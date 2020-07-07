Intact Financial : Annual Information Form (for the year ended December 31, 2019)

Intact Financial Corporation

Annual Information Form March 30, 2020

Buildinga ResilientFuture

Our purpose, values and core belief

Our purposeis to help people, business and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times. We built a business with help in mind - it's why we exist.

Our values

Our valuesguide how we work with customers, employees, shareholders anddeﬁnes our role in society.

Our core beliefis that insurance is about people, not things. This is why we've created a customer driven approach and set clear expectations for our leaders with our leadership success factors.

Our values guide our decision making and emphasize our commitment to excel in all aspects of our business. We won't compromise on ourvalues because our values matter as much as our results.

Integrity

• Be honest, open and fair

• Set high standards

• Stand up for what is right

Respect

• Be kind

• See diversity as a strength

• Be inclusive and collaborate

Customer-driven

• Listen to our customers

• Make it easy, ﬁnd solutions

• Deliver second-to-none experiences

Excellence

• Act with discipline and drive to outperform

• Embrace change, improve every day

• Celebrate success, yet remain humble

Our leadership success factors

Live our values | Care for people | Be open and honest | Take accountability | Drive change

Our objectives

Our customers are our advocates

• 3 out of 4 customers are our advocates

• 3 out of 4 customers actively engage with us digitally

Our people are engaged

• Be a best employer

• Be a destination for top talent and experts

Our company is one of the most respected

• Exceed industry ROE by 500 bps

• Grow NOIPS 10% yearly over time

Generosity

• Help others

• Protect the environment

• Make our communities more resilient

Table of Contents

and list of information incorporated by reference

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain of the statements included or incorporated by reference in this Annual Information Form about the Company's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely", "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other similar or comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise indicated, all forward-looking statements directly included in this AIF are made as at March 30, 2020 and all forward-looking statements incorporated by reference are made as at December 31, 2019, and are subject to change after these dates. This AIF also contains forward-looking statements with respect to the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of The Guarantee Company of North America ("The Guarantee") and Frank Cowan Company Limited ("FCC").

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors:

•expected regulatory processes and outcomes in connection with its business;

•the Company's ability to implement its strategy or operate its business as management currently expects;

•its ability to accurately assess the risks associated with the insurance policies that the Company writes;

•unfavourable capital market developments or other factors which may affect the Company's investments, floating rate securities and funding obligations under its pension plans;

•the cyclical nature of the P&C insurance industry;

•management's ability to accurately predict future claims frequency and severity, including in the high-net-worth and personal auto lines of business;

•government regulations designed to protect policyholders and creditors rather than investors;

•litigation and regulatory actions;

•periodic negative publicity regarding the insurance industry;

•intense competition;

•the Company's reliance on brokers and third parties to sell its products to clients and provide services to the Company;

•the Company's ability to successfully pursue its acquisition strategy;

•the Company's ability to execute its business strategy;

•the Company's ability to achieve synergies arising from successful integration plans relating to acquisitions;

•the terms and conditions of the Acquisition;

•the Company's expectations in relation to synergies, future economic and business conditions and other factors in relation to the Acquisition and resulting impact on growth and accretion in various financial metrics;

•the Company's profitability and ability to improve its combined ratio in the United States;

•the Company's ability to improve its combined ratio in relation to the Acquisition;

•the Company's ability to retain business and key employees in relation to the Acquisition;

•the Company's participation in the Facility Association (a mandatory pooling arrangement among all industry participants) and similar mandated risk-sharing pools;

•terrorist attacks and ensuing events;

•the occurrence and frequency of catastrophe events, including a major earthquake;

•catastrophe losses caused by severe weather and other weather-related losses, as well as the impact of climate change;

•the occurrence of and response to public health crises including epidemics, pandemics or outbreaks of new infectious diseases, including, most recently, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ensuing events;

•the Company's ability to maintain its financial strength and issuer credit ratings;

12

•the Company's access to debt and equity financing;

•the Company's ability to compete for large commercial business;

•the Company's ability to alleviate risk through reinsurance;

•the Company's ability to successfully manage credit risk (including credit risk related to the financial health of reinsurers);

•the Company's ability to contain fraud and/or abuse;

•the Company's reliance on information technology and telecommunications systems and potential failure of or disruption to those systems, including in the context of evolving cybersecurity risk;

•the impact of developments in technology and use of data on the Company's products and distribution;

•the Company's dependence on and ability to retain key employees;

•changes in laws or regulations;

•general economic, financial and political conditions;

•the Company's dependence on the results of operations of its subsidiaries and the ability of the Company's subsidiaries to pay dividends;

•the volatility of the stock market and other factors affecting the trading prices of the Company's securities;

•the Company's ability to hedge exposures to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates;

•future sales of a substantial number of its common shares;

•changes in applicable tax laws, tax treaties or tax regulations or the interpretation or enforcement thereof.

All of the forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference in this AIF are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the section entitledRisk Managementat pages 53 to 72 of our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("2019 MD&A"), in Notes 10 and 13 at pages 31 to 37 and 41 to 43 of our Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("2019 Consolidated Financial Statements") and those made in our other filings with the securities commissions or similar authorities in Canada that are incorporated by reference in this AIF as well as the risk factors described onpage 13of this AIF. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. These factors should, however, be considered carefully. Although the forward-looking statements are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors should ensure the preceding information is carefully considered. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements made herein or in the documents incorporated herein by reference. The Company and management have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.