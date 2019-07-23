Integrated Device Technology : IDT Announces World's First 30W Wireless Charging Chipset

Groundbreaking New ICs Allow Smartphones to Charge Wirelessly at the Same Rate as Wired Connections

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2019 - Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), today announced sampling of the P9415 receiver and P9247 transmitter that work together to enable smartphones to charge wirelessly with up to 30W of power, narrowing the charging time gap between wireless and wired charging options.

'At the IDT lab in San Jose, we have met this historic challenge with these innovative ICs that boast 90% of DC to DC efficiency for 30W of power transfer with a standard low profile coil (

The P9415 receiver accommodates up to 20V out of the onboard LDO with the ultra-accurate current sense capability necessary for high power applications. It is footprint compatible with IDT's existing P9382A 15V receiver to provide a compelling upgrade option delivering even faster charging times. Featuring IDT's popular Wattshare™ technology with up to 10W of transmit power capability, it can also unlock the ecosystem potential for OEMs to charge smartwatches, ear buds and other devices on the go. Most critically, the device has been designed and tested for robustness in the over-voltage and load transient situations inherent in wireless power transfer at these very high power levels.

The P9247 transmitter delivers up to 30W of power to the receiver and is truly converged, accommodating all Qi-based power transfer protocols (including BPP, EPP, and proprietary protocol extensions), as well as popular wall adapter protocols. The P9247 also incorporates new technology for real-time foreign object detection (FOD), ensuring maximum utility and safety for customers. Additionally, the transmitter allows for power adjustment via frequency, duty-cycle, and/or bridge voltage adjustment and offers significant margin to EMI requirements in all regions of the world.

Both devices are sampling now to qualified customers. Requests for datasheets and samples can be submitted at idt.com/P9415 and idt.com/P9247.

IDT is the global leader in wireless power solutions for both the Power Receivers (PRx) used in smartphones and other applications, as well as the Power Transmitters (PTx) used in charging pads and automotive in-car applications. Visit idt.com/wirelesspower to learn more about IDT's wireless power solutions.

