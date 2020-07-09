IntegraGen : Agreement to file a friendly takeover bid initiated by ONCODNA on INTEGRAGEN

Agreement to file a friendly takeover bid initiated by ONCODNA on INTEGRAGEN to acquire all outstanding shares at a price of 2.20€ per share. This transaction would bring together OncoDNA's expertise in oncology precision medicine and IntegraGen's know-how in DNA sequencing services and bioinformatics analyses. The combination of both companies would enable to offer a complete solution that combines oncology laboratory testing and software solutions which will benefit the treatment of patients with advanced cancer.
