Insurance Australia : Update to ex-date for capital management initiative

10/18/2018 | 09:43am CEST

The following dates are changed:

  • The last date for trading ordinary shares to be entitled to the special dividend and capital return, and the last day for trading in pre-consolidated ordinary shares will be 30 October 2018 (rather than 29 October 2018); and
  • The Date for the special dividend and capital return will be 31 October 2018 (rather than 30 October 2018), together with the commencement of trading of consolidated shares on a deferred settlement basis.

There are no other changes to the Key Dates. The Explanatory Notes to the Notice of Meeting will be taken to be supplemented and revised accordingly.

See all information about the capital management initiative

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 07:42:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 7 646 M
EBIT 2019 1 554 M
Net income 2019 1 098 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,12%
P/E ratio 2019 16,41
P/E ratio 2020 16,19
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,11x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,05x
Capitalization 16 118 M
Chart INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Insurance Australia Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 7,58  AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter G. Harmer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Elizabeth Blomfield Bryan Chairman
Nicholas Barrie Hawkins Chief Financial Officer
Hugh Alasdair Fletcher Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Johnson Twyman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LTD-5.66%11 488
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY4.17%510 159
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC4.49%33 877
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-9.03%33 099
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-11.38%32 255
SAMPO OYJ-10.09%26 330
