Integer Announces Participation in the 2019 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

02/22/2019 | 01:37pm EST

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) today announced that Joseph Dziedzic, president and chief executive officer, Jason Garland, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Tony Borowicz, senior vice president strategy, corporate development & investor relations will participate in a short presentation followed by a fireside chat at the 2019 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at approximately 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, FL.

A live webcast of this event will be available on Integer’s investor relations website at http://investor.integer.net.  The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Integer™ 
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The company’s brands include Greatbatch™ Medical, Lake Region Medical™, and Electrochem™. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations:
Tony Borowicz
tony.borowicz@integer.net
716.759.5809

Media Relations:
Kelly Butler
kelly.butler@integer.net
214.618.4216

integer logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
