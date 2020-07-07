Intact Financial : Annual Information Form (for the year ended December 31, 2019)

Intact Financial Corporation
Annual Information Form March 30, 2020
Buildinga ResilientFuture
Our purpose, values and core belief
Our purposeis to help people, business and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times. We built a business with help in mind - it's why we exist.
Our values
Our valuesguide how we work with customers, employees, shareholders anddeﬁnes our role in society.
Our core beliefis that insurance is about people, not things. This is why we've created a customer driven approach and set clear expectations for our leaders with our leadership success factors.
Our values guide our decision making and emphasize our commitment to excel in all aspects of our business. We won't compromise on ourvalues because our values matter as much as our results.
Integrity
Respect
Customer-driven
-
• Listen to our customers
-
• Make it easy, ﬁnd solutions
-
• Deliver second-to-none experiences
Excellence
-
• Act with discipline and drive to outperform
-
• Embrace change, improve every day
-
• Celebrate success, yet remain humble
Our leadership success factors
Live our values | Care for people | Be open and honest | Take accountability | Drive change
Our objectives
Our customers are our advocates
Our people are engaged
Our company is one of the most respected
Generosity
Table of Contents
and list of information incorporated by reference
PAGE REFERENCE
Annual Information
MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019
Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019
(Incorporated by
Form
(Incorporated by
Reference)
Reference)
Cautionary Note regarding Forward-looking StatementsCorporate Structure
Name, Address and Incorporation
Intercorporate RelationshipsGeneral Development of the Business
Three Year History
1
53-72
31-37, 41-43
3
3
4
5
5
Reorganizations
6
Description of our Business
7
Canada and U.S.
Activities and Products Brands
Distribution Methods Pricing and Underwriting Claims Management
7
5 12-17, 18-20
7
7
7
8
8
Innovation 9 31
External Reinsurance 10 45 44-45
Risk-Sharing Industry Pools 10 40
Regulatory Matters Competitive Conditions Cycles and SeasonalityCorporate and Other
10 10 10 11
49-50, 63-64 53 6, 24, 29, 30 87 21-23, 33, 40-42, 46-50, 51
Environmental, Social and Governance Activities12 37-38
Risk Factors13 53-72
31-37, 41-43
Description of Capital Structure
14
Common Shares
Class A Shares
Restrictions on Ownership and Transfers of Shares Debt Securities
Shareholder Rights Plan
14
14
51-52
14
15
50
16
Dividends18 69
Common Share Dividend Increases 18 49
Market for Securities
Trading Price and VolumeDirectors and Executive Officers
19
19
21
Directors of the Company
21
Executive Officers of the Company
22
Committees of the Board of Directors 23 53-54
Shareholdings of Directors and Executive Officers
Cease Trade Orders, Bankruptcies, Penalties or Sanctions Conflicts of Interest
24 24 24
Legal Proceedings and Regulatory Actions25 68
Interest of Management and Others in Material Transactions Transfer Agent and Registrar
Material Contracts
Interests of Experts Additional Information Glossary of Terms
Schedule A - Summary of Amended and Restated Rights Plan
Schedule B - Education and Experience of the Members of the Audit Committee Schedule C - Mandate of the Audit Committee
25
25
26
27
28
29
A-1
B-1
C-1
|
1
|
Table of Contents
|
3
|
Description of Our Business
|
5
|
Capital Structure
|
7
|
Directors and Officers
|
2
|
Corporate Structure
|
4
|
Risk Factors
|
6
|
Market for Securities
|
8
|
Glossary
Cautionary Note regarding Forward-looking Statements
Certain of the statements included or incorporated by reference in this Annual Information Form about the Company's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely", "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other similar or comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise indicated, all forward-looking statements directly included in this AIF are made as at March 30, 2020 and all forward-looking statements incorporated by reference are made as at December 31, 2019, and are subject to change after these dates. This AIF also contains forward-looking statements with respect to the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of The Guarantee Company of North America ("The Guarantee") and Frank Cowan Company Limited ("FCC").
Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors:
-
•expected regulatory processes and outcomes in connection with its business;
-
•the Company's ability to implement its strategy or operate its business as management currently expects;
-
•its ability to accurately assess the risks associated with the insurance policies that the Company writes;
-
•unfavourable capital market developments or other factors which may affect the Company's investments, floating rate securities and funding obligations under its pension plans;
-
•the cyclical nature of the P&C insurance industry;
-
•management's ability to accurately predict future claims frequency and severity, including in the high-net-worth and personal auto lines of business;
-
•government regulations designed to protect policyholders and creditors rather than investors;
-
•litigation and regulatory actions;
-
•periodic negative publicity regarding the insurance industry;
-
•intense competition;
-
•the Company's reliance on brokers and third parties to sell its products to clients and provide services to the Company;
-
•the Company's ability to successfully pursue its acquisition strategy;
-
•the Company's ability to execute its business strategy;
-
•the Company's ability to achieve synergies arising from successful integration plans relating to acquisitions;
-
•the terms and conditions of the Acquisition;
-
•the Company's expectations in relation to synergies, future economic and business conditions and other factors in relation to the Acquisition and resulting impact on growth and accretion in various financial metrics;
-
•the Company's profitability and ability to improve its combined ratio in the United States;
-
•the Company's ability to improve its combined ratio in relation to the Acquisition;
-
•the Company's ability to retain business and key employees in relation to the Acquisition;
-
•the Company's participation in the Facility Association (a mandatory pooling arrangement among all industry participants) and similar mandated risk-sharing pools;
-
•terrorist attacks and ensuing events;
-
•the occurrence and frequency of catastrophe events, including a major earthquake;
-
•catastrophe losses caused by severe weather and other weather-related losses, as well as the impact of climate change;
-
•the occurrence of and response to public health crises including epidemics, pandemics or outbreaks of new infectious diseases, including, most recently, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ensuing events;
-
•the Company's ability to maintain its financial strength and issuer credit ratings;
12
|
Table of Contents
|
3
|
Description of Our Business
|
5
|
Capital Structure
|
7
|
Directors and Officers
|
Corporate Structure
|
4
|
Risk Factors
|
6
|
Market for Securities
|
8
|
Glossary
-
•the Company's access to debt and equity financing;
-
•the Company's ability to compete for large commercial business;
-
•the Company's ability to alleviate risk through reinsurance;
-
•the Company's ability to successfully manage credit risk (including credit risk related to the financial health of reinsurers);
-
•the Company's ability to contain fraud and/or abuse;
-
•the Company's reliance on information technology and telecommunications systems and potential failure of or disruption to those systems, including in the context of evolving cybersecurity risk;
-
•the impact of developments in technology and use of data on the Company's products and distribution;
-
•the Company's dependence on and ability to retain key employees;
-
•changes in laws or regulations;
-
•general economic, financial and political conditions;
-
•the Company's dependence on the results of operations of its subsidiaries and the ability of the Company's subsidiaries to pay dividends;
-
•the volatility of the stock market and other factors affecting the trading prices of the Company's securities;
-
•the Company's ability to hedge exposures to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates;
-
•future sales of a substantial number of its common shares;
-
•changes in applicable tax laws, tax treaties or tax regulations or the interpretation or enforcement thereof.
All of the forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference in this AIF are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the section entitledRisk Managementat pages 53 to 72 of our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("2019 MD&A"), in Notes 10 and 13 at pages 31 to 37 and 41 to 43 of our Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("2019 Consolidated Financial Statements") and those made in our other filings with the securities commissions or similar authorities in Canada that are incorporated by reference in this AIF as well as the risk factors described onpage 13of this AIF. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. These factors should, however, be considered carefully. Although the forward-looking statements are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors should ensure the preceding information is carefully considered. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements made herein or in the documents incorporated herein by reference. The Company and management have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.