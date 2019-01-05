Log in
INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC (IDTI)
Integrated Device Technology : IDT to Demonstrate Industry's First Ionically Cooled Wireless Charger at CES 2019

01/05/2019 | 02:54am EST

Joint Development with Ventiva Establishes New Benchmark for Wireless Charging Transmitters

SAN JOSE, Calif., January 4, 2018 - Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI), will demonstrate at CES 2019 a cutting-edge wireless power transmitter that enables mobile OEMs and peripheral manufacturers to design high-capacity wireless charging into their products. Developed around the IDT® P9242-G converged Tx IC and coupled with Ventiva's line of silent, small, vibration-less air movers, the new solution shows how innovative and thoughtful product design can mitigate and even eliminate the system-level heat and noise constraints to wireless charging once thought intractable. The demonstration is the product of collaboration and investment by IDT in Ventiva, a Silicon Valley-based startup developing solid-state air moving technologies.

The pre-production Tx can deliver a sustained 15W of input power to a 15W-enabled wireless power device while keeping the smartphone cool to the touch. In high-capacity mode, the new Tx charges a receiver device as fast as if it were plugged into an electrical outlet. The Tx is compatible with existing wireless power receivers and is also smart, capable of decreasing input power or increasing cooling as the device being charged requires. Thanks to the Ventiva® Ionic Cooling Engine (ICE™), the Tx has no moving parts and is noiseless, making it the first commercial application of an air moving technology for thermal management only theorized about for decades. Developed over 10 years, ICE uses the principle of ionization to move air silently.

'The ultimate goal of OEMs is a wireless power transmitter that charges as fast as wired chargers and without fans and their accompanying noise and vibration. Today the IDT and Ventiva partnership is showing what is possible with a very elegant solution combining world-class wireless power design from IDT and pioneering thermal technology from Ventiva,' said Chris Stephens, vice president of IDT's Wireless Power Division. 'This latest innovation continues IDT's commitment to deploying significant advances to our wireless charging ecosystem.'

'We are thrilled to finally take the wraps off of ICE and honored that the world-leader in wireless charging saw the connection between us and the fastest possible charging speed,' said Carl Schlachte, chief executive officer of Ventiva. 'In combination with IDT's equity investment, Ventiva is now ready to move our Ionic Cooling Engine to market.' Schlachte adds, 'This demonstration unit is an example of what I've always wanted, a wireless charger that's super-fast and totally silent. This will spur creativity and as we go into production I expect the wireless power community will come up with new and exciting innovations.'

IDT is the global leader in wireless power solutions for both the Rx used in smartphones and other applications, as well as the Tx used in charging pads and automotive in-car applications. To learn more about IDT's wireless power technology, visit idt.com/wirelesspower.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol 'IDTI.' Additional information about IDT can be found at idt.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Ventiva

Ventiva is a start-up technology company founded in San Jose, California, developing innovative thermal management devices. Based upon the principle of ionization, Ventiva has harnessed corona wind to develop a line of small, silent, solid-state air movers that are both cost-effective and practical to use in modern thin, lightweight and compact consumer devices. In development for over 10 years, the technology known as ICE (Ionic Cooling Engine) is approaching mass production with key customers. For more information visit ventiva.com.

###

© 2019, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

IDT - Integrated Device Technology Inc. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2019 07:53:07 UTC
