Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc., is pleased to announce the lawsuit filed against the Company has been Dismissed

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: IGPK) is happy to announce the lawsuit filed last November has been dismissed as per the Settlement Agreement entered into in.

The dismissal of the lawsuit comes right as the Company is preparing to have the last two years of its financials audited. The CPA firm for is almost done preparing the financials and is expected to turn those over to the auditing firm next week.

Once the auditors have the financials, then the Company will retain counsel to draft an S1 Registration to file with the SEC on or before mid may. We anticipate the S1 going effective during the 3rd Quarter, all shareholders will be able to follow the progress online at www.sec.gov.

About Us.

Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. is seizing on the momentum of the new hemp bill in Wisconsin, once known as "the Hemp Capital" of the United States. Integrated has been granted a license to Grow and Process Hemp in Wisconsin. The farm IGPK is purchasing once grew hemp and tobacco and currently grows corn; hemp grows wildly on the farm and surrounding farms. Studies have shown that CBD possesses a multitude of therapeutic benefits, including antioxidant and neuroprotective properties. One of more than 85 cannabinoids identified in marijuana and hemp, CBD is typically used for health reasons and products can be derived from industrial hemp plants or marijuana plants.

Integrated Cannabis Solutions, in compliance with SEC regulations, may in the future use social media outlets like Facebook or Twitter and its own website to announce key information in compliance with Reg FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, estimates of services and equipment markets, release of corporate apps, growth of platform, target markets, product releases, product demand and, business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also consider that any investment in securities is at risk.



Details of the Company's business, finances, appointments and agreements can be found as part of the Company's continuous public disclosure on otcmarkets.com.

