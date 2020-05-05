Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Intact Financial Corporation    IFC   CA45823T1066

INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(IFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intact Financial : Agenda – 2020 Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 03:54am EDT

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

HTTP://WWW.VIRTUALSHAREHOLDERMEETING/IFC2020

MAY 6, 2020 AT 12:30 P.M. ET

AGENDA

  1. Call to Order and Chairman of the Board of Directors' Welcome and Introduction - Claude Dussault, Chairman of the Board of Directors
  2. Notice of Meeting and Quorum
  3. Reception of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the auditor's report on those statements
  4. Appointment of the auditor
  5. Election of Directors
  6. Resolution to confirm, ratify and approve the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan of Intact Financial Corporation
  7. Advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the

Management Proxy Circular of Intact Financial Corporation dated as of April 3, 2020

  1. Chairman of the Board of Directors' Report - Claude Dussault, Chairman of the Board of Directors
  2. Chief Executive Officer's Report - Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer
  3. Questions and Answers
  4. Closing Comments and Termination of Meeting

Disclaimer

Intact Financial Corporation published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 07:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATI
03:59aINTACT FINANCIAL : Minutes of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03:54aINTACT FINANCIAL : Agenda – 2020 Annual Meeting
PU
05/04INTACT FINANCIAL : Stephen Snyder will not seek re-election to IFC Board of Dire..
AQ
04/29INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
04/27INTACT FINANCIAL : Media Advisory - Intact Financial Corporation to announce 202..
AQ
04/24INTACT FINANCIAL : AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of The Guarantee Co of North ..
AQ
04/23AM BEST : Removes from Under Review with Positive Implications and Upgrades Cred..
BU
04/14INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION : continues to help customers manage the impacts of..
AQ
04/08INTACT FINANCIAL : Notice of Meeting
PU
04/07INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION : announces virtual Annual Meeting of shareholders ..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 11 136 M
EBIT 2020 1 507 M
Net income 2020 909 M
Debt 2020 1 962 M
Yield 2020 2,53%
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,87x
EV / Sales2021 1,72x
Capitalization 18 850 M
Chart INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intact Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 149,29  CAD
Last Close Price 131,80  CAD
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Brindamour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claude Dussault Chairman
Mathieu Lamy Chief Operating & Information Officer, EVP
Louis Marcotte Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert William Crispin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION-5.64%13 374
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-11.30%31 558
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-4.78%31 043
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-29.24%24 285
SAMPO OYJ-22.28%18 475
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-2.05%16 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group