Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Integer Holdings Corporation    ITGR

INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(ITGR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Integer Announces Commitments to Reprice and Extend Maturity of its Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan A; Launches Term Loan B Repricing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 01:45pm EST

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), a leading medical device outsource manufacturer, today announced that it has received commitments to extend the maturity for its existing Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan A to October 2022, and reduce the respective pricing by 25 basis points. The Company also announced that it launched a process to reprice its Term Loan B (TLB).  A copy of the lender presentation prepared by Integer in connection with the TLB repricing process has been posted at investor.integer.net.

The terms, timing and ultimate consummation of any such repricing are subject to market and other conditions.

About Integer™

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The Company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include GreatbatchTM Medical, Lake Region MedicalTM and ElectrochemTM. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Contact Information

Tony Borowicz
SVP, Strategy, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
716.759.5809
tony.borowicz@integer.net

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATI
01:45pInteger Announces Commitments to Reprice and Extend Maturity of its Revolving..
GL
10/31INTEGER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
10/31INTEGER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
10/31Integer Holdings Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
10/07Integer Announces Acquisition of US BioDesign Assets
GL
10/03Integer Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for..
GL
08/15INTEGER : Elizabeth Giddens Named as Integer's Senior Vice President, General Co..
PU
08/01INTEGER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/01INTEGER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 267 M
EBIT 2019 235 M
Net income 2019 110 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,4x
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,92x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,85x
Capitalization 2 430 M
Chart INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Integer Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 95,67  $
Last Close Price 74,36  $
Spread / Highest target 58,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph William Dziedzic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bill R. Sanford Non-Executive Chairman
Jennifer M. Bolt Senior Vice President-Operations
Jason Garland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William B. Summers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION-2.28%2 430
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC31.16%118 120
DANAHER CORPORATION31.14%96 867
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.13.76%64 046
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION13.67%56 756
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION53.23%49 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group