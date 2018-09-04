Log in
News

IntegraGen : Announces Publication of of miR-31-3p Data in Clinical Cancer Research

09/04/2018 | 08:32am CEST

IntegraGen announces the publication of the results of a definitive study reporting on the analysis of the expression of miR-31-3p in tumors from 370 RAS wild-type (WT) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients enrolled in the FIRE-3 clinical trial (AIO KRK-0306). The paper, entitled 'Validation of miR-31-3p Expression Level to Predict Cetuximab Efficacy When Used as First-Line Treatment in RAS Wild-Type Metastatic Colorectal Cancer' was published online in Clinical Cancer Research, a leading oncology journal which focuses on innovative clinical and translational cancer research studies that bridge the laboratory and the clinic.

Click here to view press release

Disclaimer

IntegraGen SA published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 06:31:01 UTC
