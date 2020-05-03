Insurance Australia : IAG Warns It May Not Pay Final Dividend, Maintains Guidance

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Insurance Australia Group Ltd. has warned that it may not pay a final dividend in September because of the impact of the coronavirus, despite maintaining fiscal 2020 margin and premium guidance.

The Australian insurer on Monday said there was "presently limited scope" to pay a final dividend for year ending June 30, adding that it would decide the amount of any payout in August.

IAG said market corrections meant its investment income on shareholders' funds was running at a pre-tax loss of 280 million Australian dollars (US$179.7 million) at April 30. Its weighting towards growth assets reduced from 49% at December 31 to less than 30% at April 30, it said.

Insurers and banks have also been asked by Australia's prudential regulator to seriously consider suspending decisions on dividends until there is more certainty about how the coronavirus will affect the economy.

IAG said underlying business performance has remained strong for the nine months to March 31 and still expects low single digit growth in gross written premiums, and a reported insurance margin of 12.5-14.5%.

The insurer said it retained a strong capital position at the top end of its targeted range.

