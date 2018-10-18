Insurance Australia : Update to ex-date for capital management initiative

The following dates are changed:

The last date for trading ordinary shares to be entitled to the special dividend and capital return, and the last day for trading in pre-consolidated ordinary shares will be 30 October 2018 (rather than 29 October 2018); and

The Date for the special dividend and capital return will be 31 October 2018 (rather than 30 October 2018), together with the commencement of trading of consolidated shares on a deferred settlement basis.

There are no other changes to the Key Dates. The Explanatory Notes to the Notice of Meeting will be taken to be supplemented and revised accordingly.

