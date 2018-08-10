Walmart Partners with Starco Brands to Launch Walmart’s Parents’ Choice Nursery Cleaner Powered by Starco Brands’ Breathe-Safe™ Technology

Log in
08/10/2018 | 09:20pm CEST

SANTA MONICA, Calif, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starco Brands (OTC: STCB) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) have partnered to offer consumers a child-safe and environmentally friendly Multi Purpose Nursery Cleaner under Walmart’s Parents’ Choice brand. The multi-purpose cleaner utilizes Starco Brands’ Breathe Safe Technology found in the Breathe™ aerosol cleaing line. This aerosol cleaning line is the first and only aerosol cleaning line to be approved by the EPA’s Safer Choice program.  

“Walmart shoppers trust the Parents’ Choice brand to give them high quality and safe products at a great value,” said Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands, “and Walmart chose to work with Starco Brands on this product because they know that the Breathe aerosol line is the only line globally certified by the EPA’s Safer Choice program. The Breathe line had also won three prestigious awards in 2017 and 2018. What an incredible choice for their general purpose nursery cleaner: effective, safe and gentle, even for the most precious areas of your home.”

Commenting on the launch, Jim Leonardi, Chief Sales Officer of Starco Brands said, “Day after day we are seeing the retailer shift from traditional toxic cleaners to safer products that don’t sacrifice on performance.  We are in an era of truly being able to deliver products that are safe for your home and environment, while delivering a high end experience and true cleaning  performance.”

Parents’ Choice Multi-Purpose Nursery Cleaner Powered with Breathe-Safe is available nationally at Walmart stores.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, born out of The Starco Group, is an innovative consumer packaged goods company focused on technological innovation that changes the current landscape.  Starco Brands invents cutting edge products that change our behavior. Starco Brands develops products across 10 different categories including: Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Food, Beverage & Spirits, DIY Hardware and Arts & Crafts.  For more information about the Breathe product line, please visit www.breathecleaning.com. For more information about Starco Brands, please visit www.starcobrands.com.

About The Starco Group 

The Starco Group was founded in 2010 by Ross Sklar and today is a large-scale and highly diversified manufacturer of a wide range of consumer products, including household cleaning, air care, DIY/hardware, arts & crafts, personal care, OTC’s, food, beverage and spirits. For more information, visit www.thestarcogroup.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company’s liquidity, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire, factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in  the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

   
CONTACT:  
CONSUMER/TRADE PRESS  INVESTORS/FINANCIAL PRESS
Starco Brands Liolios
Lisa Becker Sean McGowan
888.816.1161          949.574.3860
lisa@starcobrands.com smcgowan@liolios.com
   

Primary Logo


