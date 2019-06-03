Intage : NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 47TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
06/03/2019 | 07:49pm EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from this translation.
(Stock Exchange Code 4326)
June 4, 2019
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Noriaki Ishizuka
President and Representative Director
INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.
Intage Akihabara Building
3 Kanda-neribeicho,
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF
THE 47TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
You are cordially invited to attend the 47th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights by one of the methods below. Please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights.
[Exercise of Voting Rights in Writing]
Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it so that it is received no later than 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 Japan time.
[Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.]
Upon review of the "Precautions When Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc." below (Japanese version only), please access the voting rights exercise website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) using the "Login ID" and "Temporary Password" indicated on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, and follow the instructions on the screen to vote for or against the proposals no later than 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 Japan time.
Date and Time:
Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time
Place:
Akiba Hall, 5F, Akiba Plaza, Fuji Soft
3 Kanda-neribeicho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0022, Japan
Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 47th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019) and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit
& Supervisory Committee
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 47th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Distribution of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Proposal No. 3: Election of Six (6) Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)
Proposal No. 4: Election of Four (4) Directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
Proposal No. 5: Continuation of Performance-linked Stock Compensation Plan for Directors, etc. with Partial Amendments
Matters Concerning the Convocation
In the event that voting rights are exercised both via the Voting Rights Exercise Form and via the Internet, etc., the vote via the Internet, etc., will be deemed valid.
In the event that voting rights are exercised multiple times via the Internet, etc., the most recent one to arrive will be deemed valid.
If you wish to split the exercise of your voting rights, please provide notification in writing of your intent and reasons for such split by three days prior to the General Meeting of Shareholders.
When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.
If exercising voting rights via proxy, please submit documentation authorizing the proxy along with the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk. The proxy must be a shareholder of the Company with voting rights, and you may not designate more than one (1) proxy.
(Notice)
Of the documents to be provided with this Notice of Convocation, "Matters Concerning Share Acquisition Rights, etc.," "Systems for Ensuring Appropriateness of Operations," "Overview of Operational Status of Systems for Ensuring Appropriateness of Operations" and "Basic Policy on Control of the Company" in the Business Report, "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" and "Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements" have been omitted, as they have been posted on the Company's homepage (http://www.intageholdings.co.jp) in accordance with laws and regulations and Article 18 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
In the event that revisions are required for the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, or Non-consolidated Financial Statements, revised documents will be disclosed on the Company's homepage.
The content of this convocation notice has been disclosed on the Company's homepage prior to this convocation notice being sent via postal service with the aim of early disclosure.
No shareholder reception is scheduled after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. In addition, souvenirs will not be available for shareholders attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Your kind understanding would be appreciated.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1: Distribution of Surplus
The Company considers profit distribution to its shareholders as one of its highest management priorities. The basic policy is to conduct profit distribution using consolidated business results as a base and taking into consideration the balance between dividends and internal reserves.
Regarding dividends for the 47th fiscal year, in consideration of consolidated business results for the fiscal year and the above policy, the Company proposes dividends of 22 yen per share. In this case, the ratio between Profit attributable to owners of parent and dividends, or the consolidated dividend payout ratio, will be 31.7%.
Matters concerning year-end dividends (for the 47th fiscal year)
Type of dividend property Cash
Matters concerning the allotment of dividend property and the total amount 22 yen per share of common stock
Total amount of 911,141,418 yen
Effective date of distribution of surplus June 27, 2019
Other matters concerning the distribution of surplus
Not applicable.
Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation 1. Reasons for amendments
The Company's fiscal year is from April 1 of each year to March 31 of the following year. However, in order to improve the efficiency of business operations by shifting the fiscal year-end to a time when the busiest period of business from January to March is avoided, the Company proposes amending Article 38 (Fiscal Year) of the current Articles of Incorporation to change the fiscal year so that it commences on July 1 of each year and ends on June 30 of the following year, with necessary amendments to be made to Article 15 (Record Date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders), Article 39 (Record Date for the Distribution of Surplus), and Article 40 (Interim Dividend) of the current Articles of Incorporation.
In addition, as a transitional measure accompanying the change of fiscal year, supplementary provisions will be newly established.
2. Content of the amendments
The content of the amendments is as follows:
(Amended sections are underlined.)
Current
Proposed amendment
Article 15 (Record Date of the Annual General
Article 15
(Record Date of the Annual General
Meeting of Shareholders)
Meeting of Shareholders)
The record date of voting rights for the
The record date of voting rights for the
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
of the Company shall be March 31of
of the Company shall be June 30of each
each year.
year.
Article 38 (Fiscal Year)
Article 38
(Fiscal Year)
The fiscal year of the Company shall be
The fiscal year of the Company shall be
one (1) year from April 1of each year to
one (1) year from July 1of each year to
March 31of the following year.
June 30of the following year.
Article 39 (Record Date for the Distribution of
Article 39
(Record Date for the Distribution of
Surplus)
Surplus)
The record date of the Company's year-end
The record date of the Company's
dividends shall be March 31of each year.
year-end dividends shall be June 30of
2. In addition to the preceding paragraph,
each year.
the Company may set a record date and
2. In addition to the preceding paragraph,
distribute surplus.
the Company may set a record date and
distribute surplus.
Article 40 (Interim Dividend)
Article 40
(Interim Dividend)
The Company may, by resolution of the
The Company may, by resolution of the
Board of Directors, pay interim dividend
Board of Directors, pay interim dividend
with September 30of each year as the
with December 31of each year as the
record date.
record date.
Supplementary provisions
Supplementary provisions
(Newly established)
Article 2
(Transitional Measure for the Record
Date of the First Annual General
Meeting of Shareholders After the
Amendment Accompanying the Change
of Fiscal Year)
Notwithstanding the provisions of
Article 15 (Record Date of the Annual
General Meeting of Shareholders), the
record date of the voting rights for the
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
for the 48th fiscal year beginning on
April 1, 2019 shall be June 30, 2020. In
addition, this supplementary provision
shall be deleted after the conclusion of
Current
Proposed amendment
the Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders for the 48th fiscal year.
(Newly established)
Article 3 (Transitional Measure for the Term of
Office of Directors who are not Audit &
Supervisory Committee Members
Accompanying the Change of Fiscal
Year)
Notwithstanding the provisions of
Article 23 (Term of Office of Directors),
the term of office of Directors who are
not Audit & Supervisory Committee
Members elected at the 47th Annual
General Meeting of Shareholders held
on June 26, 2019 shall be until the
conclusion of the Annual General
Meeting of Shareholders for the 48th
fiscal year. In addition, this
supplementary provision shall be deleted
after the conclusion of the Annual
General Meeting of Shareholders for the
48th fiscal year.
(Newly established)
Article 4 (Transitional Measure for the Term of
Office of Accounting Auditors
Accompanying the Change of Fiscal
Year)
The term of office of Accounting
Auditors who are deemed to be reelected
as no other resolutions were made at the
47th Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders held on June 26, 2019 shall
be until the conclusion of the Annual
General Meeting of Shareholders for the
48th fiscal year. In addition, this
supplementary provision shall be deleted
after the conclusion of the Annual
General Meeting of Shareholders for the
48th fiscal year.
(Newly established)
Article 5 (Transitional Measure for the First Fiscal
Year After the Amendment
Accompanying the Change of Fiscal
Year)
Notwithstanding the provisions of
Article 38 (Fiscal Year), the 48th fiscal
year beginning on April 1, 2019 shall be
for 15 months until June 30, 2020. In
addition, this supplementary provision
shall be deleted after the conclusion of
the Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders for the 48th fiscal year.
(Newly established)
Article 6 (Transitional Measure for the First
Record Date of the Year-end Dividends
of Surplus After the Amendment
Accompanying the Change of Fiscal
Year)
