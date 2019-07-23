Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Integrated Device Technology Inc    IDTI

INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC

(IDTI)
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Integrated Device Technology : IDT Announces World's First 30W Wireless Charging Chipset

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 07:15am EDT

Groundbreaking New ICs Allow Smartphones to Charge Wirelessly at the Same Rate as Wired Connections

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2019 - Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), today announced sampling of the P9415 receiver and P9247 transmitter that work together to enable smartphones to charge wirelessly with up to 30W of power, narrowing the charging time gap between wireless and wired charging options.

'At the IDT lab in San Jose, we have met this historic challenge with these innovative ICs that boast 90% of DC to DC efficiency for 30W of power transfer with a standard low profile coil (

The P9415 receiver accommodates up to 20V out of the onboard LDO with the ultra-accurate current sense capability necessary for high power applications. It is footprint compatible with IDT's existing P9382A 15V receiver to provide a compelling upgrade option delivering even faster charging times. Featuring IDT's popular Wattshare™ technology with up to 10W of transmit power capability, it can also unlock the ecosystem potential for OEMs to charge smartwatches, ear buds and other devices on the go. Most critically, the device has been designed and tested for robustness in the over-voltage and load transient situations inherent in wireless power transfer at these very high power levels.

The P9247 transmitter delivers up to 30W of power to the receiver and is truly converged, accommodating all Qi-based power transfer protocols (including BPP, EPP, and proprietary protocol extensions), as well as popular wall adapter protocols. The P9247 also incorporates new technology for real-time foreign object detection (FOD), ensuring maximum utility and safety for customers. Additionally, the transmitter allows for power adjustment via frequency, duty-cycle, and/or bridge voltage adjustment and offers significant margin to EMI requirements in all regions of the world.

Both devices are sampling now to qualified customers. Requests for datasheets and samples can be submitted at idt.com/P9415 and idt.com/P9247.

IDT is the global leader in wireless power solutions for both the Power Receivers (PRx) used in smartphones and other applications, as well as the Power Transmitters (PTx) used in charging pads and automotive in-car applications. Visit idt.com/wirelesspower to learn more about IDT's wireless power solutions.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

###

© 2019, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT;and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

IDT - Integrated Device Technology Inc. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 11:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLO
07:15aINTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : IDT Announces World's First 30W Wireless Charging..
PU
07/10INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : IDT and Electronic Design Chemnitz Collaborate on..
PU
06/27INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : DT Launches Dual Thermocouple Sensor Signal Condi..
PU
06/17INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : IDT's Web-Based Jitter Measurement Utility Gives ..
PU
06/11INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : Renesas Showcases IDT's Innovative Sensor Technol..
PU
05/01INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : IDT Announces Expansion of RF Beamforming Portfol..
PU
04/01INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, T..
AQ
03/28INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : IDT's WattShare Technology Enables Smartphones to..
PR
03/27INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : IDT Launches ClockMatrix Family of Timing Devices..
AQ
03/27INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : IDT to Showcase Latest Satcom Phased-Array Beamfo..
PR
More news
Chart INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC
Duration : Period :
Integrated Device Technology Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory L. Waters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth S. Kannappan Chairman
Sailesh Chittipeddi Chief Technical Officer & EVP-Global Operations
Brian C. White Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gordon W. Parnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC1.16%0
INTEL CORPORATION7.12%229 894
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 393
BROADCOM INC16.47%117 889
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS24.08%110 877
NVIDIA CORPORATION28.31%104 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group