Intact Financial : Agenda – 2020 Annual Meeting

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

HTTP://WWW.VIRTUALSHAREHOLDERMEETING/IFC2020

MAY 6, 2020 AT 12:30 P.M. ET

AGENDA

Call to Order and Chairman of the Board of Directors' Welcome and Introduction - Claude Dussault, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Notice of Meeting and Quorum

Reception of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the auditor's report on those statements

Appointment of the auditor

Election of Directors

Resolution to confirm, ratify and approve the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan of Intact Financial Corporation