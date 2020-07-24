Insurance Australia : Management presentation - IAG outlines FY20 results (534.4 KB)

This presentation is based on a preliminary view of IAG's FY20 results
which remain subject to finalisation of audit and Board approval.
IAG outlines
FY20 results
|
Peter Harmer
|
Nick Hawkins
|
Managing Director and
|
Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
|
24 July 2020
|
Financial summary
Resilient underlying business performance and strong financial
position
Outline of FY20 financial results
24 July 2020
|
|
FY19
|
FY20
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
GWP ($m)
|
12,005
|
12,135
|
1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
Underlying insurance margin (%)
|
16.6
|
16.0
|
60bps
|
|
|
|
|
Reported insurance margin (%)*
|
16.9
|
10.1
|
680bps
|
|
|
|
|
Fee-based business ($m)
|
(9)
|
(23)
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' funds income ($m)
|
227
|
(181)
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
Net corporate (expense)/profit ($m)
|
(4)
|
61
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
Cash earnings ($m)
|
931
|
279
|
70.0%
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend (cps)
|
32.0
|
10.0
|
68.8%
|
|
|
|
|
CET1 multiple
|
1.31
|
1.23
|
8bps
nm - not meaningful
|
*The FY20 reported insurance margin indicated in this announcement is presented on a management reported (non-IFRS) basis which is not directly comparable
|
2
to the equivalent statutory (IFRS) figure that will appear in IAG's FY20 Financial Report (Appendix 4E). On a statutory basis the reported insurance margin is expected to be 6.8% (a reduction of 330bps), after inclusion of the $246m pre-tax provision for customer refunds.
COVID-19 impacts
Modestly adverse GWP effect, neutral insurance margin impact
|
Operational impacts and initiatives
|
• Rapid deployment of working from home arrangements >98% of staff
|
|
• Up to 400 additional people employed locally in customer-facing roles
|
|
• Range of support packages introduced for customers, suppliers and intermediaries facing hardship
|
|
• Lower new business volumes March to May - recovered to more normal levels by June
|
|
• Reduced motor claims frequency, particularly in April/May - rebound as lockdown conditions eased
|
|
• Increased claim costs in COVID-19 influenced classes - e.g. landlords' insurance, travel insurance
|
|
• Maintained strong retention levels in all core portfolios
|
|
• Acceleration of customer trends away from traditional channels
|
|
|
FY20 financial impact
|
• Modestly adverse GWP effect from lower new business volumes - estimated at ~$80m, or over 1% of GWP in 2H20
|
|
• Net benefit in claims expense
|
|
o Lower motor frequency partially offset by claims in other classes (e.g. landlords', travel)
|
|
o Prudent provision of >$100m for potential COVID-19-related claims, including business interruption
|
|
• Increased operating costs, including those from working from home rollout
|
|
• Broadly neutral insurance profit impact
|
|
• Adverse investment income impact from COVID-19-inspired market volatility
|
|
Outline of FY20 financial results
Reported insurance margin
Reconciles to low end of guidance via peril, reserving and credit spread effects
|
|
Margin impact
|
|
|
FY20 revised reported margin guidance
|
12.5-14.5%
|
|
|
2H20 prior period reserve strengthening
|
(~120bps)
|
(-0.7% of NEP compared with +0.5% of NEP guidance)
|
|
|
|
Natural perils above guidance
|
(~70bps)
|
(Net cost of $904m vs. updated guidance of $850m)
|
|
|
|
2H20 credit spread widening
|
(~70bps)
|
($53m, not factored into revised guidance)
|
|
|
|
Total negative impact
|
(~260bps)
|
|
|
|
FY20 reported margin
|
10.1%
Outline of FY20 financial results
Underlying insurance margin
Broadly neutral COVID-19 impact
Softer 2H20 underlying margin of 15.1%
-
Neutral COVID-19 impact
-
Deterioration in Australian long tail commercial profitability
-
Lower investment yields from lower interest rates (~70bps margin headwind vs. 1H20)
-
Higher non-quota share reinsurance expense
-
-
Replacement of covers after early calendar 2020 peril activity
|
16.2%
|
16.9%
|
16.9%
|
15.1%
|
|
13.7%
|
|
|
13.5%
6.6%
|
1H19
|
|
2H19
|
1H20
|
2H20
|
Outline of FY20 financial results
|
|
Reported margin
|
|
Underlying margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24 July 2020
|
|
|
|
|
5
Prior period reserving
Reserve strengthening across Australian long tail classes (ex-CTP)
Second half net reserve strengthening of $53m
-
Driven by strengthening of Australian commercial long tail classes
-
-
Liability (over $40m), predominantly in silicosis and molestation
-
Deterioration in professional risks (nearly $20m)
-
Increased workers' compensation reserves (over $15m)
-
Stronger claim development and increased number of large claims
-
~$25m releases from CTP in line with expectations
Negligible prior period reserve movement expected in FY21
-
Uncertainty attached to long tail reserve development in current economic and operating environment
Prior period reserve movements
$5m
Negligible
-$53m-$48m
Outline of FY20 financial results
Customer refund provision
Increased to cover two further refund programs
|
Provision for customer refunds of $246m pre-tax ($141m post-tax)
|
|
|
|
|
CUSTOMER REFUND PROVISION
|
1H20
|
2H20
|
FY20
|
• 1H20 pre-tax provision of $150m ($82m post-tax) for customer refunds
|
A$m
|
A$m
|
A$m
|
|
• Related to a specific multi-year pricing issue
|
Gross provision
|
180
|
110
|
290
|
Quota share recovery
|
|
|
|
• Pre-tax provision increased by $96m ($59m post-tax) in 2H20
|
(30)
|
(14)
|
(44)
|
Corporate expense
|
150
|
96
|
246
|
• Covers two further pricing issues of similar nature, and related refund programs
|
Income tax
|
(45)
|
(29)
|
(74)
|
• All issues in Australia and self-notified to ASIC
|
Non-controlling interest
|
(23)
|
(8)
|
(31)
|
• Review of pricing systems and processes is ongoing
|
Net provision
|
82
|
59
|
141
Outline of FY20 financial results
Capital, reinsurance and dividend
Strong financial position
Strong capital position maintained
-
Stronger CET1 ratio of 1.23 at 30 June 2020
-
Includes benefit of SBI General sale
-
Comfortably above targeted range of 0.9-1.1
-
Maintain conservative approach to capital in uncertain economic circumstances
Strong reinsurance position entering FY21
-
MER of $41m at 1 July 2020
-
Transitioning aggregate cover to financial year basis
Anticipate no final FY20 dividend
-
Expected FY20 cash earnings of $279m
-
Application of top end of 60-80% payout ratio gives full year dividend similar to 10cps interim payment
CET1 ratio
|
1H20
|
FY20
|
|
Target benchmark (0.9-1.1)
Outline of FY20 financial results
