IntegraGen : reports 2019 annual results

+20% sales growth, positive gross operating surplus during second half of year, and close to break-even for the year
IntegraGen announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2019. The annual accounts were approved by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on April 2, 2020.
-
Operating surplus of 255 K€ in the second half of 2019, -70 K€ over the entire year
-
Sustained increase in activity during 2019: +20%
- Initiation of SeqOIA sequencing platform operations
- Increase in activities carried out at the Institut Pasteur
-
Acceleration of software sales activities focusing on the interpretation of genomic data
-
Implementation of measures to ensure continuity of operations despite the COVID-19 pandemic with maintenance of genomic activity and preservation of financial resources
