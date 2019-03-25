Integrated Device Technology : IDT to Demonstrate its Latest Video Encoder Solutions at NAB 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI), a world leader in broadcast and professional video encoding solutions, will be demonstrating the latest releases of its cloud video optimized codecs and a preview of its AI-assisted encoding at The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) 2019 show in Las Vegas. Attendees can view these demonstrations in IDT's booth (#SU12117) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

With the explosive growth of new content from M&E and social media platforms, video encoding operations continue to shift to the cloud, and cloud operators must contend with ever-increasing computing, storage and distribution costs to keep up. IDT offers software transcoders for AVC and HEVC that run on general purpose CPU instances on both cloud and on-premise servers. IDT continues to innovate, optimize and perfect its AVC and HEVC codecs to squeeze as much quality and performance across any platform, providing up to 50 percent savings in computing costs, 15 percent savings in bandwidth and better overall video quality compared to other encoders.

To drive the next leap in AVC/HEVC quality using convolutional neural network modeling, IDT is also demonstrating its AI-assisted encoding platform, using the inference from trained neural network models to target and optimize the quality of the video encoding where it really matters. IDT's flexible encoder architecture enables quick integration with other AI/ML platforms.

Visit IDT at NAB 2019 in booth #SU12117 or schedule a meeting at NAB by contacting videosales@idt.com. Find more information about IDT's video broadcast solutions on the web at www.idt.com/video-broadcast.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at idt.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

