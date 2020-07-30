Integer : Q2 2020 Integer Holdings Corporation Earnings Conference Call

This presentation contains summarized information concerning Integer Holdings Corporation (the "Company") and its business, operations, financial performance and trends. The historical financial and operating data contained herein reflect the consolidated results of the Company for the periods indicated. No representation is made that the information in this presentation is complete. For additional financial and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and product line trends, see the
Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K") and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well other reports filed with the SEC from time-to-time. Such reports are or will be available in the investor relations section of our corporate website (investor.integer.net) and the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).
Non-GAAPFinancial Measures. This presentation includes financial information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") as well as other financial measures referred to as non-GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation, which include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, earnings before
interest taxes depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted sales, and organic growth rates should be
considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix to this presentation and the earnings release associated with this period which can be found in the investor relations section of our corporate website (investor.integer.net).
Forward Looking Statements. Some of the statements contained in this presentation whether written or oral may be "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic; future sales, expenses, and profitability; future development and expected growth of our business and industry; our ability to execute our business model and our business strategy; having available sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to meet working capital, debt service and capital expenditure requirements for the next twelve months; projected capital spending; and other events, conditions or developments that will or may occur in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or variations or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and speak only as
of as of the date of this presentation. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information, including information in this presentation, to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects or otherwise.
Refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measureITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 17
Product Line Review
Year-over-Year Sales Trend(1)
Trailing 4 Quarters
Cardio & Vascular
Integer - Trailing 4 Quarters
Cardiac & Neuromodulation
Advanced Surgical, Orthopedic & Portable Medical
Electrochem (Non-Medical)
(1) Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates and acquisition
Offering a full-range of products and services for catheter-based interventional
vascular devices and a suite of supply chain solutions to support the
development and manufacturing of complex components, sub-assemblies and finished devices
Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1)
Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales
($ in millions)
Steerable Sheaths
Catheters & Sheaths
Guidewires, Stylets &
Introducers
Accessories
2Q20 sales were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and a blend of our customers' responses across nearly all C&V markets, though structural heart continued to grow due to development programs.
Trailing 4 quarter sales decline driven by COVID-19 pandemic.
Y-o-Y %
7%
5%
4%
6%
2%
Change
Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates/acquisitionsITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 20
CRM & Neuromodulation
Providing technology solutions for the active implantable medical device industry
by partnering with customers to bring high-quality products to
established and emerging markets - from initial concept through high-volume manufacturing
Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1)
Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales
($ in millions)
Pulse Generator
Leads & Lead Components,
Pulse Generators & External
Components &
Solutions (Programmers, Chargers,
Adaptors & Assemblies
Assemblies
Patient Devices)
2Q20 CRM and Neuro decline commensurate with the market impact and a blend of our customers' responses.
Additionally, the Nuvectra bankruptcy created a $7 million headwind.
Trailing 4 quarter sales decrease driven by Nuvectra bankruptcy ($20 million) and headwinds from COVID-19 pandemic.
Y-o-Y %
2%
(1)%
3%
(1)%
(10)%
Change
Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange ratesITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 21
Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical
Offering a broad portfolio of power solutions and technologies to Portable
Medical markets and supporting the divested AS&O product line
Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1)
Orthopedic Implants &
Electrosurgical
Li-Ion Battery
Core Battery
Instruments
Accessories
Packs
Pack Assemblies
2Q20 sales decline driven by COVID-19 impact and a blend of our customers' responses, partially offset by increased demand for ventilator and patient monitoring components
Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales
($ in millions)
Trailing 4 quarter sales trend reflects modest growth in Advanced surgical and orthopedics. Portable medical flat across trailing 4 quarters.
Y-o-Y %
1%
0%
1%
2%
1%
Change
Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange ratesITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 22
Electrochem
Enhancing lives worldwide by providing superior power solutions that
enable the success and advancement of our customers' critical applications
Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1)
Battery Cells
Battery Packs
Battery Chargers
2Q20 declined by approximately $8 million, driven by a severe decline in the energy market and demand fall-out from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales
($ in millions)
Trailing 4 quarter sales decline driven by energy market contraction and reduced demand in environmental and military markets.
Reductions in force and manufacturing furloughs were implemented due to an expected prolonged downturn.
Y-o-Y %
(4)%
4%
10%
2%
(15)%
Change
Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange ratesITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 23
Integer Holdings Corp. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 14:55:01 UTC