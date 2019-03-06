Integrated Device Technology : IDT Announces 64G Linear Modulator Driver Series for Coherent Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today introduced its new GX7647x 64G linear driver family, in die form, for optical integrated modules, for 400G/600G coherent applications.

Cloud and telecom operators continue to drive the demand for increased data rates. Coherent technology 100G/200G pluggable modules for telecom applications have had huge success in the last few years. 400ZR is an interoperability standard currently being developed by the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF), that allows for 400G data rate with 64Gbaud DP-16QAM, and is expected to play an important role to the continuous growth of the coherent market, especially in the Data Center Interconnect (DCI). Top performance optical modulator drivers are in high demand in those applications, and in addition to the conventional Lithium Niobate and Indium Phosphide (InP) optical modulators, Silicon Photonics technology shows promise for photonic integration circuit platforms used in high-speed optical transceivers. A driver design optimized to take into account optical modulator properties provides superior performance of the integrated optical modules, such as OIF defined High Bandwidth Coherent Driver Modulator (HB-CDM) and Integrated Coherent Transmitter-Receiver Optical Sub-Assembly (IC-TROSA).

The IDT® GX7647x series comprises 4 channels, 64G linear optical modulator drivers for 400G/600G coherent applications with a 16QAM/64QAM modulation format. The GX76470/1/3, GX76472 and GX76474 drivers are designed with the frequency response, output impedance, and the driving voltage swing to obtain the best performance working in tandem with the Indium Phosphide, Lithium Niobate and Silicon Photonics optical modulators, respectively. Those drivers are suitable for 400G ZR, Metro, and DC applications, and are compliant with OIF requirements for highly integrated optical sub-assembly modules, such as HB-CDM and IC-TROSA. The GX7647x provide the advanced features, which differentiate the performance of the customer's HB-CDM and IC-TROSA, including:

50GHz bandwidth with control of 10dB peaking at around 40GHz

Frequency response tunability through SPI registers to optimize the E/O response of the optical modules

Large output voltage swing of 2.8Vppd for GX76470/1/2/3 and 4Vppd for GX76472 and GX76474

High linearity of less than 1% THD up to 4Vppd output

Low channel to channel crosstalk of less than -35dB up to 50GHz

Low power consumption GX76474, open collector type driver for the optical modulator based on Silicon Photonics technology

"The GX7647x driver family covers various types of coherent optical modulators," said Dr. Koichi Murata, marketing director, telecom, for IDT's optical interconnects division. "The performance tunability to each optical modulator and the extreme high performance in bandwidth, linearity, driving voltage, crosstalk and power consumption are key to providing the design margin of the coherent optical modules such as HB-CDM and IC-TROSA for 400ZR and DCI applications."

IDT has sampled customers with the GX7647x series and production is expected to begin in Q2 2019.

Visit www.idt.com to learn more about IDT's optical communications solutions.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© 2019, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Krista Pavlakos

Director, Demand Creation & Communications

Phone: (408) 574-6640

Email: Krista.Pavlakos@idt.com





http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idt-announces-64g-linear-modulator-driver-series-for-coherent-applications-300805016.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integrated Device Technology, Inc.