INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC    IDTI

INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC (IDTI)
My previous session
News 
News

INTEGRATED DEVICE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. - IDTI

10/11/2018 | 10:49pm CEST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (“IDT”) (NasdaqGS: IDTI) to Renesas Electronics Corporation (OTC: RNECF). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of IDT will receive only $49.00 in cash for each share of IDT that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-idti/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 938 M
EBIT 2019 276 M
Net income 2019 150 M
Debt 2019 105 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 50,67
P/E ratio 2020 37,35
EV / Sales 2019 6,60x
EV / Sales 2020 5,97x
Capitalization 6 087 M
Chart INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC
Duration : Period :
Integrated Device Technology Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 43,6 $
Spread / Average Target -7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory L. Waters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth S. Kannappan Chairman
Sailesh Chittipeddi Chief Technical Officer & EVP-Global Operations
Brian C. White Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gordon W. Parnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC58.29%6 087
INTEL CORPORATION-2.95%214 642
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%203 122
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.97%161 448
BROADCOM INC-9.76%101 170
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-4.98%100 010
