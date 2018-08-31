Integrated Device Technology : Lithium Demand set to Grow as Data Projects EV Sales to Reach 30 Million by 2030

NEW YORK, August 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a report from McKinsey & Company, the demand for lithium is expected to increase more than threefold, to 669 kilotons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) between 2017 and 2025 in the base-care outlook. Lithium is one of the critical raw materials for lithium-ion batteries, which are now widely used in electric vehicles (EVs), e-bikes, energy storage, electrification of tools and other battery-intense applications. The report suggests that more than 95% of the world's lithium supply comes from Australia, China and Latin America. Expansion announcements for lithium are expected to continue over the next several years due to the spikes in lithium price. Blue Eagle Lithium Inc. (OTC: BEAG), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM), Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDTI), Daimler AG (OTC: DMLRY)



Increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to drive the demand for lithium-ion batteries. A report from Bloomberg New Energy Finance predicts the outlook for EVs: "Our latest forecast shows sales of electric vehicles (EVs) increasing from a record 1.1 Million worldwide in 2017, to 11 Million in 2025 and then surging to 30 Million in 2030 as they become cheaper to make than internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. China will lead this transition, with sales there accounting for almost 50% of the global EV market in 2025."

Blue Eagle Lithium Inc. (OTCQB: BEAG) earlier this week announced, "the official launch of the Company's new corporate website and to introduce Blue Eagle's core leadership team of energy, lithium and exploration specialists. Blue Eagle is a lithium exploration company engaged in identifying, evaluating, and developing early-stage lithium exploration opportunities in North America. The Company's initial property is located in Railroad Valley, Nevada, a highly prospective green-fields Petro-Lithium brine target area that features many similarities to the nearby Clayton Valley and which the Company believes warrants an extensive exploration program. The company has a 100% Working Interest in 200 placer claims. The staked claims cover 4,000 acres (~1,619 hectares).

Website Launch - Blue Eagle is pleased to launch its new corporate website at http://www.blueeaglelithium.com . The website provides a detailed overview of the Company's structure and focus; Blue Eagle's property, Company management, an overview of the growing lithium market, relevant industry news, company news, brochure, fact sheets, all contact details, and Investor Relations area.

Leadership Team - Blue Eagle's core leadership team comprises of experienced leaders that represent many years of industry experience in the energy, financial, and geology fields. The following biographies provide overviews of key team members' experience and expertise.

Rupert Ireland: CEO, Board of Directors - Rupert Ireland brings to Blue Eagle Lithium more than 20 years of experience in the energy, financial services, and technology sectors. He has first-hand knowledge in operations and significant business relationships, including being a principal of the private equity and merchant banking alliance Gladstone Global. All are vital to the successful direction and execution of Blue Eagle's business objectives and future fund raising requirements. Prior to Blue Eagle, Rupert has been involved with an oil and gas project, building his expertise in various areas such as taking an early stage project through to a drilling program. His previous experience includes roles as Head of Trading at Carax (now Tradition), and Sales Trading at City Index, with clients including JP Morgan, Citibank and other major hedge funds. Rupert attended the University of Newcastle.

Rod Murray: Chief Operations Officer (COO) - Rod Murray has 30 years of oil industry experience, primarily in new ventures and the management of projects and operations in developing countries and the US. His projects have ranged from multi-million to billion-dollar wildcat exploration, discovery, appraisal and development scenarios. Over the course of his career in the energy sector, Rod has managed over 200 projects, working for most of the majors including BHP, BP, Shell, Amoco, Chevron and Mobil. Over the years he developed a proven track record of forging strong relationships with government officials, investors and operators. Rod spent his early career as a Consultant and Operations Geologist in Europe, Africa and the North Sea. Rod is a graduate of the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College (MSc. Petroleum Geology), and the University of Manchester (BSc. Geology).

Gavin Harrison: Director of Operations - Gavin Harrison is a well-known figure in the US lithium and "petro lithium" exploration industry, having quickly dispatched and acquired 500,000+ acres of mineral lands equating to over 25,000 mineral claims in Utah, Arizona and Nevada on behalf of clients during the lithium land rush in 2016. His reputation and hard-earned experience in the lithium industry is invaluable to Blue Eagle. Gavin's company, Harrison Land Services (HLS), has a wide range of exploration instruments and equipment for carrying out field tasks and is a well-equipped field service company.

Robert FE Jones: Board Advisor - Robert FE Jones is a seasoned geophysicist with 40 years of experience in the energy sector. Most recently, Robert has worked as an independent and is currently in NED roles for Caithness Petroleum and Tristone Energy. Robert has strong capability across all aspects of energy exploration and development, founded on technical excellence in geoscience/exploration. He has successfully delivered over 400 projects, including new ventures, exits, re-organizations, and major discoveries in South America, the Arctic, Asia, Middle East, Europe and West Africa. Robert is a Certified Petroleum Geophysicist (AAPG) and a graduate (MSc. Marine Geotechnics, BSc. Physics) of University College of North Wales.

Management Comments - 'We're very fortunate to have assembled a team of this caliber,' commented Blue Eagle's CEO, Rupert Ireland. 'My own years of participation in the energy, financial services, and technology sectors have taught me the vital importance of first-hand experience when it comes developing early stage exploration companies. The teams collective knowledge allows us to make the correct planning decisions, which is the back bone of successful exploration. I'm looking forward to working with our initial team, we are keen to implement our exploration program and look to secure the key partnerships needed to move this company forward. Among our first steps will be to announce our plans for Blue Eagle's initial exploration program which we are finalizing now.'

About Blue Eagle Lithium Inc. - Blue Eagle Lithium is a lithium exploration and development company based in Henderson, Nevada. The company is engaged in identifying, evaluating, and developing early-stage lithium exploration opportunities in North America. Blue Eagle's team comprises experienced leaders that represent over 60 years of industry experience in the energy, financial, and geology fields. Blue Eagle has a 100% Working Interest in 200 placer claims in Railroad Valley, Nevada, a highly prospective green-fields lithium brine target in the heart of the Basin and Range geologic province. The staked claims, covering 4,000 acres (~1,619 hectares) over a large portion of Railroad Valley, are ready for the next phase of lithium exploration."

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) strives to be a global company, with people committed to excellence, dedicated to the extraction of minerals and selectively integrated in the production and sale of products for the industries essential for human development (e.g. food, health, technology). Recently, the Company reported earnings for the six months ended June 30th, 2018 of USD 247.7 Million (USD 0.94 per ADR), an increase from USD 204.4 Million (USD 0.78 per ADR), representing a 21.2% increase compared to the earnings reported for the six months ended June 30th, 2017. Gross profit reached USD 417.1 Million (36.0% of revenues) for the six months ended June 30th, 2018, higher than USD 357.8 Million (35.0% of revenues) recorded for the six months ended June 30th, 2017. Revenues totaled USD 1,157.4 Million for the six months ended June 30th, 2018, representing an increase of 13.0% compared to USD 1,023.9 Million reported for the six months ended June 30th, 2017. SQM's Chief Executive Officer, Patricio de Solminihac, stated, "Our results for the first half of 2018 were positive, led primarily by the lithium business. We expect our sales volumes in the lithium business line to be almost 50% higher in the second half of the year, compared to the first half, bringing total sales volumes to over 50k MT during 2018. Average prices in this business line were slightly higher during the second quarter. We see demand growth in 2018 surpassing 20%; as expected, new supply has been entering the market, mostly from Australia. Considering our higher sales volumes and the new supply, prices could be slightly lower in the second half of the year but significantly higher than average prices reported last year."

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. recently announced its first platform targeted specifically for 4G connected kids watches. The Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2500 platform is designed to deliver a robust foundation with extended battery life, an integrated sensor hub with pre-optimized algorithms, low power location tracking, and the Company's fifth-generation 4G LTE modem, and optimized version of Android for kids. Built into a variety of customer devices, the Snapdragon Wear 2500 platform helps children to keep in touch with family, learn and grow with access to rich multimedia content, have fun and play with friends, and stay fit and active throughout the day - while also helping provide parents with peace of mind. "If you look at the targeted kid watch and tracker segment the growth in these designed-for-kids but highly capable devices, is very exciting, and customers are seeing widespread global demand. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has helped to drive this fast expansion of 4G kid watches with its Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform and there are more than 10 devices commercially available today through retail and carriers," said Anthony Murray, Senior Vice President and General Manager, voice & music and wearables, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDTI) develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. Earlier this year Integrated Device Technology, Inc. introduced its new GX66473, the market's best performing 64Gbaud quad-channel linear optical modulator driver in a 14mm x 9.1mm Surface Mount Technology (SMT) package for 400G/600G coherent applications. Vendors of line cards and CFP2 pluggable modules can use the GX66473 to bring next-generation 400G/600G products to the coherent market. IDT will demonstrate the performance of the GX66473 in its booth (3829) at OFC 2018, highlighting the electrical time domain output waveform with 64Gbaud higher order modulated signals. The IDT® GX66473 supports 64Gbaud 16QAM and 64QAM to address the needs of both 400G and 600G systems and has differential input and single-end output interfaces with a 4.5Vpp output voltage swing, suitable for driving Lithium Niobate Mach-Zehnder Modulators. The driver features low-power consumption of 1.1W/ch, very high linearity performance with approximately 1.5% Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) and an adequate package size for pluggable modules. A version of the GX66473, the GX66474, operates with two standard supply voltages, making it suitable for the CFP2 form factor modules.

Daimler AG (OTC: DMLRY) is one of the biggest producers of premium cars and the world's biggest manufacturer of commercial vehicles with a global reach. Daimler AG and its cooperation partners, the 100% subsidiary Mercedes-Benz Energy GmbH, GETEC ENERGIE AG as well as the technology company, The Mobility House AG, have put a further innovative battery storage plant into operation. A total of 1920 battery modules are bundled in a plant in Elverlingsen in South Westphalia to create a "live replacement parts store" for the fleet of third generation electric smarts. The stored battery modules are sufficient for at least 600 vehicles. With installed power output of 8.96 MW and energy capacity of 9.8 MWh, the battery storage plant is available to the energy market, for example for supplying primary balancing power. Its modular design enables the system to continuously and fully automatically stabilize the power grid with balancing power. The "active" storage of the lithium-ion battery modules at the ENERVIE AG power station site in Elverlingsen is like a fountain of youth for the battery systems used for electric mobility. To be usable as a replacement, a battery needs regular cycling during the storage period - deliberate, battery-conserving charging and discharging. This prevents exhaustive discharge which can lead to a battery defect.

