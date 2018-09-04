IntegraGen : Announces Publication of of miR-31-3p Data in Clinical Cancer Research

IntegraGen announces the publication of the results of a definitive study reporting on the analysis of the expression of miR-31-3p in tumors from 370 RAS wild-type (WT) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients enrolled in the FIRE-3 clinical trial (AIO KRK-0306). The paper, entitled 'Validation of miR-31-3p Expression Level to Predict Cetuximab Efficacy When Used as First-Line Treatment in RAS Wild-Type Metastatic Colorectal Cancer' was published online in Clinical Cancer Research, a leading oncology journal which focuses on innovative clinical and translational cancer research studies that bridge the laboratory and the clinic.

Click here to view press release