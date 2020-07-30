Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Integer Holdings Corporation    ITGR

INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(ITGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Integer : Q2 2020 Integer Holdings Corporation Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 10:56am EDT

2Q20 Earnings Conference Call

July 30, 2020

Integer Holdings Corporation

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call 9 a.m. Eastern Time, July 30, 2020

Speakers:

Joe Dziedzic

President and Chief Executive

Officer

Jason Garland

Executive Vice President, Chief

Financial Officer

Tony Borowicz

Senior Vice President, Strategy,

Corporate Development &

Investor Relations

  • A webcast of today's call can be accessed in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website: http://investor.integer.net
  • To participate on the call, please dial:
    • 833-714-0898(U.S.)
    • 778-560-2691(International)
    • The conference ID is 1449653
  • An online archive of the broadcast will be available at the website three hours after the live call, and will be available through Thursday, August 6, 2020, by dialing
    • 800-585-8367(U.S.)
    • 416-621-4642(International)
    • The conference ID is 1449653

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 2

Presentation of Financial Information &

Forward-Looking Statements

Important Information

This presentation contains summarized information concerning Integer Holdings Corporation (the "Company") and its business, operations, financial performance and trends. The historical financial and operating data contained herein reflect the consolidated results of the Company for the periods indicated. No representation is made that the information in this presentation is complete. For additional financial and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and product line trends, see the

Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K") and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well other reports filed with the SEC from time-to-time. Such reports are or will be available in the investor relations section of our corporate website (investor.integer.net) and the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Non-GAAPFinancial Measures. This presentation includes financial information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") as well as other financial measures referred to as non-GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation, which include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, earnings before

interest taxes depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted sales, and organic growth rates should be

considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix to this presentation and the earnings release associated with this period which can be found in the investor relations section of our corporate website (investor.integer.net).

Forward Looking Statements. Some of the statements contained in this presentation whether written or oral may be "forward-looking

statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic; future sales, expenses, and profitability; future development and expected growth of our business and industry; our ability to execute our business model and our business strategy; having available sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to meet working capital, debt service and capital expenditure requirements for the next twelve months; projected capital spending; and other events, conditions or developments that will or may occur in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or variations or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and speak only as

of as of the date of this presentation. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by such

forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information, including information in this presentation, to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects or otherwise.

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 3

Agenda

  • Opening Remarks
  • COVID-19Update
  • Financial Results
  • Product Line Review
  • Cash Flow, Liquidity and Cost Management
  • Wrap Up
  • Q&A

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 4

Opening Remarks

2Q20 Summary

Essential business, associate safety measures in place to deliver critical products

2Q results reflect industry impact from COVID-19

Outlook

Leading during COVID-19

  • Operating in a new normal … associate safety measures in place
  • Increased agility to respond to changing customer demand
  • Positioned to continue investing in strategy throughout pandemic

2Q Financial Results

  • Sales down 24% … better than estimated industry, as expected
  • Adjusted Operating Income down 65%, Adjusted EPS down 74%
    • Margin rate contraction from sales decline, as expected … adjusting volume related costs
  • Solid Cash Flow … $33 million reduction in net total debt

Second half Outlook

  • Expect 3Q to be similar to 2Q, except Cash Flow
  • Expect 4Q between 2Q/3Q and pre-COVID-19 levels
  • Improving backlog trend supports outlook, but uncertainty remains

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 6

COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 Impact and Integer's Response

Our view of the Industry impact

  • 2Q industry decline estimated at 30% to 40% vs. last year in aggregate
  • Estimated industry procedure volumes exiting 2Q at 80-90%pre-COVID
  • Expect industry decline of 10% to 20% in 3Q and 5% to 15% in 4Q vs. last year … recent virus surge in selected geographies increases uncertainty

Potential impact

on Integer

How we are

managing

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 8

Potential COVID-19 Impact on Industry Sales

Industry

run rate

Industry upper

bound

(unchanged from prior view)

Industry sales

Current view

Prior view

Industry lower

bound

(unchanged from prior view)

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

  • Industry sales current view vs. prior view:
    • Steeper decline & recovery during 2Q, flattening improvement in 3Q (virus surge); 4Q & 1Q21 no change
    • 2Q decline estimated at 30% to 40%, expect decline of 10% to 20% in 3Q and 5% to 15% in 4Q

This slide is intended to provide a graphical depiction of the wide range of possible outcomes in management's estimation; not intended to be a precise prediction.

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 9

COVID-19 Impact and Integer's Response

Our view of the Industry impact

Potential impact

on Integer

How we are

managing

  • 2Q industry decline estimated at 30% to 40% vs. last year in aggregate
  • Estimated industry procedure volumes exiting 2Q at 80-90%pre-COVID
  • Expect industry decline of 10% to 20% in 3Q and 5% to 15% in 4Q vs. last year … recent virus surge in selected geographies increases uncertainty
  • 2Q Integer 24% sales decline is approximately 10 percentage points better than industry, as our decline is a blend of our customers' responses
  • Integer's estimated 2Q favorability versus the industry is expected to reverse in the second half … expect convergence with industry in 1Q 2021
  • Expect 2Q margin rate contraction to recover as our volume recovers

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 10

Potential COVID-19 Impact on Integer Sales

Industry

run rate

Industry upper

bound

(unchanged from prior view)

Integer sales

Current view

Prior view

Industry lower

bound

(unchanged from prior view)

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

  • Integer sales current view vs. prior view:
    • Slightly earlier decline, but not as steep during 2Q
    • Expect to reach bottom in early 3Q vs. late 2Q

This slide is intended to provide a graphical depiction of the wide range of possible outcomes in management's estimation; not intended to be a precise prediction.

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 11

Potential COVID-19 Impact on Integer vs. Industry

Integer sales

Industry

run rate

Industry upper

bound

(unchanged from prior view)

Industry sales

Industry lower

bound

(unchanged from prior view)

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

  • 2Q Integer sales decline is better than industry by ~10 percentage points
  • Expect 3Q/4Q sales to be 10 percentage points below industry … converge in 1Q21
  • Integer sales influenced by blend of customers' plans & inventory management

This slide is intended to provide a graphical depiction of the wide range of possible outcomes in management's estimation; not intended to be a precise prediction.

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 12

COVID-19 Impact and Integer's Response

Our view of the Industry impact

Potential impact

on Integer

How we are

managing

  • 2Q industry decline estimated at 30% to 40% vs. last year in aggregate
  • Estimated industry procedure volumes exiting 2Q at 80-90%pre-COVID
  • Expect industry decline of 10% to 20% in 3Q and 5% to 15% in 4Q vs. last year … recent virus surge in selected geographies increases uncertainty
  • 2Q Integer 24% sales decline is approximately 10 percentage points better than industry, as our decline is a blend of our customers' responses
  • Integer's estimated 2Q favorability versus the industry is expected to reverse in the second half … expect convergence with industry in 1Q 2021
  • Expect 2Q margin rate contraction to recover as our volume recovers
  • Executing our strategy
    • Ample liquidity for potential M&A and prolonged pandemic
    • Protecting strategic investments while adjusting costs related to expected temporary volume decline

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 13

Financial Results

2Q20 Adjusted Financial Results(1)

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Sales

Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted Net Income

% Change

(24)%

(65)%

(74)%

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EPS

$75

$33

$1.23

$0.32

  1. Refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 15

Balanced Cost Management Response to Temporary COVID-19 Sales Reduction

Alignment to

P&L Costs

Sales Reduction

Material

Mostly

Direct Labor

Mostly

Indirect Labor

Moderate

Plant Overhead

Limited

SG&A

Limited

RD&E

Limited

Management Approach

  • Reduce purchases to align to production & product mix
  • Align labor with demand (furloughs, temp shutdowns); considering unemployment benefits
  • Align with demand for direct factory support; maintain support for facilities, maintenance, etc.
  • No change in fixed costs (depreciation, etc.)
  • Strategic talent adds continue; slowing/stopping non critical adds; reduce discretionary spend
  • Continued engineering additions in line with development programs growth; strategic talent adds continue

Expect margin rates decrease / increase consistent with changes in volume

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 16

2Q20 Adjusted Net Income(1)

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

COVID-19 volume /

$41 deleverage

$3

$0

$10

$(33)

$(0)

2Q19

Operational

FX

Interest

Tax Rate

2Q20

Drivers

Adj.

$1.23

$(1.00)

$(0.00)

$0.09

$0.00

$0.32

EPS

  1. Refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 17

Product Line Review

Year-over-Year Sales Trend(1)

Trailing 4 Quarters

Cardio & Vascular

Integer - Trailing 4 Quarters

Cardiac & Neuromodulation

Advanced Surgical, Orthopedic & Portable Medical

Electrochem (Non-Medical)

(1) Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates and acquisition

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 19

Cardio & Vascular

Offering a full-range of products and services for catheter-based interventional

vascular devices and a suite of supply chain solutions to support the

development and manufacturing of complex components, sub-assemblies and finished devices

Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1)

Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales

($ in millions)

Steerable Sheaths

Catheters & Sheaths

Guidewires, Stylets &

Introducers

Accessories

  • 2Q20 sales were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and a blend of our customers' responses across nearly all C&V markets, though structural heart continued to grow due to development programs.
  • Trailing 4 quarter sales decline driven by COVID-19 pandemic.

Y-o-Y %

7%

5%

4%

6%

2%

Change

  1. Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates/acquisitions ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 20

CRM & Neuromodulation

Providing technology solutions for the active implantable medical device industry

by partnering with customers to bring high-quality products to

established and emerging markets - from initial concept through high-volume manufacturing

Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1)

Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales

($ in millions)

Pulse Generator

Leads & Lead Components,

Pulse Generators & External

Components &

Solutions (Programmers, Chargers,

Adaptors & Assemblies

Assemblies

Patient Devices)

  • 2Q20 CRM and Neuro decline commensurate with the market impact and a blend of our customers' responses.
    Additionally, the Nuvectra bankruptcy created a $7 million headwind.
  • Trailing 4 quarter sales decrease driven by Nuvectra bankruptcy ($20 million) and headwinds from COVID-19 pandemic.

Y-o-Y %

2%

(1)%

3%

(1)%

(10)%

Change

  1. Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 21

Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical

Offering a broad portfolio of power solutions and technologies to Portable

Medical markets and supporting the divested AS&O product line

Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1)

Orthopedic Implants &

Electrosurgical

Li-Ion Battery

Core Battery

Instruments

Accessories

Packs

Pack Assemblies

  • 2Q20 sales decline driven by COVID-19 impact and a blend of our customers' responses, partially offset by increased demand for ventilator and patient monitoring components

Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales

($ in millions)

  • Trailing 4 quarter sales trend reflects modest growth in Advanced surgical and orthopedics. Portable medical flat across trailing 4 quarters.

Y-o-Y %

1%

0%

1%

2%

1%

Change

  1. Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 22

Electrochem

Enhancing lives worldwide by providing superior power solutions that

enable the success and advancement of our customers' critical applications

Quarterly Adjusted Sales Change(1)

Battery Cells

Battery Packs

Battery Chargers

  • 2Q20 declined by approximately $8 million, driven by a severe decline in the energy market and demand fall-out from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reported Trailing 4 Quarter Sales

($ in millions)

  • Trailing 4 quarter sales decline driven by energy market contraction and reduced demand in environmental and military markets.
  • Reductions in force and manufacturing furloughs were implemented due to an expected prolonged downturn.

Y-o-Y %

(4)%

4%

10%

2%

(15)%

Change

  1. Excludes impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 23

Cash Flow, Liquidity and Cost Management

Cash Flow & Leverage

($ in millions)

Cash Flow From Ops

Free Cash Flow (1)

Net Total Debt

Leverage (2)

Change vs

$(53)

$(35)

$(13)

$(8)

$(33)

Prior Quarter:

$913

$860

$825

$812

$804

$770

1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 25

2Q20 Highlights

  • 2Q cash flow reflects pre- COVID-19 1Q sales collections
  • Expect lower 3Q cash flow due to lower 2Q sales
  • Continued Capex investments to support strategy with some delays from COVID-19
  • $33 million reduction in Net total debt from first quarter
  • Leverage increase from COVID-19 impact on profit
  1. Free Cash Flow defined as Cash Flow from Operations less Capital Expenditures (acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (PP&E), net of proceeds from sale of PP&E)
  2. Leverage calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding less Cash and Cash Equivalents divided by trailing 4 quarter Adjusted EBITDA

Financial Strength to Execute Our Strategy

($ in millions)

Available liquidity

$230

$207

$206

$206

$23

Available

$168

$8

Revolver

$193

$198

Capacity

$206

$37

Cash-on-hand

$14

4Q19

1Q20

5/1/20

2Q20

  • $46 million of 2Q Cash Flow From Operating Activities (CFOA)
  • $19 million in remaining required debt payments in 2020

Bank covenant amendment update

  • Increased covenant leverage from 4.0x to 4.75x from 3Q20 to 2Q21
  • Additional 0.5x for eligible M&A
  • Minimal cost for protection & flexibility … broad bank group support

Ample liquidity and improved leverage cushion

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 26

Wrap Up

How We Continue to Lead Integer

  • Take care of Associates, who take care of Customers
  • Manage COVID-19 uncertainty … new normal
    • Increased agility to respond to changing customer demand
    • Adjusting costs related to expected temporary volume decline
  • Maintain focus on executing our strategy
    • Manufacturing Excellence … Integer Production System
    • Sales Force Excellence … new leaders, processes
    • Investing in capabilities … organically and inorganically
  • Financial strength
    • Ample liquidity to invest throughout pandemic
    • Margin rates contract & expand with volume decline & recovery

Executing our strategy during pandemic to create long term value

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 28

Questions?

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 29

APPENDIX

Historical Financial Results(1)

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

$280 $285

Adjusted Sales

$301 $292$313 $305 $303 $315 $314 $304 $326 $328

$240

Adjusted EPS(2)

Organic

Adjusted

EPS(3)

$0.91 $0.98 $0.89 $0.66 $1.01 $1.10 $1.04 $1.00 $1.23 $1.19 $1.26 $1.23 $0.30

$(0.02)

$(0.01)

$(0.05)

$(0.02)

Impact of foreign currency reported in other (income)/loss, net

Adjusted EPS, as reported

  1. Refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted Sales and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure
  2. The quarterly and annual EPS numbers are calculated independently and may not sum to the total
  3. Excludes impact of foreign currency reported in other (income)/loss, net

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 31

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted EPS Reconciliation - QTD

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 32

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted EPS Reconciliation - YTD

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 33

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

2Q20 Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted EPS Reconciliation - Detailed View

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 34

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

YTD Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted EPS Reconciliation - Detailed View

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 35

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

($ in thousands)

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 36

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Organic Growth Rates Reconciliation (% Change)

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 37

Capitalization

($ in millions)

07/03/20

Original

07/03/20

As Reported

Rate

Rate

Cash & Cash Equivalents

$

206

$200M Revolver [Due 2022]

$

170

L + 325

L + 200

TLA [Due 2022]

$

248

L + 325

L + 200

TLB [Due 2022]

$

558

L + 425

L + 250

Total Principal Amount of Debt Outstanding

$

977 (1)

Deferred Fees and OID

$

(9)

Total Debt (Principal Amount of Debt Outstanding Less Deferred Fees and Discounts)

$

968

Net Total Debt - All Cash (Principal Amount of Debt Outstanding Less ALL Cash)

$

770

Continuing Operations Statistics

Trailing 4 Quarter Adjusted EBITDA

$

247

Trailing 4 Quarter Cash Interest Expense

$

39

Trailing 4 Quarter Capital Expenditures

$

59

Credit Statistics

Net Total Debt - All Cash / Trailing 4 Quarter Adjusted EBITDA

3.1x

(2)

Trailing 4 Quarter Adjusted EBITDA / Cash Interest Expense

6.4x

  1. Principal amount of debt outstanding, not reduced for unamortized discount and debt issuance costs
  2. Leverage calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding less Cash and Cash Equivalents divided by trailing 4 quarter Adjusted EBITDA

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 38

Contact Information

Tony Borowicz

SVP, Strategy, Business Development & Investor Relations

Integer

Tony.Borowicz@Integer.net

(O) 716.759.5809

www.integer.net

ITGR: 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call / July 30, 2020 / Page 39

Disclaimer

Integer Holdings Corp. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 14:55:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATI
10:56aINTEGER : Q2 2020 Integer Holdings Corporation Earnings Conference Call
PU
08:34aINTEGER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:17aINTEGER HOLDINGS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
08:01aInteger Holdings Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
07/15Integer Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call fo..
GL
07/15Integer's Patent Litigation Victory Affirmed on Appeal
GL
07/14INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
07/14Integer Amends Its Senior Secured Credit Facility To Continue Strategy Execut..
GL
06/25Integer Opens New Innovative Ireland Research and Development Facility
GL
05/20INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 137 M - -
Net income 2020 72,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 297 M 2 297 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,02x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 8 250
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Integer Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 92,00 $
Last Close Price 69,96 $
Spread / Highest target 54,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph William Dziedzic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bill R. Sanford Non-Executive Chairman
Jennifer M. Bolt Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jason K. Garland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William B. Summers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION-13.02%2 297
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC25.98%161 638
DANAHER CORPORATION31.70%143 393
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.17.70%81 425
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.88.55%59 550
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-11.96%56 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group