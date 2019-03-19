Log in
Integrated Device Technology : IDT's Industry-Leading Wireless Power Solutions at Heart of New Samsung Galaxy Smartphones

03/19/2019 | 06:34am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI), today announced that its latest generation wireless charging solutions are used in the new Galaxy S10, S10Plus, S10e and Fold smartphones from Samsung, the world's leading smartphone manufacturer. These are the most recent Samsung devices to use IDT® wireless power IC solutions and all are certified to the Wireless Power Consortium's (WPC) popular Qi charging protocol.  

IDT Logo (PRNewsFoto/Integrated Device Technology, I)

"We are proud to be a long-standing technology partner with Samsung and that our collaboration has again resulted in the selection of IDT wireless power ICs for these ground-breaking new products," said Chris Stephens, vice president of IDT's Wireless Power Division. "Using the innovative Wireless PowerShare technology, Samsung has created a charging ecosystem for customers to charge their accessories as well as other phones with the new S10 smartphones."

IDT's wireless power receivers and transmitters are highly-integrated, single-chip ICs based on an industry-leading 32-bit ARM® Cortex®-M0 processor and are designed to support the latest WPC Qi specifications.

IDT is the global leader in wireless power solutions for both the receivers (Rx) used in smartphones and other applications, as well as the transmitters (Tx) used in charging pads and automotive in-cabin applications. To learn more about IDT's wireless power technology, visit idt.com/wirelesspower.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at idt.com. Follow IDT on FacebookLinkedInTwitter, and YouTube.

© 2019, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Krista Pavlakos
Director, Demand Creation & Communications
Phone: (408) 574-6640
Email: Krista.Pavlakos@idt.com



 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idts-industry-leading-wireless-power-solutions-at-heart-of-new-samsung-galaxy-smartphones-300814429.html

SOURCE Integrated Device Technology, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
