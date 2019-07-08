Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp    IART

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP

(IART)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Integra Lifesciences : "Integra LifeSciences partners with Tissue Analytics to advance data analytics in wound care clinical trials"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

BALTIMORE, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra LifeSciences, a leading global medical technology company, is pleased to announce a pioneering partnership with Tissue Analytics, an AI-powered software solution for wound assessment and monitoring. This exciting collaboration brings together Integra LifeSciences' expertise in developing wound repair products and Tissue Analytics' advanced digital capabilities in a clinical trial setting.

Tissue Analytics logo

Modern clinical trials have moved from traditional paper forms to electronic data capture to enable better data accessibility, compliance, security, and organization. However, this trend is constrained by the lack of quality data available for wound assessment. Conditions, such as chronic wounds, burns, and pressure ulcers are routinely evaluated using only visual approximations and error-prone ruler measurements.

Tissue Analytics develops software solutions that use artificial intelligence to automatically and objectively extract high quality data from clinical images. The software has the added benefit of increasing productivity and reducing the costs associated with clinical trials.

Integra LifeSciences is at the forefront of research and innovation for the management of acute and chronic wounds, and burns. By using Tissue Analytics' objective data capture system in a multicenter, randomized, parallel-group study, Integra LifeSciences maintains the tradition of using industry-leading evidence-based practices in the products we bring to market.

Jessica Knowlton, Clinical Research Manager, says:

"Tissue Analytics helped us to conduct a highly objective study using their instantaneous wound measuring software.  Additionally, we didn't have to worry about training our research sites on a camera system or having that system malfunction right before randomization."

Kevin Keenahan, CEO of Tissue Analytics, comments:

"Partnering with Integra LifeSciences is very significant for Tissue Analytics. It indicates that industry leaders trust the Tissue Analytics' technology as the standard of care wound assessment tool. We are honored that Integra is using the platform to validate the next generation of products that will ultimately benefit patients."

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) is dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can concentrate on providing the best patient care.  Integra offers innovative solutions, including leading plastic and regenerative technologies, in specialty surgical solutions, orthopedics and tissue technologies.  For more information, please visit www.integralife.com.

About Tissue Analytics

Tissue Analytics, Inc. develops AI-powered software solutions for chronic wound management. The company uses machine learning and computer vision to speed up documentation workflows and improve the quality of clinical trials data. Tissue Analytics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.tissue-analytics.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integra-lifesciences-partners-with-tissue-analytics-to-advance-data-analytics-in-wound-care-clinical-trials-300880144.html

SOURCE Tissue Analytics


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDI
03:01pINTEGRA LIFESCIENCES : "Integra LifeSciences partners with Tissue Analytics to a..
PR
06/24INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (..
AQ
06/24Integra LifeSciences Announces Promotion of Glenn Coleman to Newly-Created Ro..
GL
05/23INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES : to participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference and..
AQ
05/21INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, ..
AQ
04/30Integra LifeSciences to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Hea..
GL
04/24INTEGRA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/24INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
04/24Integra LifeSciences Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
04/11INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES : Introduces New Codman Specialty Surgical Products at AANS..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About