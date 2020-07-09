Log in
IntegraGen : reports sales of 4.7 million in the first half of 2020, up 13%, and cash position of 5.8 million

07/09/2020 | 01:46am EDT

  • Continued sales growth linked to increase in sequencing activities
  • Moderate impact of the pandemic on sales of software tools to aid in the interpretation of genomic data
  • Successful implementation of measures to adapt to the health crisis and preservation of cash resources

Regulatory News:

IntegraGen (FR0010908723 – ALINT – Eligible PEA PME) (Paris:ALINT), a company specializing in the decryption of the human genome which performs interpretable genomic analyzes for academic and private laboratories and develops diagnostic tools for oncology, today announced its unaudited sales for the first half of 2020.

Unaudited sales during the first half of 2020 were 4,706 k€, an increase of 13% compared to the first half of 2019 and 15% on a like-for-like basis taking into account the sale of the company’s diagnostic business at the start of 2020. The growth in sales was a result of an increase in all sequencing activities, in particular the SeqOIA platform (+33%), activities related to outsourced platforms (+18%), and sequencing services for research and clinical research (+9%).

Software and genomic consulting (GeCo) activities were limited due to the pandemic, which notably resulted in the delay of projects.

The company’s cash position at the end of June 2020 was 5.8 m€, representing an improvement of almost 3.0 m€ compared to the cash position as of December 31, 2019. This difference is mainly due to the receipt of a State Guaranteed Loan (PGE) totaling 1.8 m€, to the implementation of several safeguarding actions during the confinement period linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to an equilibrium between the consumption of cash for current operations and business revenue.

Bernard Courtieu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IntegraGen stated, “our sales revenue during the first half of 2020 builds on the previously reported profitable growth trajectory which we experienced during the second half of 2019. These results reinforce our current strategy of focusing on our genomic services business with an emphasis on sequencing and data interpretation. Despite the difficulties linked to the pandemic, sales of our software tools to assist with genomic data interpretation remain a major strategic focus, as evidenced by the announcement in April of an agreement with a major cancer center in the United States. The sustained growth and healthy cash position we have achieved despite the current crisis will enable us to pursue a positive and ambitious trajectory. Lastly, I would like to thank the employees of IntegraGen who have demonstrated exemplary solidarity and dedication to ensuring continuity of operations during containment linked to the pandemic."

The financial results for the first half of 2020 will be published on September 17, 2020.

About IntegraGen

IntegraGen is a company specializing in the analysis of the human genome and performs adaptive and quickly interpretable analyses for academic and private laboratories. For the management of cancers, which are characterized by a genetic disruption of cells, IntegraGen provides researchers and doctors with universal and individualized therapeutic guidance tools allowing them to adapt the treatment to the patient's genetic profile.

IntegraGen has forty-six employees and generated revenue of € 8.3 million in 2019. Based in the Génopole d'Evry, IntegraGen is also located in the United States in Cambridge, MA. IntegraGen is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (ISIN: FR0010908723 - Mnemo: ALINT - Eligible PEA-PME).

For more information, visit www.integragen.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 9,50 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net income 2020 -0,10 M -0,11 M -0,11 M
Net cash 2020 1,70 M 1,93 M 1,93 M
P/E ratio 2020 -173x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,5 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart INTEGRAGEN SA
Duration : Period :
IntegraGen SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGRAGEN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,50 €
Last Close Price 1,62 €
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 117%
Spread / Lowest Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Courtieu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurence Riot Lamotte Chief Financial Officer
Gerald D. Wagner Director
Yannick Sabatin Director
François Thomas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEGRAGEN SA59.90%12
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-0.89%13 726
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.11.51%8 616
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION63.14%6 193
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.9.03%4 416
INVITAE CORPORATION112.28%4 280
