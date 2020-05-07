Integer : Q1 2020 Integer Holdings Corporation Earnings Conference Call

This presentation contains summarized information concerning Integer Holdings Corporation (the "Company") and its business, operations, financial performance and trends. The historical financial and operating data contained herein reflect the consolidated results of the Company for the periods indicated. No representation is made that the information in this presentation is complete. For additional financial and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and product line trends, see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K") and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well other reports filed with the SEC from time-to-time. Such reports are or will be available in the investor relations section of our corporate website (investor.integer.net) and the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).
"We are assuming the most significant negative impact occurs in the second quarter, a lingering impact but signs of stabilization in the third quarter and then some recovery in the fourth quarter." - J&J, Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript, April 14, 2020
Management plans
"We've temporarily closed some
manufacturing sites in an effort to align our build plans to the current demand environment, thus reducing inventory on hand and freeing up working capital." - Boston Scientific, Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript, April 29, 2020
"…expect Q3 revenue will likely
contract on a year-over-year basis, but improve from Q2 rates of decline… we aim to return to growth in Q4, but there are obviously still many uncertainties." - Boston Scientific, Q1 2020 Earnings Call
Transcript, April 29, 2020
"Regarding expenses, the company is expecting significant deleveraging, or earnings declining significantly more than revenue, in its fiscal fourth quarter." - Medtronic, Press Release, April 21, 2020
" … impact of COVID-19 on sales will be
most severe in the second quarter,
followed by a gradual recovery in the third quarter and a fourth quarter that better resembles … original expectations."
Edwards Lifesciences, Press Release, April 23, 2020
"We can see a recovery into Q3 and into Q4, especially for these more elective procedures … I don't believe that they're going to come back at the same speed that they came down." - Abbott, Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript, April 16, 2020
"… the company has been running many of its factories at or near full capacity, to provide inventory to support the anticipated rebound in procedures during the expected recovery period." - Medtronic, Press Release, April 21, 2020
… maintain the strength of its commercial organization in preparation for what the Company believes could be an active recovery period in the second half of 2020 and early 2021" - Nevro, Press Release, April 1, 2020
Med-device OEMs are managing volume decline differently
1Q20 Adjusted Net Income(1)
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
$3
$0
$41
$7
$1
$(2)
$33
1Q19
Operational
FX
Interest
Tax Rate
COVID-19,
1Q20
Improvement
Oil Impact
Adj.
$1.00
$0.20
$0.02
$0.08
$0.01
$(0.06)
$1.25
EPS
Product Line Review
Year-over-Year Sales Growth Continues(1)
Trailing 4 Quarters
Cardio & Vascular
Integer -Trailing 4 Quarters
Cardiac & Neuromodulation
Advanced Surgical, Orthopedic & Portable Medical
Electrochem (Non-Medical)
Offering a full-range of products and services for catheter-based interventional
vascular devices and a suite of supply chain solutions to support the
development and manufacturing of complex components, sub-assemblies and finished devices
Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1)
Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales
($ in millions)
Steerable Sheaths
Catheters & Sheaths
Guidewires, Stylets &
Introducers
Accessories
1Q20 growth led by a strong increase in peripheral vascular demand from a customer's continued launch of an existing program into a new geography. Strong overall growth across most markets. The quarter also benefited from incremental sales from the start of a new customer contract on existing business. NegligibleCOVID-19 impact in 1Q20.
Trailing 4 sales quarter driven by strong growth in peripheral vascular and structural heart, overcoming a headwind from an end of life electrophysiology program
Y-o-Y%
10%
7%
5%
4%
6%
Change
CRM & Neuromodulation
Providing technology solutions for the active implantable medical device industry
by partnering with customers to bring high-quality products to
established and emerging markets - from initial concept through high-volume manufacturing
Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1)
Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales
($ in millions)
Pulse Generator
Leads & Lead Components,
Pulse Generators & External
Components &
Solutions (Programmers, Chargers,
Adaptors & Assemblies
Assemblies
Patient Devices)
1Q20 driven by Neuromodulation decline from Nuvectra bankruptcy ($6 million), and headwind from 2019 supply agreement commitments. Strong CRM growth from product launches and increased battery demand, offset partially by prior year impact of signing of a customer contract on existing business. NegligibleCOVID-19 impact in 1Q20.
Trailing 4 quarter sales decrease driven by Nuvectra bankruptcy ($12 million) and 2019 supply agreement headwinds, partially offset by strong demand in CRM batteries and capacitors.
Y-o-Y%
4%
2%
(1)%
3%
(1)%
Change
Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical
Offering a broad portfolio of power solutions and technologies to Portable Medical markets and supporting the divested AS&O product line
Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1)
Orthopedic Implants &
Electrosurgical
Li-Ion Battery
Core Battery
Instruments
Accessories
Packs
Pack Assemblies
Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales
($ in millions)
1Q20 sales decline driven by decrease in Portable Medical battery demand offset by increasedend-market demand for Advanced Surgical and Orthopedic base products.
Negligible COVID-19 impact in 1Q20.
Trailing 4 quarter sales trend reflects strong growth in Advanced surgical and orthopedics. Portable medical flat across trailing 4 quarters.
Y-o-Y%
7%
1%
0%
1%
2%
Change
Electrochem
Enhancing lives worldwide by providing superior power solutions that
enable the success and advancement of our customers' critical applications
Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1)
Battery Cells
Battery Packs
Battery Chargers
• 1Q20 declined by approximately $3 million, driven by a severe decline in the energy market due to both oversupply and demand fall-out from COVID-19 pandemic.
Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales
($ in millions)
• Trailing 4 quarter sales declined to low single digits driven by decline in energy market partially offset by demand in environmental and military markets.
• Manufacturing furlough and reductions in force were implemented due to an expected prolonged downturn.
Y-o-Y%
(8)%
(4)%
4%
10%
2%
Change
Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange ratesITGR: 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call / May 7, 2020 / Page 26