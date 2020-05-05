Intact Financial : Agenda – 2020 Annual Meeting

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
HTTP://WWW.VIRTUALSHAREHOLDERMEETING/IFC2020
MAY 6, 2020 AT 12:30 P.M. ET
AGENDA
-
Call to Order and Chairman of the Board of Directors' Welcome and Introduction - Claude Dussault, Chairman of the Board of Directors
-
Notice of Meeting and Quorum
-
Reception of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the auditor's report on those statements
-
Appointment of the auditor
-
Election of Directors
-
Resolution to confirm, ratify and approve the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan of Intact Financial Corporation
-
Advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the
Management Proxy Circular of Intact Financial Corporation dated as of April 3, 2020
-
Chairman of the Board of Directors' Report - Claude Dussault, Chairman of the Board of Directors
-
Chief Executive Officer's Report - Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer
-
Questions and Answers
-
Closing Comments and Termination of Meeting
Disclaimer
Intact Financial Corporation published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 07:53:03 UTC