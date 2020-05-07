Integer : Q1 2020 Integer Holdings Corporation Earnings Conference Call 0 05/07/2020 | 06:09pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2020 Integer Holdings Corporation First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call 5 p.m. Eastern Time, May 7, 2020 Speakers: Joe Dziedzic President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Garland Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Tony Borowicz Senior Vice President, Strategy, Corporate Development & Investor Relations A webcast of today's call can be accessed in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website: http://investor.integer.net

To participate on the call, please dial:

833-236-5762 (U.S.) 647-689-4190 (International) The conference ID is 4978959

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at the website three hours after the live call, and will be available through Thursday, May 14, 2020, by dialing

800-585-8367 (U.S.) 416-621-4642 (International) The conference ID is 4978959

ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 2 Presentation of Financial Information & Forward-Looking Statements Important Information This presentation contains summarized information concerning Integer Holdings Corporation (the "Company") and its business, operations, financial performance and trends. The historical financial and operating data contained herein reflect the consolidated results of the Company for the periods indicated. No representation is made that the information in this presentation is complete. For additional financial and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and product line trends, see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K") and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well other reports filed with the SEC from time-to-time. Such reports are or will be available in the investor relations section of our corporate website (investor.integer.net) and the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Non-GAAP Financial Measures. This presentation includes financial information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") as well as other financial measures referred to as non-GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation, which include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted sales, and organic growth rates should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix to this presentation and the earnings release associated with this period which can be found in the investor relations section of our corporate website (investor.integer.net). Forward Looking Statements. Some of the statements contained in this presentation whether written or oral may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic; future sales, expenses, and profitability; future development and expected growth of our business and industry; our ability to execute our business model and our business strategy; having available sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to meet working capital, debt service and capital expenditure requirements for the next twelve months; projected capital spending; and other events, conditions or developments that will or may occur in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or variations or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and speak only as of as of the date of this presentation. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information, including information in this presentation, to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects or otherwise. ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 3 Agenda Opening Remarks

Financial Results

Product Line Review

Cash Flow, Liquidity and Cost Management

Summary

Q&A ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 4 Opening Remarks 1Q20 Summary Essential businesses, protecting our associates while delivering critical products Strong 1Q results inline with expectations, mostly unaffected by COVID-19 Leading during COVID-19 Prioritizing safety of our associates while providing critical products that patients rely on every day

All manufacturing sites are operating; social distancing & enhanced cleaning implemented; actively engaged with our suppliers

Closely communicating with customers; supporting increased critical needs - ventilator/patient monitor components Strong 1Q Financial Results Sales up 4%, Adjusted EPS up 25% … in-line with expectations

in-line with expectations Medical sales up 5%, partially offset by energy sector decline

Adjusted Operating Income up 10%, offsetting COVID-19 inefficiencies Suspending guidanceSuspending full-year guidance due to COVID-19 uncertainty ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 6 COVID-19 Update COVID-19 Impact and Integer's Response Our view of the Industry impact Potential impact on Integer How we are managing ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 8 COVID-19 Impact and Integer's Response Our view of the Industry impact • Common belief that 2Q will be the most significantly impacted quarter • Gradually improving 3Q and approaching "normal" levels late 4Q20/1Q21 • Med-device OEMs are managing volume decline differently Potential impact on Integer How we are managing ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 9 Published Messages from Med-Device OEMs Depth of decline and speed of recovery "We are assuming the most significant negative impact occurs in the second quarter, a lingering impact but signs of stabilization in the third quarter and then some recovery in the fourth quarter." - J&J, Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript, April 14, 2020 Management plans "We've temporarily closed some manufacturing sites in an effort to align our build plans to the current demand environment, thus reducing inventory on hand and freeing up working capital." - Boston Scientific, Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript, April 29, 2020 "…expect Q3 revenue will likely contract on a year-over-year basis, but improve from Q2 rates of decline… we aim to return to growth in Q4, but there are obviously still many uncertainties." - Boston Scientific, Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript, April 29, 2020 "Regarding expenses, the company is expecting significant deleveraging, or earnings declining significantly more than revenue, in its fiscal fourth quarter." - Medtronic, Press Release, April 21, 2020 " … impact of COVID-19 on sales will be most severe in the second quarter, followed by a gradual recovery in the third quarter and a fourth quarter that better resembles … original expectations." Edwards Lifesciences, Press Release, April 23, 2020 "We can see a recovery into Q3 and into Q4, especially for these more elective procedures … I don't believe that they're going to come back at the same speed that they came down." - Abbott, Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript, April 16, 2020 "… the company has been running many of its factories at or near full capacity, to provide inventory to support the anticipated rebound in procedures during the expected recovery period." - Medtronic, Press Release, April 21, 2020 … maintain the strength of its commercial organization in preparation for what the Company believes could be an active recovery period in the second half of 2020 and early 2021" - Nevro, Press Release, April 1, 2020 Med-device OEMs are managing volume decline differently ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 10 Potential COVID-19 Impact on Industry Sales Industry run rate Industry sales Lower bound 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 How deep is the decline and how fast is the recovery?

Wide range of scenarios

This slide is intended to provide a graphical depiction of the wide range of possible outcomes; not intended to be a precise prediction. ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 11 COVID-19 Impact and Integer's Response Our view of the Industry impact Potential impact on Integer Common belief that 2Q will be the most significantly impacted quarter

Gradually improving 3Q and approaching "normal" levels late 4Q20/1Q21

Med-device OEMs are managing volume decline differently

OEMs are managing volume decline differently Expect sales decline to reflect the blend of our customers' responses, with a 1 to 2 month delay to med-device procedure volumes

med-device procedure volumes Most of our sales are tied to more essential, less elective procedures

Expect temporary contraction of margin rates How we are managing ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 12 Potential COVID-19 Impact on Integer Sales Integer sales Industry run rate Industry sales Lower bound 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 Integer impact delayed by 1 to 2 months

Integer recovery influenced by blend of customers' plans & inventory strategies This slide is intended to provide a graphical depiction of the wide range of possible outcomes; not intended to be a precise prediction. ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 13 Majority of Integer's Sales Tied to More Essential Procedures Elective Moderately Elective More Urgent Interventional Pacemakers SCS/ Cardiology Neuromodulation CRT-D/ICD Respiratory Structural Heart Angiography Electrophysiology Peripheral Cardiac Arterial Neurovascular Gastro Surgical Monitoring Urology Vascular Access Instruments ~25% of Sales ~75% of Sales Note: sales split for medical product lines only ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 14 COVID-19 Impact and Integer's Response Our view of the Industry impact Potential impact on Integer How we are managing Common belief that 2Q will be the most significantly impacted quarter

Gradually improving 3Q and approaching "normal" levels late 4Q20/1Q21

Med-device OEMs are managing volume decline differently

OEMs are managing volume decline differently Expect sales decline to reflect the blend of our customers' responses, with a 1 to 2 month delay to med-device procedure volumes

med-device procedure volumes Most of our sales are tied to more essential, less elective procedures

Expect temporary contraction of margin rates

Executing our strategy - focusing on Customers, Cost, Culture

Strong cash flow with ample liquidity to weather a prolonged pandemic

Protecting critical investments in capabilities and capacity for growth, while addressing costs related to temporary volume decline ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 15 Progress to Date on Our Journey to Excellence Culture … senior leadership team complete

Manufacturing excellence (1)

Quality +40% On time delivery +10% Efficiency ... Adj. EBITDA margins +190 bps

Customer relationships … multi-year contracts

multi-year contracts Deleveraged (1) from 6.1x to 2.8x … ample liquidity By executing our strategy we are positioned to navigate uncertainty Values refer to change between total year 2019 and 2017 ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 16 Investing Throughout the Pandemic 4Q19 Earnings Presentation Continuing virtual Lean events to drive continuous improvement

Sales and marketing leadership in place … adding critical talent

Growing R&D … strong development pipeline

Expanding capabilities through M&A and technology licenses Protecting investments to be stronger post COVID-19 ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 17 Financial Results 1Q20 Adjusted Financial Results(1) ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Sales Adjusted Operating Income Adjusted Net Income % Growth 4% 10% 26% Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EPS $66 $71 $1.00 $1.25 Refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 19 1Q20 Adjusted Net Income(1) ($ in millions, except per share amounts) $3 $0 $41 $7 $1 $(2) $33 1Q19 Operational FX Interest Tax Rate COVID-19, 1Q20 Improvement Oil Impact Adj. $1.00 $0.20 $0.02 $0.08 $0.01 $(0.06) $1.25 EPS Refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 20 Product Line Review Year-over-Year Sales Growth Continues(1) Trailing 4 Quarters Cardio & Vascular Integer -Trailing 4 Quarters Cardiac & Neuromodulation Advanced Surgical, Orthopedic & Portable Medical Electrochem (Non-Medical) (1)Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates and acquisition ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 22 Cardio & Vascular Offering a full-range of products and services for catheter-based interventional vascular devices and a suite of supply chain solutions to support the development and manufacturing of complex components, sub-assemblies and finished devices Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1) Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales ($ in millions) Steerable Sheaths Catheters & Sheaths Guidewires, Stylets & Introducers Accessories 1Q20 growth led by a strong increase in peripheral vascular demand from a customer's continued launch of an existing program into a new geography. Strong overall growth across most markets. The quarter also benefited from incremental sales from the start of a new customer contract on existing business. Negligible COVID-19 impact in 1Q20.

COVID-19 impact in 1Q20. Trailing 4 sales quarter driven by strong growth in peripheral vascular and structural heart, overcoming a headwind from an end of life electrophysiology program Y-o-Y% 10% 7% 5% 4% 6% Change Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates/acquisitions ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 23 CRM & Neuromodulation Providing technology solutions for the active implantable medical device industry by partnering with customers to bring high-quality products to established and emerging markets - from initial concept through high-volume manufacturing Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1) Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales ($ in millions) Pulse Generator Leads & Lead Components, Pulse Generators & External Components & Solutions (Programmers, Chargers, Adaptors & Assemblies Assemblies Patient Devices) 1Q20 driven by Neuromodulation decline from Nuvectra bankruptcy ($6 million), and headwind from 2019 supply agreement commitments. Strong CRM growth from product launches and increased battery demand, offset partially by prior year impact of signing of a customer contract on existing business. Negligible COVID-19 impact in 1Q20.

COVID-19 impact in 1Q20. Trailing 4 quarter sales decrease driven by Nuvectra bankruptcy ($12 million) and 2019 supply agreement headwinds, partially offset by strong demand in CRM batteries and capacitors. Y-o-Y% 4% 2% (1)% 3% (1)% Change Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 24 Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical Offering a broad portfolio of power solutions and technologies to Portable Medical markets and supporting the divested AS&O product line Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1) Orthopedic Implants & Electrosurgical Li-Ion Battery Core Battery Instruments Accessories Packs Pack Assemblies Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales ($ in millions) 1Q20 sales decline driven by decrease in Portable Medical battery demand offset by increased end-market demand for Advanced Surgical and Orthopedic base products.

Negligible COVID-19 impact in 1Q20.

end-market demand for Advanced Surgical and Orthopedic base products. Negligible COVID-19 impact in 1Q20. Trailing 4 quarter sales trend reflects strong growth in Advanced surgical and orthopedics. Portable medical flat across trailing 4 quarters. Y-o-Y% 7% 1% 0% 1% 2% Change Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 25 Electrochem Enhancing lives worldwide by providing superior power solutions that enable the success and advancement of our customers' critical applications Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1) Battery Cells Battery Packs Battery Chargers • 1Q20 declined by approximately $3 million, driven by a severe decline in the energy market due to both oversupply and demand fall-out from COVID-19 pandemic. Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales ($ in millions) • Trailing 4 quarter sales declined to low single digits driven by decline in energy market partially offset by demand in environmental and military markets. • Manufacturing furlough and reductions in force were implemented due to an expected prolonged downturn. Y-o-Y% (8)% (4)% 4% 10% 2% Change Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 26 Cash Flow, Liquidity and Cost Management Cash Flow & Leverage ($ in millions) Cash Flow From Ops Free Cash Flow (1) Net Total Debt Leverage (2) Change vs $(3) $(53) $(35) $(13) $(8) Prior Quarter: $916 $913 $860 $825 $812$804 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 28 1Q20 Highlights 1Q includes $16 million from new supplier financing at interest rates below Integer borrowing cost

1Q is consistent with quarterly profile due to annual cash payments at beginning of year, excluding supplier financing

Capex in line with the increased investment run-rate

run-rate Reduced leverage ratio to

2.8 times adjusted EBITDA Free Cash Flow defined as Cash Flow from Operations less Capital Expenditures (acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (PP&E), net of proceeds from sale of PP&E) Leverage calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding less Cash and Cash Equivalents divided by trailing 4 quarter Adjusted EBITDA Strong Financial Position to Weather the Pandemic ($ in millions) $198 Cash-on-$14 $37 1• Ample liquidity hand 4Q19 1Q20 5/1/20 149 167 165 • Strong cash generation CFOA 2 2017 2018 2019 3• Improved leverage 6.1x Debt to 3.5x 2.8x and covenant cushion AEBITDA 2017 2018 1Q20 In early 2Q, executed a draw down of our full revolver to protect against a prolonged pandemic ($185 million total drawn)

Sustainable and strong Cash Flow From Operating Activities (CFOA)

Financially strong customer base

$124 million adj. EBITDA bank covenant cushion $804 Avg int rate 4• Small fixed-debt payment, $28 5.0% 3.7%(1) reducing interest expense Net '20 Req'd 2019 2020 Debt Pay Based on LIBOR rates published on 4/30/20 and contractual fixed rates applied to Integer's total debt ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 29 October 2022 maturity for total debt

$190 million adj. EBITDA cushion on interest coverage covenant Balanced Cost Management Response to TemporaryCOVID-19 Sales Reduction Alignment to P&L Costs Sales Reduction Material Mostly Direct Labor Mostly Indirect Labor Moderate Plant Overhead Limited SG&A Limited RD&E Limited Management Approach Reduce purchases to align to production & product mix

Align labor with demand (furloughs, temp shutdowns); considering unemployment benefits

Align with demand for direct factory support; maintain support for facilities, maintenance, etc.

No change in fixed costs (depreciation, etc.)

Strategic talent adds continue; slowing/stopping non critical adds; reduce discretionary spend

Continued engineering additions in line with development programs growth; strategic talent adds continue Expect temporary contraction of margin rates ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 30 Wrap Up How We Continue to Lead Integer Take care of Associates, who take care of Customers

Manage uncertainty ... COVID-19

COVID-19 Balanced cost management during temporary sales decline Expect temporary contraction of margin rates

Maintain focus on executing our strategy

Executing our strategy, stronger post COVID-19 Ample liquidity … investing through pandemic

Deliver on financial commitments … 1Q 2020 We are an integral supplier to Med Device industry with a resilient business model ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 32 Questions? ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 33 APPENDIX Historical Financial Results(1) ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Adjusted Sales Adjusted EPS(2) Organic Adjusted EPS(3) $0.58 $0.91 $0.98 $0.89 $0.66 $1.01 $1.10 $1.04 $1.00 $1.23 $1.19 $1.26 $1.23 $326 $328 $313 $315 $314 $305 $301 $303 $304 $292 $285 $280 $265 $(0.01) $(0.02) Impact of foreign currency reported in other (income)/loss, net Adjusted EPS, as reported Refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted Sales and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure The quarterly and annual EPS numbers are calculated independently and may not sum to the total Excludes impact of foreign currency reported in other (income)/loss, net ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 35 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted EPS Reconciliation - QTD ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 36 Non-GAAP Reconciliation 1Q20 Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted EPS Reconciliation - Detailed View ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 37 Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ in thousands) ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 38 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Organic Growth Rates Reconciliation (% Change) ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 39 Capitalization ($ in millions) 04/03/20 Original 04/03/20 As Reported Rate Rate Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 37 $200M Revolver [Due 2022] $ 25 L + 325 L + 200 TLA [Due 2022] $ 258 L + 325 L + 200 TLB [Due 2022] $ 558 L + 425 L + 250 Total Principal Amount of Debt Outstanding $ 841 (1) Deferred Fees and OID $ (10) Total Debt (Principal Amount of Debt Outstanding Less Deferred Fees and Discounts) $ 831 Net Total Debt (Principal Amount of Debt Outstanding Less Cash) $ 804 Continuing Operations Statistics Trailing 4 Quarter Adjusted EBITDA $ 289 Trailing 4 Quarter Cash Interest Expense $ 42 Trailing 4 Quarter Capital Expenditures $ 56 Credit Statistics Net Total Debt / Trailing 4 Quarter Adjusted EBITDA 2.8x(2) Trailing 4 Quarter Adjusted EBITDA / Cash Interest Expense 6.9x Principal amount of debt outstanding, not reduced for unamortized discount and debt issuance costs Leverage calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding less Cash and Cash Equivalents divided by trailing 4 quarter Adjusted EBITDA ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 40 Contact Information Tony Borowicz SVP, Strategy, Business Development & Investor Relations Integer Tony.Borowicz@Integer.net (O) 716.759.5809 www.integer.net ITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 41 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Integer Holdings Corp. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 22:08:01 UTC 0 Latest news on INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATI 06:09p INTEGER : Q1 2020 Integer Holdings Corporation Earnings Conference Call PU 04:14p INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio.. AQ 04:06p Integer Holdings Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Results GL 04/30 Electrochem and Nanoramic Announce Technology Partnership, Offer Customers Ad.. GL 04/14 Integer Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for.. GL 03/02 INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta.. AQ 03/02 Integer Announces Retirement of Director Peter H. Soderberg GL 02/24 INTEGER : Announces Participation in the 2020 Barclays Global Healthcare Confere.. AQ 02/20 INTEGER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT.. AQ 02/20 INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio.. AQ