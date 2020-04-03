Log in
IntegraGen : reports 2019 annual results

04/03/2020 | 01:38am EDT

+20% sales growth, positive gross operating surplus during second half of year, and close to break-even for the year

IntegraGen announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2019. The annual accounts were approved by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on April 2, 2020.

  • Operating surplus of 255 K€ in the second half of 2019, -70 K€ over the entire year
  • Sustained increase in activity during 2019: +20%

- Initiation of SeqOIA sequencing platform operations

- Increase in activities carried out at the Institut Pasteur

  • Acceleration of software sales activities focusing on the interpretation of genomic data
  • Implementation of measures to ensure continuity of operations despite the COVID-19 pandemic with maintenance of genomic activity and preservation of financial resources

Click here to view press release

Disclaimer

IntegraGen SA published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 05:37:00 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -0,40 M
Net income 2019 -0,40 M
Finance 2019 2,60 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 -
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 9,97 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,50  €
Last Close Price 1,54  €
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 127%
Spread / Lowest Target 127%
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Courtieu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurence Riot Lamotte Chief Financial Officer
Gerald D. Wagner Director
Yannick Sabatin Director
François Thomas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEGRAGEN52.48%10
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-37.72%8 582
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-16.66%6 569
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.4.34%3 787
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-5.98%3 509
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION13.36%3 050
