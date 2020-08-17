Log in
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
Insurance Australia : IAG prices institutional subordinated debt issue

08/17/2020 | 05:53am EDT
17 Aug 2020
Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) today advised that it has successfully priced $450 million of securities under the wholesale A$ subordinated debt offering announced today. The securities are scheduled to be issued on 24 August 2020.

The subordinated debt qualifies as Tier 2 Capital under the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) capital adequacy framework for general insurers.

'We are pleased to have achieved such a positive outcome in these challenging times,' said IAG's Acting Chief Financial Officer, Michelle McPherson.

The $450 million issue will pay investors interest quarterly at a floating rate equal to the three-month market rate (currently BBSW) plus a margin of 2.45% per annum.

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 09:52:16 UTC
