Intact Financial : Notice of Meeting

Intact Financial Corporation Annual and Special Meeting
Notice-and-access
Meeting Date and Location
This year, as permitted by Canadian securities regulators,
WHEN
Intact Financial Corporation (the "Company") is using "notice-
and-access" to deliver meeting materials to shareholders.
May 6, 2020
Under notice-and-access, shareholders still receive a proxy
form or voting instruction form enabling them to vote at the
12:30 p.m. (Eastern Time)
meeting. It also allows the Company to post the information
circular ("Circular") and annual report online instead of
WHERE
mailing them out to each shareholder, saving substantial
Virtual Meeting:
printing and mailing costs and greatly reducing the Company's
paper consumption.
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IFC2020
You will find enclosed with this notice a proxy form or a
voting instruction form that you can use to vote your shares
(see "Voting" below).
It is very important that you read the Circular carefully
before voting your shares.
Where you can access the meeting materials
The Circular, annual report, and other relevant materials are available at:
On our website:
On SEDAR:
www.intactfc.com/agm2020
www.sedar.com
Business of the meeting:
1Receive the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the auditor's report on those statements;
2Appoint the auditor;
3Elect Directors;
4To consider and, if thought fit, to adopt a resolution to reconfirm, ratify and reapprove the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan of Intact Financial Corporation;
5Approve the non-binding advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the accompanying Management Proxy Circular; and
6Transact such other business as may properly be brought before the Meeting.
For more details, please see:
Section 3.1 of the Circular and the 2019 annual report
Section 3.2 of the Circular
Sections 3.3 and 4.1 of the Circular
Section 3.4 and Appendix A of the Circular
Section 3.5 of the Circular
Have questions about this notice? Call toll free: 1-855-887-2244
Voting
Please note that you cannot vote by returning this notice.
You may vote your shares on the Internet, by phone, fax or mail.
On the internet
By fax
By phone
By mail
Please refer to the instructions on your separate proxy or voting instruction form on how to vote using these methods.
Registered Shareholders
In order to be valid, the proxy form or voting instruction form must be submitted by Internet, phone, mail or by fax no later than 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 4, 2020, or if the Meeting is adjourned, 24 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before any adjournment thereof.
How to request a paper copy of the meeting materials
Upon request, we will provide a paper copy of the circular or annual report to any shareholder, free of charge, for
a period of one year from the date the meeting materials were filed on SEDAR.
Before the meeting
Call 1-877-907-7643 toll free to request a copy of the meeting materials. If you are a beneficial shareholder, you can also request a copy of the materials at www.proxyvote.com using the control number on your voting instruction form.
If your request is made before May 6, 2020 (the date
of the meeting), the meeting materials will be sent to you within three business days of receipt of your request.
Please note that you will not receive another form of proxy or voting instruction form; please retain your current one to vote your shares.
After the meeting
Call 1-877-907-7643 toll free to request a copy of the meeting materials. If your request is made on or after May 6, 2020, the circular or annual report will be sent to you within ten calendar days of receiving your request.
If you have any questions regarding this notice, notice- and- access or the meeting, please call toll free 1-855-887-2244.
