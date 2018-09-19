Log in
Integra LifeSciences to participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

0
09/19/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will present at the following healthcare conference in October:

  • On Monday, October 1, 2018 at 4:05 p.m. ET, Sravan Emany, vice president, treasurer & investor relations, will present at the 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative technologies, neurosurgical and extremity orthopedic solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, Cadence®, Certas™, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, Salto Talaris®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, Titan™ and VersaTru™. For the latest news and information about Integra and its brands, please visit www.integralife.com.

Statements made at the upcoming conferences may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from predicted results. Forward-looking factors that may be discussed include, but are not limited to, future financial performance, new product development, governmental approvals, market potential and resulting sales as well as potential therapeutic applications, and additional acquisitions. These risks and uncertainties include market conditions and other factors beyond the Company's control and the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in item 1A of Integra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could affect actual results. These forward-looking statements are made only as the date thereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Sravan Emany
Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations
(609) 936-2488
sravan.emany@integralife.com 

Michael Beaulieu
Director, Investor Relations
(609) 750-2827
michael.beaulieu@integralife.com 

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications
(609) 750-7984
laurene.isip@integralife.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
07/25HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (07/25/2018) 
