Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Integrated Device Technology Inc    IDTI

INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC (IDTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 06:19pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Integrated Device Technology, Inc. ("IDT", NASDAQ: IDTI) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Renesas Electronics Corporation. Stockholders will receive $49.00 in cash for each share of IDT common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.7 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2019.

If you are a stockholder of IDT and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/idt. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-integrated-device-technology-inc-300710506.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLO
06:19pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Integrated Devi..
PR
02:14pINTEGRATED DEVICE (IDTI) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of In..
PR
12:05pINTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, A..
AQ
07:56aRenesas in $6.7 billion deal for IDT to boost chips for self-driving cars
RE
03:57aJapan's Renesas to buy U.S. chipmaker IDT for $6.7 billion
RE
03:22aINTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : Renesas to Acquire Integrated Device Technology, ..
BU
09/05INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : Samsung Uses IDT’s Industry-Leading Wireles..
PU
09/05INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : Samsung Uses IDT's Industry-Leading Wireless Powe..
PR
09/04INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : IDT Announces New Sensor Connectivity Kit for IoT..
PR
08/31INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : Lithium Demand set to Grow as Data Projects EV Sa..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:28aEAA September 2018 Portfolio 
09:22aPREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (09/11/2018) 
09:09aChina Goes To The WTO (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07:17aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : China Requests WTO Sanctions Against U.S. 
09/10Japan's Renesas to buy Integrated Device Technology for $6.7B 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.