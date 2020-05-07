Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Integer Holdings Corporation    ITGR

INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(ITGR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Integer : Q1 2020 Integer Holdings Corporation Earnings Conference Call

05/07/2020 | 06:09pm EDT

1Q20 Earnings Conference Call

May 7, 2020

Integer Holdings Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call 5 p.m. Eastern Time, May 7, 2020

Speakers:

Joe Dziedzic

President and Chief Executive

Officer

Jason Garland

Executive Vice President, Chief

Financial Officer

Tony Borowicz

Senior Vice President, Strategy,

Corporate Development &

Investor Relations

  • A webcast of today's call can be accessed in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website:http://investor.integer.net
  • To participate on the call, please dial:
    • 833-236-5762(U.S.)
    • 647-689-4190(International)
    • The conference ID is 4978959
  • An online archive of the broadcast will be available at the website three hours after the live call, and will be available through Thursday, May 14, 2020, by dialing
    • 800-585-8367(U.S.)
    • 416-621-4642(International)
    • The conference ID is 4978959

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 2

Presentation of Financial Information &

Forward-Looking Statements

Important Information

This presentation contains summarized information concerning Integer Holdings Corporation (the "Company") and its business, operations, financial performance and trends. The historical financial and operating data contained herein reflect the consolidated results of the Company for the periods indicated. No representation is made that the information in this presentation is complete. For additional financial and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and product line trends, see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K") and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well other reports filed with the SEC from time-to-time. Such reports are or will be available in the investor relations section of our corporate website (investor.integer.net) and the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures. This presentation includes financial information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") as well as other financial measures referred to as non-GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation, which include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted sales, and organic growth rates should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix to this presentation and the earnings release associated with this period which can be found in the investor relations section of our corporate website (investor.integer.net).

Forward Looking Statements. Some of the statements contained in this presentation whether written or oral may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic; future sales, expenses, and profitability; future development and expected growth of our business and industry; our ability to execute our business model and our business strategy; having available sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to meet working capital, debt service and capital expenditure requirements for the next twelve months; projected capital spending; and other events, conditions or developments that will or may occur in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or variations or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and speak only as of as of the date of this presentation. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information, including information in this presentation, to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects or otherwise.

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 3

Agenda

  • Opening Remarks
  • Financial Results
  • Product Line Review
  • Cash Flow, Liquidity and Cost Management
  • Summary
  • Q&A

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 4

Opening Remarks

1Q20 Summary

Essential businesses, protecting our associates while delivering critical products

Strong 1Q results inline with expectations, mostly unaffected by COVID-19

Leading during COVID-19

  • Prioritizing safety of our associates while providing critical products that patients rely on every day
  • All manufacturing sites are operating; social distancing & enhanced cleaning implemented; actively engaged with our suppliers
  • Closely communicating with customers; supporting increased critical needs - ventilator/patient monitor components

Strong 1Q Financial Results

  • Sales up 4%, Adjusted EPS up 25% …in-line with expectations
  • Medical sales up 5%, partially offset by energy sector decline
  • Adjusted Operating Income up 10%, offsettingCOVID-19 inefficiencies

Suspending guidanceSuspending full-year guidance due to COVID-19 uncertainty

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 6

COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 Impact and Integer's Response

Our view of the

Industry impact

Potential impact

on Integer

How we are

managing

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 8

COVID-19 Impact and Integer's Response

Our view of the Industry impact

• Common belief that 2Q will be the most significantly impacted quarter

• Gradually improving 3Q and approaching "normal" levels late 4Q20/1Q21

• Med-device OEMs are managing volume decline differently

Potential impact

on Integer

How we are

managing

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 9

Published Messages from Med-Device OEMs

Depth of decline and speed of recovery

"We are assuming the most significant negative impact occurs in the second quarter, a lingering impact but signs of stabilization in the third quarter and then some recovery in the fourth quarter." - J&J, Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript, April 14, 2020

Management plans

"We've temporarily closed some

manufacturing sites in an effort to align our build plans to the current demand environment, thus reducing inventory on hand and freeing up working capital." - Boston Scientific, Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript, April 29, 2020

"…expect Q3 revenue will likely

contract on a year-over-year basis, but improve from Q2 rates of decline… we aim to return to growth in Q4, but there are obviously still many uncertainties." - Boston Scientific, Q1 2020 Earnings Call

Transcript, April 29, 2020

"Regarding expenses, the company is expecting significant deleveraging, or earnings declining significantly more than revenue, in its fiscal fourth quarter." - Medtronic, Press Release, April 21, 2020

" … impact of COVID-19 on sales will be

most severe in the second quarter,

followed by a gradual recovery in the third quarter and a fourth quarter that better resembles … original expectations."

  • Edwards Lifesciences, Press Release, April 23, 2020

"We can see a recovery into Q3 and into Q4, especially for these more elective procedures … I don't believe that they're going to come back at the same speed that they came down." - Abbott, Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript, April 16, 2020

"… the company has been running many of its factories at or near full capacity, to provide inventory to support the anticipated rebound in procedures during the expected recovery period." - Medtronic, Press Release, April 21, 2020

  • … maintain the strength of its commercial organization in preparation for what the Company believes could be an active recovery period in the second half of 2020 and early 2021" - Nevro, Press Release, April 1, 2020

Med-device OEMs are managing volume decline differently

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 10

Potential COVID-19 Impact on Industry Sales

Industry run rate

Industry sales

Lower bound

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

  • How deep is the decline and how fast is the recovery?
    • Wide range of scenarios

This slide is intended to provide a graphical depiction of the wide range of possible outcomes; not intended to be a precise prediction.

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 11

COVID-19 Impact and Integer's Response

Our view of the Industry impact

Potential impact

on Integer

  • Common belief that 2Q will be the most significantly impacted quarter
  • Gradually improving 3Q and approaching "normal" levels late 4Q20/1Q21
  • Med-deviceOEMs are managing volume decline differently
  • Expect sales decline to reflect the blend of our customers' responses, with a 1 to 2 month delay tomed-device procedure volumes
  • Most of our sales are tied to more essential, less elective procedures
  • Expect temporary contraction of margin rates

How we are

managing

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 12

Potential COVID-19 Impact on Integer Sales

Integer sales

Industry run rate

Industry sales

Lower bound

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

  • Integer impact delayed by 1 to 2 months
  • Integer recovery influenced by blend of customers' plans & inventory strategies

This slide is intended to provide a graphical depiction of the wide range of possible outcomes; not intended to be a precise prediction.

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 13

Majority of Integer's Sales Tied to More Essential

Procedures

Elective

Moderately Elective

More Urgent

Interventional

Pacemakers

SCS/

Cardiology

Neuromodulation

CRT-D/ICD

Respiratory

Structural Heart

Angiography

Electrophysiology

Peripheral

Cardiac

Arterial

Neurovascular

Gastro

Surgical

Monitoring

Urology

Vascular Access

Instruments

~25% of Sales

~75% of Sales

Note: sales split for medical product lines only

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 14

COVID-19 Impact and Integer's Response

Our view of the Industry impact

Potential impact

on Integer

How we are

managing

  • Common belief that 2Q will be the most significantly impacted quarter
  • Gradually improving 3Q and approaching "normal" levels late 4Q20/1Q21
  • Med-deviceOEMs are managing volume decline differently
  • Expect sales decline to reflect the blend of our customers' responses, with a 1 to 2 month delay tomed-device procedure volumes
  • Most of our sales are tied to more essential, less elective procedures
  • Expect temporary contraction of margin rates
  • Executing our strategy - focusing on Customers, Cost, Culture
  • Strong cash flow with ample liquidity to weather a prolonged pandemic
  • Protecting critical investments in capabilities and capacity for growth, while addressing costs related to temporary volume decline

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 15

Progress to Date on Our Journey to Excellence

  • Culture … senior leadership team complete
  • Manufacturing excellence(1)
    • Quality +40%
    • On time delivery +10%
    • Efficiency ... Adj. EBITDA margins +190 bps
  • Customer relationships …multi-year contracts
  • Deleveraged(1)from 6.1x to 2.8x … ample liquidity

By executing our strategy we are positioned to navigate uncertainty

  1. Values refer to change between total year 2019 and 2017ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 16

Investing Throughout the Pandemic

4Q19 Earnings Presentation

  • Continuing virtual Lean events to drive continuous improvement
  • Sales and marketing leadership in place … adding critical talent
  • Growing R&D … strong development pipeline
  • Expanding capabilities through M&A and technology licenses

Protecting investments to be stronger post COVID-19

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 17

Financial Results

1Q20 Adjusted Financial Results(1)

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Sales

Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted Net Income

% Growth

4%

10%

26%

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EPS

$66

$71

$1.00

$1.25

  1. Refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measureITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 19

1Q20 Adjusted Net Income(1)

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

$3

$0

$41

$7

$1

$(2)

$33

1Q19

Operational

FX

Interest

Tax Rate

COVID-19,

1Q20

Improvement

Oil Impact

Adj.

$1.00

$0.20

$0.02

$0.08

$0.01

$(0.06)

$1.25

EPS

  1. Refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measureITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 20

Product Line Review

Year-over-Year Sales Growth Continues(1)

Trailing 4 Quarters

Cardio & Vascular

Integer -Trailing 4 Quarters

Cardiac & Neuromodulation

Advanced Surgical, Orthopedic & Portable Medical

Electrochem (Non-Medical)

(1)Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates and acquisition

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 22

Cardio & Vascular

Offering a full-range of products and services for catheter-based interventional

vascular devices and a suite of supply chain solutions to support the

development and manufacturing of complex components, sub-assemblies and finished devices

Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1)

Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales

($ in millions)

Steerable Sheaths

Catheters & Sheaths

Guidewires, Stylets &

Introducers

Accessories

  • 1Q20 growth led by a strong increase in peripheral vascular demand from a customer's continued launch of an existing program into a new geography. Strong overall growth across most markets. The quarter also benefited from incremental sales from the start of a new customer contract on existing business. NegligibleCOVID-19 impact in 1Q20.
  • Trailing 4 sales quarter driven by strong growth in peripheral vascular and structural heart, overcoming a headwind from an end of life electrophysiology program

Y-o-Y%

10%

7%

5%

4%

6%

Change

  1. Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates/acquisitionsITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 23

CRM & Neuromodulation

Providing technology solutions for the active implantable medical device industry

by partnering with customers to bring high-quality products to

established and emerging markets - from initial concept through high-volume manufacturing

Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1)

Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales

($ in millions)

Pulse Generator

Leads & Lead Components,

Pulse Generators & External

Components &

Solutions (Programmers, Chargers,

Adaptors & Assemblies

Assemblies

Patient Devices)

  • 1Q20 driven by Neuromodulation decline from Nuvectra bankruptcy ($6 million), and headwind from 2019 supply agreement commitments. Strong CRM growth from product launches and increased battery demand, offset partially by prior year impact of signing of a customer contract on existing business. NegligibleCOVID-19 impact in 1Q20.
  • Trailing 4 quarter sales decrease driven by Nuvectra bankruptcy ($12 million) and 2019 supply agreement headwinds, partially offset by strong demand in CRM batteries and capacitors.

Y-o-Y%

4%

2%

(1)%

3%

(1)%

Change

  1. Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange ratesITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 24

Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical

Offering a broad portfolio of power solutions and technologies to Portable Medical markets and supporting the divested AS&O product line

Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1)

Orthopedic Implants &

Electrosurgical

Li-Ion Battery

Core Battery

Instruments

Accessories

Packs

Pack Assemblies

Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales

($ in millions)

  • 1Q20 sales decline driven by decrease in Portable Medical battery demand offset by increasedend-market demand for Advanced Surgical and Orthopedic base products.
    Negligible COVID-19 impact in 1Q20.
  • Trailing 4 quarter sales trend reflects strong growth in Advanced surgical and orthopedics. Portable medical flat across trailing 4 quarters.

Y-o-Y%

7%

1%

0%

1%

2%

Change

  1. Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange ratesITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 25

Electrochem

Enhancing lives worldwide by providing superior power solutions that

enable the success and advancement of our customers' critical applications

Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1)

Battery Cells

Battery Packs

Battery Chargers

• 1Q20 declined by approximately $3 million, driven by a severe decline in the energy market due to both oversupply and demand fall-out from COVID-19 pandemic.

Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales

($ in millions)

• Trailing 4 quarter sales declined to low single digits driven by decline in energy market partially offset by demand in environmental and military markets.

• Manufacturing furlough and reductions in force were implemented due to an expected prolonged downturn.

Y-o-Y%

(8)%

(4)%

4%

10%

2%

Change

  1. Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange ratesITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 26

Cash Flow, Liquidity and Cost Management

Cash Flow & Leverage

($ in millions)

Cash Flow From Ops

Free Cash Flow (1)

Net Total Debt

Leverage (2)

Change vs

$(3)

$(53)

$(35)

$(13)

$(8)

Prior Quarter:

$916 $913

$860

$825 $812$804

4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 28

1Q20 Highlights

  • 1Q includes $16 million from new supplier financing at interest rates below Integer borrowing cost
  • 1Q is consistent with quarterly profile due to annual cash payments at beginning of year, excluding supplier financing
  • Capex in line with the increased investmentrun-rate
  • Reduced leverage ratio to
    2.8 times adjusted EBITDA
  1. Free Cash Flow defined as Cash Flow from Operations less Capital Expenditures (acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (PP&E), net of proceeds from sale of PP&E)
  2. Leverage calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding less Cash and Cash Equivalents divided by trailing 4 quarter Adjusted EBITDA

Strong Financial Position to Weather the Pandemic

($ in millions)

$198

Cash-on-$14

$37

1

Ample liquidity

hand

4Q19

1Q20

5/1/20

149

167

165

Strong cash generation

CFOA

2

2017

2018

2019

3

Improved leverage

6.1x

Debt to

3.5x

2.8x

and covenant cushion

AEBITDA

2017

2018

1Q20

  • In early 2Q, executed a draw down of our full revolver to protect against a prolonged pandemic ($185 million total drawn)
  • Sustainable and strong Cash Flow From Operating Activities (CFOA)
  • Financially strong customer base
  • $124 million adj. EBITDA bank covenant cushion

$804

Avg int rate

4• Small fixed-debt payment,

$28

5.0%

3.7%(1)

reducing interest expense

Net

'20 Req'd

2019

2020

Debt

Pay

  1. Based on LIBOR rates published on 4/30/20 and contractual fixed rates applied to Integer's total debtITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 29
  • October 2022 maturity for total debt
  • $190 million adj. EBITDA cushion on interest coverage covenant

Balanced Cost Management Response to TemporaryCOVID-19 Sales Reduction

Alignment to

P&L Costs

Sales Reduction

Material

Mostly

Direct Labor

Mostly

Indirect Labor

Moderate

Plant Overhead

Limited

SG&A

Limited

RD&E

Limited

Management Approach

  • Reduce purchases to align to production & product mix
  • Align labor with demand (furloughs, temp shutdowns); considering unemployment benefits
  • Align with demand for direct factory support; maintain support for facilities, maintenance, etc.
  • No change in fixed costs (depreciation, etc.)
  • Strategic talent adds continue; slowing/stopping non critical adds; reduce discretionary spend
  • Continued engineering additions in line with development programs growth; strategic talent adds continue

Expect temporary contraction of margin rates

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 30

Wrap Up

How We Continue to Lead Integer

  • Take care of Associates, who take care of Customers
  • Manage uncertainty ...COVID-19
    • Balanced cost management during temporary sales decline
    • Expect temporary contraction of margin rates
  • Maintain focus on executing our strategy
    • Executing our strategy, stronger postCOVID-19
    • Ample liquidity … investing through pandemic
  • Deliver on financial commitments … 1Q 2020

We are an integral supplier to Med Device industry with a resilient business model

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 32

Questions?

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 33

APPENDIX

Historical Financial Results(1)

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Adjusted Sales

Adjusted EPS(2)

Organic

Adjusted

EPS(3)

$0.58

$0.91

$0.98

$0.89

$0.66

$1.01

$1.10

$1.04

$1.00

$1.23

$1.19

$1.26

$1.23

$326

$328

$313

$315

$314

$305

$301

$303

$304

$292

$285

$280

$265

$(0.01)

$(0.02)

Impact of foreign currency reported in other (income)/loss, net

Adjusted EPS, as reported

  1. Refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted Sales and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure
  2. The quarterly and annual EPS numbers are calculated independently and may not sum to the total
  3. Excludes impact of foreign currency reported in other (income)/loss, net

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 35

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted EPS Reconciliation - QTD

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 36

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

1Q20 Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted EPS Reconciliation - Detailed View

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 37

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

($ in thousands)

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 38

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Organic Growth Rates Reconciliation (% Change)

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 39

Capitalization

($ in millions)

04/03/20

Original

04/03/20

As Reported

Rate

Rate

Cash & Cash Equivalents

$

37

$200M Revolver [Due 2022]

$

25

L + 325

L + 200

TLA [Due 2022]

$

258

L + 325

L + 200

TLB [Due 2022]

$

558

L + 425

L + 250

Total Principal Amount of Debt Outstanding

$

841 (1)

Deferred Fees and OID

$

(10)

Total Debt (Principal Amount of Debt Outstanding Less Deferred Fees and Discounts)

$

831

Net Total Debt (Principal Amount of Debt Outstanding Less Cash)

$

804

Continuing Operations Statistics

Trailing 4 Quarter Adjusted EBITDA

$

289

Trailing 4 Quarter Cash Interest Expense

$

42

Trailing 4 Quarter Capital Expenditures

$

56

Credit Statistics

Net Total Debt / Trailing 4 Quarter Adjusted EBITDA

2.8x(2)

Trailing 4 Quarter Adjusted EBITDA / Cash Interest Expense

6.9x

  1. Principal amount of debt outstanding, not reduced for unamortized discount and debt issuance costs
  2. Leverage calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding less Cash and Cash Equivalents divided by trailing 4 quarter Adjusted EBITDA

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 40

Contact Information

Tony Borowicz

SVP, Strategy, Business Development & Investor Relations

Integer

Tony.Borowicz@Integer.net

(O) 716.759.5809

www.integer.net

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 41

Disclaimer

Integer Holdings Corp. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 22:08:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 193 M
EBIT 2020 189 M
Net income 2020 96,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,97x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,82x
Capitalization 2 347 M
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph William Dziedzic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bill R. Sanford Non-Executive Chairman
Jennifer M. Bolt Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jason K. Garland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William B. Summers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION-10.54%2 347
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.16%132 368
DANAHER CORPORATION6.84%114 277
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-13.41%59 691
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-20.63%50 217
ILLUMINA, INC.-5.03%46 252
