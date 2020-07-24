Insurance Australia : Management presentation - IAG outlines FY20 results (534.4 KB)

to the equivalent statutory (IFRS) figure that will appear in IAG's FY20 Financial Report (Appendix 4E). On a statutory basis the reported insurance margin is expected to be 6.8% (a reduction of 330bps), after inclusion of the $246m pre-tax provision for customer refunds.

Important information

This presentation contains general information current as at 24 July 2020 and is not a recommendation or advice in relation to Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) or any product or service offered by IAG's subsidiaries. It presents financial information on both a statutory basis (prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards which comply with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)) and non-IFRS basis. This presentation is not an invitation, solicitation, recommendation or offer to buy, issue or sell securities or other financial products in any jurisdiction.

The presentation should not be relied upon as advice as it does not take into account the financial situation, investment objectives or particular needs of any person. The presentation contains information in summary form and should be read in conjunction with IAG's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements filed with the Australian Securities Exchange (available at www.iag.com.au), and investors should consult with their own professional advisers.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or reliability of any statements (including forward-looking statements or forecasts), estimates or opinions, or the accuracy or reliability of the assumptions on which they are based.

Any forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Neither IAG, nor any other person, gives any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this presentation will actually occur and IAG assumes no obligation to update such information. In addition, past performance is no guarantee or indication of future performance.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, IAG, its subsidiaries and their respective directors, officers, employees, agents and advisers disclaim all liability and responsibility for any direct or indirect loss, costs or damage which may be suffered by any recipient through use of or reliance on anything contained in, implied by or omitted from this presentation.

Local currencies have been used where possible. Prevailing exchange rates have been used to convert local currency amounts into Australian dollars, where appropriate.

Outline of FY20 financial results