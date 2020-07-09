Log in
IntegraGen SA    ALINT   FR0010908723

INTEGRAGEN SA

(ALINT)
IntegraGen : Agreement to file a friendly takeover bid initiated by ONCODNA on INTEGRAGEN

07/09/2020 | 01:58am EDT

Agreement to file a friendly takeover bid initiated by ONCODNA on INTEGRAGEN to acquire all outstanding shares at a price of 2.20€ per share. This transaction would bring together OncoDNA's expertise in oncology precision medicine and IntegraGen's know-how in DNA sequencing services and bioinformatics analyses. The combination of both companies would enable to offer a complete solution that combines oncology laboratory testing and software solutions which will benefit the treatment of patients with advanced cancer.

Click here to view press release

Disclaimer

IntegraGen SA published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 05:57:07 UTC
