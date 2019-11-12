Integer Announces Commitments to Reprice and Extend Maturity of its Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan A; Launches Term Loan B Repricing

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), a leading medical device outsource manufacturer, today announced that it has received commitments to extend the maturity for its existing Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan A to October 2022, and reduce the respective pricing by 25 basis points. The Company also announced that it launched a process to reprice its Term Loan B (TLB). A copy of the lender presentation prepared by Integer in connection with the TLB repricing process has been posted at investor.integer.net.



The terms, timing and ultimate consummation of any such repricing are subject to market and other conditions.

