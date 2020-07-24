Insurance Australia : Management presentation - IAG outlines FY20 results (534.4 KB)

Log in
07/24/2020 | 04:01am EDT

This presentation is based on a preliminary view of IAG's FY20 results

which remain subject to finalisation of audit and Board approval.

IAG outlines

FY20 results

Peter Harmer

Nick Hawkins

Managing Director and

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Chief Executive Officer

24 July 2020

This release has been authorised by IAG's Disclosure Committee

Financial summary

Resilient underlying business performance and strong financial

position

Outline of FY20 financial results

24 July 2020

FY19

FY20

Change

GWP ($m)

12,005

12,135

1.1%

Underlying insurance margin (%)

16.6

16.0

60bps

Reported insurance margin (%)*

16.9

10.1

680bps

Fee-based business ($m)

(9)

(23)

nm

Shareholders' funds income ($m)

227

(181)

nm

Net corporate (expense)/profit ($m)

(4)

61

nm

Cash earnings ($m)

931

279

70.0%

Dividend (cps)

32.0

10.0

68.8%

CET1 multiple

1.31

1.23

8bps

nm - not meaningful

*The FY20 reported insurance margin indicated in this announcement is presented on a management reported (non-IFRS) basis which is not directly comparable

2

to the equivalent statutory (IFRS) figure that will appear in IAG's FY20 Financial Report (Appendix 4E). On a statutory basis the reported insurance margin is expected to be 6.8% (a reduction of 330bps), after inclusion of the $246m pre-tax provision for customer refunds.

COVID-19 impacts

Modestly adverse GWP effect, neutral insurance margin impact

Operational impacts and initiatives

• Rapid deployment of working from home arrangements >98% of staff

• Up to 400 additional people employed locally in customer-facing roles

• Range of support packages introduced for customers, suppliers and intermediaries facing hardship

• Lower new business volumes March to May - recovered to more normal levels by June

• Reduced motor claims frequency, particularly in April/May - rebound as lockdown conditions eased

• Increased claim costs in COVID-19 influenced classes - e.g. landlords' insurance, travel insurance

• Maintained strong retention levels in all core portfolios

• Acceleration of customer trends away from traditional channels

FY20 financial impact

Modestly adverse GWP effect from lower new business volumes - estimated at ~$80m, or over 1% of GWP in 2H20

Net benefit in claims expense

o Lower motor frequency partially offset by claims in other classes (e.g. landlords', travel)

o Prudent provision of >$100m for potential COVID-19-related claims, including business interruption

Increased operating costs, including those from working from home rollout

Broadly neutral insurance profit impact

Adverse investment income impact from COVID-19-inspired market volatility

Outline of FY20 financial results

24 July 2020

3

Reported insurance margin

Reconciles to low end of guidance via peril, reserving and credit spread effects

Margin impact

FY20 revised reported margin guidance

12.5-14.5%

2H20 prior period reserve strengthening

(~120bps)

(-0.7% of NEP compared with +0.5% of NEP guidance)

Natural perils above guidance

(~70bps)

(Net cost of $904m vs. updated guidance of $850m)

2H20 credit spread widening

(~70bps)

($53m, not factored into revised guidance)

Total negative impact

(~260bps)

FY20 reported margin

10.1%

Outline of FY20 financial results

24 July 2020

4

Underlying insurance margin

Broadly neutral COVID-19 impact

Softer 2H20 underlying margin of 15.1%

  • Neutral COVID-19 impact
  • Deterioration in Australian long tail commercial profitability

Insurance margin

20.1%

  • Lower investment yields from lower interest rates (~70bps margin headwind vs. 1H20)
  • Higher non-quota share reinsurance expense
    • Replacement of covers after early calendar 2020 peril activity

16.2%

16.9%

16.9%

15.1%

13.7%

13.5%

6.6%

1H19

2H19

1H20

2H20

Outline of FY20 financial results

Reported margin

Underlying margin

24 July 2020

5

Prior period reserving

Reserve strengthening across Australian long tail classes (ex-CTP)

Second half net reserve strengthening of $53m

  • Driven by strengthening of Australian commercial long tail classes
    • Liability (over $40m), predominantly in silicosis and molestation
    • Deterioration in professional risks (nearly $20m)
    • Increased workers' compensation reserves (over $15m)
  • Stronger claim development and increased number of large claims
  • ~$25m releases from CTP in line with expectations

Negligible prior period reserve movement expected in FY21

  • Uncertainty attached to long tail reserve development in current economic and operating environment

Prior period reserve movements

$5m

Negligible

-$53m-$48m

1H20

2H20

FY20

FY21

Outline of FY20 financial results

24 July 2020

6

Customer refund provision

Increased to cover two further refund programs

Provision for customer refunds of $246m pre-tax ($141m post-tax)

CUSTOMER REFUND PROVISION

1H20

2H20

FY20

• 1H20 pre-tax provision of $150m ($82m post-tax) for customer refunds

A$m

A$m

A$m

Related to a specific multi-year pricing issue

Gross provision

180

110

290

Quota share recovery

• Pre-tax provision increased by $96m ($59m post-tax) in 2H20

(30)

(14)

(44)

Corporate expense

150

96

246

Covers two further pricing issues of similar nature, and related refund programs

Income tax

(45)

(29)

(74)

• All issues in Australia and self-notified to ASIC

Non-controlling interest

(23)

(8)

(31)

• Review of pricing systems and processes is ongoing

Net provision

82

59

141

Outline of FY20 financial results

24 July 2020

7

Capital, reinsurance and dividend

Strong financial position

Strong capital position maintained

  • Stronger CET1 ratio of 1.23 at 30 June 2020
  • Includes benefit of SBI General sale
  • Comfortably above targeted range of 0.9-1.1
  • Maintain conservative approach to capital in uncertain economic circumstances

Strong reinsurance position entering FY21

  • MER of $41m at 1 July 2020
  • Transitioning aggregate cover to financial year basis

Anticipate no final FY20 dividend

  • Expected FY20 cash earnings of $279m
  • Application of top end of 60-80% payout ratio gives full year dividend similar to 10cps interim payment

CET1 ratio

1.15

1.23

1H20

FY20

Target benchmark (0.9-1.1)

Outline of FY20 financial results

24 July 2020

8

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
