rates or investment income in the second half of the financial year.

"IAG's underlying business performance has remained strong, although overall year-to-date profitability has absorbed substantial adverse impacts from net natural peril claim costs and, more recently, severe investment market movements," said IAG.

Despite this IAG said it had postponed its investor day to be held on May 14 due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

"From a business perspective, service levels have held steady and we have seen an encouraging lift in productivity, energy and engagement across our operational teams as we work to support our customers and each other," said Chief Executive Peter Harmer.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 7 378 M
EBIT 2020 958 M
Net income 2020 860 M
Debt 2020 1 194 M
Yield 2020 4,00%
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,95x
EV / Sales2021 1,91x
Capitalization 13 169 M
Chart INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Insurance Australia Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,01  AUD
Last Close Price 5,77  AUD
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter G. Harmer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Elizabeth Blomfield Bryan Chairman
Nicholas Barrie Hawkins Chief Financial Officer
Philip Johnson Twyman Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas William Pockett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED-19.97%8 077
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.38%34 722
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-21.33%28 034
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-27.02%25 490
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-2.75%17 125
SAMPO OYJ-29.07%15 831
