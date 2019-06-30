Log in
INTEGRAGEN

(ALINT)
IntegraGen : Press release on General Assembly voting results

06/30/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

The mixed shareholders' general meeting of IntegraGen was held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Bedford Hotel's premises at 17 rue de l'Arcade in Paris.

At the end of the Combined General Meeting, during which 27.5% of the voting rights were cast, resolutions 1 to 20 were adopted. Resolution 21 was rejected. Shareholders thus followed the recommendations made in the Board of Directors' report to the shareholders.

Detailed voting results and resolutions are available on the website of www.integragen.com (Investors tab, Shareholder Meetings).

The presentation made by the Chairman of IntegraGen in preamble of the General Meeting and all the documents made available to shareholders (documents covered by Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code) are also published on the website).

Disclaimer

IntegraGen SA published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 17:47:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 10,3 M
EBIT 2019 0,60 M
Net income 2019 0,45 M
Finance 2019 3,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capitalization 8,16 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Courtieu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurence Riot Lamotte Chief Financial Officer
Gerald D. Wagner Director
Peter Behner Director
Yannick Sabatin Director
