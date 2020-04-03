IntegraGen : reports 2019 annual results

+20% sales growth, positive gross operating surplus during second half of year, and close to break-even for the year

IntegraGen announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2019. The annual accounts were approved by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on April 2, 2020.

Operating surplus of 255 K€ in the second half of 2019, -70 K€ over the entire year

Sustained increase in activity during 2019: +20%

- Initiation of SeqOIA sequencing platform operations

- Increase in activities carried out at the Institut Pasteur

Acceleration of software sales activities focusing on the interpretation of genomic data

Implementation of measures to ensure continuity of operations despite the COVID-19 pandemic with maintenance of genomic activity and preservation of financial resources

