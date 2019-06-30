IntegraGen : Press release on General Assembly voting results

The mixed shareholders' general meeting of IntegraGen was held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Bedford Hotel's premises at 17 rue de l'Arcade in Paris.

At the end of the Combined General Meeting, during which 27.5% of the voting rights were cast, resolutions 1 to 20 were adopted. Resolution 21 was rejected. Shareholders thus followed the recommendations made in the Board of Directors' report to the shareholders.

Detailed voting results and resolutions are available on the website of www.integragen.com (Investors tab, Shareholder Meetings).

The presentation made by the Chairman of IntegraGen in preamble of the General Meeting and all the documents made available to shareholders (documents covered by Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code) are also published on the website).

