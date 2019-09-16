Intec Pharma : to Present Two Posters at International Congress of Parkinson's and Movement Disorder Society

JERUSALEM, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) ("Intec" or "the Company") today announces that two posters in support of the Company's Phase 3 clinical development program for the Accordion Pill™ Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CD/LD), will be presented at the upcoming International Congress of Parkinson's and Movement Disorder Society (MDS 2019) being held from September 22-26, 2019 in Nice, France.

"We are pleased to have these posters at this key Parkinson's disease (PD) medical meeting discussing our ACCORDANCE Phase 3 clinical development program for the AP-CD/LD in advanced PD patients. We believe these posters will enhance the understanding of and highlight the continued potential for this late-stage program among an audience of scientists, clinicians and industry experts who specialize in Parkinson's disease management," stated Jeffrey A. Meckler, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intec Pharma. "This is particularly important as we seek to partner AP-CD/LD for continued late-stage clinical development and commercialization in PD patients."

The following posters will be presented during MDS 2019:

Title: Patients Experiencing Motor Fluctuations with Parkinson's Disease: Participant Characteristics in the ACCORDANCE Phase 3 Efficacy and Safety Trial of Accordion Pill®-Carbidopa/Levodopa Poster Session: Parkinsonisms and Parkinson-Plus Poster Number: 952 Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Presentation time: 1:45 – 3:15 pm (local time) Presenter: R. Michael Gendreau, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Intec Pharma Title: Pharmacokinetics of Accordion Pill®-Carbidopa/Levodopa Following Multiple Doses in Patients with Parkinson's Disease Poster Session: Parkinsonisms and Parkinson-Plus Poster Number: 1006 Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Presentation time: 1:45 – 3:15 pm (local time) Presenter: Jeffery A. Meckler, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intec Pharma

About Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. The Company's Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The Company's product pipeline includes two product candidates in clinical trial stages: Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa, or AP-CD/LD, which is in late-stage Phase 3 development for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptoms in advanced Parkinson's disease patients, and AP-cannabinoids, an Accordion Pill to deliver either or both of the primary cannabinoids contained in Cannabis sativa, cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for various pain indications. In addition, the Company has a feasibility agreement for the development of a custom-designed Accordion Pill for a proprietary compound with Novartis Pharmaceuticals and a research collaboration with Merck & Co.

For more information, visit www.intecpharma.com. Intec Pharma routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements about our expectations, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "could", "might", "seek", "target", "will", "project", "forecast", "continue" or "anticipate" or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our limited operating history and history of operating losses, our ability to continue as a going concern, our ability to obtain additional financing, our ability to successfully operate our business or execute our business plan, the timing and cost of our clinical trials, the completion and receiving favorable results in our clinical trials, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property and licensing arrangements, our ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize our product candidates, the risk of product liability claims, the availability of reimbursement, and the influence of extensive and costly government regulation. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting us is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2019, and in other filings that we have made and may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

Intec Pharma Investor Contact:

Anne Marie Fields

VP-Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

646-200-8808

amf@intec-us.com

SOURCE Intec Pharma Ltd.