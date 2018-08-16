Log in
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC (4326)
Intage : 【Highlight】Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Japanese GAAP)

08/16/2018 | 10:06am CEST

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Japanese GAAP)

August 10, 2018

Stock listing: The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Company name:

INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.

Code number:

4326 URL http://www.intageholdings.co.jp/

Representative:

Kenji Miyakubi, President and Representative Director

Contact person:

Kenji Ikeya, Director

Tel: +81-3-5294-7411

Planned filing of quarterly report: August 10, 2018 Planned start of dividend payments: -

Preparation of supplementary explanations of quarterly financial results: Quarterly financial results presentation held:

None None

(Amounts are rounded off to nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net income attributable to owners of the ParentNet salesThree months ended June 30, 2018 Three months ended June 30, 2017

Millions of yen 10,476 10,436

0.4 5.9

Operating income

% Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

-65.0

122

-69.1

18.9

395

28.6

% Millions of yen

Ordinary income

181 370

-50.9 -24.8

200 572

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2018: ¥-103 million (-%); Three months ended June 30, 2017: ¥453 million (31.7%)

Net income per share

Net income per share after dilution

Three months ended June 30, 2018

Three months ended June 30, 2017

Yen 2.97 9.91

Yen 2.96 -

(Note) The Company implemented a 2-for-1 stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock on October 1, 2017. Net income per share and net income per share after dilution are calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

For the purpose of calculating net income per share, the number of shares of the Company held in trust for directors' compensation was included in the number of treasury stocks, which was to be deducted from the calculation of the average number of shares during the period.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of June 30, 2018

As of March 31, 2018

Millions of yen 40,223 41,486

Millions of yen 26,511 27,428

% 65.4 65.5

(Reference) Total shareholders' equity:

As of June 30, 2018: ¥26,293 million; As of March 31, 2018: ¥27,177 million

2. Dividends

Dividends per share (yen)

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Year ended March 31, 2018

Year ending March 31, 2019

- -

0.00

-

20.00

20.00

Year ending March 31, 2019 (Forecast)

0.00

-

22.00

22.00

(Note)

Revisions to the most recently disclosed dividend forecasts: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net income attributable Net incomeNet salesOperating incomeOrdinary incometo owners of the Parentper share

Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

%

Interim period

24,000

4.6 1,300 2.3

1,250

-14.9

Millions of yen 830

% -17.7

Yen 20.18

Full year (Note)

53,000

5.0

4,200

4.4

4,250

-1.4

2,900

-4.9

70.50

Revisions to the most recently disclosed earnings forecasts: None

*Notes

  • 1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months under review: None (Changes in specified subsidiaries due to changes in the scope of consolidation)New: - companies (Company name)

    Excluded: - companies (Company name)

  • 2. Application of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes

  • 3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatement of prior period financial statements

1)Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None

4.

2)

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4)

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

None

Number of shares issued and outstanding (Common shares)

  • 1) Number of shares issued at the end ofthe period (including treasury stocks)

  • 2) Number of treasury stocks at the end of the period

  • 3) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2018

41,426,000

Year ended March 31, 2018

41,426,000

Three months ended June 30, 2018

290,120

Year ended March 31, 2018

290,120

Three months ended June 30, 2018

41,135,880

Three months ended June 30, 2017

39,936,855

(Notes) The Company implemented a 2-for-1 stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock on October 1, 2017. The number of shares issued and outstanding (common shares) is calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

The number of shares of the Company held in trust for directors' compensation was included in the number of treasury stocks at the end of the period as well as in the number of treasury stocks, which was to be deducted from the calculation of the average number of shares during the period.

* This quarterly financial results report is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

*Explanation of proper use of earnings forecasts and other special matters

The forward-looking statements made in this document, including the earnings forecasts, are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual performance and other results may differ materially owing to various factors.

Disclaimer

Intage Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 08:05:09 UTC
