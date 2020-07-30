Integer : Q2 2020 Integer Holdings Corporation Earnings Conference Call 0 07/30/2020 | 10:56am EDT Send by mail :

2Q20 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2020 Integer Holdings Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call 9 a.m. Eastern Time, July 30, 2020 Speakers: Joe Dziedzic President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Garland Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Tony Borowicz Senior Vice President, Strategy, Corporate Development & Investor Relations A webcast of today's call can be accessed in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website: http://investor.integer.net

To participate on the call, please dial:

833-714-0898 (U.S.) 778-560-2691 (International) The conference ID is 1449653

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at the website three hours after the live call, and will be available through Thursday, August 6, 2020, by dialing

800-585-8367 (U.S.) 416-621-4642 (International) The conference ID is 1449653

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 2 Presentation of Financial Information & Forward-Looking Statements Important Information This presentation contains summarized information concerning Integer Holdings Corporation (the "Company") and its business, operations, financial performance and trends. The historical financial and operating data contained herein reflect the consolidated results of the Company for the periods indicated. No representation is made that the information in this presentation is complete. For additional financial and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and product line trends, see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K") and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well other reports filed with the SEC from time-to-time. Such reports are or will be available in the investor relations section of our corporate website (investor.integer.net) and the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Non-GAAPFinancial Measures. This presentation includes financial information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") as well as other financial measures referred to as non-GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation, which include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted sales, and organic growth rates should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix to this presentation and the earnings release associated with this period which can be found in the investor relations section of our corporate website (investor.integer.net). Forward Looking Statements. Some of the statements contained in this presentation whether written or oral may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic; future sales, expenses, and profitability; future development and expected growth of our business and industry; our ability to execute our business model and our business strategy; having available sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to meet working capital, debt service and capital expenditure requirements for the next twelve months; projected capital spending; and other events, conditions or developments that will or may occur in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or variations or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and speak only as of as of the date of this presentation. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information, including information in this presentation, to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects or otherwise. ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 3 Agenda Opening Remarks

COVID-19 Update

Update Financial Results

Product Line Review

Cash Flow, Liquidity and Cost Management

Wrap Up

Q&A ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 4 Opening Remarks 2Q20 Summary Essential business, associate safety measures in place to deliver critical products 2Q results reflect industry impact from COVID-19 Outlook Leading during COVID-19 Operating in a new normal … associate safety measures in place

Increased agility to respond to changing customer demand

Positioned to continue investing in strategy throughout pandemic 2Q Financial Results Sales down 24% … better than estimated industry, as expected

Adjusted Operating Income down 65%, Adjusted EPS down 74%

Margin rate contraction from sales decline, as expected … adjusting volume related costs

Solid Cash Flow … $33 million reduction in net total debt Second half Outlook Expect 3Q to be similar to 2Q, except Cash Flow

Expect 4Q between 2Q/3Q and pre-COVID-19 levels

pre-COVID-19 levels Improving backlog trend supports outlook, but uncertainty remains ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 6 COVID-19 Update COVID-19 Impact and Integer's Response Our view of the Industry impact 2Q industry decline estimated at 30% to 40% vs. last year in aggregate

Estimated industry procedure volumes exiting 2Q at 80-90%pre-COVID

80-90%pre-COVID Expect industry decline of 10% to 20% in 3Q and 5% to 15% in 4Q vs. last year … recent virus surge in selected geographies increases uncertainty Potential impact on Integer How we are managing ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 8 Potential COVID-19 Impact on Industry Sales Industry run rate Industry upper bound (unchanged from prior view) Industry sales Current view Prior view Industry lower bound (unchanged from prior view) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 Industry sales current view vs. prior view:

Steeper decline & recovery during 2Q, flattening improvement in 3Q (virus surge); 4Q & 1Q21 no change 2Q decline estimated at 30% to 40%, expect decline of 10% to 20% in 3Q and 5% to 15% in 4Q

This slide is intended to provide a graphical depiction of the wide range of possible outcomes in management's estimation; not intended to be a precise prediction. ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 9 COVID-19 Impact and Integer's Response Our view of the Industry impact Potential impact on Integer How we are managing 2Q industry decline estimated at 30% to 40% vs. last year in aggregate

Estimated industry procedure volumes exiting 2Q at 80-90%pre-COVID

80-90%pre-COVID Expect industry decline of 10% to 20% in 3Q and 5% to 15% in 4Q vs. last year … recent virus surge in selected geographies increases uncertainty

2Q Integer 24% sales decline is approximately 10 percentage points better than industry, as our decline is a blend of our customers' responses

Integer's estimated 2Q favorability versus the industry is expected to reverse in the second half … expect convergence with industry in 1Q 2021

Expect 2Q margin rate contraction to recover as our volume recovers ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 10 Potential COVID-19 Impact on Integer Sales Industry run rate Industry upper bound (unchanged from prior view) Integer sales Current view Prior view Industry lower bound (unchanged from prior view) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 Integer sales current view vs. prior view:

Slightly earlier decline, but not as steep during 2Q Expect to reach bottom in early 3Q vs. late 2Q

This slide is intended to provide a graphical depiction of the wide range of possible outcomes in management's estimation; not intended to be a precise prediction. ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 11 Potential COVID-19 Impact on Integer vs. Industry Integer sales Industry run rate Industry upper bound (unchanged from prior view) Industry sales Industry lower bound (unchanged from prior view) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q Integer sales decline is better than industry by ~10 percentage points

Expect 3Q/4Q sales to be 10 percentage points below industry … converge in 1Q21

Integer sales influenced by blend of customers' plans & inventory management This slide is intended to provide a graphical depiction of the wide range of possible outcomes in management's estimation; not intended to be a precise prediction. ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 12 COVID-19 Impact and Integer's Response Our view of the Industry impact Potential impact on Integer How we are managing 2Q industry decline estimated at 30% to 40% vs. last year in aggregate

Estimated industry procedure volumes exiting 2Q at 80-90%pre-COVID

80-90%pre-COVID Expect industry decline of 10% to 20% in 3Q and 5% to 15% in 4Q vs. last year … recent virus surge in selected geographies increases uncertainty

2Q Integer 24% sales decline is approximately 10 percentage points better than industry, as our decline is a blend of our customers' responses

Integer's estimated 2Q favorability versus the industry is expected to reverse in the second half … expect convergence with industry in 1Q 2021

Expect 2Q margin rate contraction to recover as our volume recovers

Executing our strategy

Ample liquidity for potential M&A and prolonged pandemic Protecting strategic investments while adjusting costs related to expected temporary volume decline

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 13 Financial Results 2Q20 Adjusted Financial Results(1) ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Sales Adjusted Operating Income Adjusted Net Income % Change (24)% (65)% (74)% Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EPS $75 $33 $1.23 $0.32 Refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 15 Balanced Cost Management Response to Temporary COVID-19 Sales Reduction Alignment to P&L Costs Sales Reduction Material Mostly Direct Labor Mostly Indirect Labor Moderate Plant Overhead Limited SG&A Limited RD&E Limited Management Approach Reduce purchases to align to production & product mix

Align labor with demand (furloughs, temp shutdowns); considering unemployment benefits

Align with demand for direct factory support; maintain support for facilities, maintenance, etc.

No change in fixed costs (depreciation, etc.)

Strategic talent adds continue; slowing/stopping non critical adds; reduce discretionary spend

Continued engineering additions in line with development programs growth; strategic talent adds continue Expect margin rates decrease / increase consistent with changes in volume ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 16 2Q20 Adjusted Net Income(1) ($ in millions, except per share amounts) COVID-19 volume / $41 deleverage $3 $0 $10 $(33) $(0) 2Q19 Operational FX Interest Tax Rate 2Q20 Drivers Adj. $1.23 $(1.00) $(0.00) $0.09 $0.00 $0.32 EPS Refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 17 Product Line Review Year-over-Year Sales Trend(1) Trailing 4 Quarters Cardio & Vascular Integer - Trailing 4 Quarters Cardiac & Neuromodulation Advanced Surgical, Orthopedic & Portable Medical Electrochem (Non-Medical) (1) Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates and acquisition ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 19 Cardio & Vascular Offering a full-range of products and services for catheter-based interventional vascular devices and a suite of supply chain solutions to support the development and manufacturing of complex components, sub-assemblies and finished devices Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1) Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales ($ in millions) Steerable Sheaths Catheters & Sheaths Guidewires, Stylets & Introducers Accessories 2Q20 sales were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and a blend of our customers' responses across nearly all C&V markets, though structural heart continued to grow due to development programs.

COVID-19 pandemic and a blend of our customers' responses across nearly all C&V markets, though structural heart continued to grow due to development programs. Trailing 4 quarter sales decline driven by COVID-19 pandemic. Y-o-Y % 7% 5% 4% 6% 2% Change Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates/acquisitions ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 20 CRM & Neuromodulation Providing technology solutions for the active implantable medical device industry by partnering with customers to bring high-quality products to established and emerging markets - from initial concept through high-volume manufacturing Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1) Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales ($ in millions) Pulse Generator Leads & Lead Components, Pulse Generators & External Components & Solutions (Programmers, Chargers, Adaptors & Assemblies Assemblies Patient Devices) 2Q20 CRM and Neuro decline commensurate with the market impact and a blend of our customers' responses.

Additionally, the Nuvectra bankruptcy created a $7 million headwind.

Additionally, the Nuvectra bankruptcy created a $7 million headwind. Trailing 4 quarter sales decrease driven by Nuvectra bankruptcy ($20 million) and headwinds from COVID-19 pandemic. Y-o-Y % 2% (1)% 3% (1)% (10)% Change Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 21 Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical Offering a broad portfolio of power solutions and technologies to Portable Medical markets and supporting the divested AS&O product line Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1) Orthopedic Implants & Electrosurgical Li-Ion Battery Core Battery Instruments Accessories Packs Pack Assemblies 2Q20 sales decline driven by COVID-19 impact and a blend of our customers' responses, partially offset by increased demand for ventilator and patient monitoring components Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales ($ in millions) Trailing 4 quarter sales trend reflects modest growth in Advanced surgical and orthopedics. Portable medical flat across trailing 4 quarters. Y-o-Y % 1% 0% 1% 2% 1% Change Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 22 Electrochem Enhancing lives worldwide by providing superior power solutions that enable the success and advancement of our customers' critical applications Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1) Battery Cells Battery Packs Battery Chargers 2Q20 declined by approximately $8 million, driven by a severe decline in the energy market and demand fall-out from the COVID-19 pandemic. Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales ($ in millions) Trailing 4 quarter sales decline driven by energy market contraction and reduced demand in environmental and military markets.

Reductions in force and manufacturing furloughs were implemented due to an expected prolonged downturn. Y-o-Y % (4)% 4% 10% 2% (15)% Change Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 23 Cash Flow, Liquidity and Cost Management Cash Flow & Leverage ($ in millions) Cash Flow From Ops Free Cash Flow (1) Net Total Debt Leverage (2) Change vs $(53) $(35) $(13) $(8) $(33) Prior Quarter: $913 $860 $825 $812 $804 $770 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 25 2Q20 Highlights 2Q cash flow reflects pre- COVID-19 1Q sales collections

COVID-19 1Q sales collections Expect lower 3Q cash flow due to lower 2Q sales

Continued Capex investments to support strategy with some delays from COVID-19

COVID-19 $33 million reduction in Net total debt from first quarter

Leverage increase from COVID-19 impact on profit Free Cash Flow defined as Cash Flow from Operations less Capital Expenditures (acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (PP&E), net of proceeds from sale of PP&E) Leverage calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding less Cash and Cash Equivalents divided by trailing 4 quarter Adjusted EBITDA Financial Strength to Execute Our Strategy ($ in millions) Available liquidity $230 $207 $206 $206 $23 Available $168 $8 Revolver $193 $198 Capacity $206 $37 Cash-on-hand $14 4Q19 1Q20 5/1/20 2Q20 $46 million of 2Q Cash Flow From Operating Activities (CFOA)

$19 million in remaining required debt payments in 2020 Bank covenant amendment update Increased covenant leverage from 4.0x to 4.75x from 3Q20 to 2Q21

Additional 0.5x for eligible M&A

Minimal cost for protection & flexibility … broad bank group support Ample liquidity and improved leverage cushion ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 26 Wrap Up How We Continue to Lead Integer Take care of Associates, who take care of Customers

Manage COVID-19 uncertainty … new normal

COVID-19 uncertainty … new normal Increased agility to respond to changing customer demand Adjusting costs related to expected temporary volume decline

Maintain focus on executing our strategy

Manufacturing Excellence … Integer Production System Sales Force Excellence … new leaders, processes Investing in capabilities … organically and inorganically

Financial strength

Ample liquidity to invest throughout pandemic Margin rates contract & expand with volume decline & recovery

Executing our strategy during pandemic to create long term value ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 28 Questions? ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 29 APPENDIX Historical Financial Results(1) ($ in millions, except per share amounts) $280 $285 Adjusted Sales $301 $292$313 $305 $303 $315 $314 $304 $326 $328 $240 Adjusted EPS(2) Organic Adjusted EPS(3) $0.91 $0.98 $0.89 $0.66 $1.01 $1.10 $1.04 $1.00 $1.23 $1.19 $1.26 $1.23 $0.30 $(0.02) $(0.01) $(0.05) $(0.02) Impact of foreign currency reported in other (income)/loss, net Adjusted EPS, as reported Refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted Sales and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure The quarterly and annual EPS numbers are calculated independently and may not sum to the total Excludes impact of foreign currency reported in other (income)/loss, net ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 31 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted EPS Reconciliation - QTD ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 32 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted EPS Reconciliation - YTD ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 33 Non-GAAP Reconciliation 2Q20 Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted EPS Reconciliation - Detailed View ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 34 Non-GAAP Reconciliation YTD Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted EPS Reconciliation - Detailed View ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 35 Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ in thousands) ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 36 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Organic Growth Rates Reconciliation (% Change) ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 37 Capitalization ($ in millions) 07/03/20 Original 07/03/20 As Reported Rate Rate Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 206 $200M Revolver [Due 2022] $ 170 L + 325 L + 200 TLA [Due 2022] $ 248 L + 325 L + 200 TLB [Due 2022] $ 558 L + 425 L + 250 Total Principal Amount of Debt Outstanding $ 977 (1) Deferred Fees and OID $ (9) Total Debt (Principal Amount of Debt Outstanding Less Deferred Fees and Discounts) $ 968 Net Total Debt - All Cash (Principal Amount of Debt Outstanding Less ALL Cash) $ 770 Continuing Operations Statistics Trailing 4 Quarter Adjusted EBITDA $ 247 Trailing 4 Quarter Cash Interest Expense $ 39 Trailing 4 Quarter Capital Expenditures $ 59 Credit Statistics Net Total Debt - All Cash / Trailing 4 Quarter Adjusted EBITDA 3.1x (2) Trailing 4 Quarter Adjusted EBITDA / Cash Interest Expense 6.4x Principal amount of debt outstanding, not reduced for unamortized discount and debt issuance costs Leverage calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding less Cash and Cash Equivalents divided by trailing 4 quarter Adjusted EBITDA ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 38 Contact Information Tony Borowicz SVP, Strategy, Business Development & Investor Relations Integer Tony.Borowicz@Integer.net (O) 716.759.5809 www.integer.net ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 39 Attachments Original document

