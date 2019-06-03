Intage : NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 47TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from this translation.

(Stock Exchange Code 4326)

June 4, 2019

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Noriaki Ishizuka

President and Representative Director

INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.

Intage Akihabara Building

3 Kanda-neribeicho,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 47TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

You are cordially invited to attend the 47th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights by one of the methods below. Please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights.

[Exercise of Voting Rights in Writing]

Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it so that it is received no later than 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 Japan time.

[Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.]

Upon review of the "Precautions When Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc." below (Japanese version only), please access the voting rights exercise website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) using the "Login ID" and "Temporary Password" indicated on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, and follow the instructions on the screen to vote for or against the proposals no later than 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 Japan time.

